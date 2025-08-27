Duchess Meghan’s As Ever has a new jam/spread flavor: orange marmalade

Yesterday, at noon EST, As Ever dropped another product line to coincide with the season season of With Love, Meghan. Minus a limited-edition honey, all of the old favorites were back in stock, including all of the teas, the flower sprinkles, the shortbread mix, etc. Meghan added a new jam flavor: orange marmalade. Raspberry is STILL not in stock, and there’s no indication that apricot will ever be offered again! Still, I’m really into As Ever’s “hero product,” the jam/spread, and I like oranges, so I bought two jars. I will let you know when I get them, and when I get my replacement/gift apricot jam. I swear to God, if the As Ever system steals these jars like it did with my apricot jam, I will march straight to the Daily Mail to complain!!
Interestingly enough, I double-checked As Ever’s site this morning, roughly 18 hours after the product launch. None of the items are labeled “sold out.” So… either the products aren’t selling like they were back in April and June, or… Meghan finally worked out her supply line and she understands the demand for these products now. I think it’s the latter – the orange marmalade might be As Ever’s first jam flavor with a huge amount in stock.
Meanwhile, as everything was happening all at once on Tuesday, Prince Harry surprised his wife with a special gift – a huge, blown-up photo of Meghan and Guy Markle, her late beagle son. Meghan posted the video of the art piece, with Lili running around excitedly. An appearance of Lili on Meghan’s IG Stories has already caused at least one hilarious meltdown – The Royalist Substack was huffing and puffing about “WHAT ABOUT PRIVACY.” These people really have to stop banging their heads against a wall every single time Meghan posts something personal and sweet on her social media.
Yesterday, the Royalist also posted a scathing review of the second season of As Ever, claiming that she attacked the royal family because the Queen liked women to wear pantyhose. These royal rats exhaust me. The video clearly keeps Lili’s face obscured, but as Meghan pointed out, Sykes needs to make a living.
I watched the whole season yesterday – there was no mention of pantyhose. They’re just trying to confuse things by mixing in Meghan’s interview with Emily Chang.
Eurydice, I thought of you during the final episode when Jose Andres brought Meghan a gift of his mom’s favorite cheez! Your fave😂
@Jais – lol, I know. It was moment of horror – so much blue cheese!!
Now see I love a blue cheese but even I was like whoa that’s a lot of blue cheese. The way I jinxed myself by hoping the new spread wouldn’t be orange and claiming I wouldn’t get it. And yet I did. Will report back on my review though, lol. If Meghan gets me liking orange marmalade now that would be something.
Did not order anything. What a nice picture of her and Guy!! Guy does feature in the new season 2 in the episodes that I have seen so far so yes she must have filmed them with season 1. All it shows of Lily is the back of her not her front or face so Lily does have privacy.
Orange marmalade and cottage cheese on toast is delicious!
Brilliant. A must try.
That actually sounds really good, like they would complement each other very well!
I ordered 2 jars. Love orange and lemon. Can’t wait to taste the blend of those two citrus flavors.
They had to manufacture more apricot spread, so I wonder if there will be more available after the back orders are fulfilled.
Are apricots and raspberries in season right now? It could be that she’s making these jams and spreads “seasonal”?
I don’t know, but if they’re sending me my 2 jars of apricot spread, then they have to have made more of it.
I feel like Cali growing seasons must be different than east coast so I have no idk. The show was such a beautiful love letter to Cali and especially the social area.
i ordered two of the orange marmalade. I cant remember the last time i had it, lol, but if its half as good as the raspberry spread I’m going to want that second jar haha.
The picture is gorgeous and what a sweet gesture from harry to have it like that when she woke up, especially since we see so much of Guy in the series.
I live in FL and love Orange Marmalade. I’ve bought some when I go direct to the Orchards store to buy oranges and grapefruit and I can tell you the I was happy to see it for only $9. I thought about buying more but I’m traveling and won’t be home until Nov and have 2 jars of apricot on the way so don’t really need more than that.
