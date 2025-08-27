They dusted off Jameson Stocks to bad-mouth ‘With Love, Meghan’ again

Quelle surprise, the British press is running the exact same review-bombing play on With Love, Meghan as they did back in March. What continues to be hilarious to me, someone who loves cooking shows and supports the Duchess of Sussex, is that all of the review-bombers clearly watched all of WLM’s Season 2 episodes as soon as they could, and then they proceeded to act as if they’d never seen a cooking/crafting/lifestyle show in their lives. Like… I’m a huge Meghan fan and a fan of cooking shows, and as of this moment, I’ve only had time to watch three episodes. I guess it’s different when you’re being paid by a British outlet to hate on Meghan though. If you’re consuming everything Meghan does – including getting your hands on Meghan’s jam, wine and flower sprinkles – you ARE a fan.
Speaking of running the same play, they dusted off (and deloused, one would imagine) Jameson Stocks yet again. Remember this guy? He claims to be a “celebrity chef” in the UK, and he also claimed that Netflix got in touch with him about working on WLM. Lies. He’s been paid to lie about WLM and Netflix for months now. Well, guess who’s back?
Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has weighed in on Meghan Markle’s future after attempting to binge-watch the latest instalment of her show, With Love, Meghan. On Tuesday, August 2, the Duchess of Sussex returned to our screens with season two of her lifestyle and cooking show, on Netflix. Across the eight-part series, the Duchess, 44, appeared alongside a stellar line-up of guests including David Chang and Clare Smyth. The British chef, who was the first woman in the UK to win three Michelin stars, praised Meghan’s efforts in the kitchen, saying “my goodness, you are a stellar chef.” However, after sitting down to review the series, Jameson claimed that Meghan has become a risk for Netflix, rather than a win.
“In my opinion, she poses more of a liability than an asset,” he said. “The reality is that Netflix offered her a lucrative deal primarily to secure her exclusivity and prevent competitors from acquiring her. That’s the bottom line.”
He then added, “If her debut season had been developed under a show contract like the one she currently has, I seriously doubt it would have been greenlit.”
The chef, who has cooked for King Charles and serves as a proud ambassador of the King’s Trust, also questioned who was involved in getting the show off the ground for a second season.He argued that the partnership has damaged Netflix’s image as much as her own.
“Netflix are a streaming giant. I think this program doesn’t just look bad on her. It also makes Netflix look average,” he claimed.
Following such strong opinions from the first season, Jameson admitted that he “approached” season two with a complete “open mind”, and was hoping there would be a huge shake up to improve this season, which he truly welcomed. However, he was quick to say “Barely two minutes into the opening credits, I found myself wondering why I was even watching this nonsense.”
“The conversation between her and Daniel [Martin] was about as engaging as watching a sheep graze. It felt just as staged and artificial as The Truman Show. When Daniel turns around and says, ‘I can’t believe they’re coming,’ referring to the two celebrity guests, I couldn’t help but think, seriously? Netflix is paying these people to show up—they’re not here for the fun of it.”
Jameson went further, saying Meghan “comes across as spoilt and privileged, and even her interactions with her so-called friends on the show feel staged, fake, and awkward.”
“The reality is that Netflix offered her a lucrative deal primarily to secure her exclusivity and prevent competitors from acquiring her.” LMAoooo. “You don’t understand, if Netflix hadn’t signed another contract with Meghan, she would have gone somewhere else for a lucrative contract” is a hell of talking point. “If her debut season had been developed under a show contract like the one she currently has, I seriously doubt it would have been greenlit.” What? It’s widely believed that WLM is one of the major reasons why Netflix gave the Sussexes a new contract. Netflix’s executives have been pleased with WLM and Netflix is Meghan’s partner in As Ever. Stocks has no idea what the f–k he’s even arguing.
Charles apparently gave stocks his blessing to slam Meghan. And Charles has the lazy heir.
Or louses like this will say anything for money–Meghan made that point in an interview yesterday. Although I wouldn’t put it past Charles to tacitly or formally OK the hate reviews.
Huh, I didn’t know you could get Wi-Fi under the troll bridge where he lives. And let’s not be all disingenuous here – he knows exactly why he was watching “this nonsense.” Because he’s getting paid to bad-mouth Meghan.
I notice that they’ve asked some obscure male chef that no one has ever heard of, not Jamie Oliver or Angela Hartnett. To me, Meghan’s show is similar to Nigella Lawson’s cooking shows.
I for one am thrilled that Clare Smyth has connected with Meghan! We paid a small fortune to go to her Sydney restaurant for my birthday and I nearly wept with happiness at the experience.
Some people stand on principle, just maybe she is not desperate for honorary status.
Saying that Megan is coming off “spoiled and privileged” when attempting to defend the ROYAL FAMILY…
Good lord this man is dumb.
Yep. Sounds like another princess that takes yacht vacations and counts tweets as work.
I hope he received more than 60£ for watching season 2.
Now he is jealous of Daniel getting his face dab by Meghan, I don’t think a bath bomb, would work on Jameson, he needs a flea dip bath.
I’m sure he made his comments for free. He’s in the press again so there’s no such thing as negative publicity for a bottom feeder like him.
