Duchess Meghan’s pantyhose comment is causing a lot of royalist tantrums

The Duchess of Sussex gave people a lot to consume this week. The new season of With Love, Meghan came out on Tuesday, as did a new As Ever product drop. A new interview with Meghan also came out on Tuesday: a great piece with Bloomberg’s The Circuit with Emily Chang. Meghan came across really well (imo) and she seemed pretty loose as she chatted and joked around. At one point, Chang asked Meghan about relatability, and Meghan’s answer has caused a lot of fury in the British press. I can’t help it, I’m laughing my ass off at everyone over there freaking out because Meghan basically rolled her eyes at royal pantyhose protocols! From The Sun:
Meghan Markle has made yet another dig at the Royal Family as she claimed she “couldn’t be as vocal” when in the UK. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, opened up about how her life felt “inauthentic…several years ago” in an interview with Bloomberg Originals.
The mum-of-two, who lives in a £12million Montecito mansion and spends her evenings learning French on Duo Lingo, was asked if it’s hard to appear “relatable”.
She replied: “No, I’m just being myself. I think it was probably different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let’s be honest, that’s not very myself, I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the eighties when they came in that little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that’s a silly example, but it is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you wanna dress and you’re able to say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in the space really organically that’s being comfortable in your own skin.”
The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson referred to this as a “veiled dig.” It’s the pantyhose story which brought down the British empire! Meghan’s pantyhose is a slap in the face to the dead queen! Queen Elizabeth told all of her friends how furious she was about Meghan’s pantyhose!! Would you like to see someone else freak out about the pantyhose story? Behold, Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack, where he threw a full-on tantrum about Meghan DARING to mention the royal pantyhose protocol!
Meghan Markle promoted the second season of her Netflix lifestyle series today by accusing the British royal family of making her wear “nude pantyhose” in yet another retread of her signature theme of portraying palace life as an unbearable system of micro-aggression and control.
Instead of taking a prime sofa on Today or GMA, which she could book with a text message, she chose Bloomberg Originals’ The Circuit. The interview dropped this morning on Bloomberg’s YouTube lineup and, at last check, had drawn 14,000 views—a respectable tally for a business-news franchise but hardly the roar of mainstream morning television. The Circuit, to be fair, is no minnow. Emmy-nominated, running across Bloomberg’s many platforms, and with the company touting 62 million monthly video viewers in 2024, it carries weight in financial circles. But it is still not network TV. That feels deliberate. Meghan long ago stopped doing the obvious media rounds, preferring niche settings where the conversation can be guided gently around anything inconvenient.
So here she was with Emily Chang, whose opening order of an oatmeal chai latte set the tone for what followed: a string of friendly prompts that allowed Meghan to sketch, once again, her favored self-portrait—conscious founder, authentic businesswoman, victim of stifling royal dress codes. Chang’s best question—whether there’s a tension between being relatable and being a duchess—produced the line that has gone viral: “No, I don’t find— I’m just being myself. So I think, probably, it was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal… I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time… That felt a little bit inauthentic.”
I can’t be alone in finding Meghan’s habit of painting the British royal family as an oppressive straitjacket deeply hypocritical, when every ounce of her fame, wealth, and celebrity springs from her membership of it. Without “Duchess of Sussex” stitched into her bio, there would be no Netflix deal, no glossy rosé launch, and certainly no Bloomberg chair. The very institution she dismisses as repressive is the foundation of her brand!
This hosiery detail is a retread of her biggest selling product to date: grievance.
It would be incredibly refreshing if, just once, Meghan could simply acknowledge the obvious. She was not well known before she married Prince Harry, and that marriage made her world-famous. She could also do herself a favor and clarify afresh that Queen Elizabeth, whatever Meghan’s personal disagreements with the institution she ran, embodied duty and service in a way that commanded global respect.
Meghan does not have to endorse everything the monarchy did to concede that the late Queen was an extraordinary example of showing up in the world and doing good work. Instead, she continues to present herself as if the family spent all its energy controlling her passport, her wardrobe, and now her underwear. The claims feel unconvincing and aimed at reheating the grievance cycle that keeps her in the headlines.
