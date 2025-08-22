Telegraph: Princess Kate needs a new home untainted by terrible memories

When we first learned, over the weekend, of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s planned move to Forest Lodge, their office confirmed that they have no plan to ever live in Buckingham Palace. Or Windsor Castle. Or Clarence House. Their “future-planning” for when they are king and queen includes “staying” in Kensington Palace Apt. 1A, plus Forest Lodge, plus Anmer Hall. My reaction was disbelief. Not “disbelief” in the sense that I couldn’t believe their audacity. “Disbelief” in the sense that I do not believe their current claims whatsoever, and I find William and Kate’s office so lacking in credibility, it’s bonkers that anyone really believes anything coming out of their mouths. I think whenever William becomes king, suddenly we’ll be told something else entirely about the family’s living arrangements and plans. But in the meantime, the royal sycophants are falling all over themselves to justify the palace’s talking points. The Telegraph’s Hannah Furness writes, in the newspaper’s Royal Appointment blog, that at least William is being “honest” and upfront. Boot-licker.
Full marks to Prince William for honesty this week. He has made clear that he has no intention of living full time at Buckingham Palace, even when he is King. Controversial, certainly. But there is something refreshing in letting it be known now, upfront, and getting any criticism out of the way. The Waleses and their young family will be moving to Forest Lodge, a large-by-my-standards but small-by-royal-standards home not too far from their current residence Adelaide Cottage. Safe to say it is very on-brand for the Waleses.
They will still be without live-in staff: a Middleton upbringing rather than a Royal one. In a generation to come, the practice of former royal valets, butlers and underfootmen building a second career out of their glimpses of the Royal family in their private quarters will be gone.
The Wales family have been at Adelaide Cottage for three years, although I imagine periods of that must have felt like a lifetime. They have been both very happy and indescribably sad, worried and in pain there. It is not too much of a stretch to imagine how they now associate the property with the most difficult time of their life. Does the Princess look around her and remember the exact place she told her children she had cancer? The bed and sofa where she recovered from chemotherapy, anxious for the future?
The decision to move a short drive away will give the family a chance for a “fresh start and a new chapter”, a source has said, leaving “some of the more unhappy memories behind”. Anyone who has been through personal trauma will understand that instinct on a visceral level.
It leaves a question around Buckingham Palace, although that is not, frankly, a new issue at this point. Monarchy HQ has not been the home of a monarch since before Covid-19, and the King and Queen are happily living at Clarence House while the palace’s long renovation continues. We have been told repeatedly that the intention is for the King to move in eventually but I’m not sure anyone really believes that anymore. Like the old assurances that Camilla would never be known as Queen (the idea, 20 years ago, was that she would be “Princess Consort”), these things move on and the palace hopes that the public gradually gets used to something different.
It is to Prince William’s credit that he is being clear about his plans now. The estimated 775 rooms in Buckingham Palace can be used as offices and staff quarters, to host events, and opened up further to visitors. For tourists, if the palace is an office rather than a home, the old magic of seeing the Royal Standard fly above it and wondering if they might catch a glimpse of the monarch is diminished. But the institution must find a way of retaining it. With £369m having been spent on refurbishing the palace to make it safe and fit for use, the public must understand how it will be used to everyone’s benefit, other than for a few royal “balcony moments” each year. That is a question for the future.
For now, a source says, the Waleses are “looking forward to creating many happy memories in their new home”. After a tricky few years, it doesn’t seem too much to ask.
“It is not too much of a stretch to imagine how they now associate the property with the most difficult time of their life. Does the Princess look around her and remember the exact place she told her children she had cancer? The bed and sofa where she recovered from chemotherapy, anxious for the future?” By this rationale, surely they would need a different country home in Norfolk as well, considering Kate spent a good deal of her recovery at Anmer Hall? And what about her parents’ home, Middleton Manor in Bucklebury? Surely they need a new manor house because of all the dreadful memories. Do the kids need to go to a new school as well? That’s the problem with arguing that you need an emotional-support mansion. They really should have used a different rationale. And no, I don’t have to hand it to William for being “honest.” These people have been lying and obfuscating for the past two years (longer than that).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I need a new home untailnted by bad memories too! Think the bank will give me all the money to move and buy that home for free?
