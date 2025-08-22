Princess Kate ‘never misses’ her kids’ soccer and rugby matches

The current Princess of Wales is often credited with inventing things which have existed for years, decades or centuries. Remember the log seat Kate “invented”? Remember when she invented maternity leave? Remember when she invented buttons? Good times. Well, this week, Kate is being credited with inventing soccer-moms. You see, one of the new Real Housewives of London claimed that she sees Kate at the Wales kids’ sporting events all the time, which is a brand new thing and definitely not what Princess Diana was known for either! Behold, an excerpt from Tom Sykes’ Substack “Soccer Mom Kate Is Raising Her Children a Whole New, Very Un-Royal Way.”
Prince William and Princess Kate’s parenting style has long been a source of fascination to me. I strongly believe these two are going to raise the first generation of royal children not to be traumatized by their upbringing in over 70 years. I have several friends whose kids either go or went to the same school as William and Kate’s kids and I checked in with them today after Real Housewives of London star Panthea Parker, speaking to Hello!, gave a rare insight into the Waleses parenting style.
She revealed that the Princess of Wales never misses her children’s sports matches, whether soccer or rugby. Her son’s school plays against Prince George’s, she explained, so she often sees Kate cheering from the sidelines.
“I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son’s school. So they play rugby and football against each other so we’re always at her school or my school. I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar. So classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children’s matches, so really amazing.”
I have heard variations on this theme from many parents over the years. One parent whose kids were at school with them when they lived in London told me: “They always showed up to absolutely everything. Often both of them, but always Kate. She never wore make-up at school events or on the school run, and we were all very protective of her. She always looked amazing, but noticeably very slim. She often looked absolutely shattered, just like the rest of us, but was relentlessly cheerful.”
A parent whose children attend their current school told me: “They are like caricatures of middle-class parents. I went to the house for a kid’s birthday party, and they were the ones organizing the games and playing rounders [a British game similar to baseball]. Any of us lot would get an entertainer in and sit in the house drinking rosé.”
It’s always been very clear that William and Kate have made a conscious decision to fight for their children’s day-to-day lives to be steeped in normality, a habit setting them apart from previous generations of royal parents.
[From The Royalist]
While I agree that Kate is trying to raise the kids differently than “the royal way,” I also think she just doesn’t know any other way, and William is fine with it. The reason William is fine with it is because Diana already paved the way and broke all of those stuffy traditions anyway. The biggest difference between Diana and Kate is that Kate seems extremely opposed to boarding schools, whereas Diana was fine with shipping off her sons to boarding schools when they were pretty young (too young, if you ask me). Kate is a pretty typical Millennial/Xennial helicopter parent, super-involved in her kids’ school lives and sporting events. Also: “She always looked amazing, but noticeably very slim. She often looked absolutely shattered, just like the rest of us, but was relentlessly cheerful.” Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
London, United Kingdom -18/09/2022. Prince George and his sister Charlotte are seen in a car with their Mother Kate the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort as it follows the cortčge of the late Queen Elizabeth the II is pulled past the Houses of Parliament after her funeral at Westminster Abbey, Westminster.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte seen on the palace balcony to view the VE80 Celebrations and Red Arrows Flypast on Monday 5 May 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis seen near the Queen Victoria Memorial to view the VE80 Celebration Parade on Monday 5 May 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Jannik Sinner (ITA) holds the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy as he meets with HRH The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales, in the Clubhouse after winning the Gentlemen's Singles Final at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.
TRH The Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club walk across the Players' Bridge after the Gentlemen's Singles Final on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duchess of Cambridge spotted the morning after Meghan Markle accused her of making her cry. She was spotted driving into Kensington Palace.
Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon's men's final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Princess Charlotte, Catherine Middleton
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon's men's final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Catherine Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William
Trooping the Colour 2025 ceremony, marking the monarch's official birthday
Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
London, United Kingdom
Royals attend day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jul 2025
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royals attend day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Prince William, Prince George
London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jul 2025
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
London, United Kingdom
Hmm is right.
The timing on this article is interesting indeed…coming on the heels of all these (deserved) criticisms of W&K missing VJ Day, and Willy’s bike-to-WFH speculation, this reads more like “Kate never misses the stuff she’s actually interested in – it’s just not you, Britain,” – with a touch of &K are basic AF.
This is the lazies being losers and not wanting to make any more fake efforts in attempt to appear working. They let it all down.
What is surprising in the recent reports is how Harry or Meghan are not being mentioned unlike the automatic gazillion times before since a gazillion years. That is what is surprising to me and also that they brought up the names of Sophie and Edward instead? Weird vibes, guys. Something something is really happening. Peace summit taking effect slowly
Apparently she has no “bad days” when it involves her children’s extracurricular activities. I can’t believe what this family gets away with.