It would be incredibly refreshing if, just once, these royalists would acknowledge that they’re going to throw screeching tantrums about every single little thing Meghan says, does, sells, wears and cooks. She was, at the time, a Californian in her 30s who was not used to wearing pantyhose, but she did it because there was a whole-ass royal pantyhose protocol about it. Now, years later, she can use the pantyhose protocol as an example of how asinine and controlling those people are. “Instead, she continues to present herself as if the family spent all its energy controlling her passport, her wardrobe, and now her underwear.” The family actually DID spend a lot of energy controlling her, smearing her, defaming her, and abusing her. Don’t just shrug off the fact that those f–kers TOOK HER PASSPORT. Don’t shrug off the fact that they refused to allow her to access mental health counseling. Don’t shrug off the fact that to this very day, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace still brief royal reporters on the Sussexes’ activities, even when those activities have nothing to do with the left-behinds.
Also: all of the bitching about Meghan not going on network TV is bizarre? She was literally on the Drew Barrymore Show this spring. If Meghan went on the Today Show, Sykes (and all of the royal reporters) would have thrown hissy fits about that too.
Didn’t keen not wear pantyhose. And Meghan was famous before she married in.
Thinking about that time where keen and peg went to some sort of airbase (keen was wearing a yellow dress) and the wind became strong and keens dress flared up. Considering we saw her ass we can conform she didn’t wear pantyhose all the time.
It was in Alberta during their first tour in Canada. She also flashed during a memorial in India.
So no we’re not going to have fits about Meghan’s anodyne pantyhose comment when Kate literally showed her ass on tour.
@NIC919 she flashed a lot more times than that.
See also the red coatdress thing where I’m still scared for baby George as she was holding him & trying to put the dress down but she was going down steep plane stairs in heels & William did fuck all.
At one point it was during every royal tour and you’d think she’d not wear flinsy dresses to windy places, use weighted hems, wear slips or even underwear but nope.
Then again she was known as an exhibitionist at school for constantly flashing her bum
Keen regularly went sans hose (like she went sans other things). Keen also wore dark nail polish when ‘working’.
Or the what was it red nailpolish seen on her toes when wearing sandals & a flowery dress for a visit to a concentration camp
As Queen Meghan says they have bills to pay….bless their heart!
She’s so graceful about it. Where knows there’s a financial industry behind her bashing.
This. Imagine being so outraged over a woman sharing her experience with pantyhose. Gotta pay those bills somehow I guess.
“She could also do herself a favor and clarify afresh that Queen Elizabeth, whatever Meghan’s personal disagreements with the institution she ran, embodied duty and service in a way that commanded global respect.” FFS, they’re going to try and polish that unintelligent, incurious, dead old racist turd until history rewrites itself. She was on the throne during the Kenya uprising, so though I’m an atheist, for people like her, I hope there’s a heaven and hell, and she’s down there looking up at Diana. Respect my ass!
The queen was deficient in getting lazy William to work. Did she ask peggs to clarify his lack of work and reasons for it.
Thank you!
She embodied duty and service because the royal family and the british press insisted that she did. And because frankly, by the end, she was old. people are reluctant to criticize a woman older than most grandmothers.
but the reality is that she used service as a cover for her immense privilege, she was a weak mother, she was controlled by courtiers her entire reign, etc.
Um yeah no. If Meghan said a word about the late Queen it would get twisted and they’d still be having a tantrum. How dare she mention the queen while promoting her show. Yeah right, Sykes. That would do her no favors.
Exactly. In this same piece Sykes accuses Meghan of riding on royal family coattails. If she had mentioned the late Queen, he would have used it to bash her for mentioning the late Queen. Wicked Catch 22.
Except that Meghan has said that before? She’s remained extremely kind and respectful of QE.
Sorry but pantyhose isn’t an important aspect of the monarchy. Meghan isn’t offending anybody except maybe the people who insisted on it and I doubt a 90 something year old cared that much about it.
I mean, she is right, it is stupid to put that much control on people. I worked in a big corporate company with the same rule if you wear skirt or dress. But, I had to follow that rule during work hours in the company. When you are royal, you are royal 24/7 and I am sure Meghan tried to follow the rules whenever she was outside. Also, she got abused anyway with made-up protocols. When the journalists try to manipulate the public discourse about how Meghan isn’t authentic, she gave an excellent answer on the royal life not being authentic.