Sheesh, these people absolutely fail at PR. I wonder how many college courses are using them as examples of what not to do.
Me too.
How stupid of me to consider myself privileged for inheriting a nice, large and morgage free flat in a goid Part of my hometown. Now I know I need a new emotional support flat to forget my mothers illness and death instead of seeing the time as maybe the hardest time of my life, bit still a time that is a part of my life and not something I want to forget.
(My mom died of ALS while my Dad battled cancer, both in their late 50th. Luckily my dad survived)
This has to be the most ridiculous argument for a new home that I’ve ever heard.. even after a death most people don’t move unless it’s for financial reasons, but Wank are just to delicate and immature to handle “bad memories”… makes them sound absolutely pathetic. I have to wonder if they have any good memories whatsoever in their marriage.
If they have to move every time there’s a bad memory, it really explains how many houses they have. How bad is it behind the scenes that they have to move approximately every 3 years 😂.
But really! They’ve been married 14ish years? And they were “in Wales” while KP was getting ready, although I think it’s been more than suggested that W was in Wales, K was at her parents or shopping in London. KP for long enough for the children to go to a nursery school in London and have Harry on hand for some abuse. Amner, I guess was Covid? I don’t know what the kids did for school there, Rose and fallout happened. Then to this “cottage”. They really do move every time there’s a significant emotional rupture.
Emotional support mansions! A thing I didn’t know about until now!
So every person who had a bad and difficult time needs to change house.
Yes 😂
She just ought to stay at Bucklebury. That’s where she seems to be happiest.
Again, this is wild. They just told this little heartstring story about Kate looking around and remembering where she told the kids she had cancer and she just can no longer be in that same space, the poor thing. I’m sorry but how many people have had cancer and still have to stay in the same space. Why are doing this? How is this even a cute story? It’s not.
So AC is the cancer house?
Oh dear. Lazy must be off her rocker at this stage. No wonder why she gets upset over girls’ tights. And Easter presents.
Nothing like adding to the stress in your life–death & moving house are two of the top five or ten or whatever it is. Starting a new job is another one, at least they don’t have to worry about that. 😏
Wherever you go, there you are, Catherine.
Yep , wherever you go , your head goes with you .
Anyone with the least amount of self-respect would be disgusted by how the press is babying her. She got a decade to “settle in” to a role in which she does absolutely nothing. She is so fragile that furniture makes her sad. She needs many vacations and privacy and applause for showing up for 10 minutes. She’s still learning. She’s come into her own, and will do so again every single year because that’s always her story, except she has never and will probably never come into her own.
My sister went through treatment for stage 4 cancer with two young children. I can’t wait to tell her she’s entitled to a new house at taxpayer expense!
My grandmother died in the house that I was brought up in. My Mother still lives there. Yes, it’s a bad memory but it’s also part of life. Normal people don’t move because bad things happen.
And normal people also tend to have a lot of good memories that balance out the bad even if they can never take away all the pain that may be associated. It’s called life and you build the emotional resilience as you enjoy the ups and manage the downs that are inevitable.
She does make an interesting point about the lack of live-in staff. His father grew up with servants living in the (albeit very large) palace, always around the family. For someone who isn’t used to that, it might feel weird and uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want anyone living in my house, to be fair. If I could afford staff I would prefer they have their own places, even if they were very close by or even semi-attached. It’s just more private.
Now, I can also believe there is stuff happening with them that they don’t want anyone knowing or gossiping about. But even couples in the healthiest of relationships couldn’t be faulted for wanting to have their home to themselves.
