People: Prince George needs Forest Lodge to live ‘as normal a life as possible’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is Prince George at 12: The Boy Who Will Be King. This perhaps would have been more fitting on or around his twelfth birthday more than a month ago, but I think the timing suggests that Kensington Palace understands that the Forest Lodge news landed poorly. This is their pivot: see, Prince William and Kate are so focused on the best way to raise the heir, look at what a normal kid he is, see, that’s our REAL job! I also doubt that People Mag would have felt empowered to put a literal child on their cover unless they got the nod (if not explicit permission) from Kensington Palace. Well, enjoy some highlights about “the boy who will be king.” This actually made me feel sorry for George, btw.
George met veterans on VE Day: “This was the first sign of George taking on future duties,” Russell Myers of The Mirror tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Even though he is so young, he seems to have grown in confidence over the last couple of years.” For observers, the moment highlighted how William and Kate, both 43, have been carefully preparing their eldest son for the throne. “It’s a slow game, and it gets him used to it on the couple’s terms rather than anybody else’s,” a palace insider says.
George is serious: “He comes across as a serious chap,” the insider adds. “To have the world’s eyes on you, especially when you’re so young, is demanding.” Yet those who know him well say he also has a playful streak.
He does the right things: “He does the right things at the right moment, as any 12-year-old would—and that’s all that matters,” says a source close to the palace.
George has never been to boarding schools: Following a summer in which his mother has been regaining strength nearly a year after chemotherapy, George is returning to Lambrook School in September for his final year alongside Charlotte and Louis. Unlike previous heirs, he has always attended coed day schools. “That chimes with William wanting to do things in a more modern way, putting all three children in the same school,” says royal author Sally Bedell Smith. “It’s a new direction — groundbreaking for the royal family.”
But will he go to Eton next year? But a pivotal decision lies ahead: where he will continue his education next year. For most royal watchers, Eton College — the all-boys boarding school where William thrived — is the front-runner, conveniently close to the family’s new home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, where they plan to settle by year’s end.
Forest Lodge is important to George!! William and Kate have anchored themselves in Windsor, determined to give their children as normal a life as possible. At Forest Lodge, they plan to maintain the routines that matter most: school drop-offs and pickups, sports games and everyday family moments — all without live-in staff.
The importance of the Middletons: George’s home life mirrors the happy country-centered childhood Kate enjoyed. Living just 30 minutes away, Kate’s hands-on parents, Carole and Michael, play an unusually prominent role in shaping the life of a future King. “Kate’s family has set the pace, and William has been very happy to take the lead from them,” says royal author Robert Lacey. “Many decisions they’ve made echo Middleton decisions.”
What happens if King Charles passes in the next few years: With King Charles, 76, still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, questions about the future are inevitable. If George becomes heir to the throne before finishing school, any bestowal of the title Prince of Wales may be delayed by William. “They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles,” the insider says. Adds Lacey: “I imagine that when William talks to George about things like this, he uses words like ‘destiny’ rather than ‘duty.’ ‘Duty’ has a sense of being trapped; ‘destiny’ has a sense of choice.”
A normal kid: “He is the most normal 12-year-old future monarch we have ever had,” says the close palace insider. “And that is a very good thing.”
I actually think Sweden’s Princess Estelle is probably the most “normal” yet prepared future monarch – Estelle’s parents seem to be doing a great job of letting her be a kid, but also preparing her for her future role, and including her on all kinds of state events. As for George… this piece absolutely felt like George’s parents using him as a human deflection shield when they got bad press for the Forest Lodge move. The explicit mention of Forest Lodge as part of George’s “normal” life says it all (to me). Yeah, I do feel sorry for those kids.
Ok so now it’s George that needs Forest Lodge? Sure sure let’s get him involved so it will be more palatable to have how many homes? A normal life my ass. I still remember a story about normal George saying to another child to that one day he will be king because the child did something he didn’t like. So yes normal George needs a normal house with eight bedrooms and a ballroom.
And he’s only going to live in there for less than a year by the time they move in since it’s highly likely he’s going to go to board at Eaton then to college after that.
They liked to use their children as a shield for their bad decisions, now that the Sussexes have fled.
This kid needs nothing and will never have a normal childhood.. maybe his parents should look at their anger issues instead of thinking a new home will change the emotional damage they cause with their behavior.
I feel sorry for George too. He always looks miserable in front of the cameras. I suspect he’s a reserved lad who’d rather just be left alone.
