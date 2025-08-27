Did Taylor Swift mean to step on Meghan’s news cycle with her engagement post?

There’s been gossip for several years about Taylor Swift and the Duchess of Sussex. The gossip: “is there a beef between the two women?” I remember years ago, when “sources” claimed that Meghan invited Taylor to appear on her Archetypes podcast and Taylor turned her down. This year, the rumor got reheated into “Meghan invited Taylor on Confessions of a Female Founder, but Taylor said no.” I have no idea if those stories were true, but Taylor obviously avoided any and all pod interviews until recently, when she made her pod debut on New Heights. There’s another layer to the beef rumors: Taylor has made a point of cozying up to Prince William a few times over the years, including last year, when William took Charlotte and George to one of Taylor’s Eras concerts in London. Now, there were also rumors that Meghan went to an Eras concert in 2023 (but there were no photos, and I’ve never been sure about that story).

Just a few weeks ago, there was some buzz about a new undercover back-and-forth between Meghan and Taylor. Taylor announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12. The day before, the Sussexes made the splashy announcement that they had signed a new deal with Netflix. There were rumors that Meghan was “mad” that Taylor’s album news overshadowed the contract news. But again, I didn’t really believe it, so I didn’t cover it or really want to engage with the rumor. Which brings me to this week… on Tuesday, Meghan’s WLM Season 2 dropped, as did a new product launch for As Ever. Hours later, Taylor announced her engagement. Coincidence or conspiracy??

Here’s the thing… when I first saw the Taylor news, I did think “wow, Taylor really stole Meghan’s thunder, huh?” It’s not like August 26th – a Tuesday, for the love of God – is even some high holy day in Swift World, right? We don’t know when Travis proposed (his dad said it happened around two weeks ago), so it’s possible that there’s no hidden agenda as to the timing of the announcement, and Taylor truly has no reason to care about stepping on anyone else’s newscycle. But still…Taylor could have announced this at any time… why in the middle of a Tuesday in the last week of August? It’s so random, and we’re so used to decoding Swiftian Easter eggs. What if the biggest Easter egg is that Taylor hates Meghan’s guts??? LMAO.

Anyway, on a pleasant note, Meghan did “like” Taylor’s engagement Instagram post. So did the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Daily Mail noted that Taylor announced this on Meghan’s big day too, and they also made a point of noting that Taylor wore Ralph Lauren in the engagement photos. You know, Ralph Lauren is famously one of Meghan’s favorite labels. *adjusts Swiftian conspiracist tinfoil hat*

Meghan liked Taylor Swifts engagement announcement ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/eJfwQrlWgu — Anne – Duchess Of Success (@TheDuchessZone) August 26, 2025