Kate and William are ultra privileged. Carole wanted Kate to marry up and I doubt imagined Kate would have no help and would scrub floors. Do all the cooking and cleaning trying to play normal
Poor little Cinderella.
If we are going by that argument they might want to get rid of their security as well.
They might also want to get rid of the other houses that still have live in help as well as getting rid of their nanny since all of the children are school age and they want to be like normal people.
I don’t know but if their argument for (another) new mansion is that they need one that’s free from “precancerous cells” associations, then that’s a tacit acknowledgment that she Kate is precancerous cells-free; otherwise, why would you move to a new place and bring those same precancerous cells with you. It wouldn’t be a new start. So, with this momentous step, there should never be any “good days/bad days” excuses made for Kate missing her public duties. She can still miss them, and she will, but she needs to think of some other excuse that’s not precancerous cells associated because she can’t have it both ways.
I mean, they are still going to have a huge staff and be surrounded by the help, they just won’t have to live with them all under the same roof – they’ll be next door, probably.
I do think that the comment about the live-in staff that have written memoirs or parlayed their time with the royals into commentating gigs is interesting, though.
Yeah, I’m like but they have staff within a few hundred yards ready to come over at their beck and call. Bragging that you have no live in staff when that’s the situation to me just feels disingenuous.
They want to limit the number of witnesses. NDAs are not as threatening as they once were.
I remember stories from when the Waleses first took Anmer Hall about how some of the staff quit (notably a Swedish lady that sold her story to the tabloids) that it was a difficult job because she would be called all hours of the day and night by Kate and William. And that Nanny Maria was so prized because she wasn’t married or had kids of her own, so 100% of her loyalty could be dedicated to the Waleses. So whether it’s live in or not, the staff better be prepared to be on call 24/7. The actual location doesn’t matter.
And if they’re cutting off a future revenue stream for staff who can no longer sell gossipy memoirs or stories to tabloids, they better raise their pathetically low salaries toot sweet because they’ve just removed a major incentive for staff to keep schtum!
Having a live in staff would be weird to people who didn’t grow up with it but none of the Wales (besides Kate) grew up without live in staff. Besides they relocated two families for their homes to facilitate their staff so that they are right next door to where they live. Do any of us really think that Kate is going to do all of the cooking and cleaning in an eight bedroom house that has a bedroom? They take their nanny with them on vacation, when most people would have considered that as time to get away alone as a family, they still have staff with them. Do any of us believe that when they go to Amner Hall or KP they are without staff? My question has always been that with them moving to Adelaide Cottage presumably without live in staff, what exactly were those 60 staff members doing for the three years that they didn’t live at Adelaide? Did they fire most of them? Did some of them move in nearby in Windsor to another home where a family was relocated? Them not having live in staff doesn’t mean that when they wake up in the morning for school, they don’t have staff helping them get dressed, fed and taken to school because that isn’t what people who have two kitchens and take their nanny’s on vacations would be willing to give up. There’s a reason this article made a point of ignoring the fact that two families were relocated from the two homes next to FL and it’s because they want us to forget that they are willing to rearrange others lives for their own selfish interests. As Kaiser pointed out, this excuse for them moving to get away from bad memories and experiences isn’t a valid argument because they also spent those same bad memories and experiences at their other homes which they aren’t moving out of.
The only thing about no live in staff means is that it is up to the staff to get to that house when kate and William demand it. If they live in the same house it would be more convenient for the staff.
Kate is not cleaning the toilets or doing the laundry or even cooking all the meals. Staff is doing this. So the staff will have to respond to late night issues. Kate is not doing it herself. William isn’t either but I doubt he stays overnight.
Having no staff means no one there to see any abuse taking place
They don;t want live in servants so there are no witnesses. The servants will live in the nearby cottages those families were evicted from.
Peggs has done nothing to his credit
Families can lose homes in floods and natural disasters and have to rebuild or move. They don’t have the luxury to buy a mansion to feel better. Keen caused distress to Meghan. And will is egocentric and entitled. No pity party for the keens.
