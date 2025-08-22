Sydney Sweeney: ‘It was mainly the girls making comments about’ the bathwater soap

Sydney Sweeney covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine, and this is (I believe) her first interview since the American Eagle “good jeans” fiasco. Weirdly, I think she weathered that storm for the most part. There are people who are never going to like her or respect her…for good reason, she “courted controversy” by playing around with the language of eugenics, to the point where the Trump administration was defending her. But from a PR perspective, I kind of think she handled it in a professional way – by saying nothing and not backing down. She’s actively courting controversy as a business strategy, and sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. Sydney has a very strategic mind, and I actually think she’s fine with people underestimating her or writing her off as a dumb Republican blonde. All while she’s moving like a shark and making big money. Currently, she’s promoting Eden, Christy, The Housemaid and Americana. That’s why she’s on the cover of WSJ. Mag. Some highlights from her interview:
Money management: In 2022, Sweeney told an interviewer that thanks to the financial demands of modern stardom and the decidedly-not-supersize salaries for streaming actresses, she could not afford to take six months off of work. She was reportedly paid just $65,000 for Reality in 2023; later that year, she earned $2 million for Anyone But You. For The Housemaid, she made $7.5 million. In two short years, she has become one of the highest-paid actresses of her generation, and she has built up an impressive roster of brand deals, selling everything from Miu Miu handbags to her own bathwater soap. “What I was talking about is more that I didn’t have time to take six months off. I was so busy, and still, same. But I do that because I don’t want to take six months off. I get anxiety thinking about just taking a few days off….if I wanted to lock everything in, I could probably be booked for the next three or four years.”
Whether she and Jonathan Davino are still business partners: “I’m going to keep all of my personal stuff out of it,” she says firmly.
She’s always got an eye on everything now that she’s a producer: “I definitely have a hard time sitting on set in a chair. I just want to ask, What’s the budget? What’s our line item? Where can we make things run better?” Sweeney says her communication style in production meetings is “pretty blunt.” “I’ve never understood why people try to beat around the bush and not just be direct,” she says. When I ask if she is a confident negotiator, she says yes before I can finish the question.
Why she went to the Sanchez-Bezos wedding: When she pops up in Venice, Sweeney’s connection to the newlyweds is not immediately clear. But a couple of weeks before the wedding, the trades report that Amazon MGM studios bought Split Fiction, the videogame adaptation that Sweeney will executive-produce and star in. She is also said to be launching a new lingerie line that is reportedly backed by the firm Coatue, which recently received $1 billion in investment from Bezos and PC company founder Michael Dell. (She declines to comment on this.) Perhaps the wedding attendance is her way of showing up for the boss.
She’s not going to comment on all of the narratives about her online, but she does see it: “I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience.”
Those Dr. Squatch soaps made from her bathwater: Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss sold out in seconds, according to Dr. Squatch, and is currently asking $1,500 on the resale market. “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” she says. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater” (a reference to a racy scene in the movie Saltburn). She also proudly tells me that the company was just acquired by Unilever (for $1.5 billion, I learn later, when the news breaks). Whether she has equity in Dr. Squatch or any of the other brands she represents, she declines to say. But you’re thinking strategically? I ask. “Yes,” she says, grinning. “Very.”
She doesn’t have a mentor in the industry: “I’ve always said that I look up to the older version of myself. So I’m hoping that whatever I’m doing now, 40-year-old Sydney will be proud of.”
I don’t know if it’s true that she doesn’t have a mentor, but I find it sad. Like… it’s clear that Sydney has surprised a lot of Hollywood people, and I wonder how many people are jealous of her or worried that she’s figured out a way to thrive without their gatekeeping. She’s handling her business like a total pro and, as she says, she could be booked solid for the next three years. That’s bound to piss people off, you know? As for her Saltburn reference… people are already mad about it. I don’t think blaming “girls” is the right way to go, but I also didn’t think the bathwater soap was some huge scandal either. Sweeney clearly benefited from the outrage/coverage, and the whole thing was clearly done to get free media. I hope she did have equity in Dr. Squatch, damn.
