Royal stepson Marius Borg Høiby has now been charged with multiple crimes

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon married Mette-Marit in 2001. She was a single mother of a young son, Marius Borg Høiby. Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit raised Marius together and he grew into a little sh-t and then a violent psycho. Marius is currently 28 years old. Last year, Marius abused and terrorized his girlfriend, and the Norwegian royal family couldn’t cover it up (I don’t think they attempted to cover it up, to be fair). Marius was arrested, and a larger investigation began into Marius’s behavior, specifically towards women. Big surprise, the incident last summer was not the first time he assaulted a woman.

The stepson of Norway’s future king has been charged with rape, sexual offensive behavior and bodily harm, Oslo police said Friday, June 27. The charges against Marius Borg Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, were announced after police conducted a months-long investigation following his arrest in the summer of 2024 on charges that included bodily harm, the New York Times reported.

Oslo police said the evidence in the case was gathered via text messages, interviews and multiple searches, according to CBS News. Høiby, who was questioned several times in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025, has been cooperating with investigators, police said, CBS News reported.

His lawyer, Petar Sekulic, in an email to the Times, said Høiby was “taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence.” He added that he hopes Høiby will be acquitted if he is indicted, per the Times.

The charges against Høiby include one count of rape with intercourse, two counts of rape without intercourse, four counts of sexually offensive behavior and bodily harm, police said.

At a press conference on Friday, Oslo police attorney Andreas Kruszewski said the investigation involved a “double-digit number” of victims, per the Guardian and CBS News.

According to the Times, Høiby’s mother married the future heir to the throne in 2001. Høiby is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne and he doesn’t have a public role. In 2017, it was announced that he would lead a private life.

From the sound of it, it feels like Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon are “supporting” Marius privately by getting him a good lawyer and advising him on certain things, but they’re not interfering with the investigation. Clearly, there’s been a lot to investigate, and the police coming out and saying that there’s a “double-digit” number of victims is pretty telling. Anyway, I hope this douchebag gets sent to prison for a long time.

24 Responses to “Royal stepson Marius Borg Høiby has now been charged with multiple crimes”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Yikes!! Were did it all go wrong with this one?

    • SueBarbri33 says:
      June 30, 2025 at 11:56 am

      Right? I’ve been royal watching for so long that I remember when he was a baby! I hate that this is how this story turned out. Wow. Smh smh smh.

  2. Alteya says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:23 am

    Mette-marit cleaned up his house (and disappeared his phone?) The night this all started to come to light. Cleaned it before the police were allowed in because the house is on the private estate haakon owns. Did she clean up evidence?

    She has refused to be questioned in spite of requests from some of the victims lawyers.

    She spoke with the (first known) victim several times on the phone when Marius was barred from speaking to her – and he violated that no contact order multiple times. Was she simply reaching out, or was she trying to disuade the woman from pressing charges? There is talk she tried to keep his previous girlfriend from talking about abuse in that relationship.

    Haakon and mette Marit have given him a free house to live in. He gets freebie security there because it is on their estate. He has no job but has someone funding his luxury lifestyle.

    One of his ‘good lawyers’ is known as the lawyer local mafia and drug peddlers use. His friend group are all criminals and known for taking pride in commiting these types of crimes. Mette-marit ( but not haakon) attended some of the parties her son had with these friends.

    This report and the number of charges is so sanitized in comparison to what all has been revealed.

    • Alteya says:
      June 30, 2025 at 12:33 pm

      Adding

      ‘Doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing’. Again this report barely scratches the surface of what he did for years.

      He filmed himself s/a-ing unconscious women he drugged. He shared the videos with his friend group – it was a game to all of them. He’s filed his own charges against some of his victims.

      Many of the victims didn’t know. At least one of them was publicly defending him, oh no he’s a great guy. Police brought her in and showed her video of what Marius had done – to her.

    • sevenblue says:
      June 30, 2025 at 12:53 pm

      Yeah, there is no way he wasn’t getting protection. They probably paid some victims off in the past. It is probably too many women now for his mommy to keep it a secret.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 30, 2025 at 1:34 pm

      Yeah, when this first broke I wondered what would come out in the wash about his mother and step father using their influence to cover things up – his mother and father/step father are all enabler, they has been enabling his behaviour for years. People suddenly don’t become these types of monster over night or because mental health/addiction or whatever excuse his mother has been putting out to explain his behaviour.

      I hope the victims ALL get justice and he doesn’t get away with it – neither should his mother (or anyone else) if she/they has been tampering with evidence and interfering with the judicial process.

  3. Beverley says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:25 am

    My guess is if this were the Windsors, the coverup and fix would be in place.

  4. Chica says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:25 am

    Awful.

