Quentin Tarantino thinks ‘Inglorious Basterds’ is his best film, his ‘masterpiece’

A lot of younger people now believe that Quentin Tarantino is “cringe” or a “has-been” or something. Like, he’s no longer cool, and they also believe that he isn’t leaving behind much of a legacy. It’s weird because even though Tarantino has had problematic moments, he’s absolutely one of the greatest auteurs of all time and someone who fundamentally changed Hollywood and filmmaking. I even believe that QT and Paul Thomas Anderson are probably the two greatest American auteurs of the past fifty years. Anyway, one of the most random-ass things QT has ever done is promise to only make ten films and then retire. It’s become some kind of mental block for him, now that he can only make one more movie before he’s “done.” Instead of just saying “you know what, I changed my mind, I’m going to keep working,” Tarantino is backtracking from even wanting to make his tenth film, The Movie Critic. He backtracked in a lengthy interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast, and he also named which of HIS films he thinks are his best.
Even Quentin Tarantino has a favorite Tarantino movie. During an expansive interview on “The Church of Tarantino” podcast, the two-time Oscar winner revealed which of his films is his favorite and which he thinks is his best.
“‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my favorite, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my best,” Tarantino said. “But I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the movie I was born to make, I think ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my masterpiece, but ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my favorite.”
The “Pulp Fiction” director then picked his favorite and best from his screenplays.
“I think ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my best script, and I think ‘Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ are right behind,” he explained. “But, there’s an aspect of ‘Hateful Eight’ that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it’s solid. So it’s not like I have to create it, like ‘Kill Bill,’ it’s solid, it’s right there and I actually think it’s my best servicing [of] my material as a director.”
Despite Tarantino’s affinity for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” David Fincher will direct the highly anticipated sequel, “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” for Netflix. Elsewhere in the interview, Tarantino said he passed on directing the project because the idea of his 10th and final film being a sequel “unenthused” him. “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked,” Tarantino said. “It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”
Tarantino also discussed his long-rumored 10th and final film, “The Movie Critic.” He said the project was ultimately scrapped because it was too similar to his previous work.
“I wasn’t really excited about dramatizing what I wrote when I was in pre-production, partly because I’m using the skillset that I learned from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ [of] ‘How are we going to turn Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969 without using CGI?’” he explained. “It was something we had to pull off. We had to achieve it. It wasn’t for sure that we could do it. … ‘The Movie Critic,’ there was nothing to figure out. I already kind of knew, more or less, how to turn L.A. into an older time. It was too much like the last one.”
It’s weird that even Tarantino has recency bias, because how in the hell does he think that Inglourious Basterds, Hateful Eight and OUATIH are his best scripts??? How does Pulp Fiction not even make his top three scripts? I also don’t think IB is his best film or his masterpiece – looking back, I actually think Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2 are his masterpieces and they show a master director in full flight. And I actually kind of hated the Inglorious Basterds script? The only thing I liked about it was that it was Tarantino doing the most Tarantino thing ever for his one World War II movie. It also felt like he should have really developed the French storyline with Melanie Laurent’s character. Anyway, I hope one of the older directors – Steven Spielberg? Ridley Scott? Martin Scorsese? – talks some sense into him and tells him that he needs to let go of this dumb “I can only make ten movies” thing.
PS… Justice for Jackie Brown, which I would argue is Tarantino’s most underrated film and it’s the only time he adapted a book (which he did really well, capturing the nuances of Elmore Leonard’s text). It was the only time he had a Black female lead too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Oh, Quentin… may the world forget you!
Justice for Reservoir Dogs.
I know it was made on a tiny budget – but it’s so damn good.
I’m also offended he doesn’t love pulp fiction the way I do. 🤣
Ps Samuel L Jackson was robbed of that Oscar for pulp fiction b/c everyone that year just had to give a de facto lifetime achievement award to Martin landau for some crappy Tim Burton movie.
Yeah, I’m still mad.
Thank you! Reservoir Dogs is a friggin’ masterpiece. Inglorious Basterds was a fun fantasy film, and dayum do I find a lot of reasons these days to quote “we’re killing NATZEES” but cinematically RD was the culmination of QT’s deep personal study of the 1970s violent exploitation films, and he did something masterful with it. I also agree that Jackie Brown is criminally underrated. QT was a massive fan of Pam Grier and wanted to showcase her in a film, and he did her justice with that script.
Pulp Fiction is his best movie, for me. I’m not a huge fan but that movie was a true original, amazing cast, superb dialogue AND THAT PLOT OMG. So influential on so many movies since.
Inglorious Bastards and OUATIH are fine but lightweight and Brad Pitt’s performances in both were unimpressive. I liked the Hateful Eight because I love Walton Goggins and Westerns but the movie overall made no sense. Jackie Brown was A GREAT movie, agree! I never saw Kill Bill so have no opinion on those
Kill Bill was/is iconic. I also really loved Django Unchained. The cast was stacked and every single one of them ATE that script.
I love so many of his films. Kill Bill is one of my top three all time favorites and Hateful 8 is one I have a soft spot for. Jennifer Jason Leigh was great in it.
I think all the actors he chooses bring their A game. Sucks that Uma was treated poorly and that shaved away some of adoration for the film. It also Doesn’t help that I I am a HUGE SLJ fan. My husband says it’s because he and I speak the same language. lol.
Django has parts that are hard to watch – and difficult to stomach.
I agree, Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction were incomparable. I have to say though that Once Upon a Time has HUGELY grown on me. I didn’t get it when I first saw it, left the cinema slightly disappointed after feeling so hyped for a new Tarantino movie, but I’ve watched it multiple times since then and it becomes more brilliant to me every time. It has such an atmosphere to it. I do think Tarantino is one of a kind and no amount of Gen Z nay saying will convince me otherwise!
