Guardian: Prince William’s kingship plans indicate a British ‘bicycle monarchy’

Many years ago, even years before Prince Harry met Meghan, many of us longtime royal-watchers posited a theory that Prince William was an undercover small-r republican. The theory was that he would – however purposefully or inadvertently – end up burning the whole thing down because he didn’t actually give a sh-t about the monarchy. The Sussex situation actually changed that for a time. William’s courtiers and Tory handlers used his jealousy of Harry and Meghan to begin “preparing” him for his reign (of terror). All kinds of royal sources came out to say that William was newly keen on his kingship preparation as soon as Harry and Meghan became engaged. Which begged the question: why wasn’t he keen before then? In any case, eight years have passed, and William’s kingship will probably happen sooner rather than later. And now it looks like William’s big post-Sussex plan is to… hide out in Forest Lodge and Norfolk and barely do any work. Well, the Guardian tried to spin this into a good thing, asking: “As William moves to Forest Lodge, an era of pushbike royals beckons. Will that save the monarchy?”
The move to what William intends to be his family’s forever home is apparently symbolic of that reshaping. Above all, it is goodbye, Buckingham Palace. Charles’s current refusal to move his residence there from Clarence House is to be permanent.
William’s eight-bedroom Forest Lodge is actually smaller than the couple’s country retreat of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate. It has a handsome interior but, valued at £16m, it is no grander than an average Kensington mansion. More to the point, the house is to be exceptionally private, within and without. The royal family will reportedly have no live-in staff. William apparently wants to be a normal father who, even as king, wants to be seen on the school run.
This is the most drastic move out of town by a British monarch since the Hanoverians deserted St James’s for Kew. William could have moved to his grandmother’s palace in Windsor Castle. He chose not to. He will also have his dissolute uncle, Prince Andrew, occupying the much larger 31-room mansion at Royal Lodge just down the road. He is clearly determined to join the modest ranks of the “bicycling monarchs” of Scandinavia and the Low Countries.
In years past, there were intimations that the present king wanted to slim down the paraphernalia of monarchy. We have seen few examples of it in practice. The coronation ceremony was still out of the dark ages. Nonsenses such as the king’s speech, the changing of the guard and Maundy money stumble on. William had to dress up and spend a day at Royal Ascot, which he is said to hate. But there is a sense that Charles and Camilla are happy to conclude the Elizabethan age rather than initiate a new Carolean one.
All the more reason to welcome a significant move by William. He wants to strip Britain’s monarchy of what the peerless commentator Walter Bagehot called its “mystical and theatrical” dignities. A hereditary head of state has legitimacy only insofar as the state grants its consent. For that to be the case nowadays, he or she should seem as normal and uncontroversial as seems fitting. A majority of Britons still support their monarchy, though only about one-third of under-25s.
A bicycling monarchy is what it says. It implies an ordinary person doing an extraordinary job as the personification of a nation, not one anointed “by God” after undressing in a church cubicle. Dutch monarchs have cycled since the 19th century. The Dutch king used to be a part-time airline pilot. These royal families are not turned into tortured celebrities as press officers seek headlines about their “making a difference”.
The heir to Britain’s throne might have been perfectly cast for the job, given the possible alternatives. But the future lies ahead. One thing emphatically not yet sorted is the royal estate. This rambling arrangement of ancient buildings, storerooms and cobwebbed attics is a relic of the British empire left to gather dust. What does William intend to do with Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral, not to mention his father’s Clarence House and Highgrove? If France, Austria and Spain can forget their empires and set their palaces free, Britain can surely do likewise. Versailles, Hofburg and El Escorial no longer shelter royal uncles, aunts and cousins.
Indeed, if the monarch is to be content with a hideaway in Windsor Park, his family had better watch out. The most his son George might expect is a two-bedroom semi in Clapham. As for Charlotte and Louis, what chance of a cosy bedsit in Stoke Newington? They would probably be happier that way.
