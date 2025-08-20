Zoe Kravitz & Austin Butler wore his-and-hers Saint Laurent to their premiere

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler and Matt Smith. It looks like the kind of offbeat, violent movie which used to be made all the time, but the fact that it’s being dumped in the dead of August without any film festival premieres just shows you that there’s very little faith in it commercially. Too bad, because it feels like Austin really needs to prove that he can carry a movie without the Elvis voice. Dune 2 doesn’t count, although he was wonderful in that! But it wasn’t HIS movie – he just gave a scene-stealing supporting performance.
Austin and Zoe both wore Saint Laurent. Did they coordinate on purpose, a little his-and-hers black-and-white YSL? There were many, many rumors that this movie ruined Austin and Zoe’s other relationships at the time – Zoe quickly ended her engagement to Channing Tatum and Austin ended things with Kaia Gerber. Zoe and Austin have, I believe, been quietly dating for months, and there’s some evidence for that belief!
InStyle devoted an article to Zoe’s “divisive hair trend” from the “early 2000s”: side bangs. While I’m an avowed bangs-hater, I don’t have a huge issue with Zoe’s lil’ side bangs. What bugs me is the “wet-look hair” which certain women are trying to bring back. My wet-hair culture is not a costume!! Stop trying to make “wet-look hair” into a thing! That goes for Kim Kardashian too, she’s been trying to make this into a trend for a decade. As for Austin… I will pay him $20 to wear a shirt with a collar. He’s also trying to make a trend happen: tanks under baggy suits. Enough!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Aronofsky looming over her gives a weird vibe. Is his whole look too desperate around these two very chill people?
I will watch this movie! It sounds interesting to me. Poor Zoe looks like the life essence was sucked out of her. I hope she’s ok. Such an extraordinary artist.
They definitely have a vibe…I don’t like the white bow/accent at the waist of her dress. She should stop messing with her face.
I was thinking the same thing! I think she looks different every time I see a new picture of her and sometimes I have to do a double take.
Huh. I was just thinking how much she looks like her mom. Is she messing with her face or just getting older? I look at photos of me now and then and don’t think I look the same and I’m not messing with my face.
“ I will pay him $20 to wear a shirt with a collar”
THANK you. You tried it dude, it sucks, move on.
Are they dating or is their movie tracking to bomb at the box office so these rumours (and possibly an on set fling) are getting played up for publicity? I genuinely don’t know these days.
It looks like reheated Guy Ritchie leftovers. Weird from this director and not at all appealing.
They both need a stylist.
One of the things I 💖 about was those smaller budget violent movies like “8 Million Ways To ☠️” back in the day were they were FILLED with magnificent character actors chewing UP the scenery & usually had REALLY tight scripts…now that I’m thinking about it…Jeff Bridges starred in a LOT of them❣️ So I’m looking forward to this movie because EVERY actor in this one knows how to BRING IT…including the folks behind the camera…can’t WAIT to stream it
I think they look nice, I actually like the tank top under the blazer. I live in Texas and it’s just too hot right for a lot of heavy layers; a tank and a blazer is usually just the ticket!
Zoe looks great but I also don’t love her hair.
As an Austin fan, for the record:
1) No, they don’t seem to be dating, even quietly– only seen together during filming or when promoting the film. She was last seen with Noah Centineo, & he’s not been spotted with anyone. They have a buddies vibe during promo– I guess it could be a front, but doubtful.
2) Can’t do much about their stylists or chosen style- they are both Saint Laurent ambassadors so are contractually obligated to wear the brand, & this one seems admittedly boring.
3) “stop wearing tanks”. I, for one, am glad he’s wearing a tank. Fans have kinda had it with him usually wearing suit & ties to all his red carpets, so even this minor change up if fine by me.
4) Yeah, I’m not happy about it getting ‘dumped’ in August, but reviews so far are pretty great for what it is– a violent action thriller bending toward comedy, not really Oscar bait. Guys love all that Guy Ritchie crap, and girls will get a lot of near-naked Austin. Plus a cute cat! I’m there.
They both look nice. Very appropriate for hot summer weather, too.
Zoey’s face is what I can’t figure out. She is beautiful but she tries to do that so-called sultry pose that JLo does. The dead eyes, open mouth, with her top lip flared over her teeth. I don’t get it. I think it’s giving Lifeless Blow up Doll. And she’s so much more than that. That dumb posing.
Austin is not a heartthrob despite what his team is pushing. So focusing on developing ypur acting skills, bud. That will pan out better in the long run.
Zoe’s been dating Noah Centineo for almost a year now.