Exactly. They’re rich, they’re royal they can live wherever they want and change houses every year. They aren’t ever going to be like regular people. It’s not the move to bigger quarters that makes this ridiculous. It’s the invitation to us all to join their pity party. To believe they are doing what anyone would do. Tone deaf on steroids.
“fresh start and a new chapter”, a source has said, leaving “some of the more unhappy memories behind”. Anyone who has been through personal trauma will understand that instinct on a visceral level.”
Oh please, what unhappy memories? Go to bloody Anmer and live there next to nature and hug trees. What did Adelaide Cottage ever do to you Lazy?
Also, whatever could they possibly mean? 😏
Agree. Anyone that has personal trauma will not relate to this, they will be outraged at Kate and Williams audacity. We all have good and bad memories of the homes we live in and we just deal with it. That is life. We can’t afford to move house anytime something bad happens and they get to do it at tax payer expense and continue to play victim.
Plus, William wasn’t honest; the story leaked and he had no choice but to confirm.
The thing that gets me with her argument that “at least William was honest” is that even with her example of how we were told for years that Camilla would be called “Princess Consort”, at the time we all thought that at least they were being honest. So just because William says it now it doesn’t mean that he’s being honest about the future and we won’t know that until in the future when he’s dead and gone and he’s lived at FL his entire reign. This is after all the same couple who have had a “forever home” before only to move for their own selfish reasons in the past.
Kate gets to remodel another home that probably does not need it and Charlotte gets her tennis court!
Is this the house where (sob) they had to survive the indignity and trauma of NO EASTER PRESENTS?
Come on.
And what about Charlotte’s bridal attendant gown when Keen would not go for the fittings.
No, I think they were still at the time at KP according to the Spare timeline – perhaps that’s why they moved to AC. The lack of Easter presents was bloody traumatising!
MEGHAN – WHERE ARE MY EASTER PRESENTS?!!!
I do think it’s a fresh start in that Cathy has negotiated a larger separation home. She (and her Mommy) was never happy about being dumped at AC.
They are lying again. The bad memories in AC have nothing to do with cancer, but everything to do with the state of their marriage. Even after remission cancer may return. What will they do then, move house again?
They don’t know what to do with Buckingham Palace yet they can’t fathom the palace being useless is a sign of the monarchy being useless.
They want to move house over “pre cancerous cells and preventive chemo” Their words not mine. This is just their excuse, they want a bigger house to try and compete with Harry and Meghan’s.
Maybe it’s just so huge photos don’t do it justice but the new place looks like a prison or a highschool to me. Hardly the garden paradise the Sussex’s share. I am willing to bet this is more of a “War of the Roses” situation (movie, not the actual war) where the couple passionately hate each other but have to live under one roof, so they need a place so big that they don’t have to see one another.
At this point they use “cancer” to justify everything: change of homes, yeah,because cancer, not working, yeah because cancer, luxurious and multiple vacations, yeah, because cancer…etc…she should be grateful she’s alive and has the best medical care ! And not trying to milk her cancer whenever she can!
Did they not tell us how kate spent time at Anmer for recovery? Why are the memories for that place ok but not Adelaide cottage?
By their own twisted logic they need to sell Anmer too.
Oh no! Louis has strep throat! Let’s kick Uncle Pedo out of his home, so we can start fresh! That’s what the peasants do, isn’t it? It’s not? Well, our wealth and privilege are the proper order of the universe, after all.
Well what are these bad memories? I have my theory. I have had cancer and chemotherapy and just two months ago we moved from that house but it wasn’t because of bad memories it was because we needed to downsize from that house. I loved that house. That house kept me warm and dry and comfortable when I had chemo. Again I have my theory is Can’t wanted a bigger separation home and what ever those bad memories were they are what helped her get a better deal. Oh and before anyone comes for me about chemo and bad memories I know there may be people out there who have it worse with their cancer and chemotherapy who might legitimately like to move to somewhere else.
