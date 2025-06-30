Royal stepson Marius Borg Høiby has now been charged with multiple crimes

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon married Mette-Marit in 2001. She was a single mother of a young son, Marius Borg Høiby. Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit raised Marius together and he grew into a little sh-t and then a violent psycho. Marius is currently 28 years old. Last year, Marius abused and terrorized his girlfriend, and the Norwegian royal family couldn’t cover it up (I don’t think they attempted to cover it up, to be fair). Marius was arrested, and a larger investigation began into Marius’s behavior, specifically towards women. Big surprise, the incident last summer was not the first time he assaulted a woman.

The stepson of Norway’s future king has been charged with rape, sexual offensive behavior and bodily harm, Oslo police said Friday, June 27. The charges against Marius Borg Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, were announced after police conducted a months-long investigation following his arrest in the summer of 2024 on charges that included bodily harm, the New York Times reported.

Oslo police said the evidence in the case was gathered via text messages, interviews and multiple searches, according to CBS News. Høiby, who was questioned several times in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025, has been cooperating with investigators, police said, CBS News reported.

His lawyer, Petar Sekulic, in an email to the Times, said Høiby was “taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence.” He added that he hopes Høiby will be acquitted if he is indicted, per the Times.

The charges against Høiby include one count of rape with intercourse, two counts of rape without intercourse, four counts of sexually offensive behavior and bodily harm, police said.

At a press conference on Friday, Oslo police attorney Andreas Kruszewski said the investigation involved a “double-digit number” of victims, per the Guardian and CBS News.

According to the Times, Høiby’s mother married the future heir to the throne in 2001. Høiby is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne and he doesn’t have a public role. In 2017, it was announced that he would lead a private life.