It was the opposite for me, but I think that’s because I knew so much about the Manson murders. So, I was waiting for the horrible killings to start and saw all the foreshadowing…. And then the script switched at the end! I was never so delighted with a movie! I was like- Oh! That’s WHY the movie is called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood! It’s a fairytale! Of course, you can never get that same feeling on rewatch
Same, Val. I spent the whole movie dreading the murders, and I was ecstatic with the change.
Personally… I loved Once Upon a Time, Django Unchained, and IB. I could skip Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.
That bar scene in Inglorious Basterds is one of the more memorable celluloid moments.
It is tightly scripted , menacing, and feels like it goes on for only 5 minutes.😮😮
That scene was a whole film in and of itself. Incredible acting from Diane Kruger.
And the first act of the movie (roughly the first thirty minutes) are a masterpiece. One of the best uses of suspense that you’ll ever see on film.
I think Jackie Brown is highly underrated. A great script, fantastic performances, and just a great jazzy rhythm to the whole movie.
Before I got to the end of the post I was thinking what is this Jackie Brown erasure?! JB is my favorite of his, but I’m also not a big fan of Tarantino in general so maybe that’s why I like one that he based on someone else’s source material.
Jackie Brown! Goddess Pam Grier, Robert Forster were poignant and Grier mouthing the lyrics to Bobby Womack’s Across 110th Street was heart breaking.
I haven’t seen most of his films, including Pulp Fiction because they are way too violent for me and I can’t stomach that much violence. But I did see Kill Bill 1 and 2, maybe it’s because it’s women doing the ass kicking. I also saw Inglorious Bastards. I can’t comment on the other films, but Kill Bill was amazing. The fight scene with Vivica A. Fox and Uma Thurman was epic, and the fight scene with Lucy Liu took my breath away. The film is beautifully shot – I was surprised how much I loved Kill Bill. The film made me a huge Lucy Liu fan.
I agree with QT about Inglorious Basterds being his masterpiece. The opening scene alone is a masterclass in filmmaking and acting (not just by Christoph Waltz but also the actor who portrayed the farmer), and like others have pointed out the tavern scene was also incredible. Definitely my favorite film of his, followed *very* closely by Pulp Fiction, but honestly I’m a QT diehard and love all of his work (including the ones he wrote but didn’t direct).
That opening scene of IB, nothing like it!
Totally agree with this — Inglorious Bastards is just phenomenal. It’s also his film that I can watch over and over again and never get tired of it. Some others, like Pulp Fiction, are objectively great films, but you can only watch them every so often (IMO).
IB is my favorite. I can watch that movie over and over again. The opening scene and the bar scene are so good. I have a soft spot for PF, I can quote so many lines from that movie.
I feel like I need to go back and watch his other movies again.
Who is PF?🤔🤔
Maybe MF? Michael Fassbender?
PF/Pulp Fiction
I’ve never seen IB because I’ve always disliked Pitt. If only he wasn’t in it.
I dislike qt but I loved pulp fiction and I’m shocked he doesn’t rate it. Maybe he’s run out of juice. It happens
I do love Inglorious Bastards and the opening act is phenomenal. It’s my personal favorite QT movie, but I wouldn’t argue it’s the best. Most people seem to prefer Pulp Fiction. Interesting that it’s his choice, though.
To me, Pulp Fiction was his breakthrough. My favorite film of his is Kill Bill and, I agree, I think that’s Tarantino fully realized. Jackie Brown is his most underrated film.
Inglorious Basterds was OK but I think a lot of his post-Kill Bill output in the aughts leaned a little too heavy into the violence and spectacle, same with Django Unchained. My favorite Tarantino films are the ones with more fully realized characters, especially women.
He literally says Inglorious Basterds is his masterpiece IN THE MOVIE. No spoilers, but there’s a scene at the end, with Brad Pitt up close, looking directly at the audience, where he says (while he is, ahem, doing something): “This is my masterpiece” in a very self-satisfied way. Brilliant, imo!
I haven’t seen this QT movie but have enjoyed many of his others. I started watching one night but my daughter couldn’t sleep so I turned on cartoons instead! I’ve never revisited it because I dislike BP more and more as the years go by.
I was in college when Reservoir Dogs was released. I didn’t know anything about it other than it was playing at the local art house theater. I think if you didn’t experience RD that way when QT was unknown, it’s not the same. If you saw his later films and then saw RD, it’s not the same. But if you could erase your memory and experience his films through that chronology, it’s hard to erase RD as the defining film of his career. But as I said above, Jackie Brown should be heralded for it’s place in cinematic history and I will die on that hill.
Unpopular opinion, I didn’t care for Jackie Brown. Kill Bill Vol2 > Kill Bill Vol1
Inglorious Basterds was incredible
There is a moment in IG that cracks me up every time I watch it. Not to spoil anything but when they are at the movie premiere, one guy gets up and signals to the other that they need to get to work on their mission/scheme and the one sitting gives him a look and gesture like “I”m watching a movie here!.” Especially funny because they’re both Jewish and it’s literally a film glorifying a Nazi sniper who killed a bunch of Allied soldiers. The actor played it perfectly.
And he’s right.
Does anyone else think he sounds like a complete narcissistic fool? Could he be more in love and obsessed with himself?
Reservoir Dogs is by far my favorite except that I have never watched the most violent scene in the movie (the ear scene). Watched the movie many times but I always fast forward through that scene or walk out of the room.