I’m also think the jams are going to be seasonal. As of this morning everything is still available. Even the wine. Do I dare hope that I may be able to order some when I return home in early Nov.
She said in the Bloomberg interview that she kept the economics at the fore – if a teenaged Meghan could afford to buy one of her products was a test.
She’s got it good. She knows she’s a role model.
I think they just figured out the supply chain issue. But I also think that that means it’s going to impact what she has in stock. Meghan says she didn’t want for her products to constantly be unavailable for purchase, so if she can’t get what she probably considers a reasonable amount in stock she may not make it available again. I’d imagine preferring not to sell something period, rather than restocking just to sell out in a day, when people have complained the most about that.
And the privacy thing again good grief. I wish they would just be upfront that they don’t want Meghan or Harry doing anything that would disturb their predetermined narratives. Whether it’s being on instagram, showing up for an event, or giving interviews. They would like it very much if you would allow them to speak for you and not yourself.
Agree. And Megan said they had to up the stock to a million. As nice as it is to sell out quickly it’s not good in the long run to never have stock available.
I agree that i think they got the supply chain issue figured out. I wouldn’t be surprised if they offer items that sell out quickly with the label “limited supply” or something, like they did with the honey. in an interview or podcast she mentioned how many hits they were getting on launch days, and the second launch day had significantly more visitors and orders than the first day – so it seems someone on her team figured out the inventory.
Aw Guy! There are so many clips of Guy in the series that it must be so bittersweet. And the BM are the one who claimed the Sussexes left bc of privacy, which they never said, so them yelling what about privacy is just a circle dance
Excited for my two jars of marmalade!
Sykes is being such a whiny little b****. Best case, he’s trying to figure out the audience for his new Substack, but I actually doubt that. Fact is, Meghan’s Insta has been pretty silent for a few months, but employers want you to be on social media (two of my employers did and I’m sure Netflix does) and they even tell you to post the occasional personal tidbit (she didn’t show Lily’s face), to keep your Insta less business-y.
In other news, derangers are still claiming her kids don’t exist. Maybe this is an answer to that. She can’t win.
Parents love sharing cute videos, photos of their kids. Meghan isn’t doing anything different. I would say she is being more protective by not showing their faces because of their different situation.
I suspect that the raspberry and apricot spreads won’t be restocked until next year when the fruit is once again in season.
And yet the keens were talking about wanting privacy when they evicted those living near their forever mansion . Of course the media never mentions that.
I’m not the target audience for mail order products but if As ever offered something unique, I’d give it a try. For now, I can get comparable versions at my local stores without the wait.
It’s unique because the flavors are different from anything you’ll find in stores, but hopefully, they’ll start selling it there soon.
Her spreads depend upon seasonality and availability of the fruit because they’re likely not sourced internationally. The raspberry and apricot will probably be back next year when they’re in season. It was even mentioned early-on that things will be seasonal. People are just used to being able to get spreads from big brands year-round and that’s not going to be the case here.
I got all emotional seeing Guy
I was so disappointed when I saw no Raspberry Spread available to buy, just still showing the “coming soon” label 😩! I live in the UK and had even opened a Shopito account hoping to finally be able to purchase some along with the crepe and cookie mix. I detest marmalade so didn’t purchase anything from this drop because the shipping fees would have made it way too expensive.
I hope Meg sorts out whatever the issues are regarding the Raspberry Spread. On a positive note, the items didn’t sell out within hours, so the stock levels are meeting their scaled up expectations re demand and maintaining an available inventory.
That gift of the photo is SO sweet. I’m a dog person and though I never met Guy, I swear I choked up every time his little face was on screen. When I saw that framed photo on M’s IG, I started crying again! It gets me every time.
I’m a dog person and especially a beagle person. Beagles are the best. RIP Guy.
And yes I have pictures of my dogs all over my house.
I’m not a marmalade girl anymore. When I was a kid I used that stuff on toast all the time — I can’t have that stuff anymore. I’m looking forward a possible As ever apple butter…
Oooh yes, apple butter – maybe for the holidays?
The video was very sweet.