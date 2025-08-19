Royalist: The Waleses’ move to an emotional-support mansion is ‘tone-deaf’

Tom Sykes was and still is The Daily Beast’s Royalist columnist and European editor, but he’s branched out with a Royalist Substack, where he’s started to move beyond the palace’s talking points and his briefings from Prince William’s most incandescent “friends.” Well, Sykes covered the Prince and Princess of Wales’s planned move to Forest Lodge, and he actually pinpointed why the palace briefing about the move is so infuriating.
At a time when millions across Britain are struggling to pay rent, heat their homes, or secure a doctor’s appointment, the Prince and Princess of Wales have announced they are moving into a newly renovated £16 million ($20.3 million) mansion in Windsor Great Park, with sources saying they are doing so to safeguard their emotional wellbeing.
The property in question, Forest Lodge, is a secluded eight-bedroom Grade II-listed estate with sweeping views across Berkshire and London. Renovations are already underway, funded privately by the couple through William’s Duchy of Cornwall income, a £1 billion ($1.27 billion) portfolio of land and assets that has been enriching royal heirs for centuries.
The move was briefed by Kensington Palace as a “fresh start” for the family to heal from a difficult few years; the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, and Princess Catherine’s own health worries. Outside the royal bubble, many were left speechless by the gall of it all. Millions of Britons are also emerging from a “brutal” few years. Most of them don’t respond to adversity by moving into a multimillion-pound mansion with period features and expansive private grounds. That the Waleses would position this luxury upgrade as a form of restorative therapy speaks volumes, not just about how far removed they are from the public mood, but how tone-deaf the Palace has become in framing these decisions.
It’s not the move that is rankling, it’s the absurdity of presenting a 328-year-old eight-bedroom lodge as a necessary crutch for emotional survival.
The family first moved to Windsor in 2022, settling into Adelaide Cottage to be closer to the late queen and to allow the children, George, Charlotte and Louis, to enjoy a more private, countryside upbringing. The current home has no live-in staff. Nor, apparently, will the much larger Forest Lodge. Which rather begs the question: if you didn’t need staff and you have four bedrooms, why do you now need eight? For a couple who seem keen on staying relatable, the spinning of this house move lands somewhere between baffling and plain stupid.
William has spent the past year casting himself as a reformer who wants to make the monarchy “fit for purpose.” But it’s hard to imagine anything less modern or relatable than announcing, during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, that you’re moving house to emotionally reset and your new house happens to be a manor on Crown land worth north of £16 million.
The late queen might well have approved the move itself—kings and queens do live in palaces, not cottages, after all—but would never have had the gall to pitch such a move as a therapeutic necessity. Her reign, for all its stiff upper lip flaws, was defined by discipline and duty. William’s emerging version of kingship appears far more personal, driven by private need and family comfort, and to hell with the PR optics.
No one denies the last 18 months have been hard for the Waleses. But the idea that the solution to coping with grief, illness and transition is a £16 million “forever home” with woodland views is grotesquely out of touch. You guys want a bigger house! Just own it.
LMAO, let’s see if “friends close to Prince William” arrange a briefing now. “Presenting a 328-year-old eight-bedroom lodge as a necessary crutch for emotional survival” and “That the Waleses would position this luxury upgrade as a form of restorative therapy speaks volumes, not just about how far removed they are from the public mood, but how tone-deaf the Palace has become in framing these decisions.” Well done. While I agree that the framing is asinine and hilariously out-of-touch, that isn’t the only problem with this move. It’s beyond clear that William is using this move to proclaim that he’ll 100% live in Forest Lodge forever… so that by the time he becomes king, people are going to be BEGGING him to live in a palace or castle. There’s a hint of a longer-term strategy at play here, and I doubt that William came up with it. But yes, it’s amazingly privileged to argue that you and your wife need an emotional-support mansion (to compete with your brother’s Montecito mansion, sob).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
They are such greedy do nothings. It’s a pathetic attempt to compete with Harry and Meghan who are just loving and working. Middle aged and still rudderless and immature.
I think the move is a bit deeper then simply competing with harry and meghan. If they wanted to do that then expanding Amner Hall or something would have been a better option. Or simply a grand estate somewhere in the UK. (Something not on royal property)
They are deeply unhappy people and their marriage is toxic. They had children to distract from their unhappiness and now they are moving homes to distract from it.
