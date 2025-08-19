Prince Harry honored Prince Philip in his letter placed at the Burma Star Memorial

Last Friday was the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the commemoration event at the National Memorial Arboretum, while Prince William and Kate lounged around on vacation and sent a tweet. Interestingly enough, Prince Harry also made a point of marking VJ Day. As we learned yesterday, Harry asked a friend to lay a wreath at the Arboretum, and Harry also wrote a personal letter recalling his grandfather’s service in the Pacific theater. GB News had the exclusive, including Harry’s full letter and a photo of the wreath.
Prince Harry has paid special tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, in a personal letter secretly placed at the National Memorial Arboretum, after Friday’s national service of remembrance, attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The Duke of Sussex asked a friend to discreetly place the letter and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial in Staffordshire, after Their Majesties had departed, in an effort not to distract from official royal commemorations, which marked 80 years since Japan’s surrender at the end of the Second World War.
Friday’s service brought together 33 veterans aged between 96 to 105 who served in the Far East and Pacific, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prime Minister.
In the poignant letter, Prince Harry said: “For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave.”
I’m including some clips from GB News below, where you can see a bizarre discussion about whether the wreath and letter means that Harry is desperate to return to the UK. Even GB News’ royal correspondent shrugs off that conversation though, and the only desperation I see is from the British media, all of whom wish that the Sussexes were still living in the UK. There’s also a completely odd tangent about whether Charles knew about Harry’s wreath and letter and whether Charles “allowed” Harry’s wreath to be placed there. I mean… considering the Windsors’ history of disrespect for Harry’s service and his wreaths, I doubt Charles knew the first thing about it. I also don’t believe that Harry intended for this to come out. Anyway, imagine being the whole-ass heir to the throne and thinking “a tweet will suffice” when talking about the Greatest Generation.
GB News' @CameronDLWalker exclusively reveals Prince Harry has paid tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, in a personal letter secretly placed at the National Memorial Arboretum, after Friday's national service of remembrance, attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/CwDRTmHhdE
— GB News (@GBNEWS) August 18, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screengrabs courtesy of GB News.
They can take away his uniform but they cant take away the passion and respect Harry has to those who serve/served
Oh, they want him back so badly! They NEED him back.
Poor things. Hope springs eternal.
If they need him so badly, they (the senior royals) will end the daily slamming of Meghan. And they need to apologize to Harry and Meghan
It they want him back they should try being nice to him and Meghan, he would be crazy to come back before the press have run a love Harry and Meghan campaign.
GOOD KING HARRY!!!
Yeap.Remember the article in the Telegraph about Anne for her 75th birthday titled: “Princess Anne at 75: The best queen we’ll never have”.
In years to come there will be written articles and comments about Harry titled:
“Prince Harry: The best King we never had.”
From one veteran to another, Bravo Harry🫡 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
I suspect Charles *did* know about it, or it would have been removed by now. In fact, I am wondering if this may be part of the peace summit exchanges: an agreement that Harry could do this, so long as it wasn’t revealed to the media until the services were over and Charles himself had had his moment.
It’s a glorious way for Charles to shame – and perhaps motivate – his heir.
I thought de same …
I wondered the same–Charles would have had it removed if he didn’t approve. And yes, Charles might have thought, what a great way to stick it to the Lazies.
Unless…Harry’s friend placed the wreath and note without Charles’ knowledge, and it became public before Charles could do anything about it, at least without looking like (even more of a) cr@p father and unpatriotic to boot? Back in 2022, at Remembrance Day, Charles had Harry’s wreath removed, but I thought that was because Charles told the poppy company not to set it up in the first place. If Charles didn’t know, then no doubt KP staff are frantically scrolling through the site’s security cams to identify to did this dastardly deed, with punishment tbd.
We talked about this yesterday and yeah maybe? I could see either really. As Cameron from the video said, the friend waited until after the cameras had left to place the wreath. But that’s also something that I could just see Harry doing anyways. Now that it’s public, Charles knows that he would look like a heel if he removed it. So I don’t know if it was coordinated so much as that there was supposedly a discussion about scheduling at that peace summit. And Harry knew to wait until the cameras had left before placing a wreath. I’m loathe to give Charles any credit without proof. Especially after his past pr of missing his grandkids while actively making it impossible for them to have security while in the uk or you know a safe space like FC.
