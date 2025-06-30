Did Kylie Jenner wear white or a pale silver to the Sanchez-Bezos wedding?

Everyone is in agreement: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding was the tackiest event of the decade, if not century. Lauren’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown was horrible, everything was styled poorly and I’m almost positive that celebrities were being paid to attend the wedding. Lauren is apparently quite close to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but people were surprised to see that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also got invitations to the entire multi-day wedding celebration.

Well, there were photos of Kylie and Kendall heading to the actual wedding ceremony, and people were really mad at Kylie for her dress choice. Kylie wore what looks like a vintage Versace – or perhaps just a knockoff – in an off-white. I strongly suspect that, in person, the dress is more of a pale silver than white. But yeah – don’t wear white or a silver-white shade to someone else’s wedding. It’s tacky, even if the wedding itself is a completely tasteless catastrophe.

I’m also including pics of Kylie and Kendall heading to the “pajama party” post-wedding party. Kylie wore white for that as well.


.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Did Kylie Jenner wear white or a pale silver to the Sanchez-Bezos wedding?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    June 30, 2025 at 10:53 am

    I don’t care what color it is it is just tacky and ugly as was everything about this wedding.

    Reply
  2. Züri says:
    June 30, 2025 at 10:54 am

    Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria used to be good friends. I didn’t see any pictures of her at the wedding. Wonder if Lauren’s cozying up to Trump finally got to Eva?

    Reply
  3. alexandra says:
    June 30, 2025 at 10:55 am

    why not wear jammies? it would be so comfy. and also, the dresscode

    Reply
  4. Blithe says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:00 am

    Well, that’s one way to get noticed, I guess.

    Reply
  5. Kira Becker Kay says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:02 am

    Anyone who attended this grotesque circle jerk for the morbidly wealthy can go straight to hell.

    Seriously.

    Reply
  6. wendy says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:11 am

    not only white adjacent — also laced down the front much like the buttons and corseted — and the under boob cut out is sending me. I felt sorry for Kylie at one time for being strong armed into the surgical game at a young age, but she seems to have fully leaned in.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:12 am

    Eat the Rich

    Reply
  8. Mei says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:30 am

    The photo of her and Kendall is giving Death Becomes Her vibes, cackling

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:31 am

    I thought she said it was light blue. It’s tacky to wear anything that photographs as white, but in this case, I don’t think anything could overshadow the supreme tackiness of Jeff and Lauren.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 30, 2025 at 12:31 pm

      I agree with you. You’re not supposed to wear white so as not to overshadow the bride. I don’t think Kylie particularly stood out in that crowd.

      Reply
  10. KC says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:32 am

    Tacky and Kardashian, it’s a like another day with Y in it.

    Reply
  11. therese says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:42 am

    It just seemed like the Kardashian siblings went full tacky. I had thought that they were managing to dress with some taste, but Kim especially got around Lauren and had a full-blown case of the tackies.

    I do like Kendall’s emerald jewelry and her black dress.

    Oh my gosh. The last pic of Lauren and that mouth.

    Reply
  12. Mina_Esq says:
    June 30, 2025 at 11:45 am

    American obsession with the colour of the guests’ attire will always be funny to me. It’s summertime, so wearing black is weirder to me.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 30, 2025 at 12:05 pm

      It not an obsession; it’s a convention. Every culture has its rules of behavior. Wearing white to a wedding is seen as disrespectful to the bride, like you’re trying to draw attention away from her and toward yourself. And it ends up being an embarrassment for the guest who wears white – with people wondering why she chose to do that.

      Reply
    • Kira Becker Kay says:
      June 30, 2025 at 12:54 pm

      Traditionally, not supposed to wear black either.

      Reply
  13. NicKoRAR says:
    June 30, 2025 at 12:14 pm

    God, those big, fake asses are a nightmare!!! Her head seems disproportionately small compared to that ass.

    And the kitsch and tackiness of this party is being made by the “bride” and the whole herd of plastic Kardashians. This, still, DiCaprio’s girl looks like she’s been torn from another fairy tale. Where did Leonardo drag her, and why? Bezos, as soon as he realized that Trump could win, turned his back on the people he was hanging out with and stuck to Trump, which he announced in the media. And the abandoned, also rich, also billionaires, continue to toddle after him. What people without character.

    Reply
  14. Fina says:
    June 30, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    The color was not my problem with that dress. All the Kardashians dressed like they were going to a night club or lingerie party instead of a day time wedding. So so so tacky. I don’t understand. Yes they are not epitomes of style sophistication but by and large I did think they were able to dress a little bit less „boobs out style“ when necessary.

    Reply
  15. M says:
    June 30, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Kylie looks like a pan of Jiffy Pop about to explode. Her sister looks just as bad in that black body stocking and thong.

    Reply
  16. Vicki says:
    June 30, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    Did Timmy opt out?

    Reply
  17. Sue says:
    June 30, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    From what I’ve seen of the “pajama party” so far…I do not think these celebs understood the assignment.

    Reply
  18. Serena says:
    June 30, 2025 at 2:42 pm

    Everything about this wedding was trashy and in poor taste, other than being a eco-disasters, the guests included.

    Reply
  19. Jayme Ackemann says:
    June 30, 2025 at 4:29 pm

    Can you add “pale yellow” to that list of colors not to wear to a wedding? A la Princess Kate.

    Reply
  20. BeanieBean says:
    June 30, 2025 at 7:38 pm

    Let’s pour one out for Khloe, who was also there in all her extreme tackiness and yet no one noticed. Wah-wah!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment