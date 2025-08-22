Duchess Meghan promises that WLM’s Season 2 will be ‘all that and a bag of chips’

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex posted this ^ on her IG Stories. A video where she’s frying potato chips. She reminded everyone that With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 comes out on August 26, and “Dare I say, ‘It’s all that….and a bag of chips.’” Incredibly dorky. This is the same woman who jokingly said that Trooping the Colour was “colorful,” much to the chagrin of a certain prisspot. Anyway, I guess younger people have never heard “all that and a bag of chips,” so People Magazine did an explainer for the expression. We literally said it all the time in the ‘90s. I think I’ve said it recently too. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail proved yet again that there’s literally nothing that Meghan can do, say, wear or post which they won’t cry about. Here’s part of the Mail’s story devoted to “all that and a bag of chips.”
The Duchess of Sussex has faced backlash after sharing an update regarding the second series of her Netflix show. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Montecito-based Meghan Markle, 44, shared an image of some crisps frying in a pan with the caption, ‘New season of With Love, Meghan August 26 on @netflix.
The mother-of-two added, ‘Dare I say, ‘It’s all that… and a bag of chips’.’ The ’90s quote, which means something is cool, is associated with Will Smith, who delivered the line in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
However, following the post, some users took to X to comment on the appearance of the crisps, despite them still cooking.
One questioned, ‘Those are chips? Would never have guessed.’ A second said, ‘This isn’t new, exciting or inventive. I tried making chips with my kids 30 years ago.’
A third user added, ‘Beige. Not even healthy enough to be beige actually. Not appetising.’
Another wrote, ‘Ok I get it they’re still being cooked and not yet browned, but potato chips? I think we ALL can make potato chips. Is this & pasta the extent of her cooking skills? Thus far I’ve seen nothing she’s made that I’d want to try.’
LMAO. “THIS ISN’T NEW!” “WE CAN ALL DO THIS!” People just seethe over every little f–king thing when it comes to Meghan. Why is she wearing clothes, WE CAN ALL WEAR CLOTHES! Why is she breathing, that’s nothing new! I can’t believe she’s copying Kate by wearing something Kate will wear in six months! Kate eats potato chips too!!
Incidentally, the same people complaining about Meghan’s potato chips are also trying to say it’s weird or unhygienic for Meghan to cook with her rings on and with her hair down. She’s not working in a commercial bakery, people. She’s a home cook, and all of these videos and photos on her Instagram are from her kitchen at home.
Photos courtesy of Meghan's IG, As Ever's IG.
Sure you CAN make chips or crisps or whatever, but DO you? Do these people ever actually do anything other than insult others? It’s one thing to dislike someone, but to put this much effort in to it for no reward is bizarre!
Exactly how many people actually make their own chips? I don’t think I’d go through the trouble but I will gladly watch her do it.
Best to have your own deep fryer or the time + effort required makes it cheaper to buy from a store than DIY.
PS My deep fryer broke.
I bet it’s the two fisted lays potato chip lovers with the oversized beer bellies that are truly outraged by this, and they’ve never had fresh fruit let alone fresh chips in their life.. fyi fresh chips are the best.
I love homemade chips. My parents did them in a deep frying pan. We’d make sandwiches out of them. Mustard with sliced fried potatoes. My favorite comfort food. It’s not as intimidating as people think and I look forward to Meghan demystifying them.
It’s giving me those Spanish chips vibes that’s on Insta – quite the institution @BonillaALaVista
Well damn I guess I better start wearing hair nets in my kitchen and take off my necklace.
She is such a dorky elder millenial! The press feins outrage at everything she does no matter how innocous.
Also “All that and a bag of chips,” isn’t just a Will Smith expression, it is Black 90’s slang in general. I’m sure they clutching their pearls over the AAVE.
As to her making chips and that being simple, Meghan isn’t a chef, she’s a passionate home cook who likes to make easy recipes. There are lots of people who enjoy that.