I don’t know if Charles knew, but I think he did or else we would have had the story written in a negative way. Like Harry dared to dishonour his grandfather.
But with William refusing to attend any events, Charles does see how Harry making an effort from across the continent to honour his grandfather makes William look even worse.
The only reason why Charles knew about the 2020 wreath was because Harry had asked the Palace to place his wreath at the cenotaph. Harry wrote in his book that he was able to get one of his military friends to place it at the Afghanstan/Iraq memorial after. That we’re only finding out about Friday’s wreath tells me that Charles didn’t know about it. Press would have know about before yesterday.
I agree. William should feel a profound sense of shame, but of course he won’t.
Why didnt Charles say anything about his Brave Father Philip unlike his unspeakable uncle, who apparently. had a vile reputation with Irish Children……..which we in Ireland all know about
Mountbatten is not liked in Canada either because he got many of them killed in the Dieppe Raid when the Canadian general Montgomery on the ground said that it should have been cancelled. Colonialism at its finest.
LOL. Why do I have some respect towards Cameron Walker for not saying oh look this is Harry trying to be a working royal again? Harry lives in America now. He’s always wanted to come back and visit friends with his family and support his non-royal charities. He’d like to speak with his dad who is sick. But the leftovers have made that near impossible so oh well.
The advanced planning and logistics this must’ve taken are impressive. I barely get Christmas cards out on time and he/his staff got this coordinated without a leak.
It’s a beautiful, thoughtful, and moving letter. In one small and quiet gesture, Harry outdid them all. Again.
I love that top picture, he looks like a KING
I’m annoyed at Harry dead naming Myanmar, especially bc the country changed it’s name to mark the end of British colonial rule.
That being said, I like this gesture from Harry to recognize the vets (even if the guns went silent bc we Americans dropped ABombs on Japan).
Did Charles know in advance that Harry would do this? I don’t think so. I think if Charles knew and “gave permission” Harry have just coordinated it with him instead of his friend.
Why are you annoyed at “Harry dead naming Myanmar” when he’s done no such thing. Harry is factually correct about the geography when he writes: “Your service in the jungles and mountains of Burma and beyond was marked by grit, unity, and sacrifice.” The fact that US dropped atomic bombs in 1945 does not change the fact that the Burma Auxiliary Force, consisting of two under-strength regular British battalions, two Indian Army infantry brigades and local Burmese forces, fought against invading Japanese from early 1942 thru 8/15/1945. The name change from “Burma” to “Myanmar” was done by the ruling military junta in 1989 (https://apnews.com/article/myanmar-burma-different-names-explained-8af64e33cf89c565b074eec9cbe22b72). I agree with you that Chuck probably did not know in advance that Harry would lay tribute.
How is calling Myanmar Burma not dead naming it? You literally quoted the name change in your response. I gave the reason why they changed the name in my initial comment….
Umm, the name change isn’t even universally accepted in Myanmar nor is it connected to British colonialism. The military Junta changed the name in 1989 to make it more inclusive to the non Burman ethnic groups.
It was indeed Burma when the action happened so he’s factually correct. Derangers at play once again. Btw are you Burmese? My husband is. You obviously know nothing about the country or its history. My husband was born in Burma and is Burmese in his opinion. As stated above, many people don’t accept the name. That comment was disrespectful and arrogant, not to mention ignorant.
Oh and btw his father has a Burma star. We as a family were very moved by Harry’s gesture.
What a lovely letter.
At the Remembrance Day services here in my part of Canada, near the end of the service, the MC solemnly reads out the list of all the dignitaries and organizations that have placed wreaths before the service. Then they say: “Are there any private individuals who wish to lay a wreath? Please come forward now.”
If that’s the same scenario, no need to sneak around, Harry’s friend could simply come forward with everyone else and lay the wreath, privately.
I do not believe that Charles knew about this. A friend laid the wreath discretely on Harry’s behalf. If this was with the knowledge of Charles and BP they would have made a big spiel out of it and somebody in Charles household would have done it to annoy Willi.
