Hello: Prince William & Kate are ‘taking time out’ by… vacationing in Scotland?

This is the current cover of Hello Magazine. First of all, why did Hello use a photo which is at least eight years old for their cover??? Secondly, “taking time out” from what, exactly? Prince William and Kate have already been on vacation for more than a month, and before their summer break, they had already taken several vacations to their favorite borrowed ski chalet. Even when they’re not on vacation, they’re barely working. And we just learned they’re getting yet another mansion, another “forever home” to go along with all of the other forever homes they’ve accumulated. As it turns out, Hello’s cover story is all about how William and Kate are going to pop into Scotland for a few days this month.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed happy summers at Balmoral when he was a boy, and as the school holidays continue, he and his wife the Princess are preparing to take their own children for a family break in the beautiful surroundings of this historic royal residence. William and Kate will join the King at his Aberdeenshire retreat, where Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, can enjoy the same open spaces and outdoor pursuits that their father did, such as long walks, deer stalking and fishing. The Waleses will join the King and Queen, who have headed to Scotland after a busy year of official engagements at home and abroad. In an annual tradition started by his great great-great grandmother Queen Victoria and continued by his late mother, Elizabeth II, His Majesty is spending this month at his Highlands bolthole, where he will host various members of his family. For the Waleses, who visited Europe earlier in the school holidays, the trip will enable them to relax in privacy and spend precious time with the King, who relishes being with his grandchildren. “Grandpa Wales”, as the youngsters named him when he was still the Prince of Wales, will almost certainly take the children on nature walks around the estate.

[From Hello]

Even when QEII was alive, William and Kate never lingered in Balmoral for more than three days or so. It’s the same now that Charles is king – they really just put in a quick appearance for the sake of saying they checked that box, then they’re out. And I honestly don’t even believe that they’ll continue to do that for much longer. William and Kate have learned that they don’t even have to do the bare minimum to get what they want. They’re not even half-in, half-out. It’s like 90% out/10% in.

Speaking of, the Daily Mail has been on the warpath (relatively speaking) about the Wales fam’s move to Forest Lodge. The Mail did a lengthy breakdown of all three of William and Kate’s “forever homes”: Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall and now Forest Lodge. There’s no new information in this piece, but it’s fun to see it all laid out, especially the reminders of all of their promises that KP would be their forever home, no wait, Anmer Hall is their forever home, no wait, now it’s Forest Lodge. All of the hand-wringing about where William will live when he’s king is interesting too, because I feel certain that the minute Charles dies, William will announce his new plans for new forever castles and forever palaces.