And his parents trotting him and his siblings out as a distraction and an excuse is just ick. It shows a real lack of care.
I think they are doing everything in their power to make sure he never is king, even if they don’t realize it.
Because nothing says “normal childhood” like a secluded, 8 bedroom property with a private road
Right up there with calling Berkshire the country when it’s the equivalent of Darien, CT or “backcountry” Greenwich, CT. They need Range Rovers to go through the “backcountry ” 20 minutes before emerging to a downtown village with $100 wines and $30 a pound cheeses.
George reminds me of a young Chuck. Emotionally stunted and terrible when he grows up.
And where was he on VJ80? What an awful reminder he was there for VE but not VJ.
Keep on misfiring Lazies, it’s not going to get any easier.
I wish someone would inform Parents Of The Year that there is no such thing as a ‘normal’ childhood for a boy who will one day be crowned King of England. I also think it’s important to acknowledge the implications that a traditional royal upbringing is NOT normal and that the dysfunctional behavior of previous and current monarchs needs to be examined with more scrutiny.
And it is not normalcy to take lavish vacations with parents on yachts and expensive resorts and so on.
Sounds to me like William is just jealous that Harry actually gets to raise his kids like normal children. His attitude is basically, ‘If Harry can do it, so can I. But let’s be real there’s nothing remotely normal about George’s life and not preparing him for that is doing him a real disservice.
I feel like we’ve already skipped William’s reign & it’s all about grooming George to be King. This cover story is ridiculous. Let him be a kid for a little longer. My favourite George video was from when he was a baby & he threw the stuffed animal. I’ve always had a soft spot for him. I hate how they have him in suits already, looking like a businessman. He doesn’t even have a great father to look up to (he’ll find that out when he’s older). It’s like William doesn’t want to work but “here’s George”. Let’s hope he doesn’t crack under the pressure.
I don’t want the kids of billionaires to be normal. I want them to be superhuman in their ability to solve the world’s problems because they have the means. I want them to multilingual, cultured, well-behaved…Maybe they can go to school to be doctors or nurses. Maybe they can major in public policy or engineering.
I don’t know…I’m just tired of the normal kid schtick. Your kids aren’t normal.
This reminds me of when people used to talk about GWB as someone they could have a beer with. I don’t need to have a beer with my president. i need them to be competent in their role and to be experienced and intelligent etc.
george does not need to be normal and in fact should not be. His life is not ever going to be normal, his “destiny” is not normal. they should be treating him as such – education, foreign languages, travel to other countries and not just on yachts, PR training, speech lessons, etc. I’m not saying he needed to be in king bootcamp at 2 years old, but you start these things in age appropriate ways.
I thought the keens wanted privacy and relative normalcy for their kids. As Normal As possible?! A child on multiple covers of Magazines is not normal. Putting the kids on covers of People Magazine is a bit much. And this child is given high expectations, which is a lot to place on a 12 year old. Sorry George is not the “most normal” heir to the heir that was “ever had.” And he is not given the supposed privacy. Lots of attention to the Middletons–Carole must be corresponding with People. George met Veterans but his parents ditched the event honoring WW II vets.
If they abolished the monarchy, George would have a normal childhood and life.
Saying he (implied always) does the right things puts much pressure on the child. People make mistakes and do not always do or say the right things. Also what if he is not strong is some school subjects, would he feel worse if he is called Perfect?
That was a really weird line. no one – especially not a kid – does the right thing all the time.
Next it will be Louis on the cover with usual stereotyping.
Hey Lazies, how does moving to an 8-bedroom house meet George’s needs? You’d actually think Adelaide would feel more like “home” for him than this new place, which, after all the remodelling is done, he’ll live in for what, 8-9 months?
And yeah, put the chorus on repeat, the Lazies aren’t working because they need to helicopter George 24/7, only now being The World’s Best Parents means this helicoptering must, must happen at a new 8-bedroom house with a ballroom. For less than a year, before he goes to boarding school.
I just wonder how much attention Carole bothers to give Pippa’s 3 children and James’s as well. Or is it just all about William and now George?
So I can’t even remember. People actually didn’t do a birthday cover story for George? Huh. Or they did? They did one for Charlotte iirc. But yeah, this is deflection. The parents using their kids to deflect form the barrage of bad press they got for the FL move and missing VJ Day. You gotta call a spade a spade.
