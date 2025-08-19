Chris Pratt on RFK Jr: ‘He’s funny, he’s wonderful, I love him’

Chris Pratt is related (by marriage) to Robert Kennedy Jr. and his brain worm. Robert Kennedy Jr. and Maria Shriver are first cousins – Maria’s late mother was Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the older sister to Robert Kennedy Sr. Which I think makes RFK Jr and Katherine Schwarzenegger first cousins once removed? You get the idea – Pratt is married to Katherine, who has extensive Kennedy relations. If I was in Pratt’s position, I would probably highlight my connection to the cool Kennedys, like Caroline and Rory and Kerry. But because Chris Pratt is Chris Pratt, of course he’s standing up for the brain worm and its host. Pratt did so on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, which is a sentence I hoped never to write. Here are some quotes from Pratt:
Pratt on what RFK Jr is doing right: “There’s certain things [that RFK Jr.] oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way — like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids food. I think that’s a great thing. If you just do that, that’s amazing. I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’ Be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful.”
Pratt regularly hangs out with Robert: “I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him [in a] strictly family dinner kind of vibe. I really got along with him well and think he’s great. He’s funny, he’s wonderful. I love him … [But] when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible. So I don’t know what to believe [about his reported policies]. It’s not like I say to Bobby, ‘Let’s talk about this’ while we’re playing cards or having fun or having dinner. I’m not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just assume that none of them are? For the most part, I wish him well.”
Pratt is skeptical about what’s being said about Kennedy: “Politics, it’s a nasty business. There’s a certain level of this in Hollywood because I’ve seen in Hollywood how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people being are told that you are, and you can go, ‘Wow, that [perception] is pure fiction’ … And [sometimes with myself] millions of people are being fed that, and I’m not there to defend myself, nor am I going to jump in and be mired in this story. There’s this proverb, Proverbs 26:20, ‘For lack of wood, the fire will go out.’ So somebody tweeted something, it’s not real, and 300,000 people Liked it. Am I going to shine a light of 70 million people onto this?”
Maher was apparently agreeing with Pratt throughout all of this, which makes Club Random truly the “it’s always two dumb bitches telling each other exactlyyy” meme come to life. It’s especially weird because I’m convinced that Chris Pratt is one of those “do your own research” dumbf–ks, yet he apparently can’t figure out how to interpret the many news articles explaining exactly what Kennedy is doing in the Trump administration. Let me help him out! Kennedy did mass firings at HHS and the CDC; he canceled the administration’s meetings about the flu shot; RFK Jr. claimed that people with autism will never hold a job, pay taxes or write a poem; he’s overseen several deadly measles outbreaks yet he will still not firmly mandate that every child should get the MMR vaccine; he’s changed the guidelines for Covid vaccine access so that it’s more difficult for people under 65 to get boosters; Kennedy fired the 17-member advisory committee on immunization and he’s currently populating senior CDC positions with dangerous wingnuts; Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric contributed to a deadly shooting at the CDC in Atlanta; and Kennedy slashed $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts. It’s remarkable to see Chris Pratt’s terrible judgment is consistent throughout the years.
