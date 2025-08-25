British reality star Vicky Pattison lets her dogs lick the inside of her mouth



I love dogs, as if you didn’t already know from the eleventy–nine articles I’ve written about them. They’re filled to the brim with personality, love, and an unerring ability to take up more than half the seat or bed you’re sharing, despite being a fraction of your size. I’d venture so far as to say that I like dogs more than any of the dogs I’ve lived with ever felt about their own species. My Girl was always supremely indifferent to any potential friend who showed interest, while My Guy hops into warrior mode, growling and going on his hind legs to paw at the air with his front legs, in a display that invokes more laughter than fear. Although I give my canine companions a lot of leeway, I like to think that I’m not too far gone in my love. Thankfully, British reality star Vicky Pattison has validated my point, by exhibiting behavior I would never ever do. She just appeared on a dog-centric YouTube show in which she let her dogs lick the inside of her mouth. Bad girl, Vicky!

A reality star left viewers horrified when she let a dog lick inside her mouth. Vicky Pattison shared a joint Instagram post with Butternut Box, a pet food company, on Aug. 22. In a video, part of the brand’s new YouTube series, Walkies, Pattison, 37, could be seen letting a dog get a little too close for comfort. Sitting outdoors, Pattison was joined by her dogs, Max and Milo, and another woman, when one of the canines approached the star and started licking the inside of her mouth. “I’m so sorry,” Pattison — who is best known for her appearances in Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Judge Geordie — said. As the other woman admitted, “Thing is, I do that too,” Pattison cheered with excitement and added, “You know, it makes them happy.” She then leaned in for another kiss from the pup. In the comments section of the post, many viewers were shocked by Pattison’s actions. “What. Did. I. Just. See 😮,” one watcher wrote, as another Instagram user commented, “Can I unsee this?” “I love my dogs like my kids but nooooooo I couldn’t 🤮,” added one more viewer, while another couldn’t help but make light of the moment, writing, “The dogs get better kisses than me 😂🤣.” Others couldn’t help but look at the situation from a health perspective. One user said in a comment, “I love dogs, but they can carry dangerous bacteria in their mouths.” Another added, “My dogs eat each other’s poop 💩it’s a no from me 😂.” After seeing the backlash she was receiving, Pattison — who is also a radio presenter and an author — reacted. “This did not go down well 😂,” she teased in the comments section of the post, between more critiques being sent her way.

Yeah, I’m with all the commenters who expressed a desire to “unsee” that image (which unfortunately is seared into my brain). It’s a step too far, for me. Granted, there are some things I indulge in with my dog of questionable sanitary health, namely letting My Guy (and My Girl before him) sleep in bed with me. Some of my animal-loving friends still wince at that, and I get it, but… snuggles! And yes, I let my dog kiss me — but on skin! My mouth is always closed, and snouts get rerouted when they try to invade the nostrils. I do that because I am the one in charge! That’s what gets me whenever a person says of their pooch, “it makes him happy.” So do any number of unsavory activities, that’s why they’re dependent on us to provide boundaries. My mother used to say that another dog in the family always greeted her with French kisses, to which I’d remind her, each and every time, “It’s only a French kiss if you open your mouth, too.” I suppose I’m a bit of a hypocrite in thinking that skin licks are that much more hygienic than open mouth ones, but that’s the level of cognitive dissonance that feels logical to me!