Ugh at blaming girls, but she and Elordi have had somewhat parallel career trajectories out of Euphoria so it’s a fair reference.
Ok, but the scene from Saltburn that shes referencing is a fun, sexy, weird scene from a narrative film (also, ummmm… it wasn’t just bathwater). It was a reaction to a film – you know, that art thing Sydney makes. It wasn’t a product like soap with literal bathwater in it.
I should watch Saltburn again. I only watched it the once when it first dropped, but it was when I first saw talent in Elordi. His Euphoria character is such a despicable but generic Bro that I assumed that’s who Elordi was too (which isn’t unheard of for a beefcake actor). I was wrong and happily admit it. I can’t wait for Frankenstein!
Sydney is courting attention from the worst elements of America. I don’t like her strategy — I find it outrageously anti-feminist — and I don’t like her as an actress enough to make me tolerate her. She’s not nearly as talented or engaging as other problematic actors like Tom Cruise or Kate Winslett.
Admittedly this was pre internet, but Tom Cruise was a mega super star before we realized how problematic he is. She’s jumping on that train way too early in her career.
She’s ambitious I’ll grant her that. But it can get very lonely at the top if you lose your humanity on the way up there.
Sydney is MAGA. She’s mediocre at best and the reason she’s getting projects is because she knows how to network with most of Corporate Hollywood men who happen to be MAGA too and obviously would cheer for a fellow MAGA. You cannot tell me that of everyone we see on our screens on any given day, this girl is the best. It’s simply not true. She actively courts an incel fandom. Jacob Elordi didn’t sell the bathwater. Some weirdo in Etsy did. Sydney actually sold hers to her problematic male fanbase. She’ll never be respected by the masses, Women have no reason to like her either. She’s made it clear she is here to cater to male gaze and predominantly male fanbase. She should enjoy that.
She is a blonde with big boobs for her size and is okay with showing them. That’s why she’s hot right now. But her pick me comments and MAGA are going to lose her the half the audience. So she may as well cash in right now because she hasn’t shown any long lasting talent outside of being hot girl of the moment.
Her comedy with Glen Powell sucked hard. So enjoy the fame and money while the men still think she’s hot. It will fade soon enough.
@NIC919
For some reason your comment triggered my memory of Julie Brown’s satirical song from Earth Girls Are Easy;
🎶🎵
Girls think I’m snotty
And maybe it’s true
With my hair and body
You would be too
‘Cause I’m a blonde
yeah, yeah, yeah 🎶🎵
Yup, Sydney’s schtick is familiar, and IMO uninteresting, especially since it seems to be all about the money for her. Plus we all know MAGAt Republicans don’t give a spit on a griddle about who gets hurt, as long as it’s not them.
Next?
@Renee…You READ HER FOR 🤬
Right? I have never been a fan, although I thought she did a great job with her White Lotus role. She has dead looking shark eyes, which might be an irrational reason for my dislike.
She delivered some great lines in White Lotus, but TBF she was playing a bratty teen. She was supposed to be smart too, but they only showed her reading books not actually discussing them. If she read any of those book props I’ll be impressed.
Yup, MAGA and very uninteresting. What does she say in this interview that is truly interesting and shows that there’s more to her than making a quick buck? Shallow, shallow, shallow and that isn’t surprising considering the MAGA runs deep in this one.
I agree with what you’re saying here. I did like her in White Lotus, but she is showing us exactly who she is. I believe she had zero response to the criticism to her really good jeans ad – which tells me everything I need to know. She’s allowing herself to be branded as an Incel fantasy and she’s making bank from it.
I am still waiting for a very smart denim company to counter with an ad featuring Lenny Kravitz, Duckie Thot, Eva Mendes, Sonya Barbie Tucker, Halle Berry, and Selena Gomez that responds with “I too have really good jeans” Why hasn’t any company done this? Who the hell is in the marketing departments? (I too is a reference to a famous L. Hughes poem I too Sing America). These marketing folks are out to lunch.
