Duchess Meghan posted footage of Prince Harry surfing set to ‘Whatta Man’

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex was particularly hot for her husband. To be fair, I think Meghan is hot for Harry every day, but as long-time Sussex watchers know, Meghan seems to enjoy watching her husband get active and sweaty. I still say they conceived Archie after she watched Harry play polo and he pulled her in for a sweaty kiss after the match (not that the kiss got her pregnant, but it certainly revved her engine). Well, on Friday, Meghan posted footage of Harry surfing, likely at Kelly Slater’s surf ranch. He’s been taking surf lessons for years and he’s gotten very good. The video of Harry surfing with a backwards cap would have been enough – it’s already plenty!! – but then Meghan added Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s “Whatta Man.” Girl!!
When I posted this on Twitter, I wrote“Royalists: ‘The way he’s surfing clearly indicates that he needs to beg his brother for forgiveness!’” Everyone chimed in with their wild suggestions of how the royalist media would interpret the surfing video and how it clearly related to Harry’s “desperation” to reunite with his terrible father and incandescent brother. While we’re saying all of that in good fun, I guarantee that the left-behinds are breaking dishware over this video. Remember how one of the topics for the big meeting between H&M’s reps and King Charles’s rep was that Meghan’s Instagram is destroying the Windsors’ sanity, and they basically want to control when and how she posts? This is the kind of stuff they hate, because it has nothing to do with them and Meghan’s videos rack up millions of views.
I absolutely loved this song in the ‘90s. But I always loved both girl groups – En Vogue always deserved more love, and Salt-N-Pepa was and is amazing.
Meghan’s man, aka Prince Harry, is full of surprises!
Austin, TX – Amidst the high-octane excitement of the Formula 1 World Championship, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, graced Race Day at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, adding a touch of royal charm to the thrilling event.
F yea! By the way, THIS is what a sexy and loving marriage looks like.
Now I need to go find my husband. That song is *fans self*
I love this! Just more of them living their best lives and enjoying every minute.
For this, the Brit media went crazy: Weirdo, Nile Gardiner, of the Heritage Foundation that tried and failed to get Harry deported, posted that “Prince Harry’s “surfing skills” filmed in an artificial wave pool look as authentic as his US visa application,” and “Prince Harry surfs while Prince William serves the British people. A massive difference in class and character.”
William has been on Perma-Holiday. Didnt even show up to VJ day.
Harry is no longer a working Royal
“Prince william serves the people” how many engagements did he do the past year again? 😂
Is Prince William’s service in the room with us?
How does yachting and Wimbledon equate to serving the people?
William serves the British people .not. He serves himself getting more property
For himself and lots of vacations. No class or character
What’s wrong with learning skills in a wave pool? Isn’t it similar to going to a dry ski slope or a golfing range? You go there to learn the basic skills. You can’t do proper surfing in the ocean in the part of Santa Barbara where they live because they don’t get big enough waves so what is the alternative if you want to get really good? Harry seems to have mastered some pretty difficult skills. Imagine comparing William, a man who is supposedly a pubic servant and is paid 2 million a month to do next to nothing to Harry a private citizen who earns his own money? Harry is under no obligation to work at all if he doesn’t want to! If I was him I’d be at the beach as much as possible, enjoying my California life! The fact that he still does charity work for free is admirable!
It is a PROFESSIONAL training center called SURF RANCH. It is owned by pro surfer Kelly Slater and is a place where novices AND professionals practice form. There arent always waves at the beach, so this is where they practice.
This is actually MORE impressive to me. The waves at the wave pool are pretty big (to me). This shows how great he is at surfing.
Both 16 year old new drivers AND professional race car drivers take lessons and classes, many on closed lots or courses. Is that pointless?
The British press at its core does not understand a growth mindset. You are born and need no further enhancement or education to be what you are and to be perfect at the job. (Ie royal family)
They seem to view learning and practicing things – esp skills – as almost deception. Because they cannot accept the idea that the British royal family could learn things and become better at their jobs and of better service to the commonwealth in every single way. It’s always – they hired a new advisor who knows things so they don’t have to learn it. That’s ok. That’s allowed.