The only thing deep about William and Kate is maybe their pool 🤣🤣 Zero substance between these two 🤣🤣 Perfect case study for wherever you go your problem follows.
They wanted the Royal Lodge but Charles chickened out on evicting Andrew so they just waited around for the next biggest house to become available.
It may also be an effort to get the Waleses’ separation in motion, and Kate settled in her own “forever home,” before Charles dies. Who knows. There’s speculation that the Waleses haven’t lived together for a while, that Kate is demanding a more magnificent place of her own with an in-law suite for her parents, and that she apparently has leverage in the negotiations. Then, when Charles dies, William will suddenly realize that he’s really needed at Windsor and KP with their in-house offices. Presto, a separation, and by that point nobody will notice or care much. Again, who knows. But even some of the regular British press positions this as “Kate’s move,” done for her emotional recovery, and they talk about Kate shopping for furniture.
The PR handling of this as an “emotional support” move is atrocious, though. As a thought experiment, though, we non-professionals could think of much better ways to justify this move. Like, they’re gonna use the ballroom for Earthsh!t and Aaahly Yaahs gatherings. Or there’s room for offices when the kinging staff (as opposed to the housekeeping staff) staff commute in from their own homes in London (poor dears). The truth, whatever that is, would be a good strategy too.
It absolutely reeks of this being an upgrade of Kathy’s separation home and that Bill will suddenly realize he needs to live elsewhere once Charles kicks it.
Whatever happened in December 2023, it’s given her some leverage in negotiations. The fact that Ma Middleton has been allowed back into the royal fold (Ascot, the royal box at Wimbledon) says as much, IMO.
Good strategy would be truth. Calling something a ‘forever home’ when they’ve done that before–Apt 1A at Kensington–is some major bullsh*t. Willing to bet at some point they’ll give up Anmer for some other country pile–oh, wait, that’s Forest Lodge. Will they keep two country homes? Why?
HEAR HEAR! And I would have added insult to injury by announcing such a move the day after snubbing VJ because they are still on holiday after 2 whole months?!
Yes, either they thought that the timing was splendid or simply “baffling” in its stupidity.
We’ll remember the sacrifices made 80 years ago by moving into a bigger mansion! 😂
You can’t make this shit up from Lazy and Stupid.
And yet the article notes that it’s been SUCH a hard year for them. The gall. Their year has been one of vacations and doing exactly what they want to do. There has been no work, and only a handful of very brief, performative appearances. Rage and lazy are never going to change.
Yeah, the first 2/3 of this year have been pretty easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy, what with all the vacationing & everybody’s health seeming back to normal (acknowledging that Kate’s normal isn’t really normal).
“..if you didn’t need staff..” Is Sykes really suggesting WanK don’t have home help? Seriously?
He’s not saying that- He is saying that if *KP* says they will have no live in help, why do they need a bigger house. He’s poking holes in the logic they have presented for why they need a new house.
Hasn’t it already been established there are cottages on the Forest Lodge grounds and the former occupants relocated to other residences so their staffers could move in there? Kinda makes the whole “no live-in staff” statement a semantic one when at least some of the household staff will be able to commute to work via golf cart.
The DM reported that two homes had been evicted to make rooms for the Wales. Specifically the stables that had been converted into cottages. But Becky English clarified that their are actually 5-6 cottages on the property, 2-3 bedrooms each. I’d imagine they will be used for staff, security, and maybe Carole if she doesn’t have her own suite in the big house. Wikipedia however noted that the house itself also has its own separate flat within it that was previously used for staffing. Maybe that would be Caroles idk?
@jaia: interesting factoid about the separate flat. You could be right and maybe it’s for Carole – there’s also a possibility that it might be used as William’s on the occasions when he stays overnight there. I just imagine their little brains overheating as they try to figure out what to do with 8 bedrooms and a bunch of small homes to allocate to staff or whomever.
Wasn’t there some reference a while back. That William has a suite of his own at Anmer?
A commenter yesterday helpfully cited that info from wikipedia yesterday. I don’t know about Anmer? But it makes sense that these big and older homes also have separate suites for whatever reasons, staffing being one. What they will use it for, William, Carole or guests is anyone’s guess. I have a hard time imagining William in the staff flat though. Isn’t his new room supposed to have some special view?
