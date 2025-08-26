Duchess Meghan’s As Ever is doing a product drop alongside WLM’s second season

It took about seven months, but now everything is moving synergistically!! Honestly, think about that – it only took about seven months for the Duchess of Sussex to work out her supply lines for As Ever products AND introduce a mostly functional site AND produce and star in a Netflix cooking/entertaining show in which various As Ever products are launched. Granted, all of this was basically in the works for the better part of two years, but still. So, today, the second season of WLM dropped on Netflix. On Monday, the day before WLM dropped, As Ever announced that their product restock is ALSO dropping today. As Ever posted this on Instagram:

At As ever, we keep growing and growing. Your favorites (and more) are back tomorrow as we also celebrate the launch of Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” on @netflix. August 26th, mark your calendars ✨

[From As Ever’s IG]

As someone who purchased but never received her apricot spread back in June, there’s even more good news: As Ever sent out emails to all of us jam-buyers who had our products STOLEN by other people, informing us that our replacement jam is on the way. In the email, As Ever also noted: “We are happy to share with you that we go live with more seasonal offerings (including another fruit spread to join our collection of favorites) tomorrow in celebration of the launch of Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix.” ANOTHER FRUIT SPREAD??? Do I dare buy one? I actually decided that I wasn’t going to buy anything from As Ever until they fixed their site to ensure first come, first serve. But… the promise of a different flavor of fruit spread is tempting me. Note: I did not buy any wine, I no longer drink. The fruit spread is my drug of choice.

Last thing: Netflix released this cute clip of Tan France calling Meghan’s flower sprinkles “the gayest sh-t I’ve seen in a long time.”

Everything's better with flower sprinkles. With Love, Meghan returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Ln5x8lgRRU — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2025