Norway’s royal stepson Marius Borg Høiby could go to prison for ten years

Last summer, during the Paris Olympics, Norway’s royal family was rocked by scandal. Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son – who is not technically a member of the Norwegian royal family – was arrested for domestic violence on his then-girlfriend. The royal stepson is Marius Borg Høiby, and he has a long history of questionable and criminal behavior. Everything seems to have come to a head in the past year though. Once Marius was arrested, a more far-ranging investigation began into his behavior towards women and girls. Well, long story short, he’s now been charged with 32 crimes, including multiple rape charges.
The son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been charged with rape, domestic violence and assault a year after he was initially arrested.
Marius Borg Høiby, 27, Mette-Marit’s son from before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, was arrested in August 2024 after authorities alleged he “attacked” a 20-year-old woman “psychologically and physically,” according to a report from Norwegian outlet Se og Hør.
On Monday, Aug. 18, CBS and Reuters reported that Norway’s state prosecutor charged Høiby with 32 crimes, including one count of rape with sexual intercourse and three counts of rape without intercourse. According to the reports, Høiby is accused of filming some of the alleged offenses.
“The maximum penalty for the offenses listed in the indictment is imprisonment of up to 10 years,” prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said, according to CBS.
Marius is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne and has no public role. In 2017, it was announced that he would live a mostly private life. Reuters reported that Høiby’s attorney said his client will plead guilty to some lesser crimes but disputes the most serious charges.
“He does not agree with the claims regarding rape and domestic violence,” Sekulic said, according to Reuters. Last year, Høiby was held for 30 hours following his arrest and was eventually released.
“The fact that Marius Borg Høiby is a member of the royal family should, of course, not mean that he should be treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts had been committed by others,” Henriksbo said, per CBS.
This is “new” because now we know all of the charges and how serious all of this is. Although it’s kind of ridiculous to consider that if Marius was convicted of all 32 charges, he would only face ten years in prison? Like… what is Norway doing with their sentencing for rape convictions???
Meanwhile, two weeks ago, Marius’s stepfather Crown Prince Haakon took him on vacation to Portugal. Some European tabloids got photos too. It really looks like the Norwegian royal family isn’t taking Marius’s issues seriously.
The Royal Family attends Prince Sverre Magnus Confirmation in Asker church. Oslo 2020-09-05.
The Royal Family attends Prince Sverre Magnus Confirmation in Asker church. Oslo 2020-09-05
Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
USA Rights Only-Oslo, Norway – 5/17/2015 – Members of the Norwegian Royal Family greet the Parade at the Royal Palace In Oslo.
-PICTURED: Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby
USA Rights Only-Trondheim, Norway – 6/23/2016 – 25th Anniversary of the Coronation of Sonja and Harald in Trondheim, Norway
-PICTURED: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
10 years does seem light. But if I had to guess he’ll serve less than a year and then get community service.
In Norway, may sentences for multiple crimes be served concurrently?
That’s what I was thinking, maybe it’s concurrent sentencing.
The argument is that these countries believe in rehabilitation rather than long prison sentences. But add in violence against women and it’s just another manifestation of how no country’s legal system really prioritizes focusing on that. One of these rapes even occurred after the investigation had begun.
This story is horrific. Mette Marit and the family have aided and abetted him for years. She in particular should probably be investigated for covering up evidence. Haakon still vacations with him as a mark of approval. This is one of the worst rape cases that country has ever seen. King Harald is widely loved and this has torpedoed all support for the monarchy there, I hope anyway.
I think in their minds it’s “showing unity” and i get that he is MM son and haakons stepson, so they don’t want to freeze him out but honestly… some crimes are unforgivable. Rape is one of them.
His family failed him, but he’s an adult. He has to man up to what he’s done and deal with the sentencing. Funnily enough, it’s in the RF’s best interest for him to be charged and sentenced, in the spirit of “we’re not above the law!!!!” when, in fact, they are. Because of who his stepfather and siblings are, he will probably get less than the maximum sentence, and we all know he will have something to fall back on once he’s released.
In regards to the sentence I’m not surprised. I’ve been watching a lot of non American true crime docs and no one sentences like we do. First degree murder gets about ten years in a lot of places. The UK just let someone out on bail who is accused of raping two girls (13&16) and murdering the 13yo.