“I can’t believe she’s copying Kate by wearing something Kate will wear in six months!”
Bahahaha. Kaiser, you slay me.
Oh oh oh!!! I LOVE fresh chips, sliced thin, fresh out of the hot oil, dusted with salt!!! YUMMY!!!!
That makes me feel GOOD!
Meghan Sussex is living her life doing what she enjoys and folks are angry because she can live her life doing what she enjoys.
LOL she’s such a dork. But considering the fact that she’s a year and a half older than me, I was saying the exact same thing back in the mid-90s so it made me smile. I guess people may need an explainer if they are young, or if they weren’t embedded in certain cultures back then, but good grief an entire news article about it?
I think what really bothers them is that she’s just being herself. She’s someone that is an elder millennial, that references the stuff that was important and funny to us when we were growing up in the 90s, and early 2000s. She’s not trying to be a stuffy duchess, putting on airs, and appealing to the British press, and classism obsessed people. They really hate that she revels in her Americanness and her blackness.
As for the stuff she’s cooking? I must have missed it when she said her show was going to be a Michelin starred experience. She said her show was to show you how to elevate the everyday. Which means that she’s going to show you how to make those chips that you’ve been making for 25 years a little bit better. She’s going to show you how to make that pasta you make three times a week a little bit better, she’s going to show you how to make that guest room that you normally just throw a comforter on a futon a little bit more welcoming. She didn’t say she was going to reinvent the wheel.
@Dee I love your comment and I just want to add they aren’t just mad that she leans into her Americanness and her Blackness instead of kissing the ass of the royals/aristocrats they hate that they don’t know how to critique it. These people used to use fake royal protocol to critique everything Meghan did and got away with it because no one knew any better. Now they’re trying to convince Americans to hate Meghan and its not working because they don’t know the culture so no one buys their bullshit.
They tried to say that Meghan was wrong to encourage voting but a lot of famous people in America do that so no one cared. They tried to argue service is something only royals can do and a Kennedy fired back that service is universal. They tried to claim Meghan was running for office because she has causes but most of our celebrities comment on or engage with a social cause or politics in someway so it doesn’t work. They tried to claim her and her husband doing the baby mama dance was somehow wrong and all of American media clapped back and said it was fun and told them to get over themselves.
Nothing works and they are infuriated so they resort to comments from the social media (that probably came from their burner accounts) to pretend that Meghan is controversial for *checks notes* wearing jewelry and her hair down while making potato chips at home.
What a dork (affectionately)! I am very much looking forward to this series. Of course there are people who will complain about making chips as “pffft, something we can all do” just like there will be people who complain that nothing she makes is anything that “real people” could possibly make. Wasn’t that the talking point for the last series – inauthentic, too aspirational, too glam? And this season she’s too homey, I guess. What absolute nonsense.
The haters are going to find fault with everything she does. As for them not knowing the phrase well it’s true it is from the 90’s and yes she is dorky but I still use that phrase too lol. Here’s the thing Ina Gartner has made simple things in her kitchen and nobody complains that it’s not new and that they know how to make it. It’s just a biracial woman they want to complain about and hate.
Cook up some ortolans and beef Wellington while wearing a hazmat suit or GTFO!
Hard to find ortolans this time of year – what are the budget alternatives chef?
Can I just complain about Succession here? No NY restaurant serves ortolans. At least I’ve been to a zillion and they have never. It’s a French thing as they’re European birds. That clanged hard for me in that episode.
The humble English sparrow?
OMG! BACKLASH!! Can I backlash against the word backlash?
Only if you want to be “blindsided” by a “scandal” which will have their queen spinning in her grave and Philip spouting post-mortem quotes he’s never said while alive.
I cannot believe People is writing an article about Meghan facing “backlash” over saying an old phrase like “all that and a back of chips.” So basically they’re just repeating all the mean and nasty things SM trolls are saying. Cool cool cool.