The clear answer is to treat these palaces as some are treated now, opened to the public as museums of royalty in the care of the Historic Royal Palaces agency. The real excitement should be Buckingham Palace and its gardens. The house would be a fine museum and art gallery of monarchy. But what of its gardens? Every royal park in London was donated to the public at some point in history by a monarch. Charles I gave us Hyde Park and Charles II St James’s. Regent’s Park was opened under William IV and Kensington Gardens under Queen Victoria. The Windsors have as yet given nothing. Buckingham Palace has the largest private garden in London. Its 16 hectares (39 acres) lie unused and unappreciated in the heart of town. Tearing down its walls and merging it with Green Park has often been mooted, but for obvious reasons never dared.
I’m writing this earnestly: this piece is actually making me look forward to William’s reign. Now, do I actually think any of this is William’s intention, or the intention of his handlers and courtiers? No. I do not. But it might happen all the same, especially if William continues to plan a part-time kingship (if that) based in some manor house in Windsor. There’s honestly a good chance that Buckingham Palace and several of these other palaces and castles could just be opened up to the public full time as well. The BP gardens *should* be open to the public already anyway. Now, do I think that people are throwing out this alternate-monarchy fantasy to get under William’s skin? Perhaps.
He wants to “be seen” on the school run?! So he wants “photo ops” and/or credit for it. I doubt he will do many school runs. the bicycling monarchy idea is as old as the hills. not original to William. William won’t get rid of “theatrical indignities. Though it would be good if it is suggested in the media that William get rid of all the titles including his own.
So where are the pics of the “school run”??? Would love to see this fictional “school run”, which has been going on for years! What, not even a blurred pic from a long telescopic lens by some pap?
Bicycling to work is all well and good–if you actually do some work. Which puts the lie to this sentence: “A bicycling monarchy is what it says. It implies an ordinary person doing an extraordinary job as the personification of a nation….” Because it’s not like William and Kate are doing an “extraordinary job”–or much of any job, for that matter.
The Guardian is missing the point, maybe deliberately. It’s not like William and Kate want to be a bicycle monarchy, working hard from their bicycles. They want to retreat from work.
Are they going to insist that George study hard (unlike his parents), get a real degree, and be an airline pilot like the Dutch monarch, or hold some other regular job? I’m not seeing it, they’re not that kind of parents. They’re the six-vacations-in-six-months type of parents.
The Wales kids are vacationing non stop. They see their parents doing nothing and have it all. Why would they want to study hard or work?
Yes, it’s as if the Guardian was given a talking point and they decided to use it, but only by blowing it up.
Yeah It’s hard to bicycle to work when you so rarely work, less than part-time.
Pegs wants to be seen doing the school run? Has that actually happened? Is there any evidence that he actually does the school run? Or does he just want ppl to believe he’s doing that everyday?
What is the obsession with the school run? Working parents do it all over the world and don’t expect credit for it.
I like to ride my bicycle BICYCLE!
I want to ride it where I like!
It is an interesting piece by someone who is a political commentator. He throws some shades as well.
There is a huge difference between the Dutch and the British royal family. The Dutch royal family cycle and move around freely in public. Willi wants to shut away his family behind a long driveway. Willi dreams of his children cycling rural paths for miles without meeting any residents of the nearby village.
However I agree that this is probably the way it will go anyway. Willi wants to have a big impact on the Monarchy. He might get his wish.
Don’t see William and Maxima taking too many Uber choppers either. I know they got in trouble over holidaying during COVID but have they ever taken on a freebie yacht from a corrupt Muddle Eastern billionaire?
The biggest impact he could make is finally end the monarchy. It’s an institution unfit to this day and age especially with their contract with the tabloids.
@Blogger I do not say that the Dutch Monarchy or any other Monarchy are flawless. All of them had their fair share of scandals and probably have still bodies hidden away somewhere. But this comparison used in the Guardian is flawed. The Dutch royal family is publicly more visible and not hiding away while Willi is just doing that, hiding away. In one of the previous articles in the last few days one of the advantages of Forest Lodge is that the children can cycle for miles without meeting any residents of the nearby village. I find this actually quite sad
I think this is exactly William’s intention. Not that he’s thought about it in any historical or sociological way, but that a bicycle monarchy fits his temperament and capabilities. Plus, he’s got a wife who wants to do even less, so there’s no one there to urge him with ambitions.
It’s probably a good thing for the kids, too. No need to exalt George over his siblings if he’s just going to ride bicycles and sign the occasional parliamentary acts.
