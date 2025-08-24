Donald Trump’s hands were smeared with off-color makeup for some reason

As someone who has to look up and use recent photos of Donald Trump for this job, I consistently find it interesting that Trump’s second term is not photographed as much as his first. I suspect it’s mostly to do with limiting the press pool, and having fewer photographers around the White House in general. I also suspect that most photo agencies simply are not buying as many Trump photos, which gives the impression that people are just sick of seeing his ugly orange mug. But there’s a third reason why there are fewer photos, in my opinion: Trump looks like haggard ass these days. His physical decline was noticeable throughout last year’s campaign, but his health and appearance fell off a cliff this year. Bloated, sagging, glassy-eyed, slumped, dinosaur-assed, wigs akimbo, makeup smeared, and his ankles have ballooned to twice their old size. Not only that, but something is going on with his hands:
both of these photos of Trump's hand were taken today (Getty) pic.twitter.com/oeBKYsq8TG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025
Once these photos came out, a handful of reporters tried in vain to get answers about Trump’s health:
President Donald Trump’s hand was coated in a thick layer of makeup on Friday as he ventured out from the White House amid ongoing health questions. The president, 79, has used makeup to cover bruising on his right hand on multiple occasions since he retook office. But its appearance and lack of blending during his Friday stop at The People’s House exhibit down the street from the White House were particularly noticeable.
“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement Friday.
“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she added. It was a similar line from the White House, which had previously attributed the bruise to the president’s serial handshaking. Just last night, the president was out in Washington, D.C., shaking hands with law enforcement officials as he stopped by for some pizza amid his crime crackdown on the nation’s capital.
But while the White House has touted its transparency, it has been evasive at times about the president’s health when pressed with questions about his swollen ankles and bruised hand. Last month, the White House revealed the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). It’s a common condition in people of the president’s age and, according to Trump’s doctor, one explanation for the bruising.
It’s really gotten to a North Korean-propaganda-level with the Trump White House. At some point, he’s going to pass out or stroke out in the middle of a press conference and Karoline Leavitt will be sent out to say “nothing to see here, our Dear Leader is in perfect health and will serve the rest of his term from bed, which is perfectly normal!”
It’s very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera https://t.co/gDXwiIalfh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025
He is a very sick f**k in more ways than one!
My bet is some kind of needle mark due to a perfusion.
If he takes a blood thinner like Coumadin, that would account for dark “bruises” . People take blood thinning medications to lower their risk of stroke, heart attack, or life-threatening clotting events.
I’m not a doctor, but I’m working in biomedical research affiliated with a large university hospital.
Of course the way the 🟠 buffoon comes across is being speculated on, even here, somewhere in central Europe.
Felon47 looks like he could be suffering from congestive heart failure, and everything that goes with it, including, eventually, cognitive decline.
I highly doubt the truth will ever come out though.
But his chosen successor, the guylined Divan Interventionist, is much worse than anyone in the current maladministration. Because he’s cruel and ruthless on top of everything else.
I agree with the CHF. My dad and my FIL both went through hell with it (thankfully their symptoms are pretty well-controlled now), but the thought of Trump suffering the same absolutely delights me. His every waking moment should be pain and terror.
My father died of complications from CHF in 2015. The swelling in Trump’s hands and ankles looks very much like the fluid collection my dad dealt with in the last years of his life.
Counting the days till he finally shuffles off to his mortal coil.
But Vance is not the cult leader and that matters. In any case, this kind of commentary is immaterial and discourages anti Trump action. The US has to deal with the problem at hand and then take things as they come.
Just as important in media now is the presentation of military invasion of American cities as “crime crackdown.” That’s false, it’s propaganda. Pay attention and please do not repeat that language.
Yes, the Daily Beast framed that just the way the regime wants it framed. It’s a military takeover of a majority minority American city where crime is decreasing. And even if it weren’t, it is against the law to send the military to perform police functions.
I don’t know any in depth info about other cities but I live in Los.Angeles County and I know what happened here. The City of LA is approximately 500 square miles. LA County is 4000+ square miles. The civil unrest here (which Trump described as catastrophic) was limited to a 1 mile area in downtown LA. The vision of the troops at the VA complex in Westwood near UCLA was absurd. It was, in essence, a coffee klatch. There was literally ZERO going on. For miles!!
DC already has many police forces in the city including metropolitan police, Capitol police, park police, secret service and DEA. Any one of them can arrest you. Sending in the military to a city rife with police is ridiculous and the media should be reporting that.
@Megan As a child of Holocaust Survivors, I was taught to always be on the lookout for the next holocaust. I find all of this to be ridiculous as well as frightening
Everything they said about Biden was projection. He hasn’t been healthy or mentally competent in years. They just excuse his word salad stupidity which they did not do for others.
The way his medical condition has been a total lie from the start is insane.
Vance is not great either, but he doesn’t have the personality cult behind him. A lot of people hate him and will pushback in a way they won’t for mafia moron.
Pretending like Joe Biden was some pillar of health is pretty silly too. America needs to get its shit together and stop electing old senile men. Seriously.
I don’t disagree that the US needs to start electing younger candidates but, that said, Biden was a career politician and he is not, and never was, senile. Aging? Sure. Senile? No.
Biden was not senile. He could explain foreign policy and not sound like a god damn idiot.
Did he look older over time? Sure. Did he have less energy? Sure. But that’s aging.
This orange monster is spouting incomprehensible nonsense. His stupidity over tariffs is destroying the American economy but his sheep are too dumb to realize it. And he’s a mean old monster looking worse every day.
