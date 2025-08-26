Donald Trump didn’t slather makeup on his bruised & discolored hand this week

Donald Trump had some events and meetings yesterday in the White House, which I’ll get to in a moment. For most of his events, he either hid his right hand under the desk, or he placed his left hand over his right to hide the large bruise or whatever that is. On Monday, Trump didn’t slather off-color makeup on the bruise, like he was doing last week. Maybe his staff told him that the makeup was more noticeable than the bruise? Whatever it was, we can see the dark discoloration in a few shots from Getty (I’m including them below). My question: why isn’t this headline news? Every time Joe Biden stuttered or tripped, it was a banner headline in every newspaper, questioning Biden’s age and capability. Why not… just do the same thing with Trump, who is clearly unwell, who has tree-trunk cankles, and who rants constantly about weird sh-t like magnets?

As for the business of state… well, yesterday was a bad day. Trump announced that he will fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, because he wants the Fed to lower interest rates. He’s also had a hate-on for Cook because she’s a Black woman. Trump is also threatening to send federal troops into other American cities, especially Chicago. Washington DC is apparently a ghost town right now, with restaurants, bars and any tourist-friendly business getting crushed by the military presence in the city. Trump said, in the Oval, that “A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator.’”

Trump: "A lot of people are saying maybe we'd like a dictator." pic.twitter.com/2EpLkOaPZl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

