Chris Pratt on RFK Jr: ‘He’s funny, he’s wonderful, I love him’

Chris Pratt is related (by marriage) to Robert Kennedy Jr. and his brain worm. Robert Kennedy Jr. and Maria Shriver are first cousins – Maria’s late mother was Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the older sister to Robert Kennedy Sr. Which I think makes RFK Jr and Katherine Schwarzenegger first cousins once removed? You get the idea – Pratt is married to Katherine, who has extensive Kennedy relations. If I was in Pratt’s position, I would probably highlight my connection to the cool Kennedys, like Caroline and Rory and Kerry. But because Chris Pratt is Chris Pratt, of course he’s standing up for the brain worm and its host. Pratt did so on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, which is a sentence I hoped never to write. Here are some quotes from Pratt:

Pratt on what RFK Jr is doing right: “There’s certain things [that RFK Jr.] oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way — like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids food. I think that’s a great thing. If you just do that, that’s amazing. I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’ Be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful.”

Pratt regularly hangs out with Robert: “I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him [in a] strictly family dinner kind of vibe. I really got along with him well and think he’s great. He’s funny, he’s wonderful. I love him … [But] when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible. So I don’t know what to believe [about his reported policies]. It’s not like I say to Bobby, ‘Let’s talk about this’ while we’re playing cards or having fun or having dinner. I’m not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just assume that none of them are? For the most part, I wish him well.”

Pratt is skeptical about what’s being said about Kennedy: “Politics, it’s a nasty business. There’s a certain level of this in Hollywood because I’ve seen in Hollywood how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people being are told that you are, and you can go, ‘Wow, that [perception] is pure fiction’ … And [sometimes with myself] millions of people are being fed that, and I’m not there to defend myself, nor am I going to jump in and be mired in this story. There’s this proverb, Proverbs 26:20, ‘For lack of wood, the fire will go out.’ So somebody tweeted something, it’s not real, and 300,000 people Liked it. Am I going to shine a light of 70 million people onto this?”

[From THR]

Maher was apparently agreeing with Pratt throughout all of this, which makes Club Random truly the “it’s always two dumb bitches telling each other exactlyyy” meme come to life. It’s especially weird because I’m convinced that Chris Pratt is one of those “do your own research” dumbf–ks, yet he apparently can’t figure out how to interpret the many news articles explaining exactly what Kennedy is doing in the Trump administration. Let me help him out! Kennedy did mass firings at HHS and the CDC; he canceled the administration’s meetings about the flu shot; RFK Jr. claimed that people with autism will never hold a job, pay taxes or write a poem; he’s overseen several deadly measles outbreaks yet he will still not firmly mandate that every child should get the MMR vaccine; he’s changed the guidelines for Covid vaccine access so that it’s more difficult for people under 65 to get boosters; Kennedy fired the 17-member advisory committee on immunization and he’s currently populating senior CDC positions with dangerous wingnuts; Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric contributed to a deadly shooting at the CDC in Atlanta; and Kennedy slashed $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts. It’s remarkable to see Chris Pratt’s terrible judgment is consistent throughout the years.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Chris Pratt on RFK Jr: ‘He’s funny, he’s wonderful, I love him’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:21 am

    No surprise here a cult member loving a cult member. The Kennedy’s have two idiots in the family. No family is ever fully idiot proof.

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:29 am

    I’m choosing not to look into it too closely because I’m insulated by wealth, celebrity, maleness and whiteness.

    Reply
  3. Alice B. Tokeless says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:29 am

    This man would need a promotion just to be dumb.

    Reply
  4. HeatherC says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Worst. Chris. Ever.

    Reply
  5. Josephine says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:36 am

    It’s funny that he used “I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal” as an example of things people would do to refute this presidency.

    I guess he’s too stupid to recall that it was his president who suggested bleach ingestion for Covid.

    The worst Chris, the stupidest Chris, the cruelest Chris, but hey, I guess it’s not his kids who are going to die so he just does not care.

    Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      August 19, 2025 at 10:25 am

      Right? That jumped out at me too. It’s the MAGAs making dumb decisions and dismissing science, not those of us who are appalled by Trump.

      Reply
    • DK says:
      August 19, 2025 at 1:25 pm

      Yup! And that goes along with the bit that precedes it: “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to.”

      Um, that’s literally how Trump came to power and the entire driving focus of his first term in office: so much hatred for Obama that he and his Republican cronies kept trying to undo healthcare and every other beenficial thing Obama did, just because Obama did it.

      So I guess it’s okay if the hatred one is mired in is rooted in racism? But don’t hate the white presidents? Great take, Pratt.

      Reply
  6. Weatherby says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:39 am

    What a disappointing loser Worst Chris turned out to be.

    Reply
  7. Goldenmom says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:40 am

    It’s official! The Dumbest Chris.

    At least RFK has the worm excuse. This one is just dumb as a bag of hair.

    Reply
    • Anne Maria says:
      August 19, 2025 at 3:13 pm

      I don’t think he’s stupid at all. That’s giving him a kind of a semi-pass. ‘He’s too dumb to know any better’. Nope. He’s just totally wrong.