W: “Well, the press didn’t go for the argument that we need a bigger house because of sadness over Gran’s death. Should we try bargaining? Saying that we might do more work stuff if we get a bigger house?
K: Hmm…more work…nah. Maybe we could hint that our family is outgrowing the cottage? Hmmm? Four kids, just like the Queen had?
W: (visibly recoils) What if we just lay on the cancer stuff real thick? That could do it!
This!
Dig dig dig the go – they are just making that hole deeper with stories like this. It just SCREAMS entitlement, esp from her.
The knives are really out for these 2 – her and her many homes and shopping trips, him with his ‘part time’ King work. What have the done (or not done) that has p!ssed of Chuck and Cams as you know this is coming from them and the rota who are clearly p!ssed at them.
They’re trying to change how the British monarchy operates – no posing no matter how much they are paid – and I can see that ticking off Charles. He’s a crap person, but he’s a good Royal in terms of understanding his role and his job.
William is a crap person and a crap royal and we’re seeing the rota get tired of that. He and Kate give the press nothing and it’s getting old for them.
I think the one two punch of the new house announcement and skipping VJ Day ticked a lot of people off.
To quote Sheridan Whiteside and Severus Snape – “I may vomit.”
I guess the cup is half empty if you have to physically escape where you recovered from cancer in order to forget that you, and your family, even went through the experience. Pretend it didn’t happen? Others might embrace their recovery with a Hell yes, I battled the Big C! along with renewed perspective on life and appreciation for how the experience may have brought the family closer together.
Any level of emotional maturity or self-reflection are not things either of these people have ever demonstrated.
She starts by saying good for Pegs about being upfront from the jump. She’s then goes on to remind us that actually the lie all the time, “remember Camilla was supposed to be Princess Consort?” This article makes no sense.
It’s a bogus comparison since Camilla was never going to be Princess Consort.
I found that a fascinating attempt at deflection! The idea that the public will just have to “gradually get used to” this new home (and new lowered expectations for what it means to be royal) is mind-boggling. First, because Camilla and Charles underwent more than a decade of image rehabilitation in the press (including a letter from the QEII reaffirming that yes, it was totally her dying wish that Camilla get that title) and second, I would say that most people still don’t think of her as “the Queen”. So it’s an interesting comparison, and one that I think does the Wales no favours.
I just want to point out that the late Queen’s dying wish wasn’t for Camilla to get the title of Queen but Queen Consort. The very fact that Charles, the media and others refer to her as Queen is a slap in the face of the late Queen’s written wishes.
If you have a King and Queen who don’t work you don’t need all those staff or a palace to house them. Their staff should start looking for new careers now. I doubt William will bother with the birthday parade balcony appearances either or Ascot.
It’s cool that England gives people who’ve survived cancer new mansions for free so they can have a fresh start. Or is it anyone whose gone through a hard time? So all the victims of Grenfell tower as well? That’s really progressive. LOL. “You guys, someone just tell the truth’-M. To be fair though, if my husband left me for his PR bully, Jason Knauf and I had the British press and publishing companies throwing garbage bags full of cash at me to spill the tea, I better be getting a huge mansion in exchange for keeping my mouth shut! And a whole lot more jewelry! And several new buttons!
The problem is that Willi as not honest. He lied to the BM and p*** off quite a few of Furness colleagues. KP send now her out to clean up. And the issue with no live in staff is also a lie. There are outbuildings on the property where they can live.
I supposed everybody reacts differently but for some people their home is actually their sanctuary in difficult times. When my partner was in treatment for cancer he had to stay in the hospital during the week for the treatment because we live in a rural area. He could not wait to come home on the weekends. He could close the door behind him and leave everything outside. It was and it is still his sanctuary.
This is language is suggesting physical and emotional trauma happened at Adelaide cottage not recovering from a treated medical diagnosis.
Yes – so whatever could the rats be possibly hiding (because they know already – hint, hint, nudge, nudge, wink, wink)?