It’s giving publicity to the artificial wave pool and showing off his skills without giving away his actual favorite surf spots. Bc if it was filmed at a beach near his house, the tabloids would be dissecting the video and then invading his favorite spot. This is an easy work around to see Meghan’s “whatta man” surfing without giving away his fave surf spots and showing off the surf school run by what are probably dear friends.
“Prince William serves the British people.”
It’s a cookbook! 🤣
😂😂😂
LOL
Comment of the day! 😁
Tbh I don’t know why anyone would read the toxic media? I saw meghans post and watched 100 times. Reading the liars in Chief give me nothing but grief. They lie every day
. Why does anyone pay attention
^^This. It’s time to stop feeding the tabloid press by repeating their ‘news’.
This exactly. And I’m not sure why, when whoever reads the tabloids they feel the need to tell others what is over there. Like, huh? The reason some of us don’t read them is to protect our mental health.
Plus Harry’s an Alpha male and a feminist. Doesn’t get much hotter than that. What a mighty fine man.
No sign of a 7 year itch here!
They have been together for 9 years lol so they are way past that.
Love this for them! And for KP! A video of Kate or Bulliam waterskiing (from that megayacht) in 3…2…1…?
On a totally unrelated issue, somebody here was saying they want Meghan’s Sezane burgundy jumper from her promos for WLM season II. It’s back in stock today.
(Please forgive me, moderators!)
Scuba diving for the lazy ones.
Snorkeling–even lazier.
This is great! Can’t wait to see what the incandescent one does to try to compete with this very fine man!!
I love seeing Harry living in the moment. This is truly what life is all about.
No wonder they hate Meghan , she nails it every time .
That post was just perfect .
Apparently Harry’s desperate to return to the royal fold.
Lol, so desperate that he’s learning how to surf all the way back to the UK.
HOT. That is all.
The Instagram account that brought the House of Windsor down! 😂
They’re such fragile little numpties.
Great surf by Haz. Really showing good skill through that tube. Well done! He should try the New Caledonia break where they had the surfing for the Paris Olympics. I bet Archie’s taken up surfing too.
Rock on Meg! Your account rocks!
This is great. Harry is definitely the hot prince. I’m waiting to see what William is going to do to try to compete with this….
Poor Peggy can’t possibly compete. His athleticism is confined to throwing fits, rages, pillows and jazz hands. And there’s nothing at all sexy or attractive about him.
I sure hope William doesn’t try to compete or it will be like that video with Harry knocking the hell out of an obstacle track vs Willy trying to walk a rope trail with a helmet on and everyone’s arms ready to catch the weakling. Love this for Willy.
Kudos to Meghan for giving her husband the gift of a safe learning environment. That’s love.
I saw this on instagram as I follow Meghan and I laughed. It is so perfectly cheesy and shows how much she continues to adore her husband. I’m sure this video of Harry doing something he clearly enjoys will cause weeping and gnashing of teeth in the british press. “Prince Enjoys Hobbies While Ignoring His Dying Father.”
There was also a little ginger fox emoji 🦊
I wondered what that emoji was all about 😂
Thought foxes don’t surf – silver fox, but yeah ginger fox 😏
Despite all the noise and gnashing of teeth, Harry is living his best life in US and very happily married to Meghan who adores him. Living well is the best revenge!
I love the idea of Archie and Lili learning to surf like their dad. If they continue to like surfing as they get older that is. One big surfing family with Meghan on shore taking pictures.
“with Meghan on the shore taking pictures.” This made me giggle bc it reminded of her “ahhhhhhhhhh” the whole way down the kiddie slope at the Winter IG and her having to come down a hill on her butt in the docuseries. 😆
I can totally relate to Meghan because that’s my speed too. I WANT to try new things but come on! I once rode on the back of a friend’s motorcycle screaming all the way from Boston to Lowell, Mass.
