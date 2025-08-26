Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are engaged, the first engagement for both

This is both surprising and not so surprising, right? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! It’s surprising because many of Taylor’s fans have spent YEARS arguing that how dare anyone suggest that she wants to get married, she’s unmarried by choice, she’s protecting her assets, etc. And yet… if you listen to her music, you can hear a woman who is romantic, who dreams of big love, who wants to be really “settled down.” If you’ve been following the two year saga of TNT (Taylor & Trav), you’re also not surprised at all – these two have been severely smitten with each other this whole time. Well, now it’s happening!
One step closer to “End Game” — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! The “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram alongside several photos from their floral-filled garden proposal on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Swift wrote in the caption.
Kelce proposed with a ring he designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The dazzling stone is an “Old Mine brilliant cut,” which Swift shows off in a series of photos announcing the big news.
The first engagement photo is of Kelce proposing on bended knee as Swift lovingly rests one hand on his face. Other shots show the pair embracing and sitting on a bench underneath pink-and-white floral trellis.
Congratulations to them! I love that they posted photos, and I love that there’s a dedicated photo for the ring. I read “old mine brilliant cut” before I saw the photo and I was like “hm, I hope this doesn’t suck.” Ladies, it does NOT suck. It’s a good ring, with a vintage flavor and very, very big. But also not too big that she’s lugging around a rock which needs its own security. The perfect happy-medium.
Photos courtesy of Taylor’s instagram.
Very happy for them. 💝
Me too! And the “Eng teacher and Gym teacher” thing is cute.
I’m very happy for both of them. They are so happy together and I see this lasting. He loves being in the limelight at much as Taylor. They are well suited.
Same, their personalities are such a good match. I wish them a lifetime of happiness!
Hoping this is their first and last engagement, they’re still besotted after 2 years and they’re both family oriented. Releasing the news in their own way with very little if any Tree Paine involvement is a healthy grounded thing.
No rumors, leaks, tabloids, even if it’s weird how dialed-in reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapaport are to announce it to all the nfl bros.
Congrats to them!
I wonder if William will try to shoehorn his way into this wedding.
Thank you for posting this after hours! I am so excited for them!
But it was nice of the couple to release the news on a weekday without major tennis conflicts. And we don’t have to thread jack the Links page anymore, so there’s that.
I think both Kelce brothers will cry at the wedding, they’re both criers and we should normalize big NFL guys tearing up at life events. Travis cried with Taylor when she got her masters and this is just as big of a deal.
They really do make a beautiful couple. Congratulations to them☺️
I tell you, I did not know how many Swifties I knew until my Facebook and Threads and IG blew up with this news. Even my husband texted me (he saw it in an alert from Adam Schefter hahaha). My first thought was something about fan bases that have a parasocial relationship with their star…..
….Then I remembered I bought two jars of marmalade and another box of crepe mix this morning because I wanted to support a millionaire duchess and I mean……I have some sense of self-awareness, lmao.
Anyway while I have not followed all of her relationships (okay really any of them besides the matty healy mess), and I do not have that parasocial relationship haha, this news still made me smile because they really do just seem so happy together. I said in the other post that they seem to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders and even for an old curmudgeon like me that’s sweet to see.
My guess is they were engaged before the podcast/album announcement. This also makes sense with the house hunting in Cleveland, if they’re searching for a home base outside of Kansas City since he’s likely going to retire in the next year or so.
Love this comment Becks! We Celebitches stan for Meghan, one of the world’s most recognizable women, who’s married to a literal prince, and we’re willing to buy [admittedly lovely] things we don’t need to show our support. We can’t exactly turn our noses up at Swifties who are willing to buy 3 copies of the same album to further enrich the most sucessful pop star of all time.
We all have our reasons for our fandom. I’m not a Swifty, but I admit I have enjoyed my local radio station’s Taylor Swift weekend, jamming out to songs I haven’t heard in years as I was in the car running errands. Parasocial relationships are toxic because of the lack of understood boundaries between fan and subject, but plain old fandom’s a lot of fun!
Yep, well-said. I’m not a Swiftie but I got no heat for her. I loved her posing with her cat after creepy JD Vance was saying all that shit. The jeans in that pic were great. And yeah, I just bought some freaking ORANGE marmalade when I said I wouldn’t buy anything orange, lol. So congrats to them and I agree with Kaiser, that vintage ring is a stunner and I’m not even a big diamond jewelry person.
I agree, Becks1. Just had our 30th anniversary last week. I think I grin so much bc it reminds me of the closeness in my & my husband’s relationship. Of course, not every year was good and happy, but I’m so glad we’ve had the time together that we’ve had. Having a mutually loving and respectful relationship with a partner who becomes your best friend is priceless. I feel like that’s what these two kids have, and it just makes me really happy for them.
100% agree – they definitely were engaged at the album reveal – I even had that thought to myself watching the clips. Then late did a lovely photoshoot. A sweet moment in a dark time.
Good for them. They seem to really adore each other. After the wedding there will of course be breathless debate on when their first child will be born.
The ring looks like a heavier version of Zendaya’s bezel set engagement ring.
I legit feel bad for her and the bump-watch that we all know is coming.
Congratulations! This is such fun news…we need it 🙂
Love the ring! ITA Kaiser, description not great, but wow, great ring. Simple and love the close fit to the finger, won’t get stuck in a sweater.
I figured they would get married after watching the podcast and assume they were engaged during it. Lots of Travis talking about how lucky he is, lots of Taylor talking about his family like they were her family already.