NIC919 there was an article a couple of years ago where it was mentioned that they don’t sleep together, which made it very clear that William didn’t live at Adelaide Cottage because there were only four bedrooms for a family of five who all have their own room. I just recently saw another article a couple of days ago that mentioned how William and Kate sleeping in separate bedrooms is normal for royal couples.
Interesting that he mentions cancer for Charles but ‘health issues’ for Kate
I noticed that too!
Yup. Clocked that too.
I came here to say the same thing!!!
Yep, he knows the truth, like we all do.
” ‘health issues’ for Kate” Yes. That jumped up loud & clear! My speculation has always been that a fight with William got out of hand which caused bruising/cuts to Kate’s face. Hence the scar that’s been seen on her forehead in some photos since she returned. And her long absence from public life was not the mysterious abdominal surgery that was scheduled, or “cancer treatment”, but time for the scar to heal.
And Kate’s got receipts, which have been her bargaining chips ever since!
I can’t believe i sat here nodding my at a piece TOM SYKES wrote. But here we are because he made several valid points.
They always know W&K are full of bullsh*t, they are just not allowed to write it on mainstream media. Nobody is gonna share his blog on reddit, but they are gonna share his daily beast column where he is talking sh*t about H&M almost weekly, because that is apparently a part of trusted media.
You and me both!
I often have to skip large parts of the embedded coverage from other sources because it’s too obsequious (WanK) or full of lies and vitriol (H&M) but I read and agreed with this piece.
Still he wasn’t very hard in his criticism…he just doesn’t accept the reasoning presented by the Wales about the emotional therapy. Zero mention of the cost for the taxpayer for security reasons while this is their 4th home with similar costly renovations (and don’t forget about Middletons mansion in Berkshire where alterations were made for security reasons paid by the taxpayer). Sidenote: perhaps, he doesn’t accept the emotional reasons behind the move because he knows the real reason? I wonder…🤷♀️
He echoed basically all the talking points commenters here have already made over the past few days. They’re valid points bc it’s honestly hard to have any other reaction to the what the Wales pr is saying right now. Although you know the rota in the uk will likely do their best to spin and fix it for them.
I am wondering who they send out this time to clean up the mess. Becky English again?
I don’t even think they can clean it up that much. They’re repeating the talking points given to them by KP and those are bad on their own. It is funny though bc, at the end of the day, how many properties does Charles own? 2-3 times as many as the Wales right? So the Wales must be sitting there in a pouty huff like why are we getting all this heat. But arguably, it’s there own saccharine pr that gets them into trouble every time. Saying they’re moving all bc oh no poor them they’ve had a rough few years and so they must move is asinine, especially when yes sooo many people are themselves having a rough few years. We’ve all said in the comments yesterday and Sunday, and Sykes has now said the same thing here, just say you want a bigger house, jeez. Bc that’s essentially the truth. Problem is they spent the past few years doing all this humble pr about how they don’t need a big house and look at them being regular smegular at AC. Their pr is basically bouncing back and forth bw one obnoxious talking point to another. They lay it on too thick for people who do next to nothing.
Charles does have more properties but he also works at least three times more than them and has done so for decades. Charles also does not skip things like VJ Day. And when the news about cancer was revealed, he did not hide his face for months without reason.
Charles plays the PR game much better. The public won’t question the riches as much if they believe their monarch and royals are working for it.
Willam and Kate are just so egregiously lazy that they are making the public notice the lavish lifestyle they lead.
He’s safe with this article because even the comments on the Fail are brutal about this move and the stated emotional support justification. Only a handful of commentators are trying to defend it.
It might get him into trouble with KP, though (and coming after his reveal last month about Charles’ PR guy bulling the rota on WhatsApp), which is interesting.
Does Tom Sykes get along with Jason? Do they bat for the same team?
Sykes also reported on William’s legal attempts and threats at the press regarding Rose Hanbury, and also lent credibility to the reports by writing a great piece about how he’d originally heard the rumors a year before from the daughter of an Earl. He also just wrote about how one of the stories about Andrew sleeping with tens of sex workers openly, on diplomatic business, was known to the royal press pack and never printed before Lownie.
I don’t think Sykes is rota so he has more room to criticize. And as stated above he did confirm that a daughter of an earl told him about the affair with rose.
