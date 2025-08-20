Angelina Jolie has no plans to write a memoir: ‘There is no way she would do this’

I’ve noticed something really funny this summer. Suddenly, Jennifer Aniston has a new boyfriend and she’s giving him an old-school media rollout. And for various reasons, Angelina Jolie has been making news for her personal and professional life too. Like, there was gossip about Angelina selling her home and moving abroad, and Jolie has been making news about future projects and film festivals. This used to happen all the time, back when Angelina and Brad Pitt were together – Jolie and Aniston were always stepping on each other’s gossip cycles and releasing confirmations about various things when the other woman was in the news. It’s so vintage! I love it. Well, this week, Aniston was seen out with her new boyfriend. Not so fast, says Angelina. Behold, a People Mag exclusive about whether Jolie will write a tell-all memoir:
Angelina Jolie is not planning on putting her private life on the page. Despite a recent report claiming the actress, 50, was working on a tell-all memoir about her legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, a source tells PEOPLE that “there’s no truth to this.”
“There is no way she would do this,” the insider adds. The Oscar winner has not authorized any book project tied to her personal life.
Pitt, 61, and Jolie share six kids: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. They separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in December 2024. Their dispute over the French winery Château Miraval, however, continues.
[From People]
Angelina has written books before – she wrote Notes From My Travels and she coauthored Know Your Rights and Claim Them. I would love it if she wrote a memoir, but it’s not her style. Plus, I don’t think she would write anything personal before all of the legal stuff is over, and Pitt is still suing her over her sale of her half of Chateau Miraval. Maybe when the dust settles, she’ll write something.
There was also an interesting piece of professional news for Jolie, and this came out last week. She’s reteaming with her Mr. & Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman for The Initiative, which will have her playing a “rogue master spy” who is training a new agent. It’s apparently like Training Day in the world of spycraft.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
Is it wrong that I don’t want Angie to write a memoir? I just think it’s beneath her. She’s better than that and there’s no sense in her rehashing traumatic memories of being with that abuser.
Im with you on this. Angie will never do that and she doesn’t even hung out with a lot of celebrities on a ship like most Hollywood ppl.
Whenever she is not filming, she will just fly to somewhere to do her humanitarian work. That’s how she is and some ppl will still hate her.
I don’t think Angelina is talking about upcoming projects and festivals because Jennifer found a boyfriend. I also don’t think she’s the one spreading the rumors about this book.
Same. These two women are just living their lives and don’t need to be tied together in the media forever. If we could post memes here, I’d do the Titanic “It’s been 84 years…” one lol.
LOL! This is coming from People mag. “A source” or “insider” is their code for we came up with this bullshit idea and made the interns do the write-up.
It’s wonderful about her upcoming project in a genre she is electrifying ✨️💖✨️ in…I wanted a sequel to “Salt” so this is great❣️ And I TOO hope she writes a memoir…when the children are grown & she’s done with the legal BS from her trifling AF Ex😡
Yes! Angelina is so good with this genre, and I’ve also always wanted a Salt sequel. Get this woman some action scenes!
Yes, I’m going to add to this list of things I want from Angie. I want a Salt sequel, a couple of Marvel movies with Thena included, and some Star Wars prequel, sequel, or series that has Angie wielding a light saber. That’s all I really want from her.
The film described sounds fun but I’m still salty about the lack of Salt 2.
Good to hear.👍👍👍
Seems Jolie personal life has completely dominated the narrative about her for close to a decade.
The fact that she’s been acting since she was a wee lass has been tossed to the back burner!
You would think she was famous as an influencer or a reality TV starlet!!😕
I’m more excited about her Anxious People role, a change of pace for AJ.
(Plus Liman is a hack who hasn’t done a good movie since American Made!)
Didn’t Liman once complain about working with her or was that the Maleficent director?
Yeah Jolie and Liman famously butted heads.😉😉
Hopefully it means this project is shelved, cause Liman has lost his way!.
Liman complained because Angelina dared to have an opinion about something, Instead of working as a team liman wants to be the boss about everything. I hope she doesn’t do this film.
It was Jolie might sell the house and live abroad – maybe NY for Atelier, and then, well Jen might consider selling her house and leaving to NY with the BF. That’s gonna be fun.
Aniston has bought a new house in California. She never like living in NYC when with Theroux.