I remember reading that the pantyhose thing was even weirder. It wasn’t just that the ladies have to wear the same color pantyhose. They were specially made by some old company or something. Imagine having some old coot presenting you with “the Royal pantyhose”? LOL!
Someone tell Tom Sykes that pantyhose are not underwear. You could tell that Meghan didn’t have much experience with pantyhose because the nude pantyhose was totally the wrong color for her.
Or maybe the royally approved pantyhose sources needed more experience with Meghan —to get the supposedly “Nude” color right. I’m old enough to have worn pantyhose and other products in the shades then marketed as “Nude” — which in no way reflected the very wide array of actually “nude” skin tones. I’m kinda bitter, but at least with some brands things have gotten more colorful. Even bandaids now have wider ranges of shades available.
So pantyhose will bring down the monarchy lol. If only. I liked the part where she talked about the last time she had pantyhose was when they came in a little egg lol. Ah Leggs those were the days. She gave them just enough to write hate articles for weeks!
I’m really curious about the pantyhose rule. Were they like, actually checking to make sure she was wearing them before she left the house? How did/does this work?
Given how hard she works to do what’s right/expected I imagine she had numerous briefings from racist courtiers who listed all the many rules she had to follow and then more briefings when she did something they hadn’t mentioned but decided she did wrong.
She named her child after the queen. Isn’t that an acknowledgement of respect? Like, the ultimate acknowledgement???
Who knew that one of the fundamental, foundational elements of the thousand years old British monarchy is … L’eggs!
May they announce all future royal appearances not with God Save the King but with:
🎶. Our L’eggs fit your legs
They hug you; they hold you!
They never let you go-oooo! 🎶
With BM’s and BRF’s, that does seem to be the case – the Sussexes have been out for years and those dopes just can’t quit them, can’t let them go. Even as those two institutions collapse and tumble towards the abyss.
I think Meghan should lean into it — and make parasites like Tom Sykes really happy with those “veiled digs”. Like many, I have some suggestions for her next drops: When Life Gives You Lemons lemon curd, lemon marmalade, lemon shrub, and, of course lemonade mix. Orange You Glad I’m In California Now bitters — for those special cocktails! Sour Grapes spread. Maybe style a backyard picnic with Royal Farms chicken. Add pantyhose to her ShopMy page! So helpful for those of us who struggle to find just the right shades.
Good idea. I’d sell silk tights with vamp designs in black and red. That should make their heads explode. Bustier and corset too. Meghan should do a collab with Victoria’s Secret.
I really wish they would stop trying to memory hole the fact that Meghan was a successful actress and a successful entrepreneur before she met Harry. Maybe she wasn’t the most famous actress in the world and she wasn’t running Louis Vuitton but she had a comfortable level of success.
Pretending that literally the only reason that someone that had a food blog already, had already had endorsement deals with department stores, and already knew a lot of the people that she’s still friends with now in these spaces only has it because she’s married to Harry is infuriating.
Also, she’s not a politician who has to put herself out there to her constituents to answer for decisions that she makes on their behalf. If she doesn’t want to give interviews at all she doesn’t have to, she’s a private citizen who’s running the business. It’s smart business to do interviews and to promote your product, but she’s not hiding away because she can pick and choose who she wants to do interviews with. Most celebrities do that. It all boils down to control with them. They are so angry they don’t get to control her like they thought they would.
Yes to all your points and they also assume she wanted to be world famous. Did she?
The main message seems to be we gave you fame so suck it up and take the abuse.
The BM are still getting their knickers/pantyhose in a twist.
The BM invented royal protocols especially for Meghan, from nail-polish to shoulder free dresses, just to criticize her for breaking them. This is normally called coercive control.
I mean they have protocols for nail polishing and pantyhose.
I work in corporate, I recognise toxic micromanaging when I see it.
I am glad she is FREE.
They really have an obsession with tights. At least psycho Tom is on par with Lazy.
Anybody remember the kerfuffle with Khate over the bridesmaids wearing tights? Hmmm.
They’re policing her legs 😂
I don’t see Sykes’ problem here. That Meghan wore pantyhose while with the RF, even though it “wasn’t her,” was a sign of respect for Elizabeth’s preferences. Once Meghan left, she could go back to her own preferences.
