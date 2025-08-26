“Gavin Newsom hilariously sent a ‘birthday card’ to Stephen Miller” links

Happy birthday, @StephenM! Sorry we missed your big day yesterday. pic.twitter.com/e1cjLqcPsu
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 24, 2025
https://t.co/texC8nMYy3 pic.twitter.com/8aTB2GQPDy
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 25, 2025
I love the birthday card.
I laughed hard at JDM’s response to the theory about him. What a self deprecating sense of humor!
As for North West, I think she’s dressing too mature but I think I may be becoming too old to pass judgement (entering mid 40s). I didn’t dress like that at 12 but grunge was coming into fashion so I dressed like that lol
To your last sentence: me exactly. I also did wear knee high socks with doc martens but not with a skirt that short or a top that tight. It does feel weird critiquing how a 12 year old dresses but I guess I’ll sit in the corner with you lol.
I haven’t seen North’s clothes. But I remember walking past a girls clothing section in Walmart 10 years ago, seeing tiny pink shirts with sequin words on them like ‘kitten’. I was shocked at how sexualized all the clothes were. And girls have no clue about that. So where do parents shop and what about kids with parents who don’t care? It’s not North or any child that’s the problem. It’s society and adults.
I have a 12 (almost 13!) year-old, and I saw the pics of North in that corset and mini with a whole face of Kardashian-style makeup. I get that kids want to look/dress/act “older”; my daughter has been trying to be a teenager since birth. My job as her mother is to put age-appropriate limits in place. We place limits on activities, shows and movies, language, clothing, makeup, and styling to name a few things. Just about the only area where she has complete freedom to make any choice she wants is in what she reads.
It is my job to help her value her inner gifts, to develop a strong sense of self, and to protect her from creeps. She can wear a short skirt, but it’s paired with tights (not fishnets, we had that discussion.) She can wear natural makeup, but in an age-appropriate way. She can wear chunky heels; stilettos would be a no (she hasn’t asked.) She’s not wearing a corset or any kind of cleavage-baring anything for a long time because I buy the clothes. There are plenty of age-appropriate outfits that lets tween/young teens express themselves without making them look like 20 year-olds. This is a failure of parenting IMO, especially because of the widespread coverage of these photos. But in K-world, any attention is good attention.
Annnnnd there we have the Swift-Kelce engagement lol.
The diamond is huge but it is hard to see what the ring looks like in any of the phots that I’ve seen so far. Maybe that’s from the glare of that huge rock!
From what I saw on IG, I actually love the ring. I say “actually” because you all know how I generally feel about TS’s fashion choices, including jewelry a lot of the times, but that ring is gorgeous (I’m assuming she had some say in it, but maybe it was a total surprise?) And I also don’t often like celeb rings, I feel like they’re big just to be big. But that one is both big and gorgeous. Looked like a vintage setting to me?
I had a feeling this was coming when she appeared on the podcast. I don’t think she would have done that unless they were engaged at that point.
I’m not the biggest fan of hers in general as you all know but I’m weirdly happy for them, lol. Like they just seem to fit well together and I feel like they’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and that’s so nice to see in a celeb relationship like that.
Travis keeps track of what she likes, I’m sure the ring and the proposal was what she wanted. People have told T all along what he ‘should’ buy her and he’d say “I don’t even know that she’d like that.”
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” is adorable.
It really is adorable!
Very happy for them and appreciate this bit of happiness amid our hellscape.
Glad they got to announce it their own way. No tabloids, no leaks, and no Tree Paine. A surprise that was totally expected.
TS and TK got engaged!
Very happy for them! The English and gym teacher comment is very cute.
Wow, Gavin’s on a roll these days, am loving his memes and putdowns so much!
Newsom knows how petty T***p is, so he is (hopefully) prepared to back it up.
I’m so glad my governor is sticking his neck out a bit. I hope Dems can get their sh1t together and do more like this to inspire people. Let us know that they are actually paying attention. Perhaps even start working on a candidate for 2028?! That would freak The (mob) Donald out.
It’s just so cathartic to see a Democrat not trying to play nice with these assholes!
Absolutely brilliant and I am loving it!!
OMG Taylor and Trav engagement wow
I know it’s not cool, but I am freaking out! haha
It’s hard to believe but that was Miller’s 40th birthday. He’s only 40.
Well, when you suck the blood, soul, and life out of everyone, that can cause premature aging.
Stephen Miller looks like he could be 60, maybe all that hate ages you and takes your hairline.
Oh did I miss Count Orlok’s bday? I wonder how he and his fellow incels/creatures of the night (Vance and Hegseth) spent that joyless day — redacting more Trump content from the Epstein files? I wish him a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad b-day. I’ll save my wish for “a miserable future” for Miller for the upcoming holidays.
I’m amazed there’s no story about Taylor Swift being engaged.
Its because it happened after all the stories for the day were posted. I’m sure there will be a story or two tomorrow about it.
TAYYYYYYYLLLLLOOOOORRRRRRR!!!!!!
I have two teenagers, 15 and 16. They were discuss8ng corset tops a couple of days ago, with one saying they are cute, and the other saying no way ever. So, while i am also too old to judge, i feel like i know the adge group.
North is likely leading her age group in the newest fashions, dressing a bit older than her age group, but right about where she should be based on her parents, her wealth, and her connections.
Right. Almost EVERY young girl who grows up in the public eye gets that victim-blaming coded pearl-clutching about the way she dresses at some point, it’s not surprising that it’s North West’s turn. Unfortunately for her, there are valid concerns about the way she’s being raised because of who’s raising her, so it’s very easy to hide the victim-blaming and misogyny behind concern rhetoric. But not every situation where a girl dresses older than she is is a case of bad parenting or a situation that needs to be catastrophized, as that can often do more harm to the girl in question than good. Times change, and not all parents feel the same way about their daughters practicing female modesty. It is possible for a parent, especially a mother, to have misgivings about enforcing that and to still help a daughter value her inner gifts and have a strong sense of self
Mazel tove to both of them, may they have a long, happy marriage.