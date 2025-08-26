Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are engaged, the first engagement for both

This is both surprising and not so surprising, right? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! It’s surprising because many of Taylor’s fans have spent YEARS arguing that how dare anyone suggest that she wants to get married, she’s unmarried by choice, she’s protecting her assets, etc. And yet… if you listen to her music, you can hear a woman who is romantic, who dreams of big love, who wants to be really “settled down.” If you’ve been following the two year saga of TNT (Taylor & Trav), you’re also not surprised at all – these two have been severely smitten with each other this whole time. Well, now it’s happening!

One step closer to “End Game” — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! The “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram alongside several photos from their floral-filled garden proposal on Tuesday, Aug. 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Swift wrote in the caption. Kelce proposed with a ring he designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The dazzling stone is an “Old Mine brilliant cut,” which Swift shows off in a series of photos announcing the big news. The first engagement photo is of Kelce proposing on bended knee as Swift lovingly rests one hand on his face. Other shots show the pair embracing and sitting on a bench underneath pink-and-white floral trellis.

[From People]

Congratulations to them! I love that they posted photos, and I love that there’s a dedicated photo for the ring. I read “old mine brilliant cut” before I saw the photo and I was like “hm, I hope this doesn’t suck.” Ladies, it does NOT suck. It’s a good ring, with a vintage flavor and very, very big. But also not too big that she’s lugging around a rock which needs its own security. The perfect happy-medium.