I’m surprised she even went down that hill! And oh yeah, I’d be on the shore taking pics too. I like to imagine that if I’d learned young I would have been a surfing badass but at 45 I’m like yeah no I’m good. Turned 45 today! and chilling by the water with friends. Definitely not surfing the waves but happy to watch, lol.
Happy birthday @jais!!! All of my friends are like you and @Debbie but I’m a complete adrenaline junkie so I have to do that stuff on my own.
I love the surf instructor in the Twitter video hollering “Yeeha! Come back to me brother!!”
I have always loved this song as it absolutely makes me think that this is exactly how Meghan sees her man . He is a mighty mighty good man. Mama raises him right. Spends time with his kids and loves her the right way all the time . I am so happy that they have each other. What a man , good king Harry
Also Kaiser, your write up about Meghan being all hot and bothered for her sporty husband has me dying of laughter. It’s because we all know you are so right. 😃😃
this is one of those exquisite moments in time when you can just map the terrain of mutually confounding expectations: Meghan is just doing something admittedly goofy / dorky / sweet / genuine / heartfelt. I tend to find very heartfelt and emotionally earnest people like Meghan frame themselves for the benefit of others who are more inhibited in a way that doubles the effect of whatever it is that they’re happy to share. Like, I know I’m being gushy, but I’m aware of being gushy, so bear with me, folks. Which oddly doubles the effect of the gush. One person’s self-awareness, deprives the onlooker & the audience of the prerogative to shield themselves by muttering, “isn’t she a bit gushy?” She packages herself for the audience, so it can’t claim the right to explain her to each other, or to themselves. They have to just smile, and absorb the gushing. Which they *refuse* to do. Why? It just hits too close to home. The British have brilliant diplomatic savvy, coping skills, defence mechanisms, they are empathic and adroit, and yet,…… and yet. If you stand them in front of an American gushing in full flow, they just blink rapidly and stagger backwards as if under cold water. At most, they will allow, “that’s a lot.” “A lot” is how a mum friend described something I wrote, once. It’s a very mild put-down, but it is just to register that they feel overwhelmed. I think that accounts for a lot of the backlash to Meghan here: it’s like a diabetic rejecting sugar. She’s not a snowflake, she’s a candied apple. Sugar around something that’s sweet already. If you want to know what their tastes run to, look at Princess Anne. Love these people. But they don’t do sugary. I can swing both ways, on this emotional spectrum. But it’s like speaking a different language, if you have that habit or that ability, it’s another channel. Like singing / speaking. They just *don’t* expect this from royals. Some of the objections to Meghan are not racism per se, though a lot of them are ill-disguised sexism, coupled to racism, some of them are class-based, and some of them are sheer incomprehension. They react to her before they can process what they’re reacting to. Shrug. Their loss. Really.
En Vogue should’ve had a bigger career but they gave us enough bangers to last a lifetime. Harry may not win over surfing fans but as long as he’s having fun, enjoy it!
Every time I see Harry being hot and athletic, I think of the video of William tentatively walking across a beam, while being spotted by a bunch of other guys ready to catch him if he falls.
William just can’t compete.
Meghan definitely got the hotter prince.
Every time I hear EWF September I think of Harry, then the kids playing recorders for William. And the reaction video of the black guy calling Harry a beast and then laughing when he saw William. A perfect incapsulation of why William hates and resents his brother so much. Harry’s fundamentally a better man than his brother and not only does William know it, he knows everyone else knows it and that he’s getting humored.
Is this at the surf ranch where an earlier video of Harry having a surf lesson was taken? Looks like the Sussexes are going to be a Cali surfing family!
This was one of my favourite write ups by Kaiser. It really made me laugh on a tough day. It’s been a long week.
I love the video and the song choice was perfection. I am so happy for them. I know Diana smiles down on this family and loves every second of this.
With millions of views and counting. Some across the pond – they mad 😆
All in for this En Vogue and Salt n Pepa appreciation. The cassette tapes! The throwback t-shirts I can spend my $$ on now!