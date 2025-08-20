Platell: Prince William is work-shy, privacy-obsessed & underwhelming

Most weeks, Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell busies herself with gloom-and-doom predictions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Just last week, Platell’s column was devoted to predicting a “toxic end” for Harry and Meghan… because of their new Netflix contract, and because Meghan wasn’t issuing statements about Sentebale. Well, something really special has happened this week: in her new column, Platell summons all of her scorn, contempt and mockery for Prince William and Kate, all because they dared to announce that they need a third forever home, an emotional-support mansion on the Windsor estate. Platell has had enough! And it’s genuinely hilarious to watch how a lot of these people have been waiting to turn on Egg and the Wiglet. Some glorious highlights:
Control-freak Willy: News that the privacy-obsessed Prince William has found his ‘forever home’ in the isolated eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, where he says he will live even after becoming King, should raise red flags about what the heir might sacrifice to shield his family. What damage will William’s control-freak tendencies and stubborn insistence on privacy wreak when he takes the Crown? Could the Prince’s obsession with protecting his own family eventually do for the Monarchy?
Work-shy Willy: During [QEII’s] reign she carried out more than 21,000 engagements, even up to the days before her death. In comparison, last year William did 71, a puny figure against his 70-year-old aunt Princess Anne’s 474 (even after she was kicked in the head by a horse) and his father’s 372 despite ongoing treatment for cancer. It does not bode well.
Privacy-obsession: Of course, we realised his obsession with privacy and having a ‘normal a family life’ for his children was defined by his own deeply unhappy and dysfunctional childhood with warring parents, scarred by the death of his mother Princess Diana and wanting to protect his family from Royal duties for as long as possible….Yet with all due respect William, ‘privacy’ doesn’t come as part of the job description for the King of England. Which leaves us questioning: will Prince William put being a husband and father before King and country?
The privileges of the heir: As a Prince he already enjoys eye-watering privileges – including inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall estate worth almost £1 billion – from which he receives a whopping £23million-a-year ‘salary’. There will come a time – who knows how soon – when William has to man up for the role he was born into. Or not.
Platell’s prediction: I fear a future part-time King hiding away in Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate could result in an even greater collapse of support among his subjects. Which by the time he takes the Crown, the population could be largely made up of Gen Z of whom, according to a YouGov poll from last year, only 29 per cent believe the monarchy is ‘good for Britain’ and are more likely to want an elected head of state.
Forest Lodge is very isolated: There is something deeply unsettling about the fact the Waleses have chosen a comparatively modest home tucked away – a home which will require its own security staff as it falls outside Windsor Castle’s ‘ring of steel’ – accessible via a private road with one local saying: ‘It’s about as isolated as you can get.’ And William declaring, perhaps unwisely, that Forest Lodge is the home he and his family will live in ‘forever’ also raises worrying questions about what kind of Monarch he will be – in the age of a voracious social media world which cries out for more than the occasional snaps of the Royal brood or a tender video of Kate hugging a tree.
William & Kate don’t even want to host official events at their forever-home: It is clear there will be no official audiences invited to Forest Lodge, unlike King Charles and Camilla’s London home Clarence House which is regularly used to host events for the great and the good, pictures of which are beamed worldwide.
Underwhelming charity work: But will he and Kate’s so far underwhelming charitable work – his Earthshot Prize offshoot which encourages youngsters to devise ways to save the world or Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood – both woke, worthy and frankly forgettable – cut the mustard? Kate’s passion for children’s early learning hardly compares with Diana walking through landmines to save children’s lives in war-torn African countries. William’s Earthshot Prize is also but a shadow of his father’s The King’s Trust that has helped more than a million young people into employment and businesses.
The work-from-home king: As for how our future King fathoms he could reconcile his own demands for privacy while being the head of one of the last thriving royal dynasties in the world, it’s not clear….One thing’s for sure, Prince William has a huge decision to make in the forthcoming years he spends hidden away in Forest Lodge before he ascends to the Crown. Can he step up to the job he was born into and secure the future of the Monarchy? Given his current form I, like so many devout monarchists, have serious doubts. After decades of King William, I fear the Royal family will be just like all other minor European royals: insignificant, unremarkable, occasionally appearing on the inside pages of Hello! magazine – and pure vanilla.
It’s just body blow after body blow. These people have been keeping William and Kate’s secrets for too long and every so often, it all starts to come pouring out. My favorite parts: where Platell mocks W&K’s underwhelming charities; pointing out that these two 40-somethings are incapable and unwilling to play host to events at their home; the phrase “a tender video of Kate hugging a tree.” There was a moment last year, in the depths of the Kate Missington saga, where I thought that these people might end up spilling all about what was really happening behind the scenes, but they mostly held strong. It’s notable that the same energy has returned over Will and Kate’s move to a new home. My conspiracy is that the two events are connected, as I’ve said before – I think the move to Forest Lodge is part of the deal “worked out” between all parties last year. After everything that went down last year, Kate will only do a handful of events a year and she’s getting a much grander separation home.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“William did 71, a puny figure against his 70-year-old aunt Princess Anne’s 474 (even after she was kicked in the head by a horse) and his father’s 372”
These figures are pathetically appalling. He’s not only work shy and lazy, he’s on strike to the tune of £23M a year. Divided by 71, he got paid £323,943 every time he went out and shook hands or something. What delusions are the Lazies on to think this is sustainable funding by the taxpayer?
Forest Lodge = Petit Trianon.
The devil loves idle hands for Willy so he can brief his rats the other 294 days of the year on the Sussexes where he does fuck all. They are no longer seen, they are no longer believed.
My smallest violin is playing. 🎻
And in a year when Charles needed him to step up, not down, to his duties. Love the Petit Trianon comparison ❤️
That’s why Lazy cosplays so much. What does she want to be this week? Milkmaid? Farmer? Nay-chah?
