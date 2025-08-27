“Cracker Barrel walked back their logo redesign after political backlash” links

Cracker Barrel walked back their new logo after the backlash. [Just Jared]
MAGA can have Crackel Barrel…geez
Good lord these conservative snowflakes! I was at Cracker Barrel on Monday (against my will) with my elderly mother-in-law and asked our waiter if people have been complaining. He said, not really, but no one who works there gets the anger. He even said the original CB logo didn’t have the cracker or the barrel on it and looked pretty much like the revamped logo. Smdh.
The cracker or the barrel? The barrel is a “cracker barrel”. At old county stores, they had barrels that held crackers. They would be scooped out and put into bags.
While that’s true, there’s a slang meaning that could also be applied to the man sitting next to the barrel
(Which is derogatory in some usages, but Professor Duck Duck Go tells me is a neutral term in some places)
Count to 3 and Trump will take credit for this.
I dont think there was pushback. Cracker Barrel had no intentions on paying for new signs. They just wanted some press. Cracker Barrel actually needs a new sign because a lot of people dont know they sell food.
Agree. I thought it was literally a country store that sold rocking chairs, old timey gifts and the like until I went in on a winter road trip (friend knew it had food). The new sign looked like a new logo for the cheese brand.
who are the snowflakes now 🙄🙄
Not American but the second logo was crap.👎
Might as well be selling a device, rather than an eatery.
Yes, could just have change the logo to the barrel and a corn sheaf and a kettle or something that indicated food. Really unimaginative.
The debate brought up photos of the new cracker barrels and they were all grey and basic. That’s worse than the logo change imo.
American, not MAGA here. I agree the 2nd logo was so lame. They could have easily done a redesign with the guy and barrel that was updated (I’ve seen some examples from designers on TikTok). It’s just a bad design for the brand IMO.
A school shooting in my hometown this morning 😭 when will this stop 😭
Aren’t these snowflakes the same ones mocking Black people for deciding to no longer shop at Target because of their embrace of cankles racist initiatives?
Tuh…the gall. But that’s typical, hypocritical magats for ya.
Do we really need a Rambo prequel?
LOL @ someone marrying Tom Cruise. #nosympathy.