The so-called “bicycle” monarchies are characterized by the monarch and royals being closer to the people – and I do not see William and Kate doing that. It is not about being “normal” and living “modestly” in royal terms, it is about connection and a closer proximity to the people. William and Kate hide away and do not like to do the work that brings them into closer contact with the people. The just want retreat from public life and do social media as “work”.
The only monarchy I’ve ever experienced is the Greek one and that was pretty informal. I won’t say they had a particular connection to the people greater than any one person has to another, but they were seen around in public doing everyday things.
I think we’re beating our heads against the wall here. Whatever we choose to name the British monarchy, whether they ride in carriages or on bicycles, at the end of the day nothing can be done to force them beyond their constitutional obligations. Any “work” the RF does is done through the dictates of the monarch and if William doesn’t care, who is going to make him? What would be the ultimate threat – abolishing the monarchy? William doesn’t want the monarchy, either. His burden will be lifted and he can then reside comfortably on his millions.
The phrase was also coined by the BRF as a snobby put down for the other Monarchies
Quen Ingrid of Denmark was instrumental in the DRF being more publicly visible during the Nazi occupation of Denmark – like King Christian X doing his daily ride through the streets of Copenhagen as well as Crown Princess Ingrid and her husband bicycling in the streets of the city, visible and close to the people.
@Arthistorian. Sure, I’m happy to remove mention of bicycles, if that is the problem. My only point is that William is not intellectually or temperamentally suited for whatever is expected of a British king. And I’ll add that he seems generally fed up with the whole idea. He’s not even making a pretense of trying.
Maybe it’s that he waited so long to step up to PoW, as Charles waited to be King. Maybe if he had assumed some responsibilities 20 years ago he wouldn’t be so disinterested now, I don’t know.
@lauren, came here to say the same thing. Queen Elizabeth Ii used that as a term of derision for the Northern European monarchies (especially the Dutch). And it was not viewed as “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” It was used more to describe classless country bumpkins with no sense of majesty.
Eurydice,
I think William is unsuited to the Scandi model as well – because that would require him to be more visible and more approachable – and despite his PR about being down to earth, he really isn’t. There have been a lot of hints that he is quite grand behind the scenes.
He doesn’t want a public life, he clearly hates being a public person – and that really makes him unsuited to any kind of modern constitutional model. Not to mention that he has not developed any kind of people and job skills at all. He unsuited for anything other than an indolent existence.
Arguably, William’s temperament makes him most suited to what I’d imagine as a very old-school feudal-type monarchy. All the spoils, minimal work and as little interaction as possible with the people…unless it’s related to football games and military photo-ops.
I’ve always thought he’d be best as the county squire in a small village. Like those blustering vacuous types who are the first to be murdered in Agatha Christie mysteries.
The feudal monarchs routinely led their troops in war. I don’t think there is a historical precedent for what William’s reign might look like.
@Ciotog – I was just thinking that the one precedent that could be similar is George IV, in that he started as a young man quite popular and just destroyed the public’s warm feeling toward him with obscene self-indulgence in difficult times. And also a very unhappy marriage.
I’d like to see more substantive change than what occurred after George’s reign, though. Like massively reducing the monarchy’s pull on the taxpayer, for one thing.
Carole Middleton wants her daughter to be Queen with a capitol Q. No small q will do,not after all those years of hard work. Now what??
Exactly @Libra. The second KCIII breathes his last breath, Sicknote will be rushing over to Windsor Castle measuring up for curtains and tearing out cupboards for her new kitchen(s). We’ve heard all this “normal” talk before. I can remember William saying that when he’s king there will be no more bowing/curtseying and sir/madam nonsense. Yet here we are. William expecting everyone to call him “sir” and Sicknote demanding Easter presents.
If William and his wife have a small con-a-nation then I might believe that they’re looking to modernize/downsize the monarchy. However, I think they’re just kicking a can down the road until they can finally get their grubby hands on the the royal loot.
There have been many hints over the years that William and Kate are quite “grand” (snobby and formal) in private while wanting to seen as informal and down to earth in their public image. They are so deeply inauthentic. It is all about an image while the reality is completely different.