Anyway, I’m over her. I felt bad when people were bashing her looks (cause that’s ridiculous she’s attractive) but I am not supporting anything else she is in.
SIde Eye- The Gap did a great ad featuring pop group Kateseye-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwzF26o0AuU
No one made fun of you, Syd. They were making fun of the sad chuds who would rather buy a pretty actress lady’s soap than try to get a date with a human woman.
She is not a good person I said it. I meant it. I am not impressed with strategy at the expense of being a decent human being. Most of the people in history we now call evil were excellent strategists.
Completely agree. Don’t know how people who claim to be liberal or progressive feminists can turn around praise Sydney for ‘strategy’ as if being strategic is an inherently good thing. Republican women — Amy Coney Barrett, tradwives, Gwen Stefani — are not feminists. Feminism is about lifting up all gendered & racialized people; it is community minded. There is nothing praiseworthy about a woman cozying up to fascist men (Bezos) and her misogynist incel fanbase to fill her purse.
Thank you!! I get so sick of “isn’t feminism about women making their own choices?” No. The value in having choices is being part of a better society. Plenty of women without choices have had to struggle and balance out awful decisions to survive, but if you have the option to support other women and marginalized people and choose not to, that’s not feminism.
MIGHTYMOLLY: so well said
Agreed. She’s giving Capitalist Barbie.
Yes to all this. I’ll add that conflating voluntary objectification with empowerment is a slap in the face to us older gals who had to fight to be seen as anything other than sex objects or baby vessels. SS is obviously a smart, ambitious woman who nonetheless is willing to pander to the lowest common denominator — and set other women back — to get where she wants to be. I don’t respect that, and I don’t think she’s talented enough to make me miss her if she’s gone. Miss Flo she is not.
Yep! Spot on Ameerah!
She seems to have been styled to look like MBB on the cover.
Does she enjoy acting? The process of creating a film? Her focus from these excerpts seems to be all on the financial side. I applaud her hustle and have no issue with making herself rich (particularly if she can con stupid men into giving her money) but I hope she’s having some fun along the way.
Good points. I love hearing actors and musicians talk about being artists, what inspires them and drives them from a creative point of view. Maybe she’s less an artist and more just a performer.
That struck me to. Her love for the art is not…obvious. I don’t have a problem in principle with her trying to make the best financially out of what she has – youth, beauty etc. It’s a tough world, not everyone is born with a Trust Fund and the luxury of being oblivious about money. But she sounds cold and calculating, with very little passion or even just interest for her job.
Sorry. I’m new to Sydney Sweeney. She made soap out of her own bath water and Jacob Elordi’s too? Do I have that correct? And people are buying it? No accounting for taste. All the money in the world can’t buy back her humanity. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Soap was made (supposedly) from her bath water and sold.
Jacob Elordi only comes up because she thinks she’s doing something — suggesting that women had a problem with her soap, but loved the idea of drinking Elordi’s bath water in the infamous Saltburn scene. Except… I don’t know a single woman who was actually turned on by that scene. It was meant to be shockingly revolting. She is not making the point she thinks she’s making.
I haven’t seen SALTBURN. Now I must.
Brassy, I’d say keep your expectations low for Saltburn. It’s pretty to look at and has some good performances and funny elements but overall it’s super cheesy and was very overrated, imo.
I guess time will tell how well she’s weathered this, but I will certainly never buy a ticket to see someone who partied at the Bezos wedding and voted Republican in 2025. She clearly doesn’t care how anyone feels, and likely even assumes our culture will continue regressing in her favor; let’s see how that works out for her.
Has it been confirmed she voted Republican? I can see it but I would be suprised if she admitted it. Tbh, I haven’t been following her, she’ a meh with big boobs that just didn’t seem that interesting. But she’s got all predispositions for a hard fall now.
@Nanny
It’s been confirmed that she registered Republican, fairly recently iirc. I don’t think she’s come out and said who she voted for, but Felon47 sure likes her and she’s not pushing back on that at all.
