Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles were seen making out at a London bistro last week

Over the weekend, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen walking arm-in-arm in Rome. They weren’t spotted by a paparazzo, but by a fan who took a furtive video. As it turns out, Zoe and Harry’s early-stages relationship has been an open secret for weeks? Well, it sounds more like people have been seeing them together, out and about, for a week or two. Keep in mind, Zoe is promoting Caught Stealing internationally, and it looks like Harry has been traveling to the same cities to hang out. Deuxmoi said they were seen at Rita’s restaurant in London last week, and People Mag’s source said: “He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run.” Here’s more about their London dates:

Harry Styles has been on a string of dates with Zoe Kravitz, The Sun can reveal. The pair were seen kissing in Rita’s bistro in London’s Soho last Tuesday. And on Sunday Harry, 31, and Zoe, 36, were filmed walking together arm-in-arm in Rome, Italy. Harry and Zoe’s London date took place after the premiere of her new film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square. A source said: “Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing. She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere which is a ten-minute walk away from the bar. They walked in together, it was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple.” On Sunday, former One Direction singer Harry was filmed by a fan in Rome with Zoe. The pair were seen walking arm-in-arm along a cobbled street. Zoe, who is the daughter of rock star Lenny and actress Lisa Bonet, was in France on Thursday for the Caught Stealing premiere in Paris. A second source said: “Zoe flew to Italy to join Harry after she’d finished working. He spends a lot of time in Rome so they decided to meet up there. This is very early days, there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together.” Zoe and her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, 34, were seen partying together in trendy bar Dragon in Paris after the premiere, but a source said they were “just good friends.” Harry has been single since he split from Canadian actress Taylor Russell last May.

[From The Sun]

Yesterday, I remarked that Harry is really Zoe’s type, and several commenters noted that Zoe is HIS type as well. It’s true! The more I think about this coupling, the more it makes sense, although I do sort of feel sorry for Austin Butler? While we don’t really know the deal there, it does feel like he was into her and she friendzoned him and went off with Harry. In my opinion, Harry and Zoe have the potential to be really good for each other. But I still give this three months, tops.