Duchess Meghan posted footage of Prince Harry surfing set to ‘Whatta Man’

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex was particularly hot for her husband. To be fair, I think Meghan is hot for Harry every day, but as long-time Sussex watchers know, Meghan seems to enjoy watching her husband get active and sweaty. I still say they conceived Archie after she watched Harry play polo and he pulled her in for a sweaty kiss after the match (not that the kiss got her pregnant, but it certainly revved her engine). Well, on Friday, Meghan posted footage of Harry surfing, likely at Kelly Slater’s surf ranch. He’s been taking surf lessons for years and he’s gotten very good. The video of Harry surfing with a backwards cap would have been enough – it’s already plenty!! – but then Meghan added Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s “Whatta Man.” Girl!!

When I posted this on Twitter, I wrote “Royalists: ‘The way he’s surfing clearly indicates that he needs to beg his brother for forgiveness!’” Everyone chimed in with their wild suggestions of how the royalist media would interpret the surfing video and how it clearly related to Harry’s “desperation” to reunite with his terrible father and incandescent brother. While we’re saying all of that in good fun, I guarantee that the left-behinds are breaking dishware over this video. Remember how one of the topics for the big meeting between H&M’s reps and King Charles’s rep was that Meghan’s Instagram is destroying the Windsors’ sanity, and they basically want to control when and how she posts? This is the kind of stuff they hate, because it has nothing to do with them and Meghan’s videos rack up millions of views.

I absolutely loved this song in the ‘90s. But I always loved both girl groups – En Vogue always deserved more love, and Salt-N-Pepa was and is amazing.

Meghan’s man, aka Prince Harry, is full of surprises! He’s an honorary Californian now 🏄‍♂️🌴🌊 pic.twitter.com/hukP2j1B5P — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) October 17, 2024