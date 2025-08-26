Donald Trump didn’t slather makeup on his bruised & discolored hand this week

Donald Trump had some events and meetings yesterday in the White House, which I’ll get to in a moment. For most of his events, he either hid his right hand under the desk, or he placed his left hand over his right to hide the large bruise or whatever that is. On Monday, Trump didn’t slather off-color makeup on the bruise, like he was doing last week. Maybe his staff told him that the makeup was more noticeable than the bruise? Whatever it was, we can see the dark discoloration in a few shots from Getty (I’m including them below). My question: why isn’t this headline news? Every time Joe Biden stuttered or tripped, it was a banner headline in every newspaper, questioning Biden’s age and capability. Why not… just do the same thing with Trump, who is clearly unwell, who has tree-trunk cankles, and who rants constantly about weird sh-t like magnets?
As for the business of state… well, yesterday was a bad day. Trump announced that he will fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, because he wants the Fed to lower interest rates. He’s also had a hate-on for Cook because she’s a Black woman. Trump is also threatening to send federal troops into other American cities, especially Chicago. Washington DC is apparently a ghost town right now, with restaurants, bars and any tourist-friendly business getting crushed by the military presence in the city. Trump said, in the Oval, that “A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator.’”
Trump: "A lot of people are saying maybe we'd like a dictator."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025
And maybe a larger amount of people are saying maybe we would like a dead president and dead minions of his too!!!!!
I co-sign this. I also feel righteous about this as EVERYTHING would be better – EVERYTHING!
The moral rot will still be here, unfortunately. Ultimately we’ll be left having to reckon with the fact that at least 40% of people in this country are traitors who opened the door to fascism; welcomed it, really. Trump dying won’t break the spell, I’m afraid.
“The moral rot will still be here…” That is true but we have to start somewhere to make this a proper country. It is clear that as long as the 🍊💩stain and his cultists stay in power we’re just spinning our wheels. Wishing for someone’s death seems morbid and grotesque to most of us but we can’t help ourselves.
Where’s the Grim Reaper when you need him? Come on, Grim. Grab your scythe and get going.
So, he’s almost certainly receiving some kind of regular infusions intravenously in the back of his hand. The only question is, infusion of what??
That what I thought. I know elderly people are more easily bruised but the explanation that the bruise is from excessively shaking hands is BS. I agree it looks much more like somebody put a needle in his hand to find a vein for infusion (?) and botched it. That can happen. But question is for what kind of infusion?
In old and sick people the infusion doesn’t need to be botched to cause bruising. Thin, weak veins just take longer to heal and continue to seep blood under the skin after the needle is removed. Especially if the infusion is done repeatedly.
Helen, thanks for clarifying this. The question remains what kind of infusions and why are they hiding it.
yes, the bruise has been visible often enough and or long enough (or the makeup covering it has been visible) that its clear he’s been receiving some sort of regular infusion. This isn’t like he was sick and needed extra fluids one time or something. This has been months at this point.
One theory I saw on Threads was that he’s nearing the end and that’s why we’re getting these insane steps with the National Guard and the new flurry of EOs etc. But I think that’s just Miller being Miller.
The Dem governors are on fire this week too – newsom, Moore, PRITZKER, Walz, the WA Governor whose name escapes me (sorry!) People are responding to them. We feel like some Dem leaders are firing back even if the Senate and House won’t.
Yeah Congress is completely useless at this point but I’m drawing tons of inspiration from Dem mayors and governors, who clearly understand the assignment. Pritzker’s speech was amazing. He’s such an effective speaker–IL is very lucky to have him.
I am in cancer treatment and on blood thinners and we regularly switch locations for blood draws/IVs. It can take 2 weeks or so for a bad bruise like that to clear up on blood thinners, but I don’t get why it continues to be on his same hand. Why doesn’t he have a port or a pic line if he is getting regular infusions?
A picc line for sure would solve so many problems. I had a picc in ICU for infusions and blood draws. No more needle sticks needed!! Something else must be going on.
As someone who works in DC, the vibe has been eerie. There are so few people downtown, even during normal busy working hours. And I’ve only seen their thugs places unlikely to have more than petty crime anyway, so thanks for “protecting” me from the rats at Metro Center? (/s)
Also, in that last photo, his hand looks incredibly swollen. Also sign of an infusion?
That the “dictator” line came and went without a peep from the press is disgusting.
Unfortunately the press won’t be fighting our battles for us anymore. Most are businesses and he’s suing them, hounding them, restricting journalist access, dictating coverage, making threats etc. He started pressure for that regime change quite a while ago. He IS becoming a dictator, a rose by any other name …
There is no “becoming”–he IS, period. At some point we have to stop pretending that fascism is knocking on our door and realize that it’s HERE, inside our fucking house.
He wants chaos. He thought black people would be out in the streets protesting and they want the image of black people being seen as unruly, being pepper sprayed and thrown into the back of vans. We ain’t coming outside and now he thinks bringing more national guards to DC will do the trick. Stephen Miller is mad because it’s mainly white people heckling him and his cronies. I’ve seen people harassing Ice agents out of their neighborhoods. He wants to send more troops to Chicago and NY two predominantly black cities. It’s not a coincidence. He’s mad because he really thought with getting rid of migrant workers that we would show up and start working in the fields. Nebraska is about to go bankrupt because their contracts with China to export soybeans and other things have been cancelled. I saw where a farmer has purchased farm equipment from other farmers because those farmers have committed suicide. It’s sad and all of this could have bee avoided.
I’ve been encouraged by the White people showing up and heckling the occupiers.
I saw black folks in DC protesting, all peacefully. Way too smart to take the bait.
Don’t forget about Baltimore, too. Black mayor + black governor = double whammy
NYC and Chicago aren’t predominantly Black, they are predominantly blue.
Reminds me of photos of the queen’s hand a couple days before her death.