I still cannot believe that Willi and Kate missed the VJ remembrance events There are not many veterans and survivors around to honour. Even George, the heir of the heir, is now in an age, 12 years old, to take part in some events. He probably learns about WWII in school now. He does not need to the the big commemoration events but to meet some veterans and survivors listening to their stories, honouring their sacrifice and his great-grandfather’s memory.
I know it is George’s school holiday but he has been on so many holidays this year. To spend some time with veterans who might not be around next year is such little sacrifice. I am wondering what kind of work ethic Willi and Kate install in their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
If any of the Wales kids grow up to have a work ethic it be despite their parents not because of them.
Word, Steph.
That GB News clip is quite sad and it illustrates how desperate the British press is for Harry to return to the fold.
@Amy Bee yes it is sad but BM worked hand in glove with RF to drive out Meg and Harry. Will with his endless BRAT summer is making it crystal clear that he’ll be a negligent King after being a piss poor PoW. The only thing none of us could have predicted was KC getting cancer propelling Will the completely unready onto the throne much sooner than expected!
The desperation and regret is palpable. Hidden under all the nasty snide remarks.
Harry’s letter was respectful and thoughtful. It honored the forgotten army and the sacrifices made to combat such a formidable enemy in the Pacific while also praising the peace and partnership that followed. Harry is a soldier through and through with immense gratitude for the sacrifices other soldiers have made and that really shines through in moments like this.
Sigh…if his brother had done more than tweet then the press could just celebrate the fallen and veterans of VJ Day instead of attacking Harry(a veteran) for laying a wreath with a message of thanks.
I wonder if Charles was touched by Harry honouring his father?
@Sharon despite everything when I saw KC crying during VJ service I was hoping that he’d come to his senses and ring Harry. I hope he read the letter and had a change of heart too.
Charles is not trustworthy though.harry did try.
you know what stands out to me, most? Respect. Like the Aretha Franklin song. Just — respect is the ultimate currency. Mutual recognition. I mean, it’s what Harry understands, it’s the give and take, and it’s the missing link for both Charles and William. They think it’s about popularity. The precursor to populism. It’s so odd to see William trying to chum it up with the public as if they were his mates. I mean, dude, have some dignity. Harry manages to put people at their ease without making an ass of himself. Charles is better at the charm, than William is, cause he never tips over into overfamiliarity.
Yes, that’s the perfect word. William doesn’t have respect for anything – not his father, not his wife, not his country.
Harry’s heartfelt letter spoke directly to the actual veterans and their families. I hope many of them are able to read his letter. William’s pro forma tweet about the commemoration indicates how William will be as king- dialling it in with the least amount of effort and thought. Harry has acted with dignity and grace, and he always rises to the occasion with respect for everyone. Harry’s letter said it all and said it well. I tried to listen to Charles’s speech but that dolorous voice that can deteriorate into a drone made it an ordeal. And it lacked the genuine emotion that was embodied in Harry’s words.
The reporter in GB news is wrong. Harry has never turned away from his roots in the UK military – he has always paid homage and supported them, that is part of his life of service and he would have kept doing it in the same way if he had not been stripped of his rank. He is not doing anything different. The fact that he had to ask a friend to place this wreath, in stealth, rather than the royal family facilitating it, just shows how small and petty they still are and continue to be – preventing him from showing support and doing what he has always done — to try to make it seem like Harry turned away from the military. But he never has.
This is true. he never has.
I liked how Harry made reference to the army feeling forgotten while his brother was basically forgetting the veterans
The Burma Star Memorial is in a different part of the arboretum to where The King laid his wreath with the other dignitaries.
There’s several different memorials to different conflicts and different sections of the military.
During the VJ service they had a Burma campaign survivor and his two grandchildren lay a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial, separately.
I do wonder if that was part of the negotiation, Harry’s personal wreath could be laid there, away from the main official wreaths on memory of His Grandfather.
My own Grandad was as survivor of the campaigns in the far East. He was one of the soldier who witnessed the civilian POWs as the war ended. The horrors of what he saw never left him. But it was only in the last few years of his life he would ever speak of his service.