      Reply
  8. Nutella toast says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:43 am

    The verse right before the one he cited: 18 Like a maniac shooting
    flaming arrows of death
    19 is one who deceives their neighbor
    and says, “I was only joking!”

    The entire chapter is about narcissistic fools who think they’re geniuses and how they bring devastation to everyone and everything around them.

    Reply
  9. BlueSky says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Of course the least favorite Chris would cape for the least favorite Kennedy. He probably relates to people not liking him. I also hate when people start weaponizing Bible verses.

    Reply
  10. Aimee says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:49 am

    When is he hanging out with RFK, Jr? From all accounts his family doesn’t have much to do with him so when is Chris sharing family dinners with this guy? Maybe he means just him and Katherine? I could see that.

    Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      August 19, 2025 at 10:27 am

      I think you’re right. It seems like he’s trying to normalize RFK Jr as just one of the big family when in reality he’s the pariah.

      Reply
  11. Sue says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:54 am

    ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’

    Bruh, do you understand THIS is how the MAHA folks like RFK think? Not the other way around? Health officials: “Wear a mask so you don’t kill other people with Covid.” MAHA “NO!!! I DO WHAT I WANT!”
    Health officials: “Vaccinate your children so they don’t die.” MAHA: “NO! Some rando on Facebook who sells elderberry syrup for $500 a bottle says that vaccines are poison! I DO WHAT I WANT!”

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    August 19, 2025 at 9:05 am

    TBH, the Do Your Own research folks are usually the first to end up in the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. I think “believe the experts” is probably a better pathway to the truth. Alas. Americans prefer Choose Your Own Adventure and there are places and spaces in the internet that can validate and perpetuate any number of wacky, anti-science beliefs.

    Reply
  13. Lucille says:
    August 19, 2025 at 9:16 am

    He stays determined to never lose The Worst Chris™ title.

    Reply
  14. Up In Toronto says:
    August 19, 2025 at 10:09 am

    UGH

    Reply
  15. Tiffany :) says:
    August 19, 2025 at 10:17 am

    I’m not “so mired in hatred” that I can’t be “reasonable”. I just want a f*cking vaccine so when I visit high-risk family members this winter, I don’t kill them.

    What is NOT reasonable is letting FOOLS dismantle our public health system. Our outrage is not the problem here, Worst Chris.

    Reply
    • Ciotog says:
      August 19, 2025 at 1:38 pm

      The COVID vaccine was in fact the one decent thing that f*cker did during his first term. And now he is destroying even that.

      Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    August 19, 2025 at 10:21 am

    “I’m not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true.”

    I’d stay far, far away from RFK Jr’s worm-addled brain.

    Chris Pratt is such a maroon.

    Reply
  17. Jamie42 says:
    August 19, 2025 at 11:05 am

    Bye bye, Chris Pratt.

    Reply
  18. Peachy says:
    August 19, 2025 at 11:21 am

    It’s much easier to like someone when their words and actions aren’t putting YOUR life at risk, Chris. I work for CDC and my building was hit by bullets. This garbage administration is partially responsible for the August 8 attack because of the disgusting way they’ve treated federal employees and the way RFK Jr has talked about CDC in particular. All we want is to serve our country in peace.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 19, 2025 at 2:55 pm

      Oh, @peachy! I’m so sorry you had to experience that! Worse yet, there seems to be no real interest in investigating that attack! I would hope y’all are allowed to WFH after this (if your work is the kind that can be done at home). From one fed to another, I get you, I see you. 💕.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 19, 2025 at 4:50 pm

      My heart goes out to you, Peachy!

      I hate how they are attacking science. It’s enraging and tragic.

      Reply
  19. Shoegirl77 says:
    August 19, 2025 at 11:32 am

    I’m going to find one good thing to say about this. “picking his brain” was certainly a choice of phrase 🤣🤣

    Reply
  20. Grandma Susan says:
    August 19, 2025 at 11:48 am

    Proving, beyond all doubt, that he truly is the Worst Chris.

    Reply
  21. olliesmom says:
    August 19, 2025 at 1:28 pm

    We had no idea when he was on Parks and Recreation. Simpler times.

    Reply
  22. Waitwhat? says:
    August 19, 2025 at 2:41 pm

    Doesn’t Pratt have a child with autism with his first wife? He really is the Worst.

    Reply
  23. BeanieBean says:
    August 19, 2025 at 2:46 pm

    You love him so much then he can be part of your pod during the next pandemic.

    Reply
  24. Krista says:
    August 19, 2025 at 4:08 pm

    Who cares what Chris Pratt thinks?

    Reply
  25. martha says:
    August 19, 2025 at 4:23 pm

    Once a prat – always a prat.

    Reply
  26. Franklin B says:
    August 19, 2025 at 8:27 pm

    I’ve done my own research on RFK jr. All evidence indicates that he is a complete deadshit.

    Reply
  27. Jenn says:
    August 19, 2025 at 9:51 pm

    If you google-search the Daily Beast for articles about RFK Jr’s first wife, you’ll see that he deliberately drove her to s***ide and also kept a diary about being possessed by “sex demons.” The man dictating public health policy believes in literal demons. And that he has them. It’s super fun.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment