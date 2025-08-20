Rob Lowe: Prince Harry & Meghan increased Montecito’s property values

Five years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a mansion in Montecito, California. It was the height of the pandemic, and a weird moment for the California real estate market. Which meant that Harry and Meghan got their home for a steal – a beautiful 7.4-acre property in one of the most elite enclaves in America, a mansion with (reportedly) 386,845 bathrooms, all for $14.65 million at the time. The estate is reportedly valued at $29 million these days. Harry and Meghan have tons of celebrity neighbors in Montecito and Santa Barbara, but over the years, I’ve gotten the sense that the Sussexes move around pretty quietly, and most people in the area respect their privacy. Even more than that, it feels like people in the area give short shrift to British tabloid journalists who travel to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes. Reporters arrive there and hope to spread some money around to get people to bad-mouth the Sussexes, and few people are biting. Well, E! News asked Rob Lowe about his neighbors and how they put Montecito on the map.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brought fresh attention to their “sleepy little town” of Montecito, California, following their relocation there in 2020. Actor Rob Lowe revealed that despite the Royal duo’s efforts to maintain “a low profile,” they have significantly boosted interest in the region.
Speaking to E! News, he stated: “They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town. Let me tell you something: Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same.”
The Wayne’s World star, who has called the area home for more than two decades, also discussed the transformation Oprah’s Montecito residence brought to the community. Rob reflected: “When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito. And now that the royals are there, the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”
However, recent reports suggest that not all neighbors are thrilled about having Harry and Meghan in close proximity. One neighbor voiced frustration over the influx of tourists and speeding cars disrupting their once tranquil neighborhood, while another sharply criticized the couple’s recent endeavors. Speaking to MailOnline, they said: “They moved away from England to escape the scrutiny of the press, and all they do is try and get in the press in the United States.”
The unnamed “neighbor” is British, probably that same British guy who has been bad-mouthing the Sussexes for years. Americans don’t say sh-t like “They moved away from England to escape the scrutiny of the press.” That’s British framing. An American would say “they escaped Britain for privacy.” As for what Rob Lowe says… I like that he mentions Oprah, because she really did it first. But yeah, the Sussexes took it to the next level. It sounds like Montecito’s residents saw their homes double in value in a few short years and it also sounds like there’s a steady stream of looky loos and casual tourists who visit Montecito specifically to catch a glimpse of Harry, Meghan or any of the other celebrities in the area.
They definitely did.
That’s why we were getting a plethora of BS about Harry & Meghan moving to Malibu, Ojai and other coasts of California.
Estate agents were lying about the Sussexes to drive business.🙄
Nice of Rob to be positive about them but COVID did push up a lot of property values.
As for this:
“the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”
Get a coffee machine Rob!
I don’t view these comments as nice because he knows they will be twisted by the British press. Also, he made that comment about Starbucks when they first moved there and one or more persons from the local Starbucks piped up that they had never seen Harry and Meghan there! He is such a liar and references the Sussexes when he needs a bit of Press.
Rob is, I believe, a well known property flipper so I’m sure he’s ecstatic! He’s made a ton of money and understands the value of publicity for property prices.
The salty one is the RR talking to themselves as usual.
That is 100% the same former British tabloid dude that’s been going around bad mouthing/lying about Harry and Meghan.
I’m sure they get a few more tourists but I doubt it’s that big of a deal. I do the think the sussexes moving there made Montecito more well-known that’s for sure. I’d love to live near SB. The beaches are stunning.
It’s still super sleepy. Press would stick out like a sore thumb and the streets are still rolled up by 8 pm. All is gated so there is just not much to see. Montecito is also WAY off the beaten path. The Sussexes picked the perfect spot for privacy and safety
They moved away from Britain to escape the death threats. Why can’t anyone get this right?
People know that it’s just the ones who contributed to it who are trying to ignore that fact and spread the lie that their move has to do with privacy. They said when they left the UK that they wanted to work with credible and ethical media outlets and so they cut off the ones in the UK who are known for being biased, unfair, corrupt and unethical.
The Express referring to “recent reports” and only mentioning a so called, no named neighbor”makes it clear that the “neighbor” is definitely the hater who used to work for the trashy UK tabloids. He’s always speaking about the Sussexes even though he has no access to them and he continues to be proven wrong whenever he speaks. Harry and Meghan can’t control increased tourism or how fast anyone drives. Those are ridiculous complaints because nobody who is well known has control over any of those things and it’s ridiculous to blame anyone for it. We all have to live somewhere and no one should exclude themselves from living where they want to live because some cranky British guy has marching orders to always complain whenever the trash tabloids show up asking about the Sussexes. Montecito seems like a great place to live and I’m happy that the Sussexes were able to find it and make themselves a real home.
LOL at all they do is try to get in the press in the US 🤣 the couple who disappears fairly often/only work/don’t really do interviews etc… Yup they’re press and fame hungry for sure. If my eyes roll anything further into the back of my skull I’ll need surgery
Rob Lowe did a good job with the statements he gave. I tend to believe they asked him if there was anything negative about H&M being in the neighborhood. His answer made me laugh.
I heard their mansion had 500 bathrooms 😆