They dusted off Jameson Stocks to bad-mouth ‘With Love, Meghan’ again

Quelle surprise, the British press is running the exact same review-bombing play on With Love, Meghan as they did back in March. What continues to be hilarious to me, someone who loves cooking shows and supports the Duchess of Sussex, is that all of the review-bombers clearly watched all of WLM’s Season 2 episodes as soon as they could, and then they proceeded to act as if they’d never seen a cooking/crafting/lifestyle show in their lives. Like… I’m a huge Meghan fan and a fan of cooking shows, and as of this moment, I’ve only had time to watch three episodes. I guess it’s different when you’re being paid by a British outlet to hate on Meghan though. If you’re consuming everything Meghan does – including getting your hands on Meghan’s jam, wine and flower sprinkles – you ARE a fan.

Speaking of running the same play, they dusted off (and deloused, one would imagine) Jameson Stocks yet again. Remember this guy? He claims to be a “celebrity chef” in the UK, and he also claimed that Netflix got in touch with him about working on WLM. Lies. He’s been paid to lie about WLM and Netflix for months now. Well, guess who’s back?

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has weighed in on Meghan Markle’s future after attempting to binge-watch the latest instalment of her show, With Love, Meghan. On Tuesday, August 2, the Duchess of Sussex returned to our screens with season two of her lifestyle and cooking show, on Netflix. Across the eight-part series, the Duchess, 44, appeared alongside a stellar line-up of guests including David Chang and Clare Smyth. The British chef, who was the first woman in the UK to win three Michelin stars, praised Meghan’s efforts in the kitchen, saying “my goodness, you are a stellar chef.” However, after sitting down to review the series, Jameson claimed that Meghan has become a risk for Netflix, rather than a win. “In my opinion, she poses more of a liability than an asset,” he said. “The reality is that Netflix offered her a lucrative deal primarily to secure her exclusivity and prevent competitors from acquiring her. That’s the bottom line.” He then added, “If her debut season had been developed under a show contract like the one she currently has, I seriously doubt it would have been greenlit.” The chef, who has cooked for King Charles and serves as a proud ambassador of the King’s Trust, also questioned who was involved in getting the show off the ground for a second season.He argued that the partnership has damaged Netflix’s image as much as her own. “Netflix are a streaming giant. I think this program doesn’t just look bad on her. It also makes Netflix look average,” he claimed. Following such strong opinions from the first season, Jameson admitted that he “approached” season two with a complete “open mind”, and was hoping there would be a huge shake up to improve this season, which he truly welcomed. However, he was quick to say “Barely two minutes into the opening credits, I found myself wondering why I was even watching this nonsense.” “The conversation between her and Daniel [Martin] was about as engaging as watching a sheep graze. It felt just as staged and artificial as The Truman Show. When Daniel turns around and says, ‘I can’t believe they’re coming,’ referring to the two celebrity guests, I couldn’t help but think, seriously? Netflix is paying these people to show up—they’re not here for the fun of it.” Jameson went further, saying Meghan “comes across as spoilt and privileged, and even her interactions with her so-called friends on the show feel staged, fake, and awkward.”

“The reality is that Netflix offered her a lucrative deal primarily to secure her exclusivity and prevent competitors from acquiring her.” LMAoooo. “You don’t understand, if Netflix hadn’t signed another contract with Meghan, she would have gone somewhere else for a lucrative contract” is a hell of talking point. “If her debut season had been developed under a show contract like the one she currently has, I seriously doubt it would have been greenlit.” What? It’s widely believed that WLM is one of the major reasons why Netflix gave the Sussexes a new contract. Netflix’s executives have been pleased with WLM and Netflix is Meghan’s partner in As Ever. Stocks has no idea what the f–k he’s even arguing.