Did Kylie Jenner wear white or a pale silver to the Sanchez-Bezos wedding?

Everyone is in agreement: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding was the tackiest event of the decade, if not century. Lauren’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown was horrible, everything was styled poorly and I’m almost positive that celebrities were being paid to attend the wedding. Lauren is apparently quite close to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but people were surprised to see that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also got invitations to the entire multi-day wedding celebration.

Well, there were photos of Kylie and Kendall heading to the actual wedding ceremony, and people were really mad at Kylie for her dress choice. Kylie wore what looks like a vintage Versace – or perhaps just a knockoff – in an off-white. I strongly suspect that, in person, the dress is more of a pale silver than white. But yeah – don’t wear white or a silver-white shade to someone else’s wedding. It’s tacky, even if the wedding itself is a completely tasteless catastrophe.

I’m also including pics of Kylie and Kendall heading to the “pajama party” post-wedding party. Kylie wore white for that as well.