Looks like they’re entering their hermit era without the vow of poverty bit. 😏
My tin foil hat theory is that William is trying to make the BRF a minor royal family. He doesn’t want to be king and he is doing everything in his power to avoid a public life.
As long as he is going to be Head of State, he is going to have a public life. The only “royals” who have a completely private life are the ones who are deposed or whose kingdoms/-princedoms were absorbed into larger nations (like fx Germany).
This is why I rolled my eyes when W&K complained that they had to do SO much more work since H&M left and it’s unfair because they had a young family, etc etc
These two are doing less engagements. It didn’t matter that H&M left, they just wanted hate for H&M and pity for themselves. Lazy slugs.
Uh oh!!! The chickens have come home to roost and they are very vocal!! It’s funny that Peg had a “disfunctional childhood because the death of his mother” but Harry’s was nothing but love and coddling (not). The Wales are not doing their duty to country but especially not to their bedmates at the gutter press and the flood gates are leaking like a sieve soon to explode with a rush of all that’s been kept in!!
Correct. I think it is open season for Wills. Something happened, Liz Jones is whipping his arse hard too. KC or somebody has given orders to bludgeon the Wails into shape.
Charles must be seriously close to snatching the Grim Reaper’s scythe for the BM to be going this hard.
@Hyacinth – OMG, I have just read Liz Jones’s article. She doesn’t hold anything back, does she?. I think she must read this blog because she’s repeating every criticism made here. 😁
Platell could have at least got Princess Anne’s age right. She’s just turned 75, which makes her 474 royal engagements even more note-worthy.
Even if CIII manages to last out the decade, George will still be relatively young to become the Duke of Cornwall — Essentially Willie will be in change of the Duchies (Lancaster and Cornwall). What will he spend all that money on??? It will up the emphasis on how there is so much money being wasted on one family — with nothing in return for the British people. Ugh. (and poor Wales children).
Control of the duchy of Cornwall will go to trustees until George is 18. At that point he can control it and William cannot interfere.
But who decides who the trustees are?
Wow! And in the Daily Mail of all places.
Do we think, given it’s in C&C’s favorite rag, this was leaked and sanctioned by them? Or have the rota rats finally slipped their leashes? Either way, let the knives come out!
After their yacht freebie and the VJ80 MIA, I should think not calling attention to this by the rats was a golden opportunity not to be missed.
The rats were silent over the yacht freebie and missed clicks as a result.
But the VJ80 – I hope – is finally the straw that broke their omertà.
More please. Karma loves ya!
@sussexwatcher: since Plattell seems to particularly have an issue with the fact that william and kate want privacy, my guess is that the daily mail is incredibly pissed that they aren’t getting any exclusives anymore from KP. Not juicy ones anyway.
I sad it a view days ago: when Meghan joined the fold, William welcomed all open communication with fleet street in favour of positive coverage. But now that harry and meghan aren’t there anymore he wants to shut the communication lines down. And the press is pissed.
I always bear in mind Platell was the former press secretary to Wiliam Hague when he was Tory leader… she’s pretty well connected.This was definitely approved somewhere!
About time Billy Idle and Lazy Katie finally get called out tbh.
Good call, Chloe! That makes sense.
I’ve always thought that they could get all the clicks and money they crave by just reporting the truth of what William has done that would “turn people’s stomachs if they knew” or about the Wailses’ marriage, etc. It’s wild to me that the invisible contract has held this long with everything that the British press know about William.
@Tarte didn’t know about her William Hague (former foreign minister) connection.
Willy’s fucked in certain circles then. Maybe the call is coming from the FCO and ambassadors. There’s no soft power anymore. The Windsors with Chuck and Willy are a liability to the image of Britain overseas.
They’ve had disastrous tours overseas so that these tours now have to be shorter. And instead of undertaking a royal tour, the Lazies decided to take a tour of Opera on UAE dime.
@tarteaucitron Interestingly, Hague is currently the chairman of WanK’s foundation.
@Sure 👀
Surely a tug in the “right” direction. Willy’s not going to be happy with Haguey then.
They see him all too well.
The Fail have buyers remorse – they ran the Sussexes out of town so these two could “work” a total sum of two months of the year while they ski, yacht, idle 10 months of the year.
The numbers aren’t lying. This is self-inflicted by the Lazies. Not even a cancer excuse for Lazy but “forgettable” for her Ahhhly Yahhhs 🔥
@Blogger, hopefully these recent negative (really, they’re just “truthful”) articles will get SO many more clicks than the usual dreck, and the BM will finally realize that’s where the ££ is. The truth about these two.
The tabloid culture itself is a huge part of the problem here, and it begs the “chicken or the egg” question. British tabloids have so much power, and they clearly have kompromat on TRF. Willie also knows he just has to placate the tabloids to maintain positive press, so without an inherent sense of duty, public service, or general morality, of course he’s not going to feel obligated to actually “work.” Doesn’t matter how high born you are; there’s always trash.
William is completely unsuited to any public role. He is a liability. He should be forced to step down, because if the powers that be want to maintain a monarchy, he is not going to do anything to promote it. A most unappealing, lazy, arrogant man. He has been ruined by toadying courtiers, a father who didn’t know how to control him and a media who refuse to hold him to account. He is a public SERVANT and needs to remember that.
I hate to applaud people whose main purpose in life seems to be attacking Meghan, but more articles like this, please. Articles with the focus where it should be: on the institution itself and the tax funded Leftover Royals. I want a deluge of articles that call out the Lazy and Incompetent Duo, and eventually spill the beans on what the hell is actually going on with the Wailses.
It’s about time. I hope more go after them. Maybe Charles finally got fed up and let people in the media go after the keens. I don’t think keens will live under the same roof. Would he want to be isolated with keen. I doubt it
I’m LOVING this and hope that these savage articles keep on coming.
