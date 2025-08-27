Travis Kelce’s dad reveals that Travis proposed to Taylor Swift two weeks ago

Taylor Swift really is America’s princess, because it seems like every major demographic is obsessed with her engagement to Travis Kelce. Political reporters were breaking the news live outside the White House, tennis commentators broke the news in the middle of Jannik Sinner’s match, and everyone’s obsessing over the engagement news online. Interestingly enough, Travis’s father Ed Kelce ended up spilling some major tea about the proposal. Is this an unauthorized leak???

Ed Kelce is sharing the details of his son Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal to Taylor Swift. In an interview with News 5’s John Kosich, Ed revealed that the proposal took place “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago” at Kelce’s home.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed said. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you….He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

Following the proposal, “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great. I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say,” he said, “and they, you know, let us know.”

Ed revealed that on Sunday, he supported Kelce at ESPN’s premiere of The Kingdom, telling the outlet, “his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other,” he said.