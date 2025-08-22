Duchess Meghan promises that WLM’s Season 2 will be ‘all that and a bag of chips’

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex posted this ^ on her IG Stories. A video where she’s frying potato chips. She reminded everyone that With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 comes out on August 26, and “Dare I say, ‘It’s all that….and a bag of chips.’” Incredibly dorky. This is the same woman who jokingly said that Trooping the Colour was “colorful,” much to the chagrin of a certain prisspot. Anyway, I guess younger people have never heard “all that and a bag of chips,” so People Magazine did an explainer for the expression. We literally said it all the time in the ‘90s. I think I’ve said it recently too. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail proved yet again that there’s literally nothing that Meghan can do, say, wear or post which they won’t cry about. Here’s part of the Mail’s story devoted to “all that and a bag of chips.”

The Duchess of Sussex has faced backlash after sharing an update regarding the second series of her Netflix show. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Montecito-based Meghan Markle, 44, shared an image of some crisps frying in a pan with the caption, ‘New season of With Love, Meghan August 26 on @netflix. The mother-of-two added, ‘Dare I say, ‘It’s all that… and a bag of chips’.’ The ’90s quote, which means something is cool, is associated with Will Smith, who delivered the line in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. However, following the post, some users took to X to comment on the appearance of the crisps, despite them still cooking. One questioned, ‘Those are chips? Would never have guessed.’ A second said, ‘This isn’t new, exciting or inventive. I tried making chips with my kids 30 years ago.’ A third user added, ‘Beige. Not even healthy enough to be beige actually. Not appetising.’ Another wrote, ‘Ok I get it they’re still being cooked and not yet browned, but potato chips? I think we ALL can make potato chips. Is this & pasta the extent of her cooking skills? Thus far I’ve seen nothing she’s made that I’d want to try.’

LMAO. “THIS ISN’T NEW!” “WE CAN ALL DO THIS!” People just seethe over every little f–king thing when it comes to Meghan. Why is she wearing clothes, WE CAN ALL WEAR CLOTHES! Why is she breathing, that’s nothing new! I can’t believe she’s copying Kate by wearing something Kate will wear in six months! Kate eats potato chips too!!

Incidentally, the same people complaining about Meghan’s potato chips are also trying to say it’s weird or unhygienic for Meghan to cook with her rings on and with her hair down. She’s not working in a commercial bakery, people. She’s a home cook, and all of these videos and photos on her Instagram are from her kitchen at home.