Well, I’m going to disagree. I’m pretty sure I like season 2 more than season one. Meghan even does a little travel to fish markets and olive oil farms and wineries. It’s just a lovely show.
Yes, it seems like the whole production is more comfortable in season 2. I enjoyed it all – I definitely want to make the vegan curry and I might even go for the yogurt and green tea mask.
Does this dude have a job? How does he have time to comment on every single thing that Meghan does? And wasn’t his claim to fame that he originally said Netflix wanted him to consult on the show and he said no? How come he’s not busy filming his own show for Netflix right now, if he knows what it takes to make an engaging show and he’s such an in-demand chef?
He just sounds all around bitter. Bitter that Meghan is successful. Bitter that Meghan has a TV show in ” his field”. Bitter that Michelin starred and world renowned chefs have appeared on both seasons of her show. And bitter that she is seeing the success he clearly feels he deserves.
He also sounds like a man desperate to get paid. Paid to be a bitter betty about Meghan. Like he decided 2 minutes in that he couldn’t stand it. Please. I don’t believe he even watched the whole season 2. Just picked a few details from the beginning, some details that have already been covered in the media, said some sh-t and then got paid.
I could have sworn it was Meg who called Clare a stellar chef. Anywho, i watched all 8 eps in one sitting. I really enjoyed this season, a lot more than the first (which i also enjoyed). I loved the side recipes which allowed most of the episode to concentrate on the adventure of it all. That was more my speed and a lot of fun.
Jameson is a grifting fool. That’s all i have to say about that loser.
I see Chef Pig Pen is back. His restaurants can’t be doing well if he’s getting his slag off check. Looking like the health inspector comes into your restaurant every day has that effect on business.
Love it! Chef Pig Pen took a cheap shot at Daniel but not at Clare. If he did, his goose would be cooked.
I thought Jameson Stock is a chef. Since when is he an expert streaming streaming contracts?
“The reality is that Netflix offered her a lucrative deal primarily to secure her exclusivity and prevent competitors from acquiring her. ”
Yes, Harry and Meghan are successful and in demand that’s why Netflix want to work with them.
Approaching the new serious with open mine? LMAO He should have turned off the telly after the initial two seconds to put himself out of misery and spare anybody else his miserable review.
I mean isn’t that the whole point of a contract in general? When i signed contracts with wedding vendors, for example, the purpose was to agree on financial terms and to lock in the date so that other brides (ie “competitors”) couldn’t sign that same vendor for that day.
any contract signed in the business world involves some sort of deal to secure at least some level of exclusivity.
i am laughing – she has bigger names on this season than the first season – and some of those are big CHEF names. But this random dude has opinions on…..on what? Netflix paying her? Daniel Martin being supportive and cute and “small but mighty?”
I’ve only watched the first two episodes so far but its adorable and fun. Its exactly what people want from a lifestyle show. and the other thing is – its not a reality show. this isn’t a game of “two chefs walk into a kitchen and are given a challenge by Meghan!!!” its all clearly planned out and organized a la Ina deciding to “surprise” Jeffrey with a picnic or something. and thats completely fine bc that’s what we expect in these kinds of shows.
What a maroon.
It’s not surprising he was put in front of the public with his hate bashing. Wonder how much he is paid to spew his hate. We know Chuckles and Peg have money is this what they loosen the purse strings to pay for? I believe they do! They probably have a huge hate budget.
As my Grandma would say, “Bless his little heart, he is so jealous his eyes should be bright green.”
Interesting. The Express’s first two paras are largely positive, with one positive line from the Express itself and one self-own from the lousy troll. Talking about British chef Clare Smyth, the Express itself says, “The British chef, who was the first woman in the UK to win three Michelin stars, praised Meghan’s efforts in the kitchen, saying “my goodness, you are a stellar chef.” Then the Express pivots straight to the louse-infested troll claiming that, “The reality is that Netflix offered her a lucrative deal primarily to secure her exclusivity and prevent competitors from acquiring her. That’s the bottom line.” That’s hardly a diss, dude. Take another hit from the bong. It’s almost like the Daily Express can’t bring itself to completely trash Meghan.
The louse-infested troll’s spiel is mostly about Netflix. How, in his expert opinion, Netflix is damaging its reputation with Meghan’s show. Who at Netflix green-lit this deal, he demands to know! He also doesn’t seem to understand that season 2 was already in the can. Hmmm, let’s let Netflix decide whether this is damaging their reputation, OK?
I watched one episode last night–I can’t process more than a few at a time, or anyway that’s how I justify taking my time to savor it.
So he has clearly missed that the netflix CEO loves Meghan and is very vocal about that. I saw a quote from him recently (not sure if it was a recent quote or not) that was basically “whether you love her or hate her, you watch her.” and that’s what netflix cares about.
What a disgrace for King Charles who appointed Jameson, a proven lair . as ambassador to the King”s Trust.
I wouldn’t want this unwashed fleabag handling my food.
This guy really wants a TV show and he’s upset that Meghan got one.
I just spent a few minutes googling this bloke and I still can’t find out where he actually won his Michelin stars. Normally that would be brought up? I watch a good few UK food shows and he hasn’t been on any of them or even mentioned. I couldn’t even find a Wiki for him just now.
This guy comes across like he wants to be a celebrity more than a chef, with a few c-list exes like Kerry Katona.