  5. Silver Birch says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:29 am

    Who is his birth father? Because he gives me Musk-rat vibes…

    • Alteya says:
      June 30, 2025 at 11:37 am

      His birth father was a low level drug dealer. Mostly sold to friends in their (his and meete’s) social group. Mette Marit had a one night stand with him – cheating on the man she was in a relationship/living with at the time. Marius is the result.

      The father cleaned up his act after a jail term. Married a very wealthy woman, had two more kids before divorcing. He’s always been a prominent part of Marcus’s life. He could be the one who has funded Marius (cash) while haakon and mette-marit provide Marcus’s free housing.

    • Tarte Au Citron says:
      June 30, 2025 at 1:48 pm

      He really does look incredibly douchebaggy

      Reply
    June 30, 2025 at 11:45 am

    Dead ringer for Joffrey Baratheon in looks and personality

  7. Jaded says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:47 am

    His family is rife with criminals. His father is Morten Borg, a convicted felon. His grandfather Sven Høiby was also a convicted felon and unemployed alcoholic, who married a stripper. Even Mette Marit’s former boyfriend/fiance was a convicted felon. Small wonder the kid turned out bad.

    • Alteya says:
      June 30, 2025 at 12:10 pm

      He’s the result of a cheating one night stand with the friend group drug dealer (borg). Once Marius arrived, she left him with her mum during her half of the parental time. Continued partying. She only took charge of him once she reconnected with haakon. Part of her ‘great single mum’ routine.

      Her laziness was excused by some for decades, excuse being she was focusing on raising the kids. Actually she was partying around the globe often on freebie trips from her friend epstein. Look how that turned out, with Ingrid saying how she worships Marius. Theyve even taken marius and ingrid on holiday after all this came out. Ffs.

      At least they wised up enough and are sending her to Australia for three years. If they’re lucky Marius will get a long jail term and fade from public view.

      IF they allow Marius to continue a relationship with Ingrid via email/phone for the next three years?

      She’ll be incredibly vulnerable by herself in Oz. This worm will continue to worm his way further into her life. She’ll be stuck dealing with this abuser, maybe being abused and manipulated by him, the rest of her life.

      I had such hopes when these two married. Silly I know.

      • Chica says:
        June 30, 2025 at 12:58 pm

        Mette seems like blueprint Kate Middleton followed. She barely worked and went to London at one point to go to school where Mette hung out with with rich folks partying (allegedly). There were the spiritual trips to India. Even her lung disease was used to explain her laziness

  8. Alice B. Tokeless says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:57 am

    Just glancing at his photo and one word comes to mind: backpfeifengesicht

    Reply
      June 30, 2025 at 12:20 pm

      I was going to say that I understand that rapists are regular people and can look any kind of way, but his face is more or less what I picture when someone says “rapist.”

      But agreed: his face is begging to be slapped.

  9. VilleRose says:
    June 30, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    What a messy situation. I used to feel bad for Marius but to be clear, this was a very long time ago before we knew about his abusive and disturbing behavior towards women. I didn’t know much about him but I did not envy his position. His mom married a future king, putting him in the spotlight at a young age when he had no choice. He was never going to be in the line of succession, making his younger siblings more important than him forever status wise. That would mess with anyone’s head. It sounds like Mette Marit dated a string of unsavory men (including Marius’s own dad who I guess was a one night stand), exposing Marius to that at a young age before she met Haakon. And Marius’s own father and grandfather are convicted felons so his family history is stacked against him.

    We obviously don’t know what happened behind closed doors. Maybe Marius was always a little rebellious s*** always getting into trouble as a kid. He grew up in the lap of luxury with no official role so probably has a sense of entitlement that his mother and stepfather will come rescue him every time he gets in trouble. And it does seem his lifestyle is financed by them so they are enabling him. It also seems Mettie Marit has been in touch with his ex-girlfriends so she’s definitely very involved in this too. It’s sad he turned out this way and I hope all his victims get justice.

  10. Steph says:
    June 30, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Insane comment of the day:: as a non white person in so lucky there’s nothing that would make me a victim of these mfers. I’m just not their type. White men are in such a place of ridiculous privilege they become so much more likely to advise but their racism means I’m not interesting to them.

  11. Amy Bee says:
    June 30, 2025 at 3:35 pm

    From what I understand it would appear that Mette-Marit is a boy mom and she’s been covering up for him for a very long time. It’s been reported that she tried to talk to his ex-girlfriend after he was arrested last year.

  12. Duch says:
    June 30, 2025 at 4:06 pm

    Very sad story. Feel sorry for all those women he abused – so long hidden. I thought I felt sorry for Mette-Marit too, as his mother, but after reading all these comments, now I just don’t know.

  13. BeanieBean says:
    June 30, 2025 at 4:33 pm

    This guy….even that bunny photo disturbs me. I hope it’s OK.

  14. Moira's Roses' Garden says:
    June 30, 2025 at 6:01 pm

    Who knew that cromagnons weren’t extint?

