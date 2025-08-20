Zoe Kravitz & Austin Butler wore his-and-hers Saint Laurent to their premiere

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler and Matt Smith. It looks like the kind of offbeat, violent movie which used to be made all the time, but the fact that it’s being dumped in the dead of August without any film festival premieres just shows you that there’s very little faith in it commercially. Too bad, because it feels like Austin really needs to prove that he can carry a movie without the Elvis voice. Dune 2 doesn’t count, although he was wonderful in that! But it wasn’t HIS movie – he just gave a scene-stealing supporting performance.

Austin and Zoe both wore Saint Laurent. Did they coordinate on purpose, a little his-and-hers black-and-white YSL? There were many, many rumors that this movie ruined Austin and Zoe’s other relationships at the time – Zoe quickly ended her engagement to Channing Tatum and Austin ended things with Kaia Gerber. Zoe and Austin have, I believe, been quietly dating for months, and there’s some evidence for that belief!

InStyle devoted an article to Zoe’s “divisive hair trend” from the “early 2000s”: side bangs. While I’m an avowed bangs-hater, I don’t have a huge issue with Zoe’s lil’ side bangs. What bugs me is the “wet-look hair” which certain women are trying to bring back. My wet-hair culture is not a costume!! Stop trying to make “wet-look hair” into a thing! That goes for Kim Kardashian too, she’s been trying to make this into a trend for a decade. As for Austin… I will pay him $20 to wear a shirt with a collar. He’s also trying to make a trend happen: tanks under baggy suits. Enough!!