Hard agree.
One wonders where the ‘happy families’ video fits in to all of this. Much of the injunctions, fake photos and media misdirection were orchestrated by William. The remission that dare not speak it’s name video seemed to be a Middleton production William participated in under duress with the BM very unsettled by it, suggesting the Waleses might regret making such a extravagant show of their affection. (And MaMidds photo in the car with ‘Kate’s’ swollen features was barred by William in the BM…)
It’s clear the BM know a great deal about what WanK want kept under wraps. It’s clear they are being forced to play by KP’s rules. How much longer will the BM be obedient? How will William be able to maintain this power of silencing criticism, hiding his secrets and propping up his reputation if the BM keeps losing money and relevance? The BM seem to be warning William not to kill the golden goose and they have a point. If the BM isn’t there to run defense for his reign the wheels might fall off.
I keep coming back to THE frankenphoto because why was it necessary?
We saw Kate a few weeks later in the cancer video. We saw her at trooping in June. THE frankenphoto was mid March or thereabouts (mothering Sunday in the UK IIRC).
What was so wrong with her that they couldn’t just take a picture of her with the kids? Why couldn’t she be photographed with her children, even if she was sick? Makeup and some light (normal) photoshop can hide a lot.
Instead someone decided cobbling together that photo out of other photos was a better idea.
Why? What’s the real story there? And who in the rota knows it and is going to get antsy to spill it?
@Becks1 – the only thing I can figure is that she and the kids could not be together. What kind of situation would lead to that? Was she in a sanatorium?
@becks1 you are asking the questions the media have never asked.
We were told by the media that in late January kate was getting abdominal surgery and would be in the hospital for two weeks to recover. So why didn’t we see her leave the hospital and wave to the crowd, as ever other royal did. Why would she need to hide her face for abdominal surgery?
Why was the photo of kate in the car with Carole not printed by the UK media? Why didn’t they sue TMZ if that photo was not Kate and Carole. They have sent letters from lawyers before this.
And why submit a fake photo for Mother’s Day?
So many questions that have never been answered.
The continuing hypothesis for all these mysteries all lead to kate being unable to show her face in public until the bench video in early April.
Good questions Nic919!
1) I don’t believe schedule abdominal surgery in Jan. No idea which hospital she went to, & no visits from anyone. 2) Same with the chemo story. No visits from anyone. Why the secrecy about the “cancer” & “chemo”? She’d have had public support & sympathy if it had been announced at the time.
I reckon it was frenzied behind the scenes as to what story to concoct for the public that was believable! The scheduled abdominal surgery in Jan, 2024 was a lie as William & Kate has a planned tour of Rome in Spring 2024, which had to be cancelled.
And what the hell is H. Furness patting Willie on the back for being honest about??? He’s still lying about everything! And the lies are getting more & more absurd. He & Kate are making a mockery of themselves, however the Royal Rota Rats try to spin it!
Hannah Furness has no dignity. To write this sycophantic piece is just embarrassing. The least she could have done was acknowledge the huge privilege that William and Kate have to be able to move to a bigger house after cancer treatment.
The least she could have done was acknowledge the families who have been relocated from the two homes to facilitate the staff that will be living nearby or mention the new added security expense because this is outside of Windsor Castle’s protected area.
Katykins is a lie
I’m dealing with all the health issues after 40 years.i can’t do anything but he doesn’t understand. I can’t breathe much, can’t walk. I do my best
I’m sorry for your health issues! But, it’s true, everyone is doing their best! Kate should grow up and be thankful for her immense privilege, that so many around don’t have.
Wow. They’re giving William credit for his honesty??? What a low bar. With all their trauma they may have to move out of the Northern Hemisphere. I hear California is nice.
“They will still be without live-in staff: a Middleton upbringing rather than a Royal one. In a generation to come, the practice of former royal valets, butlers and underfootmen building a second career out of their glimpses of the Royal family in their private quarters will be gone.”
