“Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in ‘True Detective’ Season 5” links

Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in True Detective Season 5. I kind of think he would be good in that kind of series? [Pajiba]
So… are Christine Baranski & King Princess dating? [Just Jared]
Shawn Mendes, shirtless and tattooed. He has great jewelry?? [Socialite Life]
I think Colin Farrell’s new movie looks like manipulative BS. [LaineyGossip]
Samara Weaving’s skirt is awful! [Go Fug Yourself]
Jinxx Monsoon got a job! [OMG Blog]
Helen Mirren wore Alice + Olivia. [RCFA]
Randy’s Donuts celebrates ten years of Hot Ones. [Seriously OMG]
JD Vance spent the week getting booed & doing Russian propaganda. [Jezebel]
All about the Love Island Reunion. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump’s plan for a goth border wall. [Buzzfeed]
I mean, i loved the first season of True Detective.
It was excellent television.
But every season since then has been garbage. How is this thing still limping along on the strength of one exceptional season?
Season 1 was incomparable, absolute genius. I agree that 2 & 3 were pointless, but I actually think 4 brought back some of the original magic. I’m a bit biased by loving frozen tundra horror (The Thing just never left my consciousness). I’d worry that bringing in Nick Cage would create too much temptation to turn season 5 into a David Lynch style WTF did I just watch kinda thing.
GOD NO!!! After Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, he’s going to be a huge disappointment :(((
Season one- incredible. Season 2 snooze, season 3, never got past 2 episodes. Season 4 watchable but not great. Will skip Cages scene chewing.