Low key that aspect of it is one of the main reasons why I thought they’d be endgame. When you love their family, fit right in and are totally embraced by them, and your families mesh really well with each other, which seems the case with the Swifts and Kelces, that’s a sign.
I wouldn’t blame them a bit if they just went off somewhere and quietly got married without all of the drama. It would be so romantic.
That ring! It suits her.
Does anyone have any information on her watch? It is gorgeous.
Looks like a Cartier Tank watch with diamonds.
They just did a photoshoot for their engagement. They are not running off into the sunset. We will all know everything about this wedding and the sponsors
I mean yeah they could do it quiet but I can see Taylor having ideas of a fun big wedding with family and friends. If she does go that way, people are gonna be hoping hoping for an invite. I would be!
Will be interesting to see if Blake is invited, lol.
Congratulations Taylor and Travis
Kicking my feet and giggling over here 😂. I watched/listened to that podcast like three times because it was just such a balm to see people being in love and funny while everything else has been a gd nightmare. Also that podcast is I think the first time I’ve heard her talk for longer than a 30 second clip, I was surprised by how much I liked her. The photo caption is hilarious. Made me smile today, and I got to breathlessly text ppl 😂
I thought it odd that she kept saying, “says my BOYFRIEND” in that interview, I thought immediately she means “husband.” I thought maybe they might have had something small and intimate already. They seemed even more connected/close then. In fact, all three were a little too hyped for just her album release, now that I think about it.
Congratulations to the Gym teacher and the English teacher!!!!!!
Aw – I was kinda hoping they’d got secretly married already.
I’m glad it’s an announcement rather than corny pix/video of the proposal.
LOVE the ring. Love brilliant cut and the simple style of the ring.
I hate the Chiefs as a Raiders fan, but even I’ll admit they’re really cute together. Best wishes to them!
And as a fan of all things sparkly, that is a gorgeous ring! 😍
I saw this about 10 mins ago on another site, and I am still grinning. I’m so happy for them both.
It’s been fun watching this relationship blossom. I don’t think Taylor has ever looked happier or healthier than she has these past two years, and more relaxed as well, in spite of her massive and presumably stressful tour. And my God, Travis still beams every time he looks at her (I wish that his obvious pride in her accomplishments didn’t impress me as much as it does, but there are too many awful men out there who couldn’t handle their partner being so insanely successful).
LOVE the ring. Not too gaudy, classic without being bland. Good job, Travis!
I hope I’m someday as happy with a man as I am happy for her right now! This is such great news <3
Nice ring, goes well with her watch. Good luck to them. 🥂
It’s my husband’s and my anniversary today, so I was already being sappy about love, but this made me so happy … Finding your person is such a gift in this hellscape we’re living in.
Plus, we’ll hopefully get photos of Jason Kelce as best man and they are going to rule. Yay, T&T!
(I guess the TNT is what sparked — pun intended — the firecracker emoji in their Insta post. Made that connection thanks to Kaiser’s post. Thanks for working overtime, Kaiser!)
I’ve legitimately been expecting this since his first Chiefs press conference after the news broke and he was so calm about everything – proud to acknowledge her, not mad at people for asking, but also not promptly spilling tea. “A lot people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.” (Obviously I wasn’t expecting it RIGHT THEN, but you just knew this was going to be The One)
Aww! They look so happy in that last pic. There’s going to be a lot of gossip drama about the guest list
I think the haircut gave him his mojo back! 🙂
Congrats to them! Maybe Kelce will be so distracted with wedding planning that he’ll mess up the Chiefs season. #BillsMafia #JustOneBeforeIDie
I feel for you. From, A Red Sox fan who had my only wish in life to yet be fulfilled on 10/27/2004. What a ‘paw-ty’. OMG!🧢 ⚾️!
Congratulations ❤️🔥❤️🔥!
I’m glad for both of them, congratulations. Agree with Kaiser, even back 2 years ago, I posted on here that it seems she really wanted marriage. She sees many of her friends around her getting married and having kids, and I had a feeling she wanted the same. I also had a feeling Travis was the one for her 😊.
So happy we have something besides old royal news to keep us happily entertained and gossipy for the next year! Weeeeeeeee!!!
Oh, the BM will find ways to shoehorn the royals into this as well. We’re likely just a few hours away from the Fail gloating that the TNT engagement has overshadowed Meghan’s latest As Ever release. And despite no previous associations between TNT and the Sussexes, look forward to speculation as to whether or not they’ll be invited to the wedding; if they aren’t, it will be cited as proof that Hollywood hates Harry and Meghan. It’s definitely coming. 🙄
More like “…your music teacher and your gym teacher are getting married…”
I found myself touched by the announcement, even though I am an absolute hard-boiled marriage cynic. There was something so sweet about the teacher angle that even I melted.
This might actually work…here’s hoping…
Yay! Such fun and happy news! They seem so suited for each other and very happy which is so lovely to see.
And that ring! Honestly, that is the most perfect ring for her! Travis really picked/designed a great ring for her. The fact that it is an “old mine brilliant cut” that large is lovely, but the rarity of it speaks to how Travis loves her–he wanted something unique, antique, and just a little bit flashy. I love it!
Congrats to the lovely couple! I hope they have nothing but happiness and good times and good health!
I’m so happy for them, it brought a big smile to my face when I saw the notification from Instagram. It’s been a fraught journey for our girl and we’ve been along for the whole ride through all her albums but I’m glad they are so happy together. The world is full of sh!t but real love should always be celebrated. I love this for them 💛 please let there be a post with her telling Olivia or Meredith she’s engaged and them not giving a single fk 😂