Are we both hmm-ing over Kate serving the guests rosé? Did anyone check the label?
An anonymous parent that visits their house says, “They are like caricatures of middle-class parents.” Hmmm, indeed. Caricatures? You don’t say. Reading a critical substack from Sykes v. the middle-class mom propaganda in the DB is whiplash-inducing. Funny that.
Bringing them up normal is great, a rural surrounding ist better and a new life at Forest Lodge is best. So the move is a Must, you certainly understand?
I would say that having your face splashed all over social media and your birthday pictures on the front of tabloids and Hello magazine is completely abnormal and no amount of helicopter parenting and going to sports games is going to make a difference. Those kids are trotted out like show ponies to events where people treat them as if they are special just because they were born into a hereditary family. It’s weird and it must mess with your head. I respect the way Harry and Meghan have decided to raise their children away from the system much more.
Kate is not a helicopter parent. She’s mostly absent. There’s a reason her youngest slapped her infront of millions during Jubbly. Do you guys not see how Charlotte knows how to calm that boy down as opposed to Kate who looks like a fish out of water around him. All 3 Wales kids are predominantly being raised by nanny Maria. Now, does Kate show up at soccer, rugby, dance recitals. Probably….does that mean she’s helicopter parent….no….I remember reading when George’s was born that both William and Kate quickly gave up being the ones to change diapers and feed the baby in the middle of the night, a week into it. They got a live in nanny and a bunch of staff quickly. As for boarding school, Kate has no real friends and Turnip toff sure as hell don’t give 2 fuks about her. If she were to send her kids to the same posh, aristocrat majority places….. she’d be undermined and blanked by the moms that are mostly William’s cherished friends. She chose a rich commoner heavy school because that’s where she can flex and find admirers. George will go to Eton sooner or later. Charlotte will likely go to Marlborough as will Louis to make up for sending George to Eton. All these articles are silly.
It’s great that she doesn’t have to worry about a pesky job or managing her householdS and can never miss a game.
Exactly! They want to be “normal,” but normal people go to work after the school run.
The “absolutely shattered” line is interesting. Does that just mean tired? If I said someone looked “shattered” here in the US it would mean they looked devastated or defeated.
Anyway good Kate should go to every event at school. She’s not doing anything else anyway.
PS I go to almost everything at my kids schools while working FT as a lawyer. I had to miss something this spring bc I had a training and my 13 year old said “thank god” when I told him I couldn’t volunteer 🤣
And yes I know I’m lucky. It’s one of the reasons I stay at a job I don’t really love. I’m grateful for the flexibility and don’t take it for granted. Kate seems to miss that aspect of it.
This line is quite interesting indeed : ” “She often looked absolutely shattered, just like the rest of us, but was relentlessly cheerful.” Shattered? Relentlessly cheerful? How do these things could be combined?
Shattered = tired
re parental tiredness running after children. Supposedly. The school run must be shattering for her. 😏
Yup, tired.
“Shattered” is a dramatic way of saying exhausted. “Relentlessly cheerful” amuses me – I keep imagining those photos of her giant guffaw.
I mean yes she should go to absolutely every event considering how little royal work she does. But how does she go to every event when we’re told she has good days and bad days. So on a bad day, she is willing and able to still get up and go to games. Just not sit in a carriage for Ascot.
The practice of parents going to EVERY school/sporting event is relatively modern. In the 50s and 60s, ‘wives’ would never attend a sporting event without a ‘husband’, and those Golden Age breadwinners wouldn’t be caught dead at an elementary school football game in the middle of the week. It was only in the divorce era 70s when single parents started regularly attending games, mostly out of necessity (carpooling, volunteer school support, visitation days, etc). If Kate is present every time one of her children catches a ball or appears in a play, good on her. Many schools have that type of parent and many schools try to avoid it.
They are trying to make Kate and William sound like super parents when they just happen to do some of what all the other millennial and xennial parents did except with real jobs and no tax payer security or staff.
There is nothing normal about this family and they will never be normal in this messed up system.
I took shattered as meaning tired given how the other lady said like all of us afterwards, but I don’t understand why they’re trying to sell it as if she’s this stressed and harried mom just trying to stay afloat. I’m not discounting how difficult parenting can be, especially if you’re dealing with health issues, even if you aren’t living check to check.
But she is not just your average middle class woman. She is insanely wealthy, with staff that assist with her child rearing, drivers so that she doesn’t have to drive, people that work in an office to handle work for her ( what little she does), and people to pay all of her bills.
So yeah, she could have stuff going on in the background or had an argument with her husband, or her kids were being particularly bad one day and she’s a little tired, but constantly trying to sell them as just the average middle class family when we all know that’s not the reality is just insulting.