(I think he said that because rose is a cover for something else)
A new palace for emotional therapy? Don’t they go after Harry for actually getting real emotional therapy? Why yes they do. These people never look at the big picture with the excuses that that Wales are given for whatever truly stupid decisions that they make. Emotional therapy is what’s done with a counselor who you feel comfortable talking to and working on healing. Moving to a new palace is just Can’t wanting a bigger home where she can hide and do nothing and they use whatever happened to cause her disappearance as the excuse.
This is v true. Harry has been maligned for talking about therapy and always painting himself as a victim. And yet, here the Wales are doing the very same thing. It’s almost like they saw Harry and Meghan talking about emotions and resets and joy and decided that yeah we’re going to try using that as a reason too. Which is odd bc if they really think that Harry and Meghan are so unpopular why would they frame their pr in the same way. But these are two very different couples. One couple is paying their way in their own house. Another couple is refusing to pause their vacation for one day to honor veterans.
Yup. They can’t get it right. Not with what they do, what they don’t do, why they do or don’t do it.
If BullyIdle is playing a long game to get people to be relieved instead of upset when he finally abdicates (but keeps all his inherited money & possessions) he’s playing it exactly right. Just ugh.
My favorite bit here, though, is where Sykes lists the Many Troubles Of The Wailses, and specifies Chuck’s cancer but then refers only to Kate’s “health worries.”
Is it just me, or does that quietly scream KATE NEVER HAD CANCER Y’ALL, BUT WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO SAY SO!!!
It’s just me? Fair enough.
No I don’t think it’s just you. I never believed that particular excuse of having cancer.
Me neither. From Day 1, I was on this blog calling bullshit.
Liars always lie.
Rhiannon Mills of sky news wrote pre-cancerous cells after covering an event with William and the palace had it removed. Take that as you will.
Even Kate said “cancer cells had been present “ and she was doing “preventative chemotherapy” in her video after the abdominal surgery.
This phrasing “pre-cancerous cells” always makes me think that maybe she had an abnormal pap smear and then then had cryosurgery to remove the bad cells.
I keep a Word file of all kinds of Twitter and internet “receipts” and articles that prove without a doubt some real truths about the Wales and also how they’ve treated Meghan over the years. One was an article entitled “It’s Time We Knew the Truth about Kate Middleton.” I clicked on it the other day and it’s been removed from the internet. But of course it has, right? They’re just plain shitty people, I don’t know what else to say.
I also was suspicious of the cancer story, but I keep coming back to the field trip she took to Royal Marsden (?) Where she supposedly received an implanted port and chemo. How would they let her get away with such a bold lie if it wasn’t true? How could she have the audacity to just walk in with her camera crew and say this is where I was treated and not have anyone say ,please leave.
I can’t see William abdicating, he’d have to give up all that lovely duchy money & he won’t want to do that. He has no jobs skills; shoot, he has no life skills, really, he’d be lost. Nope, don’t see it happening.
I looked at Sykes’ new substack a few weeks ago and it seemed to have a lot of palace-fed articles bashing Harry and Meghan, so I didn’t subscribe. Because who wants to pay for a palace mouthpiece? But does anybody have any experience with it, and is it actually at least balanced?
And sure, I moved when my grandmother died, and again when my mom died–Not! Blaming this on QEII’s death is the height of absurdity. It’s even questionable to blame the move on Kate’s cancer scare, because real people don’t move after a cancer scare, and because the cancer story is played out now that they’ve used it as an excuse for every Wales PR disaster.
The thing is, if the queen dying and their change to being Prince and Princess of Wales had actually led to wholesale change in their work and lives – actually stepping up into what those jobs could/should be – I would understand a move. We’ve had a wonderful few years living more quietly as a family but now that we embrace new roles we need a home that allows us to fulfil the responsibilities that come with them, hosting receptions, etc.
If we’re going to have a monarchy the PoW SHOULD live in a palace/castle. What are they without the pomp?
They are just so bad at this.
OK, that’s a good point, when my mother died I didn’t suddenly take on a whole lot of new duties (except as executor). The problem, though, is that they’re never out in public performing these new duties (or, really any duties), so maybe palace staff dismissed that reasoning because it would attract criticism.