What bizarre things to be a whiny little b**** about. Meghan didn’t mention the late Queen’s sense of duty, in the same piece where he’s moaning about how Meghan supposedly rides on her royal connections? Why drag Elizabeth’s dead body into this at all, unless you want to make a point about the Lazies, which is absolutely how that would have been read. Also, Sykes is unhappy that Meghan went on Bloomberg originals instead of the Today Show, which might not have been her choice, despite what Sykes claims about her only needing to send a text?
Does anybody actually subscribe to Sykes’ substack, and know if he’s getting pushbacks in his comments section? I refuse to subscribe to this garbage.
I’m happy for Kaiser to digest it all for us. Psycho Sykes doesn’t need my clicks.
My theory is that he was too mean to the Wales in his last substack about FL and so now he has to pay the “get outraged over Meghan tax” so he can stay on the good side of William’s friend. Having a tantrum over pantyhose works as well as anything I guess.
The thing is, I remember this being a “thing”! it was another way that Kate was used to attack Meghan. kate, as the perfect royal married in, always wore pantyhose (well except for notable occasions.) she understood that was part of the role and protocol and blah blah blah. meghan, the vulgar american, couldn’t understand that!!!!!
it was always BS because Kate doesn’t always wear hose, and she certainly wears them even less now.
but to act like there was never any discussion of pantyhose wearing from the british media 5-7 years ago is absurd.
Let’s be honest, we’ve seen a lot more of Kate than we have Meghan.
Very much enjoyed the interview with Emily Chang. Meghan was relatable, authentic, focused, and her usual intelligent self. Chang asked good questions, Meghan answered. Meghan does not acknowledge her brief time in that family with cause. They were obsessed when she was there and are obsessed with her now. Any net work would love to interview her but she is focused on growing her business and not Harry’s birth family. They are so desperate for some of her shine until they look for any reason to reconnect her to that family which she has clearly moved on from. Meghan had carved a whole life for herself prior to her marriage and cultivated good friendships and connections to those in power in the United States. Her passport was booked and busy for many years. Their obsession will remain because she got away alive and is happy, heathy and thriving with her husband and children. The life she is living and the happiness they both show with each other and as a family is a daily remainder of what is missing from Harry’s family, love and light. They could not tolerate having a mixed race woman tainting that family and now they are unsatisfied with what they have left and she reminds them of what they are missing.
Once again they willfully misunderstand her. When she was forced to wear pantyhose because of some royal protocol, it was inauthentic to who she was but no-one questioned her authenticity then as they rejoiced in seeing her being restrained by protocol. In her era of joy, as she presents herself in WLM dressed the way she wants in designer outfits consciously chosen by her, all of a sudden her authenticity is questioned. I think Meghan was pointing out this double standard with the pantyhose comment.
I find willfully misunderstanding is a colonialist tool. By being native English speakers, white supremacists use language to put you in a position to explain yourself over and over again by simply pretending not to understand. They do it to people from their former colonies, they do it to other British citizens with different ethnic backgrounds, they do it to anyone who dares to speak English with an accent, and they even do it to Americans.
Oh that’s a really good summation. The whole discussion around authenticity has gotten so asinine. Meghan’s like I’m a real person while the BM cry no you’re a faker while telling us the Wales are just like us. It’s a trip.
Brilliantly said — and on point @Gemini!
Omg, this is really hilarious. It’s not enough that Elizabeth was Queen for 75 years, anointed by God, acknowledged by the whole world, a billionaire encrusted in jewels and mourned by millions. No sir, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s legacy won’t be complete until Meghan “clarifies” that Elizabeth commanded respect.
I couldn’t help but roll my eyes at the outrage. She basically called all them out saying she is paying their bills and it’s the pantyhose that has them mad?
Tom Sykes is …not well. He literally lost what was left of his mind over someone remarking that wearing pantyhose isn’t an authentic personal preference for them. I mean, what if she said she didn’t like milk in her tea? Or preferred an anorak with a hood to an umbrella?
Is this how the British want people to see them?…lol
Do they understand that those of us who don’t live there read these stories and go…they are such a miserable bunch of people.