Why is Willy/Jason using the Guardian all of a sudden? After Marina the Unhinged, we now have another.
Dear Willy – cycling doesn’t cancel out your Uber choppers and freebie yachts. The Scandis also use PUBLIC TRANSPORT. Better start taking the tube Willy and Lazy!
Lots of greenwashing going on here to deflect from their new forever home whilst MIA on VJ80.
Also, those Scandis don’t skip out on their war commemorations because it’s August and they’re on holiday.
Another disappointing piece from The Guardian – won’t be subscribing to you anytime soon rats!
The Dutch and Scandinavian monarchies send their children to public, not private schools.
They send them to universities abroad to study politics, international relations, business, languages. The heirs have military training for years.
Kings and Queens work with their government on a daily basis, not only a short briefing by the PM. They also have charities or foundations in which they are very involved. And they tour their countries all year round, meeting with people, mayors of small municipalities. They run marathons, sing, dance, and craft with people. They are seen. Not 4 times a year. And yes, they are seen on bicycles, doing the school run. Not helicopters taking them to empty handed visits of a charity which they leave after 30 minutes. That is the reason the Dutch, Scandinavian, Belgium monarchs are liked and people do not hold up placards saying “not my king”. Even Spain managed to become a modern monarchy, and they were famous for their strict protocol and god like kings. They spend their holidays in Mallorca every summer, BTW, Not on yachts.
WillNot and CanNot should learn from them. But that would require working, better abolishing the monarchy in GB, living as a rich landowner without duties, and turning the palaces into museums, Sandringham and Balmoral would make nice holiday resorts.
Opening up the BP gardens to the public is a great idea. I had no idea they were so huge. And, yes, make it a museum and entertainment space.
Balmoral and BP should be given to the public.
I don’t like this increasing trend of labelling traditional royal “work” as “nonsense” or worse, What was that terminology the Times used in its article about Kate increasingly pulling back from meaningless royal activities because something something precious balance mental health cancer something? I forget the exact wording, but it was also offensive.
What about all of the people who find inspiration in the Changing of the Guard? Of Maundy money? Or opening Parliament? Those that line the streets for a coronation or Royal wedding? Or the Order of the Garter ceremony, which William can never get through without looking embarrassed and trying to hide his laughter? Are they all useless idiots for wanting and respecting the pomp and pageantry? Regardless of the utility of any monarchy in this day and age, the palpable scorn and disrespect radiating from the BRF since QEII died for anything that doesn’t involve me time and a yacht is shameful.
Increasingly, the royal rota seem to be listening too much to what is obviously William and his team briefing how much he loathes everything to do with the monarchy and not enough to that dwindling number of supporters who pay for every extra room, every bite of caviar, every sip of champagne and every ski holiday.
They’re hoping that they can ride out Willy the Terrible‘‘s reign like they did Edward VIII.
They = Establishment who’s into the pomp and pageantry stuff.
Skipping the BAFTAS is a bit mistake. One movie, one tv series, one play can bring Willy’s world upside down.
I agree. Its amazing how people praise Willam and Kate for wanting to focus on THEIR projects and not do the whole “ribbon cutting” engagements (and the things that you mentioned, Maundy money and etc)…like that right there is their problem, they only seem to care to do stuff that interests THEM and not take into consideration that hey other people might actually like those “ribbon cutting” engagements and pomp and pageantry, like its not about them but they’re too selfish to see that.
I’m divided on this. On the one hand, I think all this pageantry is to show off the grandeur of the monarchy and to remind the public of their place. On the other hand, all this grandeur has been acquired for centuries off the backs of the populace and they deserve to see the display. But both sides are human and times are changing. Fewer and fewer people care about the monarchy and, it seems, the same can be said about the younger royals.
If all ceremonies could be transcended and transformed, i.e. with humble acknowledgement of their debt to non-whites and entire nations, the monarchy could be a true greatness that makes people think. But alas, this monarchy builds modelled Roman statues and has no sense of guilt, transcendence, transformation and modernity. That is a pity.
Man they are doing their utmost to sell lazy and his new house into something palatable but it’s not working!