And I agree that he’s PoW and should have an impressive home. It’s just that all of us can think of better excuses than KP came up with. Maybe even telling the truth?
This is a very good point. A move could have made all the theoretical sense in the world if they’d stepped up their responsibilities, but we all know they didn’t.
(BTW – I see that I am one of two Betsys here. I’m not the 8:46 am Betsy)
It’s always a shock when a 96-year-old with health problems dies. Who could have predicted that?
That last photo….who holds their own husband’s hand like that?!?! That’s how I hold the randomly polite stranger-man who offers me a hand so I don’t trip over the crack in the sidewalk. These two weirdos are foraging a new path, all right….separate from each other.
Her hand also looks grey. It’s not the lighting, because his hand underneath hers is a normal color. She’s not well.
The look on her face is just as bad, she looks really miffed about something.
The bigger story here is what is happening with the Rota? Tom Sykes going rogue? Did some people finally realise they may make more money by criticising royals than “having access” which comes down to reporting on a handful of their appearances?
Once in a while, Sykes comes out with something really juicy. Like when he revealed the WhatsApp texts from Charles’ comms guy, Andreae, threatening to cut off access to any journalist–and their media group–who reported on Charles’ draft will. Although Sykes is following the crowd here–the brutal comments about the Waleses’ move on the Fail’s own pages are glorious.
Other times, though, Sykes is just another a palace mouthpiece, which has prevented me from subscribing to his substack. I do wonder if he has to reflexively bash the Sussexes to stay in the palaces’ good graces–isn’t that part of the rota deal? Is Sykes even in the rota? Or could he carve out a niche publishing stuff the rota feed him, which the rota can’t publish themselves?
Yes, this strikes me, too. The anti-H&M revenue stream is waning. They can try recycling old articles or adding snide asides – but criticism of Meghan doesn’t really work now that her show is obviously successful, and Harry keeps showing himself to be a better royal and son than William (most recently, Harry’s tribute to V-J day). And now, there are W&K’s non-stop public declarations of how they plan to do no work, not to mention all the holidays. W&K can retreat all they want and close themselves from the public, but William is still going to become King and Kate will be Queen (Queen Consort, for the nitpickers) – the press and public have expectations.
@Eurydice, yes, the revenue stream from hit pieces on H and M does seem to be waning. On the Fail, you can tell most of the upvotes for these pieces are KP bots because of the many thousands of upvotes for the first comment in every thread, but replies to these first comments rarely break a couple of hundred. Advertisers absolutely know this, too, and bots don’t generate engagement with their products, so advertisers may be pulling back.
They have staff it’s on record. It’s not as if keen cooks. Scrubs flaws. Cleans. And all those school runs Those two are so not relatable.
.
Edit as if she
Scrubs floors.. vacuums
I got a good chuckle from “scrubs flaws.”
No, Can’t doesn’t do that — she relies on her photographers and their trusty editing tools to scrub her flaws.
Unfortunately, both she and we would be better off if she let her real face (and hair) be seen, telling the world there’s nothing wrong with aging or with being who you are.
And she could spend all the energy she uses hiding herself and curating her image to actually scrub out her true flaws: laziness, greed, lack of respect or empathy for others… sigh.
They are also known for using the Windsor Great Park staff and Castle staff and KP staff etc that isn’t technically theirs while claiming they don’t have a lot of staff
Somebody somewhere quoted a staff of 60 for these two & since neither one really does much of anything–thereby negating the need for event planners, protocol experts, etc.–that must mean the majority of there are for the upkeep of their multiple homes & their possessions & themselves (I’m thinking landscaping, cooking, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping & the putting away of food, etc.).
I mean he’s not wrong. The framing of this story is just stupid and tone-deaf especially as William is supposed to be an advocate for the homeless.
And William the eco-warrior, fresh off his Mediterranean megayacht holiday, buying a house with a huge carbon footprint.
I’m sure there’ll be room for the personal helicopter in the back yard!
Is Sykes just now noticing that these two pampered brats are not relatable? Because, like, when have they ever been relatable?
“ with sources saying they are doing so to safeguard their emotional wellbeing.”
I don’t understand this position. Safeguard their emotional wellbeing? Just stay in Anmer. Or better yet, DO YOUR JOB instead of going on online forums and reading what people write about you.