PS Trump is cruel and ruthless. They are all cruel and ruthless.
I suspect Vance’s unpopularity and mockable personality is why the regime is hanging onto Trump while they consolidate power. They may have to roll him out on a gurney soon.
I vaguely remember an interview with Ivanka where she spoke about how Donald insists on doing his own hair and makeup, his idea being that if he does it himself then people will think it’s natural because nobody can claim to be his makeup artist or hair stylist? Also, it’s not very “alpha” to complain about your hands being bruised from mere handshakes. I wonder why they can’t do venipuncture in his arms? If I was a POTUS very concerned about my image, I would have my blood drawn from veins in my feet before I smeared clay or whatever that is all over my hands, that would be much easier to hide.
Really. Though it confirms how hard it is to find the right concealer.
The back of the hand is plan B when you don’t have a usable vein in your arm. And that in itself is a telling sign of cardiovascular heath.
It’s probably not a blood draw; it’s probably an IV.
Whether IV for meds or a blood draw, you need a vein.
@Nick, yes, but size matters, depending on what you’re doing. A blood draw uses a much smaller needle and can use a much smaller vein. It would not leave a bruise like that, unless he has a clotting issue (which he very well might have).
With CHF like that, he’s probably getting IV diuretics.
Where tf is Jake Tapper when you need him? And, Kaiser, you should get a medal for being forced to look at so many photos of that awful, butt ugly creature day after day. Thank you for your service. 🥇
Yes exactly. They had to do whole damn book about Biden but this is an actual emergency and they are saying nothing.
No one in his orbit knows how to color blend? I think that is an even bigger indicator of where we are in this hellscape. That fool (I won’t invoke his name) has been looking more and more unkempt and disheveled every day. You can see it from the little things. His hair has been a mess. They’re not spending the same time laying every strand in place and gluing it down. Now he’s been wearing his stupid cult hats a lot more. The mismatched makeup, the cankles…. he’s in worse shape than we thought. Add to that his ruminations on his chances of getting into heaven….
I don’t know. Is he telling us something? He’s always projecting….Maybe he sees the writng on the wall.
The man must have pretty bad congestive heart failure. Med management isn’t doing a great job, probably because he’s non-adherent to medical advice (low salt diets, etc.) and there’s only so much diuretics can do. He’s overloading his heart. Also, his IV techs must hate him, if they keep sticking him where the bruise can’t hide.
What are your feelings about a picc line? In ER when no one could access a vein post trauma, a picc line was placed in my upper right arm. It was great. In ICU, lab was drawn from it and it was used to keep my blood pressure up and give me iv fluids . No needle sticks ever. This man has access to the best care available and I was in a small town hospital.
This is to reply to @Brassy Rebel, when you say, “ suspect Vance’s unpopularity and mockable personality is why the regime is hanging onto Trump while they consolidate power. They may have to roll him out on a gurney soon.” First: 100% agree. Co-sign. But also? Quite chilling. Shiver down spine. Cause that’s exactly what’s happening. “The regime” has had some sad sack moments before but nothing like this. They have had power struggles and the odd murder but by and large we’ve lived in a democracy that is running a global military / corporate establishment (call it empire 2.0) with a minimum of overlap in that Venn Diagram, as Kamala Harris would have called it. Rome managed the same duality and so did the UK. But the network at the top was a lot tighter in both cases. This is —- new. And not in a good way. If Obama was the perfect person for this job — giving the deep state everything it wanted, and doing the same for the majority of registered voters, whilst keeping the two apart, in sealed compartments — this guy is basically doing the opposite. Giving the national security state nothing it really wants, actively frustrating its plans, on all fronts, and pissing off ever so many registered voters. At some point, we’re going to have a third party break through the Overton Window and then all bets are off. I can’t *wait.*
His minders are all outta fucks, eh?
My question is when TACO is dragged back to hell, will the MAGA cult members reprogram spontaneously or combust. I just don’t see them switching their allegiance to any one else. If you look at videos of them talking about him, they have dead eyes.
I saw a post on Twitter about Trump saying he needs to win a peace deal as a way to get into heaven. 😆 Even he suspects he might be going to hell.
A lot of them tolerate Vance because of orange monster. It’s a personality cult tied to him. Not even his kids.
God knows what will happen when Trump finally shuffles off this mortal coil but the one thing that won’t happen is his kids assuming the throne! They think they will, they sure talk as if they expect the Trumps to be a family dynasty but I don’t see that happening. His kids are in for a rude awakening when Trump is gone. The cult dies with him.
Damn he looks rough. Looks like another week of America’s favourite Governor tearing him apart on social media is taking its toll. I love that this man is literally in meme hell right now.
Gov. Newsom has figured out the formula. Tim Waltz had it for a minute but got muzzled by the Democratic Party. Ridicule is this man’s kryptonite. It weakens him and his supporters. We saw that in real time when VP Harris pointed out his declining rally attendances at the debate. He literally lost his shit live it was as if she flipped a switch and sent him chasing her laser pointer for the rest of the debate. He couldn’t focus after that. He looked shook. Just pointing out people were leaving his rallies out of boredom had this effect, imagine how he is feeling being trolled relentlessly.
Gov. Newsom is doing the Lord’s work right now, and the fact that he is handsome, taller than the dude, and insulting him in his own language? Perfection! Do not let up. This is the only way to weaken him. And he looks hellah weak right now.
Looks like thin tape rather than makeup, with a rectangular bandage underneath covering the site of a port or needle wound.