I think the Guardian is scanning the comments section of Celebitchy. LOL. I commented, on the 17th, “one thing that I always find amusing is when British journalists or just people refer to the ‘bicycle monarchies’ on the Continent with some jocular derision, like, they’re the B Team… And yet — William would clearly prefer to be the scion of a bicycle monarchy, and not the top-heavy baroque tottering edifice that is the BRF. It’s odd — the fewer countries there are that think of England as a ‘motherland’ or a metropole, the more breathless the [domestic] coverage of the Windsors becomes. maybe they’re just unlucky in that the end of the empire caught up with them as the rise of the tabloid media.” …and this is, I think, the distinction between a “bicycle” monarchy and the type we (still) have here, which I observe as an American who finds the whole thing just bizarre: the “bicycle” monarchies on the Continent were either the focus during WWII of passive resistance to Nazi occupation, or, after WWII, the symbol of renewed national life, in a non threatening way. It was like having a football (soccer to us) team, a focus for nationalism that was benign. The bicycle fit with that image, it was not the feudal charge, but the school run. The UK at the time had an empire on a war footing, & the BRF had to carry a heavier symbolic (& actual) burden. That era clearly came to an end, in the 1960s. Diana famously asked — rhetorically — at one family meal, in the 1990s, after the Maastricht treaty was ratified and Germany reunified, whether the BRF would still be as relevant in the coming EU. She was clearly needling her in-laws by being awkward, but it’s a valid question that none of them have yet addressed. QEII could have been forgiven for being wilfully obtuse to this sea change in historic eras, but Charles? That was the whole point of “slimming down” the Monarchy. If that were a good faith initiative, and not a pretext to grab all the lolly & all the loot for himself, Charles would have lent more substance to this notion a looooooooong time ago. As it stands, he’s trying to preside over the same institutional structure his mother did, with less plausibility, fewer allies in his own family, and less integrity.
The least these rats could do is acknowledge CB. I remember Tominey writing on hagiography 😂 – oh where could she probably have read that?
At least reading CB is educating them and expanding their vocabulary.
Hello rats 👋
The Windsors are living on borrowed time.
Excellent précis. I think a lot of the problem lies in the tension between “less grandeur” and “less cost”. The Windsors (by which I mean Chas. & Son) have been trying to convince the public that they will do “less grandeur” (“small r-royal”) and letting the public assume that means “less cost”. But they’re not saying that—and, in fact, because of the Golden Ratchet deal they’ve struck with the government, they will only ever be costing *more*. So, there’s some necessary prestidigitation involved, in jumping the gap, without making it explicit.
Dire times await for the monarchy. I think William understandably feels, at best, extremely ambivalent about being king. He knows that the institution essentially orphaned him—destroyed the only parent who took her parental responsibilities seriously. (On the other hand, she betrayed him by having another kid.) He is, by temperament and personal history (a traumatic head injury) not a warm and thoughtful person; so, he feels no great loyalty to the institution, or the cold and distorted personalities who populate the royal family.
On the other hand, he likes the perks, the freedom to do as he pleases and the subservience people accord him, as much as anyone else would. Perhaps Harry’s going rogue reminded him how much more power he could have, as king, to destroy Harry. How this will all play out against a background of a British public whose taste for tabloid gossip has waned, along with its support for a lackluster and petty monarchy, is anyone’s guess. My hunch is that as Harry and Meghan continue their good work and success, as more rounds of the Invictus Games go on, the contrast between William and Harry will become apparent to even ardent royalists. William’s scorched-earth campaign, in that context, will not be well received. Will it bring down the monarchy? I don’t know. The British public puts up with a lot from its kings. Henry VIII got away with murder, literally, not to mention dismantling the house of God and reshaping it after himself. I sill don’t understand how. So, who knows. Only time will tell. But it will be interesting. I just hope the Sussexes stay safe.
Apparently CB is read and quoted by DM commenters. 3-4 years ago I was stunned to read my exact comment made here. Word for word. It was posted by an alias living in GB. I clicked off and did not write down the alias used. Interesting. Answering @ Parkrunmum.
The thing with bicycle monarchies – as I understand it – it’s that those monarchs get a lot less public funding than the British royals. William has the duchy of Cornwall. As king he’ll have Lancaster and that is even less transparent than Cornwall.