If they keep trotting the kids out after they get bad press, it will be so bad for the children who could resent being put on covers of magazines constantly.
bwahahahahha. So this is the final desperate move to deflect from the FL criticism – blame it on the kids!!! At first it was that they had to move bc charlotte wanted a tennis court, and now its for George.
What does Forest Lodge get him though that Adelaide doesn’t? I would think he would have MORE privacy at Adelaide.
You don’t evict people from the houses on property if you’re not intending to have staff live onsite. Not under the same roof, but on site.
Finally – some have said over the past week or so that W&K don’t care about the criticism over Forest Lodge. I’d offer this as proof that they do absolutely care. They don’t want to be criticized for anything, ever. they’re not going to change what they’re doing, they’re just going to give the press something else to talk about instead (thank god for Meghan’s show, amiright??) but this article has at least some KP approval and its in direct response to the FL criticism.
WanK are using George to deflect from Meghan’s second season. And also shifting the blame for the move onto their children. There’s no way this happened without WanK’s permission. This is actually horrific, godawful parenting.
But yes, tell us again how vacationing on a megayacht, taking two international ski vacations, and sunbathing on Mustique–all within half a year–are a normal childhood. Diana used to take her kids to Disneyland and McDonalds.
one of the best books about QEII that I read was authored by Ben Pimlott, who also wrote about Harold Wilson, the Labour PM. He observed, when she was young, & in training, as it were, she was apprenticed to her father the same way she would have been, had she been a boy, if her father were a carpenter. It was a phrase like that, when it kind of clicked for me. It reminded me of something Kennedy told Gore Vidal, that when you’re actually running for office, you don’t have time to talk about “the meaning of it all,” which is a brilliant insight and utterly relatable. There’s just a routine, day to day schedule. Just get on with it. You can dispel all the anxiety and the agita by just getting to grips with the job. FFS. We always assume Kate is the one with anxiety, but I’m willing to bet William is just as socially inhibited, awkward, and anxious as she is. Harry is just so comfortable in his own skin, he breathes easy. That’s the distinction. William is a nervous Nelly. George will be lucky to turn out halfway sane. And FFS enough with this Middleton Way crap. Kate is not living a life remotely like her mother’s. Her mother ran a business. It failed, granted, but her mother had a *job* which was successful for a time, and if she had had the decency to wind it up before it became a cautionary tale, that would have been admirable. I will always wonder why she didn’t just call it a day and quit while she was ahead.
This is silly because he’s not a normal kid!! He shouldn’t be raised as a normal kid but he’s not a normal kid, he’s the future King. He can absolutely still have a great childhood but it’s impossible and ridiculous to raise him as a normal kid. It’s very obvious that Will wants all the money and privilege that comes with his position and one of the responsibilities — and unfortunately him and Lazy Kate are clearly already raising their kids to be the same way. Entitled snits who don’t want to put it any work. Shameful.
This may be an unpopular opinion, but if you want your kids to have a normal childhood when you are royal, ABDICATE. Dissolve the monarchy or pass it on to another branch of the family!
You don’t get to have all the wealth and privileges that come with being royal without the downside. If you want to shield your kids, give up the upside too. It’s the harsh truth.
I know, right!?
At this point, George is getting all of the wrong messages from his parents on what it will take to be a King. They do next to nothing and vacation at every opportunity. At this point, he should be meeting with Charles to get weekly kingship lessons but I doubt that’s even happening. Especially knowing that William isn’t even meeting with him.
If George doesn’t want this, he should abdicate the moment he turns 18 and just go to college and learn how to work for a living.
Please. He commutes by helicopter in between lavish homes, vacations on yachts, skis abroad, and has parents who scarcely work. Servants await his every wish.
The part about the Middletons making decisions is Carol dictating to the press. Weird that William allows it.
I’m sure it will be *George* that “needs” the swimming pool, kitchen refurbishment, and all the other expensive upgrades that Forest Lodge will require too.
What a lot of drivel, but that’s what happens when you try to justify the unjustifiable or hide the truth. If George is going to attend Eton, how is moving into a new house for less than a year going to help him? Unless they are planning not to board him? I thought that wasn’t an option at Eton. George does the “right thing…as any twelve year old would?” What in the world does that mean? I would point out that George met veterans and seemed to do very well at the event. Later his parents shirked their duty and tweeted at veterans instead of making an appearance. So already he is doing better than his work shy parents.
They’re already protraying him as a perfect little boy so there’s no room for him to make any mistakes. It’s quite sad. Plus, it’s interesting that these people are talking about destiny rather than duty because they bash Harry for choosing to leave.