“Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are reportedly still ‘going strong'” links
  • August 19, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

After their respective divorces, Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are still “going strong.” He’s apparently supporting her latest Broadway outing too. [Buzzfeed]
Sarah Jessica Parker on AJLT’s haters: “I don’t really care.” [Socialite Life]
Viola Davis wore Ralph Lauren! [RCFA]
Miranda Priestly in a red dress! [LaineyGossip]
Melania Trump’s letter to Vladimir Putin has a weird energy. [Jezebel]
Helen Mirren: James Bond shouldn’t be a woman. [Pajiba]
Jenna Ortega is “terrified” of not having a voice. [JustJared]
All about Hulu’s Amanda Knox project. [Hollywood Life]
I couldn’t even make it through the trailer for Good Boy, a horror movie told through a dog’s eyes. Like… it’s too much. That poor dog! [Seriously OMG]
August horoscopes. [OMG Blog]

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are reportedly still ‘going strong'” links”

  1. Brit says:
    August 19, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    hugh probably hasn’t realized yet that NO ONE CARES

    Reply
  2. sueinorleans says:
    August 19, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    I Liked Hugh and Sutton until the Big Romance. I thought better of them. Guess I was wrong.

    Reply
  3. Libra says:
    August 19, 2025 at 2:39 pm

    Can’t help who you fall in love with, wish they would have handled it with more dignity and respect for others involved.

    Reply
  4. Jayna says:
    August 19, 2025 at 2:42 pm

    Who cares, Hugh?

    Reply
  5. Borgqueen says:
    August 19, 2025 at 3:12 pm

    She is his new beard.

    Reply
    • Nicky says:
      August 19, 2025 at 6:47 pm

      Speculating about someone’s sexuality isn’t funny, it’s none of your business. It’s 2025, you should know better.

      Reply
    • Sophia says:
      August 20, 2025 at 6:54 am

      Stupid comment. Don’t you think if he was actually gay and hiding it by marrying women that he would stay with the same one, the mother of his children.? Instead of leaving her for another one and taking the hit to his reputation?

      Reply
  6. M says:
    August 19, 2025 at 3:36 pm

    They ruined their marriages to get together and did it in a way that humiliated their previous partners. They better be in it for the long haul. I feel so bad for Sutton’s daughter. It’s probably so confusing for her.

    Reply
  7. Krista says:
    August 19, 2025 at 4:11 pm

    He’s Ryan Reynolds BFF.
    Enough said.

    Reply
  8. Aimee says:
    August 19, 2025 at 4:48 pm

    There’s an article on People that basically says Sutton and Hugh are still together because they have a “great foundation”. I guess that’s what they’re calling it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment