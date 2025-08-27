King William ‘won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen did’

Last week, the British press really turned on the Prince and Princess of Wales in a big way, all because of the Waleses’ planned move to their “forever home,” Forest Lodge. Alongside the Forest Lodge news, William and Kate’s office confirmed that they will never live in Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace at any time, and they plan to live a humble life in a modest eight-bedroom lodge, where they’ll mostly tweet their support instead of showing up. Robert Jobson accused William of wanting to be a “part-time monarch,” but imo, even that is wishful thinking – they’ll be lucky if William even commits to part-time hours. Robert Hardman basically said that when the time comes, the prime minister will have to order the Keens to live in Buckingham Palace (or at least order them to live in London). Well, Richard Palmer at The i Newspaper tried to do some clean-up on the whole “lazy parttime king” narrative. The basic message is: no, you don’t understand, William isn’t going to do jacksh-t, because he’s more impact-focused!!
Under King William, the number of working Royals is expected to fall to five or six, around half the number now and a third of the total at times in the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
“William won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen did. So he’ll have to work smarter,” one Royal source said. It is likely to mean more of a focus on short-term campaigns and events bringing various charities together rather than the King and his family each representing hundreds of voluntary organisations.
Princess Anne, who marked her 75th birthday on 15 August, has indicated she is prepared to work on and Edward and Sophie, once minor figures, are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in this reign and the next under William. But there will be no room for their children on the taxpayer-funded payroll.
Prince George, the 12-year-old future king, will undertake his own Royal duties eventually, perhaps after a spell in the Armed Forces but it is too early to say for definite yet whether his siblings Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, will have careers outside of the Firm or will be working Royals supporting the family.
“William and Catherine are modern parents. They may have their thoughts but I think they’ll wait to see what the children want to do,” one former senior aide said, refusing – like several others – to rule out the possibility that both Charlotte and Louis could ultimately have careers outside the family.
If Prince Harry and Meghan had stayed, then they would have had a prominent role but the chances of their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, representing the British monarchy in the future are said to be negligible and probably would have been even if their parents had remained.
William V’s reign is likely to continue to embrace the pomp and ceremony for which the Royal Family is famous but in many ways it will start to resemble more closely the more informal and modest counterparts in Europe, the so-called “bicycling monarchies”. Once seen as a negative by Britons wedded to the grandeur of our Royalty, these more informal monarchies are now just as popular, if not more so, than ours domestically. What worked for Queen Elizabeth often does not for King Charles and when William becomes king, it is likely that we will see an even more informal style.
Even during official engagements there will often be less formality. William, like his brother Prince Harry, has never really wanted to have line-ups of dignitaries at every event and is no fan of Lord Lieutenants, the monarchy’s ceremonial official representatives in each county whose expenses cost taxpayers around £1.5m a year.
In 2016 William suggested he would be less political than his father and more like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. But since then he and Kate have eschewed many of the traditional ribbon-cutting duties, choosing instead to focus on a small number of campaigns, such as ending homelessness, combatting climate change, and giving children a better start in life. That approach is expected to continue in the next reign. “It’s all about impact,” one senior aide said.
A smaller number of working Royals doing fewer engagements should mean fewer staff – the couple currently employ 68, about half the number who worked for Charles at his peak as Prince of Wales. It could also mean a real-terms drop in the cost of the monarchy, and possibly savings for the taxpayer. The Palace, which is already sensitive to criticism about the cost of the monarchy and worried about a review of the Sovereign Grant due in 2027, will be conscious of the need to save money. How much exactly remains to be seen. At the moment the cost of monarchy amounts to £132m directly from the taxpayer in the Sovereign Grant, rising to an estimated £500m when security and various other funding sources are added.
