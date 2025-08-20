“Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox went on a double date with their guys” links

Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis went on a double-date with Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid in Malibu this week. They went to Nobu. [LaineyGossip]
Saoirse Ronan, pregnant and out and about in London. [Just Jared]
Queen Rania looks beautiful here. [RCFA]
Colman Domingo almost joined a cult. [Socialite Life]
Aubrey Plaza rescued an AppleTV flop. [Pajiba]
Emily In Paris is filming in… Venice. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m not anti-tattoo, but Post Malone has too many. [Seriously OMG]
A background actor stole a scene in AJLT! [OMG Blog]
Myrka Arriaga is pregnant with her fourth. [Starcasm]
Updates on Scream 7. [Hollywood Life]
I sort of agree, people should name their babies Epiphany or Saga. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis join BFF Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid for double date night
— Page Six (@pagesix.com) August 19, 2025 at 12:21 PM
If Courtney Cox & Johnny McDaid had had babies, their offspring’s colouring would look have been identical to Cillian Murphy.😛😛
Both women look great but I am always struck by how beautiful Courtney Cox is. She has the best face card.
Cox was always the most beautiful IMO.
Aniston had the best body though.
Similar to Charlie’s Angels. 😁
Jaclyn Smith was the best looking, Farrah had the hair and body.
They both were and are beautiful. Although I wish we could have seen their faces age without the fillers and Botox. They would have been so singular.
IDK, I always felt like there was a reason JA was cast as the glamour girl and CC as the nerd girl. CC has an naturally slim physique, which most of us wish for, but JA has the more conventional glamorous look. Still, CC got to dance with the BOSS on the Dancing in the Dark video, and mygawd. If you were a teen when that happened, you get it.
There was a scene in one episode of Friends where Rachel and Monica were talking to some older woman, I don’t remember who it was. Anyway, the woman says she wishes she could combine Rachel’s chest with Monica’s face to create the perfect woman (maybe for her son?).
If I had my druthers I’d just look like Courtney, face AND figure. I’m content with what I have but wouldn’t complain about looking like her.
What is the deal with Nobu? I went there once and it was just a sushi spot like any other. I get that it’s the place to be seen, and it has a beautiful setting, so sure, but there’s no culinary distinction.