What happens if George grows up and wants to live in luxury with live in staff 24/7? What then? Why is Hannah acting like their children possibly wouldn’t have different views and needs? also can we stop with the glazing of the Middletons please, it’s so annoying.
A “Middleton upbringing”, by definition, would mean that the kids would think themselves better than everyone else and deserving of unearned luxury, wouldn’t it?
No way would the Keens give up valets and butlers and so on. It’s all talk.
A Middleton upbringing means desperate for access to the upper class and selling your children and their dignity for it. Grifting on access and going bankrupt anyway.
So not much better than a royal one.
How is there literally not a single person around them who will tell them how insanely out of touch and just plain shitty this all sounds? The extent to which they’ve apparently sheltered themselves is honestly kind of impressive, in a deeply depressing way.
Pretty sure, like Trump, they’re only surrounded only by sycophantic yes men
Isn’t there an unconfirmed report that Prince George sent one of their tenders (I’m sure his parents approved it) to get him McDonald’s while on their recent yachting vacation.
Yes. They also have a full staff when they are in Mustique and when they are at Balmoral.
I agree with Kaiser, amner hall should be gotten rid of too.
These two need a reality check. They are so spoiled and out of touch that they can’t see pass their own privilege ass to know that real people can’t just get a new house just because they were sick. Some people because they were sick are trying hard to hold onto the only roof over their heads because being sick made them miss work which was helping to pay the bills for their one and only house. William and Kate get On my last nerve with their selfish selves.
After I downgraded from my 2 bedroom apartment to my 3 bedroom house on an acre of land, we brought my father home on Hospice to my house, it was set up more easily for it. He died (as expected) surrounded by family, love, and peace in my living room days after. Somehow I have found the strength to carry on in my house.
It’s also the house where I told my own son that I had cancer. I’m in remission (again) and have no ill feelings toward the house or blaming it for any part of my journey.
They need to stop coming up with stupid excuses to justify greed and laziness.
I feel the same way about my house. Good and bad memories. Both of my spouses parents died in my house. I have cancer, but currently no evidence of disease. I did 3 days of chemo a week. One day at the hospital and two days at home with a machine attached to my port.
But….I also had my wedding in this house with a justice of the peace.
I also survived my treatment. I love my house all the good and the bad.
I think the bad memories for Kate have nothing to do with cancer. Just my opinion.
Could you imagine Harry and Meghan pulling this kind of BS? W + K are unimaginably out of touch. My family’s been hit with illness, death and tragedy over the last couple years too. But like 99.99% of the population, we don’t get a new mansion every time we have a hardship.
Oh wow, and I’m still sleeping in the same bed and same house where I recovered from my breast cancer diagnosis.
By that logic they also need to sell Balmoral because the Queen died there.
the thing about this story — the WanK saga — is that they keep recycling the same increasingly threadbare talking points, when it is clear something isn’t right. These two don’t act like a normal married couple who are just distant, or disaffected, as Charles and Diana did. They don’t even oddly seem like a marriage at all. It’s quite weird. FWIW I don’t think if Kate wants to be a SAHM that she should be expected to do anything else; she married into this sh*tshow, let William the actual heir do the engagements, the investitures, etc., one day, the constitutional duties will be his, and it would be nice if he had some familiarity with the people this institution is supposed to represent at that point. But Kate? Who cares? Let her raise her kids. The problem is, what happened in 2024 is *not* a SAHM just taking time out. The Mothers’ Day photo blew up on a planetary scale. They are hiding something. That bodes ill. I don’t think it’s cancer. Who hides cancer? It’s a guarantee of global sympathy, as they learned, when they allowed her to announce it. But two things cut across the cancer story: first, why hide it, and why go to such lengths to fake photos? I mean. SMH. Second: the timeline simply does not tally. We’ve had several close friends and several acquaintances cope with cancer in the past few years. It seems once you reach a certain age, late forties, it positively mushrooms. To go from the January “surgery” that was preceded by an announcement that it was *not* cancer — as if they were trying to head her off at the pass — to a diagnosis in March is waaaaaaaaay too long. She would have had the diagnosis in days, at most a couple of weeks. Not months. Then to start treatment in March only to be declared “cancer-free” in Aug / Sept? Crazy. Five years minimum to achieve full remission. You can stop *treatment* after six months, depending on the type of cancer and prognosis. But you don’t stop treatment and then declare you’re cancer free the next morning. That’s just not how it works. So they have spent 18 months desperately hiding *something* …. We just don’t know what. I’m guessing there’s a *lot* more to this story than we know. Whatever it is, clearly, they’ve decided that a bit of bellyaching about entitlement and privilege is a hell of a lot better than the reaction that would greet the truth.