I agree with Kaiser that the announcement of the fifth “forever home” is a large part of why we’re finally seeing these types of articles, but I also think the RR’s have been pissed for a while, and the luxury ski vacation they tried to keep secret followed by the mega yacht vacation they also tried to keep secret had already pushed the media to the brink.
Not to mention the fact that they lose ££ every time W&K release their own photos, videos, or statements via their SM accounts and cut the press out completely.
The question is, will W&K care about the negative press?
“The question is, will W&K care about the negative press?”
That probably depends on how vain they are – because at the moment there are really no checks on their behaviour. Charles could in theory check their behaviour but we know he won’t because he’s a coward who won’t take the confrontation with William’s tirades. Will have his own very large income stream and he really has no constitutional duties as PoW. Only the Monarch has constitutional duties. The only deterrent is public perception – and it looks like they don’t care about that anymore, perhaps because the throne has come much much closer and Will wants to enjoy his last period of “freedom” before his destiny comes to call.
Just about exactly to the day she wrote a disparaging article about them., 5 months ago. Nothing was followed up, this will be forgotten just as quickly, there will be Sussexes distraction as always
If c and c sanctioned this the criticism will not stop.
It’s sad, but if the Lazies give the press a photo op at Balmoral or wherever else they’re vacationing this summer, this may just be forgotten. Part of the UK tabloids’ problem is probably that they were blindsided by the Megayacht and scooped by the Greek press.
Yes, but for some reason August is their holy month of holidays.
A public appearance once a week isn’t asking too much but they take their idleness to extreme levels.
The rats couldn’t also ignore the VJ80. Willy can make an appearance at a foreign billionaire’s yacht but not appear with HIS OWN PEOPLE. 🫠
Yeah, i was going to say platell and maybe Liz jones are ones who have no problem writing critically about the wales. But it’s usually just every now and then, nothing sustained. It’s always a trip though.
@anne marie: It might continue for a few more days but when season 2 of WLM drops the DM will shift their focus to the Sussexes again.
Harry is still suing the Fail, with the court date coming up this winter. So we’ll probably see a return to the usual.
They will still write attack articles on H and M, but I really do think skipping Vj Day for no real reason this year has bent a lot of noses out of joint. If this was last year they would have had the cancer shield. But Kate was seen skiing this year and only really attending tennis matches. Skipping service of a few hours is really unjustifiable.
And the keens count watching sports as work.
They count sending a tweet as work.
Oh how gloriously bitchy. They really poked the bear by ‚obfuscating‘ the DM reporting on this and giving the exclusive to the Sun. DM has been bitchy ever since but this one is by far the best. The guns are out. Like Kaiser my absolute favorite is the ‚tender video of hugging a tree‘ but also love comparing his 2024 numbers to Princess Anne‘s adding that this was even after a horse kicked her in the head. And the mocking of their charity ‚efforts‘. Just a shame she did not involve the Saudi Yacht vacation. But maybe more is coming. I am waiting to see how KP will react, another story how William will modernize the monarchy? The importance of family? As a working mother I am deeply insulted by the insinuation that you only prioritize your family by working maximum five hours a week. I also really don’t get the British obsession with the school run? (It is ten minutes you spend in a car together, will kids really suffer if the chauffeur takes them? It’s four miles from where they live to the school how much quality time can that be?) I also have seen no reports yet on Anne, Edward, Sophie being horrible parents or their children suffering because of the hardship of their parents workload.
It seems like a good article but the emphasis is on “privacy” and not laziness which to me seems like the much bigger problem. It’s actually outrageous he didn’t show up for VJ Day. He does so little. They must be freaking out so badly behind the scenes.
It feels like she’s going after the excuse for the laziness. As in, nobody’s buying this privacy story you’re selling, so do better or get to work. Meanwhile she calls Earthshot and Aaahhly Yaahs “underwhelming” which could also be interpreted as laziness.
Yeah, I agree with this take. Idc if they want privacy for their family. Idc if William doesn’t live in a castle, as long as the castle is made useful to the public. It’s the fact that the Wales do f-ck all and then chastise the public about asking for too much of their time. That should be the concern.
If they can’t get William to attend a service honouring veterans who likely will not live to see another one…..they aren’t going to be able to get him to do anything.
I think it comes down to one basic thing – William doesn’t want to be King. Except for the money, he hates everything about the royal life. He hates the press just as much as Harry does, even though he uses them for his own purposes. With an isolated house and separate security, he wants Montecito at Windsor, but there’s no Meghan. Instead, he has Kate who’s just another burden at this point. And with his temperament, his lack of interest, of focus, of imagination, William is incapable of creating a life he doesn’t hate within the obligations of being King.
Ow, ow, ow, ow, ow!! It’s hilariously hypocritical that underneath all the boot-licking and fawning and desperate embiggening, the BM thinks the same way about W&K as we do.
This isn’t critical of just one or two missteps, this is giving a failing grade to William’s whole existence as a royal. Yikes.
I feel like William’ reaction to this type of criticism will simply be to dig in his heels even further, and not make any changes to his behavior.
As long as the super injunction is in place, maybe he feels like the worst dirt on him will remain covered up, so what does he care if a few RRs are critical of him? He’s such a stubborn POS. I guess time will tell, but I don’t have high hopes that negative press will make too much of an impact on Normal Bill.
They were getting away with this for years. This should have been stopped years ago
Agreed. When is enough, enough? He’s future head of state, not Willy the wannabe Westminster duke.
Cut the public funding. Everytime he uses his taxpayer funded Uber chopper and taxpayer funded security, the cost needs to be reported weekly. He’s saying a big fuck you to the government budget and the Treasury, so time to rein him in. Fiscal constraints will affect all and it’s time to starve this big fat money pit like him.