But even with the duchies the royals get a lot of public funding via the sovereign grant. Who pays for the RPOs, for the upkeep of Windsor and Buckingham, who pays for their transportation?a lot of that is NOT covered by the duchy income and is covered instead by the SG.
I don’t see how they can continue to justify the money if they become a “bicycle monarchy.”
Also those monarchies? They treat it like a 9-5 job. Which is fine since the keyword is job – they show up regularly, they perform their job, they go home. Their kids aren’t hidden away like precious superior beings. They just live their lives in the capital cities.
What William is trying to do is very different.
William is trying to suck and blow here.
If the UK government ends up taking over maintenance of BP, then there is no need for the sovereign grant. Charles and eventually William should be able to run the properties with the income from the duchy of Lancaster. The security costs are paid for directly by the UK government anyway and not the sovereign grant.
Getting tax free duchies should be the extent of what they get and nothing more. When Osborne made that deal in 2011, he should have been crucified. It assumes the monarch has a right to income that they don’t really do.
Or if the sovereign grant continues, makes the duchies pay transparent tax rates and make it mandatory. Even if they had to follow regular rich people rules they still would have to pay more tax than they do now.
They’re also significantly more transparent especially about finances then the BRF has any interest in being
There is a review of the Sovereign Grant next year. What I understand is that it can not go down. How is that possible? Can the government get rid of that specification or do they need a new SG Act?
Totally agree with BECKS, NIC and LAUREN, it’s not about what they do, it’s about how much they are charging us. Even the argument about Harry and Meghan often reduces to a monetary one – cost of wedding, cost of Frogmore, cost of security, look at her jewellery – it’s their Archilles Heel and strongest argument of the republican movement.
The Windsors could be like the Duke of Westminster if they want, doing charity as they see fit, *if* they want to pay their own way. ONLY Charles has a constitutional role, WIlliam should really be able to do what he likes but he creates the quid pro quo by taking the money (as do Anne and Edward, hence their ‘hardworking’ reputations) and curiously there seemed to be no suggestion in the Guardian piece, though I might have missed it, that he should give up any of the income, just the properties.
Now the big joke is that its probably exactly William’s ‘normal’ schooling that had him ending up with these notions since, and I was happy to see more greened than redded comment on the MOL also pointing this out, he would have gone to school with people like the Grosvenors and Goldsmiths (and petrostate royalty) who are billionaire, enviromentalist, dilettantes, occasional charity dabblers who have the land, privacy and income all without having to do regular-degular 9-5 jobs or offer the public anything in return.
Rubbing shoulders with the oligarch class in Britain’s elite schools might have actually been counterproductive for the UK Royals, and worse than the previous tradition or private tutoring and a bespoke princely education in his case. A state school, as some bitchies have noted, might have been the best option of all.
I simply don’t believe that the Wales “could have moved to Windsor Castle” but chose not to. I always thought that the move to Adelaide was a stepping stone to Windsor. However, that kind of move is still the monarch’s decision, and it appears that neither QEII nor Charles thought it was a good idea to have William move in to the castle.
William will work and live in Windsor castle once he is monarch. And he gets Balmoral and Sandringham as well. They act like he’s not directly inheriting all the rest of the estates in the future.
This guardian article epitomizes what is wrong with British media especially when covering the royals. The Guardian was first established as a leftist and socialist. Pro union paper. And article this supportive of the monarchy would never have existed years ago. But now this reads as something you would find in any paper.
The position in a leftist paper should be abolish the monarchy. But that is too radical for even a leftist paper should that’s now far right the Overton window is when discussing royals in the UK media.
William is still using money to wild degrees, and nothing suggests a life of an ascetic at all. Most of this article is propaganda to cover for William being lazy at all things.
The kids will never be normal. Their parents love status and the maternal side sacrificed their dignity to get in the royal family tree. That is the opposite of normal.
William and Kate want to be rich with all the perks and do none of the boring royal duties. At some point there will need to be a discussion as to why the UK taxpayers provided millions annually to a family who just wants to be rich celebrities and do nothing in return.
Harry and Meghan were told to leave because part time Royal didn’t exist. But William is trying to sell even less work but keep it all. Liz Jones actually wrote the more correct article on this nonsense.