Under King Charles, there’s already been a reduced number of working royals and yet the Sovereign Grant has been vastly increased. That’s because the SG was set as a percentage of “income” derived from royal properties, and the Crown is now making so much money from leasing their land for wind farms. It’s very, very likely that “King William” will still have an SG over £130 million, all to finance five or six working royals (several of whom will be over the age of 65). “It’s all about impact” is WILD considering nothing Will and Kate do has any impact, ever. Their charitable patronages are always in desperate need of money, and there are fewer royals acting as patrons to fewer charities. The idea of a “bicycling monarchy” is that the monarchy is more streamlined AND responsive AND visible. What William wants is not that – he wants an Edwardian monarchy where he can disappear for weeks or months and people only expect to see him once in a blue moon, and he doesn’t want to do literally any work beyond that.
Half a billion pounds because of security. That’s worse than who could have thought. All that swanning around in multiple international holidays and Uber choppers, they have security 24/7 with them all the time.
As for this
“ to focus on a small number of campaigns, such as ending homelessness,”
By having multiple forever homes.
“ combatting climate change”
With Uber choppers, multiple holidays and Greek island yachts
“, and giving children a better start in life”
Ahhhhhly Yahhhhhhs
“Work smarter”? These are two words that are not in King Pegs dictionary. He doesn’t work and he isn’t smart. As for cousins helping him? Helping him do what? Play video games or vacation or day drinking? Or maybe help him think up new ways to hate his brother? What a load of shit. Is “work smarter “ there new version of lazy as f**k? I believe it is!
Why does no one question the fact that all those duchies and estates still belong to that one family and the British people pay all kinds of rents, duties AND upkeep for all of them?? Give that shit back to the people, get a nice sallary, commeasurate to other heads of state and go to the office every day.
Well, after all, who needs cousins when you have your children? Much cuter! /s
I think maybe we knew the cousins weren’t going to help but I actually see that level of wishful thinking in other royal forums all the time— once Charles dies and his cousins/siblings retire or die off, William will ask Zara et al to step up. Hopefully this will put an end to that delusion.
Well, it will be his choice not to have his cousins working in the monarchy. And that will be bc he doesn’t want to share the money and prefers to keep it for himself. Bc the SG is unlikely to be reduced in 2027. But hey it would be cool if it was reduced. Seriously doubt, however, that William is advocating for that so he can spare us with all this bs talk about cost-cutting.
Why will there be no room for Anne and Sophie’s children on the payroll? The SG can’t be decreased – the percentage of income derived can be decreased, but not the actual payout. There’s plenty of money if he wants to recruit his cousins. And how will his focus on impact be different when he becomes king? We’ve already seen that he can’t focus on anything for more than an announcement and he’s had zero impact with any of his projects.
This guy is in for rude awakening when he ascends to the throne. If, as I expect, Charles dies within a couple of years then the sole focus for the UK media will be on WanK; the kids will still be minors and years away from taking on royal duties.
If the Sovereign Grant isn’t modified in some way as a result of the review in 2027 to significantly reduce the money given to the monarchy, there will be problems. The UK economy is in trouble and even the most rabid working class royalists will not swallow the PR.
What the government and Establishment will do is something that I can’t wait to witness. Hubris is going to be William’s downfall.
The Edwardian monarchy, like the Victorian one before, it was very visible and the extended family carried out a ton of events, with serious, actual impact, at home and abroad. Victoria may have retired to Windsor, Osborne and Balmoral after being widowed (though really just from 1861-71) but even she was seen more than William. And her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were very public.
William wants a Georgian monarchy. Though without the culture.
work smarter? Peggs does not work much and is not smart or smarter. Modern parents? LOL. Lazy self entitled couple taking many vacations and not setting an example for the children. imo. Peggs has already been “political.” talking about how he will ensure there is peace in the middle east..
“ The idea of a “bicycling monarchy” is that the monarchy is more streamlined AND responsive AND visible. What William wants is not that – he wants an Edwardian monarchy where he can disappear for weeks or months and people only expect to see him once in a blue moon, and he doesn’t want to do literally any work beyond that.”
🎯. To bicycle to work you have to actually… work. Not order your staff to draft vapid tweets, hate on your small niece and nephew, and put together insipid soft-focus videos while you sunbathe on another country’s foreign minister’s megayacht before heading into your two-month vacation.
Peggs will no way have the bicycle monarchy. I think he likes the showing off of royal wealth but does not share it. Less formality? So why does Peggs demand that he be called Sir.