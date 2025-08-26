Duchess Meghan’s As Ever is doing a product drop alongside WLM’s second season

It took about seven months, but now everything is moving synergistically!! Honestly, think about that – it only took about seven months for the Duchess of Sussex to work out her supply lines for As Ever products AND introduce a mostly functional site AND produce and star in a Netflix cooking/entertaining show in which various As Ever products are launched. Granted, all of this was basically in the works for the better part of two years, but still. So, today, the second season of WLM dropped on Netflix. On Monday, the day before WLM dropped, As Ever announced that their product restock is ALSO dropping today. As Ever posted this on Instagram:
At As ever, we keep growing and growing. Your favorites (and more) are back tomorrow as we also celebrate the launch of Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” on @netflix. August 26th, mark your calendars ✨
As someone who purchased but never received her apricot spread back in June, there’s even more good news: As Ever sent out emails to all of us jam-buyers who had our products STOLEN by other people, informing us that our replacement jam is on the way. In the email, As Ever also noted: “We are happy to share with you that we go live with more seasonal offerings (including another fruit spread to join our collection of favorites) tomorrow in celebration of the launch of Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix.” ANOTHER FRUIT SPREAD??? Do I dare buy one? I actually decided that I wasn’t going to buy anything from As Ever until they fixed their site to ensure first come, first serve. But… the promise of a different flavor of fruit spread is tempting me. Note: I did not buy any wine, I no longer drink. The fruit spread is my drug of choice.
Last thing: Netflix released this cute clip of Tan France calling Meghan’s flower sprinkles “the gayest sh-t I’ve seen in a long time.”
Everything's better with flower sprinkles. With Love, Meghan returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Ln5x8lgRRU
— Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2025
Photos courtesy of Netflix, As Ever’s IG.
I got the apricot spread email as well for my free jar. Can’t wait for mine to arrive and to see what else goes on sale today!! Bring me all the fruit spreads, Duchess!
I am so torn. Do I focus on the things that I know I loved – the tea, the spreads – or try for some of the new products if they look appealing? WILL THERE BE HONEY?!? I actually never made my crepes or shortbread cookies because I was afraid of liking them too much and not having backup, lol. So maybe if she has more of that I can up my supply there as well.
Same with the show – do I binge all at once, or do I savor each episode with a nice mug of As Ever hibiscus or lemon ginger tea??? I did start the first one this morning as I was logging into work and I think I might want to savor. I don’t know! What are we all doing?!??
I’m so excited lmao.
I always watch cooking shows during dinner, because they make me so hungry 😂😂 Last season I did one episode a night. Spreading joyful shows like that throughout the week is much better.
Becks I’m laughing alongside you! Decisions decisions. With the products, I wasn’t fast enough for the raspberry spread the first time and the second time, by the time I’d added other products to my basket the honey was gone 😭 so if either of those are available, I’m stocking up (especially that dang raspberry spread!). I’m hoping there will be a couple of other spreads (blueberry? lemon curd??) and I’m going all in. I feel like I can’t look around at the teas or mixes because I’m worried my more prized items will be bounced from my cart if I take my time lol.
As for watching season 2, I tend to be a binge watcher so even if I tell myself I’ll savor the episodes slowly…I probably won’t. It’s a good problem to have 🤪
It’s gonna be a fun day, Celebitches!!
They dont ship to canada 🇨🇦 😢
Meghan said on a pod that that had to upscale from thousands to millions. That’s insane and yet she’s a failure 🤣 in how many ways are they saying she’s a loser?
I have my debit card locked and loaded!
Oh goody the second season and more products out all in one day!! Cue up the website so at 12pm eastern you can have a go!
This was a happy surprise yesterday evening, I was prepared to just watch a few episodes of the show each day for the remainder of the week. I have plenty of tea, and I actually have an entire jar left of the apricot spread. So, I’ll probably buy the new spread if it’s a flavor that I enjoy, and that’s it.
Hopefully that’ll leave enough stock for the people who haven’t been able to get everything before, or even better hopefully it’ll be like the wine and there will be enough that if you want to come back in a week or so you can still buy some more. That’s why I have been enjoying the wine more often rather than hoarding it the way I did the first release.
Also, I think it’s pretty amazing that in 5 months she has completely worked out releases and product lines. Because you can prep all you want, but you don’t know what you’re missing until you’re in the mix. So to go from April to September basically and have corrected a lot of the issues that’s good business.
Good point….I’m pretty well stocked on the tea so I’m not ordering anymore so that leaves those for other people (not just mine, lol, I’m assuming I’m not the only one in that position.)
I do wish they previewed what products are coming so I can make a game plan but at this point I’m just hitting refresh like crazy at noon, haha.
🎶 my apricot spread is coming, my apricot spread is coming 🎶
I can’t WAIT to see what drops at noon (my time)! I’ll pause Netflix for that!
BTW, the 2024 vintage of the rose’ is maybe better than the 2023.
I have been lucky enough to score both spreads. Today I hope I get crepe mix. I’m in my crepes era, and my brunch bill is getting out of hand.
Meghan is killing us with content today and I’m not mad at it. Apricot spread on the way. But what will the new flavor be? I’m guessing something lemon? Or blackberry? The guessing takes me back to when we were all trying to guess Lili’s name. My bet was on Poppy, lol. A flower but not the right one. Guess we will see on the spread. So I’m gonna get some of the new spread unless it’s orange and some cookies and flower sprinkles.
This morning I made my coffee and thought, “Why don’t I take a peek at season 2? Just a short peek and then I’ll watch more later.” I was transfixed for the entire episode. So bright and fun – such a nice way to start the day.
I’ll try for any spread, baking mix, honey – I wonder if there’ll be something savory?
I knew that those that didn’t receive their jam would get it in the next launch. That is great customer service. Most would just get a refund and that’s it but you are receiving it for free, not bad.
I wasn’t expecting a new drop until later in the year. It’s good to see Meghan doing so well.