Yes, the words “shattered” and “very slim” together were eloquent. It’s not like Kate just finished folding the laundry and now she has to run home and reheat the chicken nuggets before helping with homework. That parent was saying something very different.
I understand shattered to mean absolutely beyond exhausted and looking it. I’m guessing that’s what was meant in the article?
Kate being exhausted has come up before. Around the time of the Tatler article and blaming Meghan and Harry for leaving.
They are leaving breadcrumbs here.
Oh I remember the top CEO 🤣
The comments on the DF were brutal. Of course she’s going to the school events, she doesn’t do anything else. Another miss from their PR.
They want to sell this image of a perfect family yet when they are together they look miserable. How often are the children used as buffer between the parents? Perfect parents while attending games at school who are throwing pillows behind closed doors.
In Britain absolutely shattered is a very common phrase used to mean exhausted/knackered/tired. It could also be used to mean devastated/defeated and people would understand what was meant but that’s not the usual use. And in that context it would be more likely utterly shattered or totally shattered.
“They are like caricatures of middle-class parents.“
Ha. Even when Sykes writes a piece trying to be complementary, most of his quotes are shady. Especially the one above.
But I do think it explains it well enough. W&K are trying to be middle class parents but they’re not. They live in massive estates, they have no money issues whatsoever, holiday multiple times a year, surrounded by security and have staff waiting on them from head to toe. Those kids are growing up in the lap of luxury and no amount of going to football games, school runs and organising the board games is going to change that.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s good they’re doing all that. But they’re certainly not middle class.
I don’t think they are trying to be middle class:both hate that according to different articles, their luxurious constant holidays, the every day use of an heli etc. They love being treated as special and superior and demand reverence from others…they want to appear middle class as this a PR line that seems to be favourite for the public.
I mean, that’s what I’m saying. That they go on and on about how their kids are getting a middle class parenting/lives but their privileges mean they will never have that life. At all. So W&K need to stop acting like their kids will have any semblance to middle class kids.
If William was serious about the normal thing, he would have had the Queen remove the HRHs for his kids until Charles was king. But he didn’t. Because they want the riches and privileges but they don’t want to be criticized for it or expected to do anything for it.
Yeah, the caricature bit had me saying well…yeah. They’re not middle class. And yet their pr game is about creating sympathy around that. Yes, they’re parents which is not necessarily easy for anyone but they’re not middle class in the sense that they are parenting, working a full-time job and worrying about bills. That telegraph article was praising William about being honest. Bullshit. There is nothing honest about putting up a middle-class facade for sympathy when you are anything but.
Someone should give this couple a cookie! They attend all their children’s activities! And they do the school run! The best parents ever! On a serious note: parenting is so much more than attending a match or not… it’s important, yes, but there are other things much more important that should be taught by the example such as work ethics, empathy, respect etc. From the Middletons to the Wales, I doubt those children could learn anything useful,apart from the importance of keeping appearances as Kate and William seem to be obsessed with.
“ first generation of royal children not to be traumatized by their upbringing in over 70 years” seriously? No one who grows up in a household with a parent known for his “incandescent rage and anger” is living in a traumatic household.. especially when their parents are running a full blown “hate campaign” against their uncle, aunt and young cousin(s) making them flee the country for their lives, because that makes for emotional healthy children and adults 🙄.
And a mother with a very serious health or mental problem that causes her to look skeletal. What kind of message is Charlotte getting when she notices her waist is larger than her mother’s?
I was reading this like “what about Charlotte’s tennis?!” Then I remembered I don’t know sh*t about tennis and realized it’s not really a team sport so probably not played in school. 😆 I’m going to the US Open today, maybe I’ll learn something!
Anyway, who cares that she goes? Does she want an award for basic parenting?
Yes. No royal has parented before like this Top CEO!
They are trying to justify a messed up system that should have ended years ago. No child comes out of that normal. Even Harry would say that.
Many US high schools and esp colleges/universities have tennis teams, so yes, it’s absolutely a “team” sport – you just only have 1 or 2 players on one court at a time 😉
Tennis will very much be played in schools. Girls are increasingly playing both football and cricket as well as hockey ( which we are told Kate was very good at). Netball is also very popular as a school team sport. – Charlotte is tall so I think they would want her on the netball team. Swimming, cross country running – all the sorts of sports this type of school will offer.
Thanks for the info, everyone. So now I’m back to my original thought. The BM was going crazy about tennis courts for Charlotte and have always made a big deal about her playing and loving tennis. Why has no one seen any of them at a tennis match? It really seems like they only care about the boys (specifically George).
Kate used to attend all Williams polo matches, rugby, soccer, religiously and go with him to any events he wanted to attend – soccer, parties, shows. It was her full time job. Her whole life revolved around being the girl with the heir boyfriend. That was her identity. Maybe she’s transferred that to attending all George’s events, being the lady with the heir child.
