Duchess Meghan’s As Ever has a new jam/spread flavor: orange marmalade

Yesterday, at noon EST, As Ever dropped another product line to coincide with the season season of With Love, Meghan. Minus a limited-edition honey, all of the old favorites were back in stock, including all of the teas, the flower sprinkles, the shortbread mix, etc. Meghan added a new jam flavor: orange marmalade. Raspberry is STILL not in stock, and there’s no indication that apricot will ever be offered again! Still, I’m really into As Ever’s “hero product,” the jam/spread, and I like oranges, so I bought two jars. I will let you know when I get them, and when I get my replacement/gift apricot jam. I swear to God, if the As Ever system steals these jars like it did with my apricot jam, I will march straight to the Daily Mail to complain!!

Interestingly enough, I double-checked As Ever’s site this morning, roughly 18 hours after the product launch. None of the items are labeled “sold out.” So… either the products aren’t selling like they were back in April and June, or… Meghan finally worked out her supply line and she understands the demand for these products now. I think it’s the latter – the orange marmalade might be As Ever’s first jam flavor with a huge amount in stock.

Meanwhile, as everything was happening all at once on Tuesday, Prince Harry surprised his wife with a special gift – a huge, blown-up photo of Meghan and Guy Markle, her late beagle son. Meghan posted the video of the art piece, with Lili running around excitedly. An appearance of Lili on Meghan’s IG Stories has already caused at least one hilarious meltdown – The Royalist Substack was huffing and puffing about “WHAT ABOUT PRIVACY.” These people really have to stop banging their heads against a wall every single time Meghan posts something personal and sweet on her social media.

Aww… A morning surprise from Prince Harry for his wife.❤️ And little Princess Lilibet 🥰#HarryandMeghan 🎥 Meghan pic.twitter.com/axgGjd8TgI — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) August 26, 2025