Harry couldn’t be half in as he had to be the workhorse to cover for William. They must have known how useless he was.
I would not be the least bit surprised if Willy decides to cut and run. I’m convinced he’s been stealing money from the Royal Foundation and pocketing Duchy money. He probably has quite a nice little nest egg by now.
Maybe he was OK with being King as long as Harry was there to do most of the work, but now that Harry is long gone, he knows he’s not up for the gig.
I could see him abdicating and running off to a Middle Eastern country.
Jordan. The Middletons love Jordan. Pity it’s near a war zone, but hey, better to solve the war there.
He should do it and be done with it then.
I don’t know why is sticks in my craw so bad when “no live-in staff” is mentioned. Is there really a significant difference between staff living in the main house as opposed to them living in cottages on the manor grounds less than five minutes golf cart ride from the snap of the Wales’ fingers? It’s stupid to mention.
They’re implying that the staff isn’t always available whenever the Wales need something but given how close the staff live we don’t know if they are expected to work at any hour someone needs them
Staff living in -house see and hear a lot. No conversation is totally private. “The walls have ears”, quoting from the Queen Mum .
I understand the privacy aspect, but it’s framed like they are making some grand sacrifice or their lives are going to me more normal because Louis will have to wait an extra three minutes to have his late night pop tarts toasted for him.
Yes, dutch. It’s the fact that they are making it sound like some grand sacrifice when the staff is within walking distance. Like come on. They want a pr cookie for it which is asinine.
How this plays out depends on the government of the day when William ascends. As long as he fulfills the Constitutional duties of the monarch and has the discipline to work daily on the “Red Boxes” – essential for the running of the government machinery – he could get away with it. A Labour government might be more ambivalent about him following “tradition” yet a Conservative or, heaven forbid, a Reform administration would push hard for him to adhere to the ludicrous pageantry and the established royal calendar that William detests. The issue with the Sovereign Grant is going to become a bigger problem no matter what happens.
Personally, I don’t think he has what it takes to be the monarch; he is lazy and undisciplined and the Establishment knows it – they have a dud in the wings. I imagine the Mandarins are praying Charles lives for a few more years, getting as close to George’s majority and ensuring William might only be a problem for a couple of years. They will move against him if he’s as useless as I expect.
The Red Boxes involve no work, at all. All he has to do is sign them—and he can give that to Knauf to do, with the autopen. The Red Boxes are basically an opportunity for the Sovereign to meddle in public affairs and engage in insider trading. Beyond that, no real work is required.
He is the personification of the nation? 🥴 I know many Brits who would vehemently reject this crazy comparison.
Oh, Chuck, just hand over the keys to Buckingham Palace already. Make it London’s new museum and gardens, name it after QE2 and presto! Instant legacy and everyone will forgot how your reign stood for nothing but family backbiting and scandal. I would do it now so Wills doesn’t stumble into it later and take credit for it.
Great idea.
This is a great idea.
I’m getting a bit tired of the narrative posited by the British media that ‘doing the school run’ and ‘being there for the kids during school holidays’ is the epitome of simple life and middle class values. The middle class cannot demand that the school run or vacation of their children always be respected by their workplace. Have an important meeting on Wednesday? Well, I’d best find someone else to pick up my kid. Six weeks of summer vacation? Let’s stitch together some camps, grandma time and request two weeks off.
Compare this to the Waleses where the school run is sacrosanct and the suggestion that they work in after Wimbledon is met with gasps and muffled cries of….but, but, but the children!
It’s gonna be hard to be a Bicycle Monarch if you don’t actually pick it up and pedal…….
A helicoptering monarchy
Um William can’t “do” 💩 about most of those properties. I don’t know what the reporter is going on about. He’s either clueless or it’s shoddy phrasing. They’re not his personal property. He can refuse to live in them and ok the government to do with them what they want. But he can’t sell BP, KP, Windsor Clarence House. Depending on the status they’re overseen by the RCT or the Historic Palace Trust. He can sell Sandringham (doubtful) and Balmoral (good possibility ) but not Highgrove. The Duchy owns that and the commission overseas everything. Charles didn’t own Highgrove, the duchy bought it and gave him a life tenancy.