Finally some truth telling from Tom Skyes but it is for paid subcribers only .
Won’t Chuck’s eventual death ruin the new mansion? Will that be the latest excuse to move yet again? Because I don’t believe that will be their forever home. Not even for Keen.
I agree. They’d better prepare another mansion for them to move to when Chuck croaks.
And when George turns 18. Or 21. Maybe they could even have a wedding anniversary mansion just for the sake of it! It would bring them such joy!
We endured the September video so please don’t suggest Kate is going to one up that with a wedding renewal ceremony a la Nicola and Brooklyn next month, to which Meghan and Harry are pointedly not invited?! Can you imagine the intimacy co ordinator getting an absolutely smashed Will to exchange festive glances with Kate? Jason could be the best man! Then another luxury second honeymoon!
I’m betting that the minute BullyIdle grabs the big gold chair & the fanciest hat, the current lease on Fort Belvedere is going to mysteriously shatter into tiny bits.
Can’t can live there with her Mumsy while Bully lives… anywhere else.
Who wouldn’t want an emotional support mansion that other people pay for! And of course they will have to add on an emotional support pool and tennis courts. The children need them! This is what they call smart downsizing!
It comes with an emotional support tennis court that will no doubt need to be resurfaced to the Wales’ emotional support specifications
QEII lived a very long and interesting life, was in excellent health for most of it, and died peacefully among loved ones. Her death was not a tragedy for anyone, least of all for her eldest son who was waiting on tenterhooks for decades, nor her eldest grandson and his wife who also got big promotions. Obviously her death would have been sad for her family, but man are they milking it for all it’s worth and well past its sell-by date. Imagine telling your boss that you can’t do your job today because meemaw died three years ago and you have to buy a bigger house to soothe your nerves.
Same for Charles’s diagnosis. Has William ever shown any genuine concern about his father‘s health, other than talking about everything he’ll do when he becomes king? Harry has shown more genuine concern for KC publicly than William (and H was dragged for it). If W was so concerned about KC’s cancer, then he would pick up his share of the work, surely. But instead he expresses his grief by buying a bigger house? Now KC will most likely die while William is (supposedly) living in Forest Lodge. When that happens, should we presume he’ll be so upset that he won’t be able to live in Forest Lodge anymore and he’ll have to get yet another house to soothe his feelings?
And to think! He needs lots of room to think about his new role (and how to avoid the responsibilities)
It’s not so much grief at the loss of QEII and Philip, I think, but their deaths and Charles’ illness have brought responsibilities nipping at William’s heels. That’s the true source of their grief.
He’s been able to spend his first 40-odd years of life in a sort of arrested development, putting in just the bare minimum, always “still earning the job”. Now, though, people won’t be satisfied with him showing up to a tree planting event once a week.
Peggs has been lazy for years. After so much shirking, it might be that Peggs never adds to his work schedule.
😂
Sorry, just want to point out that Peter Phillips was QEII’s oldest grandson/ grandchild.
Yes it is bigger but more importantly, it has two wings! They want to be able to live separately in different wings a la the Yorks. It was too difficult for William to pretend he lived with his family in Adelaide cottage.
I wonder if this could be a turning point for reportage on Will and his luxury lifestyle versus total lack of output and commitment? Are we supposed to swallow without question his absolute right to the very best things in life whilst NOT putting the work in to justify his job? We have been told repeatedly that only WORKING royals get the security, accommodation, balcony, Wimbledon ovation and Beckham grovelling? No problem if dude wants to be a stay at home dad but why is he taking duchy income and SG?
I wonder if Beckham will continue to grovel now he has his knighthood, it would be funny if he ignored the King from now on.
I’d like to see him ignore William from here on in. Beckham may well have surprised himself by finding that, actually, he rather likes Charles.
Stranger things have happened.
The rota is so terrible that I’ll take these scraps of truth-telling from Sykes.
W&K are so screamingly bad at PR and coming across as relatable. I’m glad Sykes stated it plainly.
If I had a restorative mansion for every major loss or health challenge I’ve experienced in my life, my real estate portfolio would rival, well, that of the Waleses. Who in KP signed off on this framing?? It had to be William and Kate themselves, right?
Right? Unless the Queen was actually murdered in Adelaide cottage, this makes no sense at all.
Are duchy funds not tax-payer money by another name?
