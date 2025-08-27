Travis Kelce’s dad reveals that Travis proposed to Taylor Swift two weeks ago

Taylor Swift really is America’s princess, because it seems like every major demographic is obsessed with her engagement to Travis Kelce. Political reporters were breaking the news live outside the White House, tennis commentators broke the news in the middle of Jannik Sinner’s match, and everyone’s obsessing over the engagement news online. Interestingly enough, Travis’s father Ed Kelce ended up spilling some major tea about the proposal. Is this an unauthorized leak???
Ed Kelce is sharing the details of his son Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal to Taylor Swift. In an interview with News 5’s John Kosich, Ed revealed that the proposal took place “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago” at Kelce’s home.
“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed said. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you….He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”
Following the proposal, “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great. I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say,” he said, “and they, you know, let us know.”
Ed revealed that on Sunday, he supported Kelce at ESPN’s premiere of The Kingdom, telling the outlet, “his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other,” he said.
Y’all know Tree Paine is going to have a sit-down conversation with Travis’s father, right? “You cannot call into a local Cleveland station and spill details about your son’s proposal.” But it’s sweet, and it adds to the “America’s princess” vibe – for royal engagements, the parents always issue statements too. Ed Kelce’s son won the heart of the princess! And I agree with him about “you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.” There was a Twitter thread/conversation months ago about women accidentally messing up their man’s proposals, and it was so funny. Story after story about “he wanted to go see some beautiful garden and I refused because I didn’t want to walk that far, so he proposed in the kitchen.” The proposal is what makes it special, not the location! Still, Travis knows Taylor well enough to know that he needed to go all out.
Photos courtesy of Taylor & Travis’s Instagram.
Ed say nothing and then say less. I thought they were secretly engaged maybe married already. They are wonderful together. I would have given the public one pic from the proposal at most, keep the private life as private as possible.
I’m really happy for these two. And love how their parents are all in, and happy to hang out and thrilled with how happy, comfortable they are together.
It’s also nice to have a prominent woman, who has the attention of lots of young girls, in a solid relationship with a guy who values her, is happy for her success, is happy to be part of her world AND that she seems the same towards him, his success, his world. And that he, as a prominent manly-man, successful athlete is showing young people and dudes that it doesn’t diminish you to be positive, supportive of your partner and be joyful about *their* achievements, not threatened.
Meghan and Harry also model a positive couple dynamic, 2 people who adore each other, celebrate/support each other’s work and interests and show a positive example for people.
I agree. I have a 20-something daughter and while she is not a Swiftie, I feel like she has been in wont of high profile models of relationships like this. Taylor has a successful (understatement of the year) career, good friends and a social life, is close with her family and is in control of her own destiny. But she still wanted to find someone who was in the same place and could accept and celebrate all of that for and with her.
My daughter ended things with her (IMO way too flaky) partner this past spring and has seriously changed her tack in whom she is choosing to date. She’s really had a re-set. This is before Taylor and Travis got engaged of course, but this announcement might solidify her goals. Her roommate is a Swiftie so she will hear about it. Everyone will!
Yes, I really hope this will counter all the pick-up artist stuff, the negging, the fuckboi behaviour, even the tradwife stuff that is currently doing the rounds. You don’t have to make yourself smaller to appeal to the right person, and young girls need to both know this and see it happening.
Well they did get engaged in private good for them I’m sure it must have been special.
Tree is going to do no such thing. Ed and Jason are who they are and Taylor doesn’t have any issues with it. And this isn’t really anything scandalous, an excited father talking…..I am happy for Taylor and Travis. They look so happy together, they get each other, support each other. Travis really is Taylor’s biggest hype man. Like all the best wishes to them. Side note, Jason’s little girls’ are going to make the cutest flower girls.
Am I the only one who is disappointed by the ring?,?
Yes, you are.
The ring is lovely
Germany here, yesterday evening every news outlet in Germany was reporting the engagement. Not just gossip but serious media. Crazy!
Im Very happy for them and can’t wait for the wedding and lots of Babies.
This is the most Cleveland thing ever, and I love it. I believe the actual proposal happened earlier and this is a staged version of it to make the announcement. But that’s just me being cynical.
So the way he words it – about Taylor getting antsy and him putting her off – makes me think they were engaged but not ENGAGED. For example my parents decided to get married in September. My dad did not propose with a ring until January. but my mom has always considered their engagement to be in September because that’s when they said to each other “yes, we’re going to marry each other.”
I kind of figure this was the same way – they discussed marriage, and had reached the point of knowing they were going to marry each other and probably had even discussed a wedding timeline – but this was the actual “down on one knee proposal.” So they were engaged (because I think if you’re discussing a wedding and marriage you’re engaged) but not with the ring and the formal moment etc. and honestly I think that’s how a lot of people handle it especially as older adults.
Oh Ed! What is so sweet about the proposal is how well it shows he knows her. On his podcast, she joked about if Travis wasn’t crazy, the way he approached her was basically what she’d been dreaming of and writing about since she was a teenager. He responded that he went to her tour, and that he listened to her songs.
Clearly he was paying attention! He built her “the secret garden in her mind,” from her song “I hate it here” on Tortured Poets. In the song, she talks about fleeing to that place in her mind when the world gets to be too much. He made that place real for her.
This is so endearing, Papa Kelce is super excited for his Travis and how dope to have two exceptional women as daughters-in-law.
The gardener and florist who worked on the yard of his home did gorgeous work. It reminds me of the Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen engagement photo.
Good for them.
Nah, I actually think this is Tree-condoned. Lots of cute, relatable details slipped out in a way that is much more genuine and wholesome than a source in People.
They could have shut Ed down from doing stuff like this any time in the past couple of years and they haven’t.
Agreed. It’s more homespun and charming than Tree releasing the news to People.com. He’s just being a dad.
It says a lot about Ed and Donna’s household long ago that they have two sons who are happily paired up with strong women.
My thoughts exactly! I don’t think he just called up a news station, I think this was arranged so he could share some of the cute details on their behalf. The part about her getting antsy is so relatable – clearly, they’d been talking about getting engaged, and she was probably like “ok…when’s this happening?”
I knew my now-husband was going to propose for a few months, but didn’t know when. And you can bet I was antsy! This is cute, I’m happy for them.