“Any of us lot would get an entertainer in and sit in the house drinking rosé.”
🤣😅😂
Meghan is in her head 24/7.
It looks like Sykes is back in the fold with this “exclusive” after the Lazies PR disasters! 😂 Sykes really is a bootlicker.
It is exhausting to read this extremely privileged life that is only possible because neither parent has to work for an income called “normal.” The reason both can be at every event is because neither has a shift that can’t be moved or a surgery that must be performed or a court hearing they must attend with trier client. They do the kids’ games and birthday parties because their staff can do everything ahead of time and Kate’s family owned a party planning business. It is extraordinary to see people who work for a living line up to lick their boots. And the papers should tell the truth – the Queen and her heirs traumatized their children. It isn’t a “royal upbringing”.
Not only does the system itself traumatize the kids, it is the parents having a toxic marriage that will traumatize them more than anything else. Divorced or not there is an obvious problem with the parents and that will affect the kids more than anything else.
Last years disappearance what also extremely damaging to the kids. Even Louis doesn’t smile in public as much as he did when he was younger. It’s like once they get to a certain age they realize the truth of what is going on.
Going to soccer games is just a band aid for the real mess.
If they are separated and living apart that is a terrible lie to force your children to hide. It will only get harder and more damaging as they get older.
Willie and keen both believe in ‘heir supremacy’ which means they have no problem with George getting special treatment and the other two being thrown under the bus.
And the thing is that sometimes good parents miss stuff and it happens. If your kids know and feel that they’re loved, it’s not the end of the world. Their pr just comes across as shaming to any parent show can’t be there for absolutely every single thing. I keep repeating this but Im just at a point where their pr is coming off as so obnoxious and offensive on so many levels.
I don’t know..I do think it says something when you could easily have someone else do it and you do it yourself. Someone very very famous has their kids at our school. They are pretty much the only ones that don’t hire someone to drop off their kids or plan parties and people really appreciate that about them. And you will never find a picture of them posted on the school pages or by another parent, ever.
It’s like Michele Obama saying the first thing they did every school year was have the parents of all the kids in class end their info to the secret service so when the girls wanted a play date, they could have it easily and kids could home with them after school. And they really fought for that for the girls to have some normalcy in a really abnormal situation. Imagine being like, I’m going to pop over the White House after school for a snack.
Michelle Obama was trying to maintain a normal life as possible because her kids would be in that situation for eight years and they don’t have people calling them princess or bowing to them. But even Michelle will say that her kids will never have the normal life again because their father was president. Just the lifetime security requirements alone change that.
Michelle and Barack didn’t take their kids on vacation six times in the first six months of the year. Sure, they sometimes took the girls on interesting diplomatic trips abroad, but that feels very different.
I’m sure diplomatic trips have fun aspects and all but yeah, they’re about duty and service to others. I would have no problem with the Windsor kids doing light diplomatic things on summer break – meeting other Commonwealth kids, playing tennis or whatever with them – but they’re not getting any of that. They’re getting the most luxurious (and most greasily funded) vacations. That’s not normal.
It’s hardly “normal” or “middle class” to take six vacations in six months, four of them international, and one of those on a megayacht. It’s also hardly normal to have two stay-at-home parents. These are not normal–or good–expectations to give to your kids. Diana took her boys skiing, took them to the waterpark, and generally did normal vacations less frequently (maybe that al Fayad yacht, but only once, and only when they were older). Yeah, after Sykes’s columns yesterday I went to his substack to think about subscribing, saw the blurb for this, and said “nope.”
Whether or not the Wales kids are “traumatized” will depend way more on how their parents interact with them than on whether they show up to soccer games. Plenty of well-adjusted kids had parents who worked full-time and couldn’t make every soccer game. So, do WanK fight in front of their kids? Do WanK have little time for their kids at home, because they’re always working out or on Aston Villa chat forums? We don’t know. It’s more worrying that they’re adopting the Carole model of childraising, which seems to be helicoptering and making your kids totally dependent on you to the point where, like Kate, they’re afraid to leave mummy’s side.
Simple question – do they still have a full time Norland trained nanny?
Maria hadn’t been mentioned in a while but her name came up in one of the recent new house articles implying she would live in one of the buildings where the previous tenants were kicked out.
So they can acknowledge that a royal upbringing is traumatic but not that Harry was traumatised by it?
That would mean William was also traumatized but unlike Harry he never got the therapy to deal with the trauma. Based on the incandescent with rage comments tossed about over the years, his trauma is being imposed on everyone, and very likely the kids too.
Yet Charles did not put his grandson Archie first when he scheduled his coronation.
Kate is virtue signaling. Parents in the real world do not brag about going to watch thwir children play on teams. They just go and don’t brag about it. They do praise their child for winning a match and so forth.