He and his lazy wife are out of control.
That’s where I’m at. Cut the funding or drastically reduce it. Bc the Wales are doing very part time work. What little they do just does not justify what they are getting.
Charles really needs to act. He’s partially responsible for creating this monster in the first place by indulging William for decades, and if it’s true that his prognosis isn’t great, he doesn’t have a lot of time to waste. I guess at the very least, he can give his buddies in the media the go-ahead to start publishing some truths about his son and DIL.
“There is something deeply unsettling about the fact the Waleses have chosen a comparatively modest home tucked away…accessible via a private road with one local saying: ‘It’s about as isolated as you can get.”
Why does this give me horror movie vibes? The pointed comment about being so “isolated”….only one road in or out. Hmmm. Who loves isolation more than a rage monster who may or may not have done something terribly wrong, and the wife who remains to keep whatever she can from a wrecked marriage? I’m probably reading too much into this!
And how does this square with the whole “We Waleses need a bigger house so that George and the spares don’t feel embarassed bringing their friends home.” Who wants to go to a moderate (in BRF terms) home so “isolated”? Doesn’t sound like bright children playful funtimes to me….sounds rather chilling, in fact
I completely agree. And in fact, it’s so isolated that it’s less secure because it’s outside ring of steel or whatever they called it.
It is totally giving horror movie vibes. Why would they need something so isolated? They’re (relatively) young and their children are young. Wouldn’t they want to be near friends (I know, Keen has no friends) or be near places or activities?
Is Keen about to become a recluse who only gets the children on weekends? Nothing about this entire thing makes any sense.
Honestly the way they keep using ‘isolated’ to describe it does make me feel a bit uncomfortable. Very creepy.
Lady Esther, I believe that the bm are angry about the privacy, because they can’t get anything about them anymore. My guess is that the helicopter will be making lots of trips. No one will know who is where. That’s got to really anger the bm. This was an error. I can’t see the media just letting them off of the hook. Yes, more stuff may come out about the past, but I think there may be stuff coming out when they find it in future. Knives out.
When even the Mail, and the ghastly Platell, are turning on them, they truly are in the shit.
Interesting that she mentioned Diana’s land mines campaign. Diana died nearly 30 years ago, when she was several years younger than W+K are now, and yet the impact of her charity work is still clearly remembered today. W+K’s feeble half-arsed efforts cannot even begin to compare, and everyone sees it.
Platell was VERY critical of Kate just after the marriage – so critical that William sent his courtiers after her, which pissed her off and promted her to write a ridiculous colum filled with over the top praise for Kate, framed by the fact that she got a talking to from William’s office. It was a hilarious read because it was clear that it was satire. She never liked Will and Kate, but it was more profitable to hate on Meghan (plus Platell is probably racist as well). Meghan makes a certain type of white women completely loose their minds (I am saying this as a white woman).
Huh. Thanks for that history. I really wish those remember when articles would start referencing this time period when talking about Will and Kate. The Do-little time period. The India trip etc. I truly don’t know much about that era since I didn’t pay much attention till Meghan.
Why? Why do the white bitches lose their minds?
@Eliza, I honestly don’t know. I’m also white, and if I didn’t like Meghan, I feel like I’d find her harmless at worst, and easy to ignore? Just…don’t watch her show or follow her on SM. Done.
But these people are so filled with hatred for her that trashing and discrediting her online has basically become their entire personalities. It’s wild.
Eliza—because such women can’t _stand_ that Meghan has a life they feel they should be living. It upsets everything they are used to seeing as their privilege.
After reading this article it strikes me how much William’s behavior reminds me of an addict. He seeks ever more respite thinking that will bring him happiness/contentment, when what will actually bring him the joy of life is service/work. It’s sort of sad.
He’s trapped as Harry said, therefore he’s depressed.
But instead of embracing his role – like Harry did with service – he decided, nah, not doing this shit they pay me for.
Sucks to be him but this was all self-inflicted, enabled by his lazy wife and social climbing MIL.
I sincerely wish this guy would get some help for his mental health – just as I’d wish for every human being to be happy and healthy. He behaves terribly, but it’s so obvious he’s got real problems. And it’s affecting all the people around him and has the potential to affect many more when/if he rises to more power. (I’m American – the world doesn’t need more of what we’ve currently got.)
Embee, right down to pulling geographics every few years. Classic addict behavior.
They lived a very happy isolated life in Wales during their courtship right? The way it’s been written about very bad memories actually makes me think it’s more than “cancer.” I’ve never believed those rumors of domestic violence but maybe. Maybe Will spiraled into alcoholism from shock of dad and wife with cancer. No live in staff is frankly kind of weird unless hiding something. It’s just so much more convenient for everyone involved. We have our nanny and housekeeper live in.
Or…the cheerful thought is maybe their marriage had grown cold as tends to happen after 20+ years. Adelaide was the separation cottage but Will seeing her get sick changed his heart. Having lost his mum so young, he doesn’t want those children experiencing that. Maybe this is the reconciliation house.
The problem is that they get paid soooo much because the monarchy is a huge tourist draw. If they don’t live in Buckingham Palace or Windsor those places will still be nice visits for history buffs but won’t hold any relevance to casual tourists in a few decades. Queen Elizabeth’s illustrious reign will keep the interest for awhile but not forever.
Would Kate want such an isolated separation house for herself though?
Her newfound love of nature not withstanding, I’d think she’d want something more…cosmopolitan, if you will.
She’s too incurious to be cosmopolitan.
Give her a place next to Bicester Village where she can shop to her heart’s content on taxpayer dime.
