Did Kylie Jenner wear white or a pale silver to the Sanchez-Bezos wedding?

Everyone is in agreement: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding was the tackiest event of the decade, if not century. Lauren’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown was horrible, everything was styled poorly and I’m almost positive that celebrities were being paid to attend the wedding. Lauren is apparently quite close to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but people were surprised to see that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also got invitations to the entire multi-day wedding celebration.
Well, there were photos of Kylie and Kendall heading to the actual wedding ceremony, and people were really mad at Kylie for her dress choice. Kylie wore what looks like a vintage Versace – or perhaps just a knockoff – in an off-white. I strongly suspect that, in person, the dress is more of a pale silver than white. But yeah – don’t wear white or a silver-white shade to someone else’s wedding. It’s tacky, even if the wedding itself is a completely tasteless catastrophe.
I’m also including pics of Kylie and Kendall heading to the “pajama party” post-wedding party. Kylie wore white for that as well.
I don’t care what color it is it is just tacky and ugly as was everything about this wedding.
And way too tight; it seems to be splitting under her left breast.
Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria used to be good friends. I didn’t see any pictures of her at the wedding. Wonder if Lauren’s cozying up to Trump finally got to Eva?
Eva L. Was there. She just managed to not be photographed too much. She knows why.
It seems like there are photos of her on the beach in Spain from over the wknd so maybe she wasn’t?
Daily Mail says she wasn’t at the wedding
Eva stayed in Spain instead of going to wedding. She got lots of flack for her political stance yet cozying up to LS during engagement.
why not wear jammies? it would be so comfy. and also, the dresscode
Right? Bc that was not pajamas. And the dress read as white more than silver so that’s a big no.
Well, that’s one way to get noticed, I guess.
Anyone who attended this grotesque circle jerk for the morbidly wealthy can go straight to hell.
Seriously.
Thanks for typing that so i didn’t have to
not only white adjacent — also laced down the front much like the buttons and corseted — and the under boob cut out is sending me. I felt sorry for Kylie at one time for being strong armed into the surgical game at a young age, but she seems to have fully leaned in.
Was that intentional or did it just split at the seams? I’m not quite sure.
Eat the Rich
The photo of her and Kendall is giving Death Becomes Her vibes, cackling
I thought she said it was light blue. It’s tacky to wear anything that photographs as white, but in this case, I don’t think anything could overshadow the supreme tackiness of Jeff and Lauren.
I agree with you. You’re not supposed to wear white so as not to overshadow the bride. I don’t think Kylie particularly stood out in that crowd.
Tacky and Kardashian, it’s a like another day with Y in it.
It just seemed like the Kardashian siblings went full tacky. I had thought that they were managing to dress with some taste, but Kim especially got around Lauren and had a full-blown case of the tackies.
I do like Kendall’s emerald jewelry and her black dress.
Oh my gosh. The last pic of Lauren and that mouth.
American obsession with the colour of the guests’ attire will always be funny to me. It’s summertime, so wearing black is weirder to me.
It not an obsession; it’s a convention. Every culture has its rules of behavior. Wearing white to a wedding is seen as disrespectful to the bride, like you’re trying to draw attention away from her and toward yourself. And it ends up being an embarrassment for the guest who wears white – with people wondering why she chose to do that.
Traditionally, not supposed to wear black either.
God, those big, fake asses are a nightmare!!! Her head seems disproportionately small compared to that ass.
And the kitsch and tackiness of this party is being made by the “bride” and the whole herd of plastic Kardashians. This, still, DiCaprio’s girl looks like she’s been torn from another fairy tale. Where did Leonardo drag her, and why? Bezos, as soon as he realized that Trump could win, turned his back on the people he was hanging out with and stuck to Trump, which he announced in the media. And the abandoned, also rich, also billionaires, continue to toddle after him. What people without character.
The color was not my problem with that dress. All the Kardashians dressed like they were going to a night club or lingerie party instead of a day time wedding. So so so tacky. I don’t understand. Yes they are not epitomes of style sophistication but by and large I did think they were able to dress a little bit less „boobs out style“ when necessary.
Kylie looks like a pan of Jiffy Pop about to explode. Her sister looks just as bad in that black body stocking and thong.
Did Timmy opt out?
From what I’ve seen of the “pajama party” so far…I do not think these celebs understood the assignment.
Everything about this wedding was trashy and in poor taste, other than being a eco-disasters, the guests included.
Can you add “pale yellow” to that list of colors not to wear to a wedding? A la Princess Kate.
Let’s pour one out for Khloe, who was also there in all her extreme tackiness and yet no one noticed. Wah-wah!