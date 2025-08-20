Five years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a mansion in Montecito, California. It was the height of the pandemic, and a weird moment for the California real estate market. Which meant that Harry and Meghan got their home for a steal – a beautiful 7.4-acre property in one of the most elite enclaves in America, a mansion with (reportedly) 386,845 bathrooms, all for $14.65 million at the time. The estate is reportedly valued at $29 million these days. Harry and Meghan have tons of celebrity neighbors in Montecito and Santa Barbara, but over the years, I’ve gotten the sense that the Sussexes move around pretty quietly, and most people in the area respect their privacy. Even more than that, it feels like people in the area give short shrift to British tabloid journalists who travel to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes. Reporters arrive there and hope to spread some money around to get people to bad-mouth the Sussexes, and few people are biting. Well, E! News asked Rob Lowe about his neighbors and how they put Montecito on the map.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brought fresh attention to their “sleepy little town” of Montecito, California, following their relocation there in 2020. Actor Rob Lowe revealed that despite the Royal duo’s efforts to maintain “a low profile,” they have significantly boosted interest in the region. Speaking to E! News, he stated: “They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town. Let me tell you something: Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same.” The Wayne’s World star, who has called the area home for more than two decades, also discussed the transformation Oprah’s Montecito residence brought to the community. Rob reflected: “When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito. And now that the royals are there, the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.” However, recent reports suggest that not all neighbors are thrilled about having Harry and Meghan in close proximity. One neighbor voiced frustration over the influx of tourists and speeding cars disrupting their once tranquil neighborhood, while another sharply criticized the couple’s recent endeavors. Speaking to MailOnline, they said: “They moved away from England to escape the scrutiny of the press, and all they do is try and get in the press in the United States.”

The unnamed “neighbor” is British, probably that same British guy who has been bad-mouthing the Sussexes for years. Americans don’t say sh-t like “They moved away from England to escape the scrutiny of the press.” That’s British framing. An American would say “they escaped Britain for privacy.” As for what Rob Lowe says… I like that he mentions Oprah, because she really did it first. But yeah, the Sussexes took it to the next level. It sounds like Montecito’s residents saw their homes double in value in a few short years and it also sounds like there’s a steady stream of looky loos and casual tourists who visit Montecito specifically to catch a glimpse of Harry, Meghan or any of the other celebrities in the area.