Why would you think that? Kate has no interest in art, architecture, books, theatre. She doesn’t understand art at all (despite her ‘degree’) and had ‘books by the yard’ on her desk. You literally buy books based on a colour scheme and they sell them by the yard, like fabric. She also doesn’t have friends, she’s mocked by the aristocracy. She also doesn’t want to be near the great unwashed as we’ve heard numerous times recently. She’ll be there with her mother since the parents are allegedly separated as well. Otherwise she’ll be in the Caribbean, or skiing, or in the south of France on taxpayer money.
I’ve been out drinking with several different friends of theirs on several occasions. The friends perhaps give the story line or a mix of truth and protect your friends. They say she’s actually just very boring. They both are. She exercises about 3 hours a day but in the way that weird marathon and ultra marathoners too. Not an anorexia thing but more of – I prefer solitude/my own thoughts/physical challenges. She likes to prepare meals/garden – again pretty solitary. They say William used to be the same except when he drank and then he became great fun. They’ve confirmed she doesn’t have any friends beyond her family but not as much by exclusion as that her idea of “hanging out” is running or rowing together. Now that she’s Princess of Wales, she doesn’t feel she can do that outside. That is maybe why the super isolated house? There are loads of things within the Ring of Steel at Windsor Castle. My son plays matches against a school that’s technically in the King’s Garden there so we have to be escorted to watch by royal protection. Not somewhere she could let her hair up (up not down because running) so to speak and go do a super long run with a friend without risk of a long lens. Per my comments above – i have no idea what to believe about last year etc but this has been a consistent message from said friends over 10+ years. So that was perhaps at least what she used to be like.
Someone said the knives are out, not yet. The BM is yanking the Waleses chains. Once Meghan show premieres, this will be forgotten. And once they show up at Trump’s state dinner and Kate throws on a tiara, all will be forgiven.
And Harry is still suing the BM, so when the court date comes up this winter, it’ll be back to the old playbook.
Once Kate throws on a tiara again, all all be forgiven. LOL. Pretty much. Is she going to wear Ralph Lauren for the Trump visit?
Y’all have brought up for admiration a lot of the great quotes Kaiser gave us, good job!
I’d just like to take a minute to admire this one: “After decades of King William, I fear the Royal family will be just like all other minor European royals: insignificant, unremarkable, occasionally appearing on the inside pages of Hello! magazine – and pure vanilla.”
Is someone feeling regret about bullying out the Sussexes?!
This is exactly what William wants, IMO. To be in the same league as the other European monarchies. He’d still be invited to certain prestigious events, his subjects (🙄) would still curtsy/bow to him when he deigned to appear in public, but most of the time, no one would care what (or how much/little) he was doing, and worldwide, most people wouldn’t even know who he was. There are so many people I know who are unaware that there even *are* any other remaining monarchies besides the BRF.
He just doesn’t want to accept the downgrade in funding/lifestyle.
In other monarchies, the royals can’t just hide away and do nothing. They have to justify their existence to their people as well. It doesn’t matter that they are not known internationally, they are known to their own people and most of them do not have the kind of private wealth that the Windsors do. And they are not as protected in the local media as the Windsors are.
I say grant them their wish and leave them alone. They don’t even bother with excuses anymore for skipping tradition and aside from William’s football excursions and Kate’s annual Wimbledon appearance, what else is there?
Well, at least the DM’s demands are clear: Show yourselves! We need to sell papers!
But I don’t know if W and K care – they have Duchy money now. They are just going to keep posting their highly-produced photos and videos and not bother with the ribbon-cuttings and plaque-unveilings and the rota is just going to have to deal with it.
I think it’s that and the fact that they are realizing these pair of do nothings are going to be the last King and Queen of England.
If the DM is truly pi**ed off with the Wales then they should start a follow up campaign about the lack of taxes William pays on the Duchy money. They would get plenty of support because anyone who watched the C4 documentary was shocked at how little the royals pay on their Duchy “businesses.” The only real way to hurt people like W&K is to start hitting them in their pockets.
That and the amount of coverage and chatter about how the government could plug the big holes in public finances. It’s a bad time to be flaunting your (untaxed) wealth.
Willi must really have p***ed off some people. KP lying to the BM about moving house probably did not help. The BM is partly to blame here as well. They build up the Wales as the golden couple who could not do anything wrong in contrast the Harry and Meghan to create the drama of two brothers and two sister in laws fighting. The BM created this false sense of impunity for the Wales. Now the Wales act like it, doing whatever they want, losing touch with reality, the BM are crying foul, that is not the deal they signed up to, “you pose and we report positive about you”.
I also thing something happened last year which really reset everything within the Wales family.
I think pegs will not spend much time with keen. The extra surroundings will enable him to leave undetected
Exactly this.
I think BullyIdle is so intent on “privacy” because 1) it’s his version of the trauma from his mother’s death by paparazzi, and 2) he wants to be able to come and go, or entertain, without any prying eyes.
Does anyone think he really wants to be cooped up in that house, or any house, with his wife, whom he so clearly can’t stand?
I think he wants to be able to see the kids and then dip out without getting caught.
This is exactly why he’s so hell bent on privacy. He doesn’t want prying eyes seeing that the happy family narrative KP has cultivated is a lie. He especially doesn’t want people to know how he entertains (or is entertained).
If there’s not a helicopter launching pad, there will be one. How else will they get to their very few events? And whatever else they need a helicopter for. Heck, maybe they’ll add a small plane runway.
William and Kate will never be able to overcome the facts of their own laziness and entitlement:
– their low number of their engagements vs. lack of sustained commitment and results from either of their personal causes (Earthshot, Early Years)
– annual returns of the Duchy vs. the annual amount of taxpayer money spent on their family (homes, security, etc)
– lack of publicly-announced personal donations to various charitable causes vs. updates directly from charities about money donated by the Sussexes (Archwell’s support of Altadena Girls as an example)
The Wales always look terrible because of their own bar-in-hell expectations and especially when compared to their elderly relatives and then the Sussexes. They have no one to blame but themselves and I love that for them.