The Duchy earns money from farming, being landlords and such like. It was a gift from Edward III to his son, The Black Prince to be passed on to the next heir to support the heirs to the throne.
My point is that it’s still money from the UK people. Duchy money is how William is funded.
They’re so out of touch they think highlighting “no live-in staff” is really accomplishing something. They still have staff, they just sleep elsewhere. Big deal. Also I think it’s difficult to convey how out of touch they are. I used to work for a very wealthy, 91-year-old woman who lived in New York City since age 8 and had never set foot in the subway because she’d always had a driver. She asked me “What does it look like down there?” She asked me who my window washer was and was shocked to learn I didn’t have one. Genuinely sweet woman just baffled by different existences. And that’s a Manhattan hundred millionaire. Now try to translate that to the Royal Family. They have NO idea.
Interesting! And you’re right, they have NO idea which is why I laugh at the very idea of William abdicating. He wouldn’t have the first clue how to live! And he wouldn’t have that duchy money to fund the life he’s accustomed to.
that is *not* the way a woman holds hands with her husband. That’s all i got. And yes, her skin is pallid especially next to his, as another commenter noted. And she does not look best pleased to be obliged to make physical contact. I mean…. I always bought the DV theory until I realised her scar is on the wrong side, if he is left-handed. But whatever happened, she’s clearly not in good health, and neither is their relationship. That’s all I got. The rest is white noise. It’s amazing watching karma exert its full effect in real time, which is much slower than the pace we’re accustomed to from cinema and tv. It’s something.
@Parkrunmum on the other thread their 2016 trip to India was mentioned and I found a lot of photos of that tour online. They were happily engaged with each other: shared smiles, heads turned at each other. They looked much younger, full of vitality and lighter. It actually made me feel sad because I haven’t seen that unity and closeness in years. Sadness, anger , resentment, disappointment is aging. In a Herman Woulk novel, Rhoda Henry laments that her husband just tolerates her after loving her for over 20 years and notes the aching gulf between them. Must be a lot more painful to feel actively hated or to even hate a spouse you loved and have adored children by.
The scar “on the wrong side for a left hand” wouldn’t matter if someone was shoved from the left and fell against something. A left handed person hitting/pushing somebody could cause them to fall sideways to the right and sowould end up injuring themselves on the right hand side.
I noticed that whenever Bill & Cathy get criticized for their real estate portfolio, royalists always polish off this turd: “….funded privately by the couple through William’s Duchy of Cornwall income, a £1 billion ($1.27 billion) portfolio of land and assets that has been enriching royal heirs for centuries.”
As if “privately funded” means they’re using their own hard-earned cash. Bless your heart, sweeties. That’s just YOUR tax dollars and money coming in from a different pipeline: rent charged to schools, police, ambulances, etc. Land stolen centuries ago from your ancestors. ALL of the royal family’s money, “private” or otherwise, is YOUR money. All of it. Try cracking opening a history book.
Plus Norman Baker, in his excellent book, “And What Do You Do?” points out that lawyers have raised serious questions about whether the monarchy actually owns the duchies, on historical and legal grounds. He also points out that if the monarchy truly owned the duchies, then they should pay the same taxes any other large, private landowner in Britain has to pay–they can’t have it both ways. Someone here pointed out that Baker has another book coming out in September, and I’ve already pre-ordered it.
Here I am defending the Wales. Just as Harry stated in SPARE that Charles controlled Harry, Willy, and Kate by use of monies, so they wouldn’t outshine him; I believe Charles is controlling how much the Wales are seen. I think he wants he and his Horse Queen to stride out together and take all of the available shine.
I can believe that is happening in some ways but I can also very well believe that the Wales don’t want to be doing much more anyways. At the end of the day, we will find out if the Wales will ever be more than keen. Bc at some point it will be just them. No one else.
But Charles isn’t sending them on 5 vacations. It’s the Keens idea to take those vacations they have done this for many years. I t hink Kate and William don’t need Charles to tell t hem to do little work. They want to do little work.
Two things are true at once: Charles doesn’t want them outshining him AND W&K simply don’t want to work.
Neither cancels the other.
For all the warmth of him holding Kate’s hand, he might as well be on another planet.
The incompetence of these people! Just tell the truth – we’re moving to a bigger house because we want to and we can.