I enjoyed WLM season 1 and will watch WLM season 2 and any seasons they offer. (I want a Halloween special…)
The only part I find unrelatable was that she wears light colors while cooking lol. I would never because I could never! I attract spills and splashes like she attracts success and peace.
All chefs wear white. The British chef on her show (from the trailer) wears a white blouse. Meghan also sports some lovely aprons.
Oh I realize that. And my comment was tongue in cheek.
The derangers should be more concerned that their faves are quiet quitting the monarchy.
You know who else cooked wearing a watch and her wedding ring, and no hair net? Julia Child.
GTFO with this nonsense, I don’t know anyone who takes off their wedding ring to cook.
I take off my rings when I cook because I’m often doing something yucky like stripping chicken from the carcasse or removing skin from chicken or turkey or fish, don’t want it getting caught in my rings.
I’m Canadian but I grew up in the UK in the 50s and there was a hugely popular cooking show with super cook/chef Fannie Craddock. She cooked in an evening dress/ LBD, always had her hair and make up done to the nines, and had a cocktail in one hand! She was always calling her husband ‘get me another g&t Johnnie dear’. That aside, she was an amazing cook and I still use her recipes that the family swore by.
Is it that we Americans say chips for what they call crisps and they call chips what we call fries? Because I don’t know anyone who’s ever fried their own potato chips.
Now I want Meghan to write “cool beans” on a pic of a bowl of chili.
And awesomesauce.
We have a local bar/eatery that fries their own chips and serves them warm in a basket. Fantastic. The Mail should give them a try and they’d order a second basket.
I love that Meghan closed her comments so that the DM have to run to deranger accounts to find ridiculous comments to write about.
I also love that idiots trying to make a thing out of Meghan wearing her hair down while cooking in her own kitchen has prompted people to create videos that show multiple instances of Kate running her hands through her hair right before using those same bare hands to handle food and serve it to people. The same idiots bashing Meghan defend Kate by saying Kate couldn’t possibly know where she was going or what she would be doing during her engagement, that’s why she didn’t wear her hair up. LMAO as if that defense wasn’t its own insult.
The mask is now off and the true source of all the “backlash” Meghan receives is now plain to all. Racism and envy with 70% of it stemming from the royal family. If Willy had done more than tweet for VJ Day then he wouldn’t send bots, trolls, and his press mouthpieces to attack Harry for laying a wreath. If any of the royals had Meghan’s influence they wouldn’t send their bot, trolls, and mouthpieces to attack her for everything she does.
These are the same people who put a bag of chips (sorry, crisps) and scrunches it between 2 slices of buttered white bread and call it a sandwich. And if they’re adventurous, they use different flavours of chips (sorry, crisps).
Of course, I’m not sure if they take off their jewelry & wear a hairnet while doing so.
Reminds me of the British person who once said to me that Americans eat so much crap and lard and I had to remind them *they* invented the lardy cake. Lol.
I put dill potato chips on my peanut butter sandwich and scrunch it down with my hand so the chips get pressed into the peanut butter. Then a small glass of white zin over ice cubes to sip it down. Best alone lunch ever.
Well if anyone can do something, doesn’t that mean it’s relatable? I’m confused……
When was the last time anyone made homemade potato chips? For me it was never. They want her making vol au vents and beef Wellington. These people complaining, once again, about a show no one is making them watch, who will never cook most of the foods she makes on it. I’m surprised the seed oil vs. beef tallow argument hasn’t started yet. Effin’ weirdos getting pressed about a cooking/lifestyle show. Go watch vintage Julia Child and calm down
I make my own tortilla chips, it’s really easy. Cut them in triangles, brush with some good olive oil, sprinkle with tex/mex seasoning and put them in a 275 oven for about half an hour. Beats the bagged stuff by a mile.
I don’t think I have ever seen a stove top with spigots on the wall above. I guess that is to add water if needed when cooking? Bet she grew the potatos as well. I would eat potato chips at her house, and I wouldn’t even ask for catsup.
Pot fillers have been common in high end kitchens for at least 20 years.