The Royal Foundation still collects about £ 80,000 a year from the sales of Meghans cookbook, which they have to forward to the Felix Project. Meghan made sure before she left they cannot simply keep it and repurpose it.
While the Wails give nothing from their own money to charity, and very little from the Royal Foundation.
Ha! I cannot wait for the whole dam to break so we get the full story. Here’s hoping!
After carrying water for W&K, smearing the Sussexes left and right, doing their best to praise KC&C, the Wales up and move further into the forest for more privacy. What’s the BM gonna do?
My theory: once W becomes king, Cams (with a cig and a g&t in hand) will gleefully hound W&K via her press lackeys. We see how viscous they are. The unrelenting harassment they dish out to various targets. W better buckle up. He won’t have the spine and fortitude to handle the very treatment he sanctioned on H&M and he will have no where to run. I think this is their last ditch effort to save themselves before things really go sideways.
William would have full impunity for anything he might do to her.
How in the world did I wake up in 2015?! For anyone newish around these parts, back in 2015, monikers like, “Duke and Duchess of Doolittle, Willnot and Cannot, Work-shy Will, Cain and Unable,” etc., were making daily appearances, not just in the comment section here, but the BM as well. This isn’t a new course, this is picking up where they left off before the biracial American had the unmitigated gall to float onto Salt Island. I for one am tearing up at the nostalgia, waiting in breathless anticipation for the renewed daily media attacks on the bone idleness of Buttons McMumbles. It’s so true that things always come back into fashion eventually! I feel so young and alive! I just want to go hug a tree!
Also, the GREAT podcast, Trashy Royals, did a 13-part series on Wallis Simpson, and it’s excellent, and I certainly see her in an entirely new light now. Anywho, it’s now clear to me that Willnot is the temperamental spirit and image of his late great-great Uncle David. Entitled, incompetent, helpless, whiny little bitches, both of them.
Definitely, he takes after his Uncle David, right down to his fondness for fascists.
Honestly, I think one good three-hour session with a decent therapist, and BullyIdle would come right out and abdicate.
Only if the price is right. He learned that from Uncle David; get the money first.
@Alice B. Tokeless, I’ve just finished that series, it’s so good!
@Shoegirl77, I love that podcast!
Wallis life after her husband died was miserable. At the funeral she showed signs of dementia. She lived over 10 more years very ill.
Well dang someone called out Earthshot and Early Years?! And it wasn’t Kaiser?
I just looked outside. I don’t see pigs.
It shows how insignificant Earthshot is to the public that Platell doesn’t even know the charity’s mission. It’s not about youngsters saving the world; it’s about funding innovative solutions for environmental problems. Earthshot has done that – whether there’s been any discernable impact is another story.
I thought she was referring to something else. It’s kind of shocking that she doesn’t know what Earthshot is supposed to be about.
@WalkingTheWalk, 😂
I could be wrong but I get the sense that behind the scenes the press is very concerned about how William and Kate are going about things. The press is partly to blame for the current situation as they allowed themselves to become allied with the Palace against Harry and Meghan. Now they’re stuck with an heir and spouse who don’t want to work. I love it for them.
Oh, I’m betting they are concerned. But what can they do about it really? Take occasional swipes at the Wales? Refuse to photoshop Kate? They’re pretty much stuck. They created the situation they’re in so oh well.
The most effective way would be to stop mocking and hating on Meghan and Harry. Put a glorious pic of beautiful Meghan on a cover once season 2 drops and announce that is a global hit lol. If Harry does something give him a cover and talk about the ‘prince of hearts’ or something. The recent telegraph article that had a bad pic of Kate but a cute one of Meghan was a good start. That clip of Dunlop is old but her point remains….give the wales something they need to compete against even if that is a couple who lives in California.
That would be funny. Imagine the spin-out and spiral. Kind of like when Charles and Harry’s people met up and William lost it. But on a larger scale.
@Tina, I totally think you’re right, but I don’t know if they’re quite there yet…
But for sure, THAT would get under W&K’s skin— if the BM took a different approach w/r/t the Sussexes. That would be the one thing W&K could absolutely NOT abide: positive coverage of the Sussexes.
Amy Bee, they are concerned as I would think are all parties at the top of government. There’s a lot of not mentioning truths going on, to try to hide how rubbish the Wales are at everything.
The monarchists are getting restless. They are right to be worried. If the monarchy survives long enough for William to become king, he will strangle it with his bare hands, and this writer gives a perfect description of how. It’s a role much better suited to Harry who they chased off to America because of their racism and misogyny.
Interestingly, the most successful Windsor monarchs since the 20th century have been second sons and a woman – i.e. people who were not raised to be utterly spoilt and coddled. It is like the House of Windsor raise its heirs to be indolent and feckless men and if Prince Albert Victor had ascended the throne the British monarchy might not have survived WWI, just like Edward VIII’s abdication saved the monarchy as well. Both men were men were completely unfit in terms of character and intelligence, and in Edward VIII’s case, politics as well.
Charles dealt the monarchy a significant body blow with the treatment of Diana because she was so beloved – and he and Camilla cooperated with the gutter press to elevate themselves by making someone else within the institution look bad – a strategy that they continued with Meghan and Harry, and which William copied. But the long term effect of smearing their own family in the press is that the entire institution is quitely undermined in its public image. Royalist brits might think that the rest of the world is in awe of the British monarchy (and that was perhaps the case when Elizabeth was young – my mom had paper dolls of her in Denmark). But the sordid chapter of the 1990s transformed the House of Windsor to an entertaining soap opera for those of us outside the UK.
Now Charles has finally become King. He and Camilla got their way and she has become Queen. But the fact of the matter is that they are NOT liked. They have never repaired their tarnished image despite all their press shenaningans. Prince Andrew’s horrific behaviour has also tarnished the institution as well.