I don’t get bringing up Elordi bc he didn’t personally sell his own bathwater? That was part of a movie and then fans sold it as a gimmick right? Those are just different things. And blaming all the girls…huh?
Nobody’s gonna talk about how fucking boring this interview was? Really?
She’s barely been on the scene for a minute and she’s already so closed off and protective. A level of accessibility and honesty is important for actors when they’re first starting out–you gotta engage with your audience a bit. She’s already displaying DiCaprio-level of privacy and she’s only made a few movies. It might seem smart now–especially in light of the recent “good genes” controversy–to say less, but I think it’ll ultimately backfire.
In a world of Sydney Sweeneys, be a Margot Robbie.
Damn skippy. 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾
I used to like her as an actress but she’s becoming a bit of a caricature of herself. Her whole Schick has become about her boobs and MAGA family in lue of any real personality or outstanding talent.
Plus, selling your bathwater and then getting pissy when people call you out on how lame you are is just pathetic.
I feel like she is peaking right now. In five years, I highly doubt anyone will be talking about her. People will have moved on to the next hot blonde young thing. When you really look at her there’s nothing remarkable about her. She’s not a particularly standout actress, she’s not remarkable or standout looks wise…….she’s just sort of there and happens to be white, blonde, with big boobs and blue eyes. There are tens of thousands of her in California alone.
Cannot abide her mush-mouth acting.
Thank. YOU. I’ve been trying and failing to find the words to describe the way she talks because I find it sooooo grating. Mush-mouth is it! Thank you! She talks like she’s trying to figure out how lips are supposed to work. Like Vincent D’Onofrio wearing the skin suit in MIB.
I can’t tell if she’s strategic or simply bold, like everyone else on the internet. I guess she makes make use of her looks in a way other women might not want to.
I feel she’ll do a documentary years later about the scrutiny she was under and then we’ll feel sorry for her because she’s at a later stage in her life, and we’ll assume she was misunderstood.
Sydney Sweeney registered as a Republican voter in Florida on June 14, 2024. She really wanted to make sure she got to vote for Trump in the November 2024 election. So I can’t stand her because of that. A young woman of her age standing with MAGA and wanting to make sure to get her vote in for Trump sours me on her completely.
I thought she was so lackluster in that romantic comedy with Glenn Powell. I mean, the script was horrible in that there were zero co-stars of any substance written in, and an average script. A great romantic comedy doesn’t just make the supporting actors cheesy window dressing like this movie did, with bad lines. Usually, there are a couple of strong supporting characters, like in Harry met Sally.
Glenn is excellent at playing a sarcastic guy with a heart in rom-coms, but at the time, I didn’t know her. I just kept thinking beyond having a great body, she brought nothing to the role that a true “it” actress in rom-coms can do, like Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan have done in the past. But, I guess, good for Sydney and Glenn for getting that movie into theatres and making rom-coms viable to the movie-going public again.
I don’t wish for her to fail or anything. Go make that money. It’s a hard business, especially for women. I’m just not interested in seeking out her projects.
I read a biography of Jayne Mansfield last year by Eve Golden. It was interesting how Jayne’s strategy of playing the dumb blonde failed her by the end of her life. By the time she died she was only 34 but her film career had dried up and she was the continual butt of crude jokes.
I don’t think Sydney Sweeney will have as rough a fall as Jayne Mansfield did. But I think she is also courting male attention at the potential expense of female support. Her obvious support of MAGA isn’t smart. Creative people don’t tend to be conservatives. Why would she want to alienate people who might be able to help her some day.
And she is advertising for some pretty tacky stuff. Nothing that’s going to enhance her image in the long run.
She is a hard worker and seems fairly intelligent but her strategies seem to be more short than long term. What’s going to happen when she turns 40? Will her incel support have evaporated and there won’t be anybody left?
reading the article she sounds more like an influencer than actress, although maybe this is how the industry works now. I’m not used to seeing actors be so proud of their endorsement deals, unless it’s with Chanel or something.