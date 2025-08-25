Margot Robbie calls motherhood ‘the best’ but says it’s probably boring to hear about

Embed from Getty Images
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their first child, a boy, last October. Thanks to Barbie, Margot had an epic 2023, but her pregnancy and birth flew pretty much under the radar. In fact, we only got confirmation that Baby Robbie-Ackerley had arrived weeks after the fact, because Tom was papped buying cigars and diapers. Since then, Margot has laid pretty low. Her production company, LuckyChap, opened a new 5,000-square-foot office in Los Angeles earlier this year, so she did an Architectural Digest tour.
Margot’s first post-Barbie movie is coming to theaters on September 19. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic fantasy film with Colin Farrell playing the male lead. Last week, Margot and Colin did a photo call and press junket in Beverly Hills. Entertainment Tonight asked them how parenthood has enriched their lives. Colin gave a lengthy answer about how much his kids mean to him and what they’ve taught him. Margot responded by calling it “the best” but “boring” for non-parents to have to hear about.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, published Wednesday, Aug. 20, the actress and producer — who welcomed her son with husband Tom Ackerley on Oct. 17 2024 — described motherhood as “the best.”
“It’s funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it,” she told the outlet. “And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear.”
“It’s the best,” she said.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November that Robbie, 35, and Ackerley, 35, had welcomed their boy, whose name has not been revealed.
I watched the interview. Colin handled the question well, but you could see that Margot really didn’t want to answer it. I don’t blame her! We don’t even know her son’s name yet, although he did make an off-screen appearance when you could hear him crying in the background of their Access Hollywood interview. From a non-privacy standpoint, I also understand her answer. We all love talking about our kids (myself included; thank y’all for caring about the peas lol), but sometimes, the question is merely a formality, and the person asking it doesn’t want to hear anything beyond, ”We’re all doing great, thank you!” I bet she’ll give a one-sentence answer the next time she’s asked and then put the questions behind her. Something like, “It’s great! He’s such a good sleeper!”
Anyway, during the photo call, Margot wore a black Stella McCarthy mini-dress with a corset top and minimal makeup. While I’m not a huge fan of the dress style, she looked absolutely amazing in general. I have missed Margot’s red carpet lewks, and I hope she brings on the whimsical romantic outfits for this press tour. Give us some lovely shades of pinks, yellows, and purples.
Yeah, I tend to do this at work. People want to hear a little bit about your kids, not everything and it can be pretty excluding when colleagues keep on talking about their kids and every small detail. That being said, I do love being a parent and it is one of the best things in my life to be the mother to my daughter.
She’s also sitting next to a person who has special needs kids and talking about how great and amazing everything is at length may seem awkward or like gloating. Colin has the worry of what will happen to his kid when hes an adult and his oarents are dead and its terrible. He has resources etcetc but still. If i were her i wouldnt gloat either.
Colin adores both his boys. The one with special needs and the younger one. Why would he care about others gushing about their own babies?
Out of respect. Same way you dont say you just got promoted when you know your friend has been fired.
I am childless by choice and have always been comfortable with this decision. But as I read comments on this article as well as others about children and motherhood it reinforces my belief I made the correct decision. I would not find any joy in doing all the things needed to create a loving caring adult human.
That said I think there are a large group of people who feel this way but had the kids anyway and it’s a sad situation when that happens
Girl! Same!
Also I’ve always liked her but now her answer has made me freaking adore her. When people volunteer info about their kids unprompted (and pictures) my eyes freakin glaze over.
Couldn’t. Care. Less.
And their face when you turn down their offer to hold it lmao
I’m just back from seeing Materialists (we enjoyed it, entertaining and probably wouldn’t watch again) and saw a trailer for their film. Yikes. Firstly there’s the massive and unnecessary age gap, closely followed by “does Colin really not want to be there??” The man is Mr Charisma and here he seems utterly flat and unable to act.