William and Kate has been propped up by the press and placed on a pedestal – but their support is not organic. They are dull and are visibly awkward when they interact with the “common” people. Their vibes are not just dull but also kinda weird and off-putting. People do not show up for them – and they do not really appeal to the youth, which is a HUGE problem that no one really wants to address. They primarily appeal to elderly monarchists – and that is not going to future-proof the monarchy.
These are all excellent, insightful observations, @ARTHISTORIAN!
Whew, your last paragraph. The Kp pr has been annoying me so much lately and it’s just as you say. The Wales are so fluffed up and embiggened as the never put a foot wrong prince and princess. The embellished pr, for me, is off-putting. But it’s so over the top bc they themselves are somewhat off-putting and as you say kinda weird, dull and awkward. It takes a lot of work and propaganda to overcome that. To an extent, you can kind of see why they wanted Harry and Meghan gone so desperately. It still backfired though.
As always @Art Historian, your perspective is on the mark!
I always enjoy your posts! Thank you.
I agree with all of this. The entitlement of a male first born has always been an issue in that family and William, like Edward VIII is a double case of that.
William was always protected while Harry has criticism and that has built the arrogance for decades. Add to that Charles not being a good father and competing with his kids instead of instilling a work ethic.
Kate being the social climber without dignity only enables William and his self indulgence. The fact they have never cleared 200 engagements each in their over a decade time as senior royals really shows a failure on the part of Charles and Elizabeth as well.
Platell pointing out what Diana managed to do by age 36 and calling out the vanity projects is surprising, but not inaccurate.
Harry and Meghan have been gone for five years now and blaming them doesn’t work anymore.
Is this criticism temporary? Perhaps, but a work from home monarch won’t work.
Harry did it all for Wills. His presence provided William with confidence and support to walk through his world. William is without support personally and professionally and is unable to generate this energy on his own. Eventually William will become a recluse.
Seems like he already is a recluse most of the time.
And that fu_ker didn’t appreciate him. William messed up and took Harry for granted. Harry was the one who had the charisma and his wife the same. Now it’s very vanilla as Platell said and they are all stuck with the low energy ones. Maybe it’s what they want. Just pretend busy work to fool the plebs so they won’t turn on them.
I keep coming back to this post because I LOVE IT SO MUCH!!
Chuck should have held off on making William, Prince of Wales until he and his lazy wife started working.
ITA! I still wonder why Charles did it so quickly, because that was really his only bit of leverage over William. I wonder if he regrets it now.
I think Charles did it for two reasons: to encourage William to step up to the plate and also to show Harry that he was “on the outside.” Neither was a particularly noble reason, I’d say…
There were political considerations. There has been a Welsh campaign that the title Prince of Wales should go into abeyance because of its colonialist history. So Charles bestowing the title on William immediately stopped any kind of sustained campaign to get momentum.
I think Charles did hold off announcing W as PoW for several days, not that that was very long, but there were weird goings-on in the immediate aftermath of QEII’s death and that was one of them.
Disgracefully, W had his website updated PDQ but the other royals out of natural respect took their time. We’d need to check the British newspapers in the days immediately following The Queen’s passing to see the exact sequence that Charles/BP followed, but the bestowing of the PoW title wasn’t immediate.
Some day it may come out in someone’s diaries, perhaps the Prime Minister of the day.
That whole piece drips with derision … puny … underwhelming … tree-hugging … control freak … the only use of “whopping” was to describe Willy’s salary.
That’s going to leave a mark. Or I hope it does anyway. But then again, I’m not sure W&K are capable of feeling shame.
Sadly I think they’re incapable of feeling shame. I mean…just look at their behavior over the past few months. The number of luxury vacations alone is obscene! These are not people who care about impressing the very taxpayers who freaking fund their lives of leisure.
Skipping VJ Day was a huge mistake. It is clearly the trigger for all of this, including the way this new mansion is being reported. The renovations have been going on since June and it seems like they have been working on this story for a while. But the timing of the release after they skip VJ Day? That’s a self own by Wank.
“I fear a future part-time King hiding away in Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate could result in an even greater collapse of support among his subjects.“
— Oops.
Yes, notice the choice of words: greater collapse, meaning there’s already a collapse.
I noticed that too.
Love that someone finally called out Earthshot and Arly Years for the jokes that they are.
Aren’t they already pure vanilla? The only interesting thing about the British royals is their scandalousness, and even that is more disfunction than anything. The only glamorous ones dipped and came over to my side of the pond.
Vanilla is delicious! Will and Kate are not even vanilla (good vanilla is never boring) – they are the equivalent of basic (and dry) white bread.
Yes, stale white bread.
Just divorce FFS. Give her the damn house William and call it a day. Then go back to flitting between KP and Windsor and Anmer. Honestly, you can only hide what’s REALLY going on in your faux marriage for so long before people realize what’s happening. It’s negotiating Princess Predatory’s demands before she and Ma Meddlesome start leaking the REAL dirt on Wilbur.
Oh, but a divorce is the last thing that Carole would want! Whatever she is holding over Wilbur’s head is dependent on WANK never divorcing because Carole is all about status, access to money and acceptance into high society. He will be forced to pay the piper or all his secrets will be revealed, to hell with her daughter’s mental or physical health IMO.
At this point, divorced, separated or happily married, it doesn’t matter. William aint gonna start doing more work events. Kate at least slightly pads the days he doesn’t work. Slightly. very very slightly but it’s still something.
I am really starting to believe that Peg had a nervous breakdown late in 2023 or early in 2024, and the whole Kate disappearance/surgery/cancer farce was her covering for him to create a media smokescreen.
And that Kate’s falling on the sword is what gave her the leverage in negotiations for the things she is reaping now….a better separation home, a constant stream of luxurious vacations, his participation in her stupid videos, and a lesser expectation of royal duties for her.
