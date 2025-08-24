Donald Trump’s hands were smeared with off-color makeup for some reason

Embed from Getty Images

As someone who has to look up and use recent photos of Donald Trump for this job, I consistently find it interesting that Trump’s second term is not photographed as much as his first. I suspect it’s mostly to do with limiting the press pool, and having fewer photographers around the White House in general. I also suspect that most photo agencies simply are not buying as many Trump photos, which gives the impression that people are just sick of seeing his ugly orange mug. But there’s a third reason why there are fewer photos, in my opinion: Trump looks like haggard ass these days. His physical decline was noticeable throughout last year’s campaign, but his health and appearance fell off a cliff this year. Bloated, sagging, glassy-eyed, slumped, dinosaur-assed, wigs akimbo, makeup smeared, and his ankles have ballooned to twice their old size. Not only that, but something is going on with his hands:

both of these photos of Trump's hand were taken today (Getty) pic.twitter.com/oeBKYsq8TG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025

Once these photos came out, a handful of reporters tried in vain to get answers about Trump’s health:

President Donald Trump’s hand was coated in a thick layer of makeup on Friday as he ventured out from the White House amid ongoing health questions. The president, 79, has used makeup to cover bruising on his right hand on multiple occasions since he retook office. But its appearance and lack of blending during his Friday stop at The People’s House exhibit down the street from the White House were particularly noticeable. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement Friday. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she added. It was a similar line from the White House, which had previously attributed the bruise to the president’s serial handshaking. Just last night, the president was out in Washington, D.C., shaking hands with law enforcement officials as he stopped by for some pizza amid his crime crackdown on the nation’s capital. But while the White House has touted its transparency, it has been evasive at times about the president’s health when pressed with questions about his swollen ankles and bruised hand. Last month, the White House revealed the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). It’s a common condition in people of the president’s age and, according to Trump’s doctor, one explanation for the bruising.

[From The Daily Beast]

It’s really gotten to a North Korean-propaganda-level with the Trump White House. At some point, he’s going to pass out or stroke out in the middle of a press conference and Karoline Leavitt will be sent out to say “nothing to see here, our Dear Leader is in perfect health and will serve the rest of his term from bed, which is perfectly normal!”

It’s very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera https://t.co/gDXwiIalfh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025