Someone on reddit posted a couple of days back that Pippa has been through 3 nannies over the last year. The reason she claimed to know this was because her sister had been offered the job 3 times and turned it down.
Surprised the press haven’t dug further into this one.
Is the turnover of nannies really worth investigating? Pippa isn’t a royal or public servant and the press is already struggling to turn the forever home into a newsworthy story.
They are terrified to touch “private citizen” Pippa and her millions for lawyers. The only thing they print is in the public record.
Thank you for sending me down a Reddit rabbit hole… holy smokes, so much tea.
Lots of info about W and Kate, basically confirming everything we’ve been saying here, but more specific.
Kate got herself a new separation house for sure.
I can’t believe it took this comment for me to check Reddit. Omg. All the tea is there. I feel silly lol.
I’m playing the world’s tiniest violin right now. Cue the dramatic music, the fainting couch, the smelling salts. FFS why are they STILL milking this fakakta cancer thing???? I don’t look at my home and think “I must move because I have such terrible memories of telling my husband not once but twice of my cancer diagnoses. Of the times my head has been in the toilet violently vomiting, of the weeks, yea months of painful recovery from surgery. Of learning to change my urostomy bags, remove my 5-FU bottles stuck to my chest and port for days on end. Of the painful parastomal hernia I’ve deveped which will require yet more surgery. Of waking up in the middle of the night planning my obituary and mentally filling out MAID forms if it comes to that.
And here’s poor widdle Kannot swanning between 3 luxurious homes with dozens of staff still feeling sorry for herself. Get over yourself Kate.
Exactly. I feel for you. I watched my sister go through hell with it. Kate needs to smarten up, start doing real work (and not just posing at a desk, pretending to be on the phone, or carrying a clipboard for appearances, etc.) How about learning another language, being more curious about the countries they will one day visit? Poor sausage, poor little Kate. She is not 5 years old, why do they treat her like this? She’s a grown woman, middle-aged!
Something I hadn’t considered… Adelaide cottage has 4 bedrooms with 5 people living in it. Royal couples sleep in separate bedrooms. That means two of the kids have probably been bunking together.
George is like 13 and probably no longer wants to share a room with a 7 year old? I don’t know. It’s not crazy for the future king to want a bigger house.
The backlash against them moving is clearly because William let it known he will be a work from home king
I doubt William spent the nights at ac. With keen when he has other places to retreat to. Those kids are not sharing rooms
Are those bad memories from cancer diagnosis or something else ? Like dents and holes in the walls ? Broken couches and other items ? Is that why she was seen picking out new furniture for the “ forever “ home ? And does forever indicate that Kate got it as a permanent residence for her family and herself as a payoff for keeping her mouth shut ? They’re so transparent .
Princess Margaret probably had some awful memories of the break-up of her marriage in Apartment 1A, but she stayed in that same apartment until the day she died.
‘…the practice of former royal valets, butlers and underfootmen building a second career out of their glimpses of the Royal family in their private quarters will be gone.’
Wow, what a way to insult working people. And for the record, Hannah, ‘no live-in staff’ does not equate to ‘no staff’. You know darned well Will & Kate aren’t doing any household chores.