Peg refused treatment, is self medicating with booze, and is plotting to abdicate when the time comes.
He’s not giving up the money by abdicating. And even I don’t see him doing that to George. At least not while he’s young. Maaaybe he would start a trend of British monarchs retiring and passing the torch when George is much older. That’s still like 20-30 years away. And only if he and George are still getting along and and he is given a very sweet severance package.
But what if he doesn’t have to give up the money? What if Chuckles dies, Peg grabs the accounts, then abdicates? Is anyone really going to be able to get it back from him?
lol, okay that would be funny. If he could grab the accounts that way, the money would still be finite. The money could last for a long time don’t get me wrong but he is so used to the endless gravy train that I still just don’t know if I see that.
“I am really starting to believe that Peg had a nervous breakdown late in 2023 or early in 2024, and the whole Kate disappearance/surgery/cancer farce was her covering for him to create a media smokescreen.”
Hmm…Gabby, I have an alternative theory about what happened in that time period. There was a serious fight between W & K, which inflicted obvious injury to Kate’s face that couldn’t be hidden. Hence her long period of absence from public events. There was no “scheduled abdominal surgery”, no cancer treatment. (There are pics when she returned to public life of a faint scar on the left side of her forehead). Meanwhile, Kate & the Middleton’s negotiated better terms for remaining silent, including the recent upgrade to Forest Lodge, & the re-entry of the Midds to aristocratic circles, despite the failure of their business Party Pieces. They hold receipts. There will be no divorce, but W&K have been living separate lives for quite a few years. Pity the children have been made complicit in the ongoing fiction of their parent’s marriage.
a tender video of Kate hugging a tree. That was delicious. They probably won’t get away with what they are not doing forever, and I am up for it. Meghan and Harry do a lot of good in the world, and what William created is wicked, referring to the hate he started against his own brother and family. People are searching for anything they can drum up and throw at Harry, even comparing him to Edward VIII, but Edward did nothing after he abdicated, and William the most compares to him, because he is doing next to nothing now, and looks to keep it up.
Oh celebitchies. It gets better. I was just on the DM Website to look for the full article and I found a Liz Jones column. At least as bitchy, if not more. I hope Kaiser will cover it tomorrow, but she really goes there: the lack of engagements, the five vacations, VJ Day, the super yacht. That BAFTA absence due to Mustique. So great. „When not tagging along at state occasions, George, 12, Charlotte, ten and Louis, seven, are frolicking in East Anglian haystacks, having sword fights with twigs. Oh, and cruising round the Greek Islands aboard a superyacht.“ The DM is on the warpath. Let’s hope there is more to come, not only Platell and Jones.
lol, as you said this morning, how gloriously bitchy. It will be a funny thread for tomorrow. I actually said this morning that Platell and Jones are the ones usually trotted out to shame the Wales not realizing Jones had already put out something. The editors must make a choice and say go at it. While the publications they belong to are part of the rota, they’re not considered rota writers in the same way English or Nikah or Wilkinson are. So they have more license and are used specifically by the editors to make a point or send a message of discontent. If ever the actual rota members started going in on a regular basis…now that would be something. But they don’t bc the editors need those writers to stay sweet and keep getting info from palace communication officers and so the editors want them to stay clean for that reason. But they’re happy to deploy Jones and Platell as needed. Unfortunately, they’re let loose rather sparsely but maybe this is an upswing. The last time was for the spring video iirc.
Wow. This article is really going for the guts here. Targeting W&K’s crappy charity work isn’t just shots across the bow…it’s about sinking the ship.
The life of a European minor monarch is exactly what ‘ol Bill’s going for. He’s shown it in word and deed. In Amanda’s brief millisecond of clarity, she knows such a change will spell the end for talentless twits like her and she’s rage-grieving. Rest assured, she’ll be back to Meghan bashing tomorrow.
European monarchs have the same responsibilites that the English ones have. They also have to justify their existence with public works. They may not feature in the media every day but they cannot hide away and do nothing – and they are not protected by the local press like the Windsors are. But it is typically British to think that the other European royals have no responsibilities or importance because they don’t appear regularly in the UK press. The only “royals” who have no responsibilities to a public are the ones who are deposed or whose states were consolidated into a larger states like many of the German kingdoms and princedoms.
@ArtHistorian – Thanks for your astute observations, as ever. Seems to me that other monarchies work to make sure their up and coming get better training (history, politics, languages) and there’s a higher expectation they will fulfill diplomatic roles for their people. Compare Princess Leonor, currently in military training, who speaks Spanish, English, Arabic to FFK Willy, who can’t be bothered with Welsh to be Prince of Wales. No question that compensation is too high for BRFCo’s “working” 🙄 royals relative to their “work.”
Kirk,
It is indeed true that the other European monarchies educate their heirs much more extensively with a focus on diplomacy and political science. Many of them also are in a less secure position than the Windsors, especially Spain because it was abolished for a number of decades and a restored monarchy has historically always been more vulnerable and then there’s the scandals surrounding the previous King. Felipe and his heir literally cannot afford any major fuck-ups. In 1920 the Danish monarchy came close to being abolished because the King meddled in politics and fired the government. They learned their lesson.
The Windsors have historically not been very invested in higher education, probably because they never did well in school. They have never been the brightest lot. And then there’s the arrogant entitled attitude that they do not need to improve themselves but simply exist since they are already at the top of the social pyramid. It is a kind of intellectual laziness.
This article is a good start, lol. But let’s take it up a couple of notches. People suffer while the heir collects mansions and hides away from the peasants. Speaking of peasants, we are constantly being told to get a job, not to be a burden, and to pull our weight. It’s not okay for Peg and Keen to shirk their god given duties because of excuses. This is appalling.