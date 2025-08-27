“Cracker Barrel walked back their logo redesign after political backlash” links
  • August 27, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Cracker Barrel walked back their new logo after the backlash. [Just Jared]
Noah Centineo’s Rambo body transformation. [Socialite Life]
Will Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement break Instagram records? [LaineyGossip]
Alien: Earth has a really good title sequence? [Pajiba]
Reviewing Cate Blanchett’s Venice style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Betty Who holds space. [OMG Blog]
Ariana Grande’s expression is giving “oh sh-t, here we go again.” [RCFA]
A fly landed on Andy Cohen’s hair. [Seriously OMG]
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas might get engaged? [Jezebel]
More details about Taylor Swift’s ring. [Hollywood Life]
Emma Stone talks about painful corsets. [Buzzfeed]

15 Responses to ““Cracker Barrel walked back their logo redesign after political backlash” links”

  1. Constance says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    MAGA can have Crackel Barrel…geez

    Reply
  2. Rachel says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Good lord these conservative snowflakes! I was at Cracker Barrel on Monday (against my will) with my elderly mother-in-law and asked our waiter if people have been complaining. He said, not really, but no one who works there gets the anger. He even said the original CB logo didn’t have the cracker or the barrel on it and looked pretty much like the revamped logo. Smdh.

    Reply
    • Trilogy says:
      August 27, 2025 at 1:08 pm

      The cracker or the barrel? The barrel is a “cracker barrel”. At old county stores, they had barrels that held crackers. They would be scooped out and put into bags.

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        August 27, 2025 at 1:44 pm

        While that’s true, there’s a slang meaning that could also be applied to the man sitting next to the barrel

        (Which is derogatory in some usages, but Professor Duck Duck Go tells me is a neutral term in some places)

  3. Libra says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    Count to 3 and Trump will take credit for this.

    Reply
  4. Math says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    I dont think there was pushback. Cracker Barrel had no intentions on paying for new signs. They just wanted some press. Cracker Barrel actually needs a new sign because a lot of people dont know they sell food.

    Reply
    • Penny says:
      August 27, 2025 at 1:15 pm

      Agree. I thought it was literally a country store that sold rocking chairs, old timey gifts and the like until I went in on a winter road trip (friend knew it had food). The new sign looked like a new logo for the cheese brand.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    who are the snowflakes now 🙄🙄

    Reply
  6. Jegede says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    Not American but the second logo was crap.👎
    Might as well be selling a device, rather than an eatery.

    Reply
    • Penny says:
      August 27, 2025 at 1:17 pm

      Yes, could just have change the logo to the barrel and a corn sheaf and a kettle or something that indicated food. Really unimaginative.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      August 27, 2025 at 2:08 pm

      The debate brought up photos of the new cracker barrels and they were all grey and basic. That’s worse than the logo change imo.

      Reply
    • GoodWitchGlenda says:
      August 27, 2025 at 3:10 pm

      American, not MAGA here. I agree the 2nd logo was so lame. They could have easily done a redesign with the guy and barrel that was updated (I’ve seen some examples from designers on TikTok). It’s just a bad design for the brand IMO.

      Reply
  7. Gilly says:
    August 27, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    A school shooting in my hometown this morning 😭 when will this stop 😭

    Reply
  8. ThatGirlThere says:
    August 27, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    Aren’t these snowflakes the same ones mocking Black people for deciding to no longer shop at Target because of their embrace of cankles racist initiatives?

    Tuh…the gall. But that’s typical, hypocritical magats for ya.

    Do we really need a Rambo prequel?

    Reply
  9. Mightymolly says:
    August 27, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    LOL @ someone marrying Tom Cruise. #nosympathy.

    Reply