I can’t decide if American terms are too rough and everywhere else is too gentle or off there is some kind of middle ground. Also, I think in the Nordic countries their aim is to rehab convicts. Our carceral system aim is to punish.
And then they say that their prisons are empty … welll yahhhh you just let out a murderer and 3 rapists back into the general population its not that no one commits crimes there
Literally never heard anyone say this or say that no crimes are commited.
And I live in a country where punishments are much lighter, so constantly surounded every day by people who according to you, supposedly say that.
I’d like to add that Trump and his team are clearly trying to drive a wedge between the USA and Europe, trying to paint Europeans in all kinds of negative ways.
They don’t like that there are no dictators here, so do everything to make Europe look bad and dictators like Putin look good.
Don’t fall for this trap, please.
We’re really not discussing every day how much better we are in every way compared to Americans.
We find Trump weird (but also find some of our own politicians weird), try to help or even just comfort Americans who are here feeling anxious, but most of the time we just live our lives thinking about very different things. And we certainly don’t think we don’t have criminals.
@Steph, to me, it’s complicated. I respect the USA for having stricter punishments for violent crimes and I admit I enjoy it whenever I see one of those vids where an arrogant violent criminal laughs and jokes during the trial, but then flips out when he hears the sentence. Just saw one recently where the criminal was laugh with his equally dumb lawyer. This so seemed to grate the judge that he got a harsher than normal sentence.
I also think it’s a very good thing that criminals are off the street for a long time or for forever.
What I also find interesting is how criminals can get sentences of well over a 100 years, when all their different crimes are combined.
What I appreciate about my own system is that there seem to be fewer cases of innocent people being convicted and there is no money being made out of prison labor. I always think that is an invitation to corruption as companies make money off poorly paid prisoners’s work. In other words, there is an incentive to send people to jail innocently or longer than what would be normal in cases like this.
What people also sometimes don’t know is that with certain violent crimes, people don’t go back onto the street after the sentence in some countries. After the sentence, they are put in closed mental facilities for violent criminals who are not right in the head, so they won’t be on the street then either. Don’t know how that is in Norway, though.
Apart from all this, this guy just is Ugh. Absolutely disgusting. Completely entitled and they should thoroughly research how this filth was raised and what kind of media he consumed. Wouldn’t be surprised if there were Tate videos.
Does Crown Prince Haakon have no advisers, or anyone at all that would go upside his head?
If the crown wanted to show “unity” or “support” a simple “We love our son/stepson but are deeply troubled by the allegations made against him. We are supporting him to get help in rehab and ask the public to please allow our family grace to deal with these troubling matters”.
But no, two weeks in Portugal, sun, sea and sand will do it. I swear these royal families have no sense of self preservation, yet they continue.
If I were advising them, I wouldn’t recommend including anything that looked like an admission of guilt. I might suggest something like “We love him and are deeply troubled by the allegations. We are grateful that the court process will soon establish the truth of the alleged events. In the meantime, we are all reflecting on the scourge of intimate partner violence in Norway and beyond, and hope that it is eradicated in our lifetimes.”
But I 100% would not be taking him on vacays.
Maybe Haakon felt guilty. It was said that Marius has a history of drug abuse and mental problems. Not to excuse his crimes, but I think Haakon wanted to spend time with him, alone, to make amends, to talk him through what to expect and how he can help him get the help he clearly needs. As a good father should do. I suspect being brought up as the future king’s son, but less than his siblings, did a number on him. Too much money, false friends, and the idea that he is untouchable did the rest.
I hope he will get his sentence combined with a much needed therapy. But I do not blame Haakon and Mette Marit for being first and foremost loving parents.
Yes, Bonus Dad Crown Prince Haakon took his stepson, accused of rape and violence, with charges and investigation pending and likely to break any minute, on a surfing holiday to Portugal with his biological son.
Tone deaf, and would you let your own son (or daughter, for that matter), anywhere near this monster?
Methinks Mette-Marit has the Crown Prince on a VERY tight leash. I have a Norwegian sister-in-law of my own, and I see some similarities.
