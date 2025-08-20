Angelina Jolie has no plans to write a memoir: ‘There is no way she would do this’

I’ve noticed something really funny this summer. Suddenly, Jennifer Aniston has a new boyfriend and she’s giving him an old-school media rollout. And for various reasons, Angelina Jolie has been making news for her personal and professional life too. Like, there was gossip about Angelina selling her home and moving abroad, and Jolie has been making news about future projects and film festivals. This used to happen all the time, back when Angelina and Brad Pitt were together – Jolie and Aniston were always stepping on each other’s gossip cycles and releasing confirmations about various things when the other woman was in the news. It’s so vintage! I love it. Well, this week, Aniston was seen out with her new boyfriend. Not so fast, says Angelina. Behold, a People Mag exclusive about whether Jolie will write a tell-all memoir:

Angelina Jolie is not planning on putting her private life on the page. Despite a recent report claiming the actress, 50, was working on a tell-all memoir about her legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, a source tells PEOPLE that “there’s no truth to this.” “There is no way she would do this,” the insider adds. The Oscar winner has not authorized any book project tied to her personal life. Pitt, 61, and Jolie share six kids: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. They separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in December 2024. Their dispute over the French winery Château Miraval, however, continues.

Angelina has written books before – she wrote Notes From My Travels and she coauthored Know Your Rights and Claim Them. I would love it if she wrote a memoir, but it’s not her style. Plus, I don’t think she would write anything personal before all of the legal stuff is over, and Pitt is still suing her over her sale of her half of Chateau Miraval. Maybe when the dust settles, she’ll write something.

There was also an interesting piece of professional news for Jolie, and this came out last week. She’s reteaming with her Mr. & Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman for The Initiative, which will have her playing a “rogue master spy” who is training a new agent. It’s apparently like Training Day in the world of spycraft.