Also outrageous: Marius was bumming around Europe with a diplomatic passport for MONTHS after the charges broke…it’s not clear exactly when it was finally taken away-should have been LAST August.
@ravensdaughter, his “own son”? Kudos that Haakon appears to treat all three children as his own. I adopted my daughter from an orphanage when she was 16. She has since reconnected with her entire first family, including her mother. Nine years later, if you think my daughter is any less “mine” psychologically or emotionally than someone’s “own” children, you’re living in the 19th century. What is a “real” son? A son that is not imaginary.
Gee, if he lived in the US, he could be President, or at least a member of the Cabinet.
From a quick Google search, the maximum prison sentence for most crimes in Norway is 21 years. I’m sure there are exceptions and probably ways to prolong that for some people. But I don’t think Marius is going to get 21 years. There is no official life sentence but it looks like some prison sentences could become “indeterminate” (which is basically a life sentence if you aren’t going to put an end date on a prison sentence).
I’m sure this is anguishing for Mette Marit and her family but she actively tried to cover up her son’s behavior. I am glad that Norwegian authorities don’t capitulate to their royal family and it looks like Marius will serve some prison time, even if it’s not very long. Can’t say the same for the BRF/British authorities and how they handled Andrew’s Epstein crimes.
I make it a rule not to click on any DM coverage — any story, ever, any time — and have done for years. I clicked on this one. And I give them credit, where credit is due: the DM’s article is copious, methodical, sober, detailed, and not remotely hysterical or hyperbolic. And it is all the more effective and devastating for not hyperventilating. One of the young women whom he raped whilst she was unconscious — presumably, drugged — was unaware of what had happened to her. She had attended his parties because she thought of him as a friend. She was tearful when interviewed. She initially suspected after the police showed her digital video of her own assault that it was generated by AI. The police had to persuade her that her “friend” had raped her whilst she was unconscious and presumably drugged. That this has been witnessed by multiple people, who filmed it, for fun. I don’t think American prison sentences are too long for anything except drugs, which, IMO, should be legal. Except heroin, as it is too addictive to be consumed safely. This predator has pleaded guilty to using cocaine. His family has spoken of “helping” him as if he were the victim. But the real thing that bothers me is the sanctimonious, self-righteous, insufferable tone of the royals’ lawyer, who pleaded, “I hope that the newspapers will not come to me for a comment every time someone posts a comment on social media.” The comment on social media that he is referring to is that posted by the victim who was raped whilst unconscious, who registered her trauma and devastation and courageously did so in her own words, whilst sobbing, on social media, to come forward, with astonishing bravery, but she is only one of a “double digit” number of victims. These countries take the presumption of innocence too far for it to be anything but an insipid pretext for leniency after the facts are established beyond doubt and a conviction is duly registered in a court. They take the rhetoric of “healing” to lengths that remind me of a sinister cult in the Bible Belt dispensing Kool-Aid Communion to its lambs, wolves dressed as sheep. The only difference is, in Scandi-land, they dress it up with hippie jargon, as opposed to Christianity. Those two cults overlap once you leave classic liberal law-and-order society. I would *love* to see SVU do an episode about this case. I actually worked on that show, just out of uni, in its premier season. Never watched it, strangely enough, it’s like you never eat in a restaurant where you work in the kitchen. JFC. He reminds me of William, just the Eurotrash version.
He looks like a Bond villain. Creepy.
I really hope he doesn’t get off lightly because of his connection to the royal family.
10 years for a rape conviction in Norway for a privileged white man? I mean, if he were American, he could get convicted, get no time and then might win the presidency so…
This guy HAS been to rehab. And he has been accused of these same crimes before but his mother wiped them away. She even called up one of his victims! If he gets convicted, I will be very surprised if he spends a day in jail. So disappointed in Norway.
In that bottom photo he couldn’t look more like a Bond villain if he tried. Vile.
He looks like every snotty rich-kid a**hole I’ve ever seen in any TV crime drama–the one whose daddy’s money gets him off with a slap on the wrist, if that.
A really slappable douchebag face
He really looks like an arrogant asshole. Bet he says Do you know who i am?
It’s a Joffrey vibe for me.
OMG I just posted this!
Keep in mind that there were even more potential charges but either the women didn’t want to move forward or the investigators did feel they had enough evidence