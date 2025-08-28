Us Weekly: Princess Kate is ’emphasizing her family & well-being over duties’

One of my relatively minor peeves about magazine covers with the Princess of Wales is that editors consistently lighten her eyes. Kate’s eyes are a dark hazel usually, but mag editors are constantly giving her blue or green eyes. Justice for hazel eyes! Anyway, Us Weekly’s new cover is all about Light-eyed Kate and her “royal reset.” It’s weird that in this particular case, “royal reset” is code for “her annual summer holiday.” That’s all this is – embiggening Kate’s summer vacation and trying desperately to make it sound like she’s really keen to work eventually, no promises though. Some highlights:

Attending the Wimbledon finals: Going with William and the kids was a deliberate choice, says a source, “to blend her royal duties with family time.” Prioritizing family-friendly moments is something Kate plans to do more of as she continues to navigate her new normal, which now includes a move out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge, their forever home.

A cancer-free life: “Kate’s outlook has changed, and her priorities have shifted,” says a source. “[She’s] emphasizing her family and her well-being over [intense] duties.” It’s a decision that Kate and William made together. They’ve established limits on what they will and will not do to protect their mental health and home life, says a second source. “While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary….Kate knows visibility is crucial for maintaining the monarchy’s profile, but she doesn’t need to be at everything. She’s [being more] intentional.”

Kate’s recovery: The source says chemotherapy took “an emotional and physical toll” on Kate, and the effects have lingered. “Fatigue has been a big one, and she continues to deal with it in her recovery journey.” She realizes her health is key and defers to her medical team. “Kate listens to her advisers, but ultimately it’s up to her doctors. They guide her decisions,” says the source, noting that it’s essential for her to keep her stress levels down.

Kate’s connection with cancer survivors: “Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has,” says the source. “It’s important for her to connect with others. It’s therapeutic for her, and she wants to bring as much awareness as possible.”

A summer at Anmer Hall. “They have an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court, where they indulge their love for sports,” reveals Marlene Koenig. “William and Catherine have been reportedly having dinner at different restaurants and pubs in the Norfolk area, and they and the children attend fun fairs and other events privately, without press intrusion,” she adds, noting that locals “respect their privacy.”

A yacht holiday in Greece: They went to Kefalonia, where they stayed on a yacht and explored caves and beaches. “The kids were eager to go on an adventure,” says the source, explaining they chose Kefalonia because of its serene, private setting. “It was just what Kate needed — a family-focused trip to help her recovery and emotional well-being,” says the source. (Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, joined them.) “William just wants her to be happy and rested. It was a great way to achieve that and have everyone together.” The source says Kate is happiest doing “normal family things” with William and the kids. “She prefers that over being in a ballgown, but she understands she has to do that, too.” She and William have protected the children from Kate’s health issues as much as they can. “The kids understand a bit of what Kate has been through, but she doesn’t want to put too much stress on them, so she doesn’t go into much detail,” shares the source. “They know she had cancer and she is in remission.”

William remains her rock. “He’s cut down on his work engagements to be more present over the past year and a half,” notes royal commentator Kristen Meinzer. “He’s always there for support,” adds the source. As for talk of a reconciliation between the couple and Prince Harry — who reportedly agreed to share his official schedule with his estranged dad, King Charles, in an effort to reconnect — the source says there’s a chance they could mend fences, “but it will take time.”

Kate’s schedule: “Royal aides and event planners often receive short notice days in advance. Due to Kate’s day-to-day health assessments, there can be last-minute decisions,” says the source. The source adds that Kate “isn’t focused on keeping up appearances. She’s focused on her recovery.” She also values this time before William eventually takes the throne as king. “Once that happens, things will change,” notes the source. “So they’re getting in as much family time as possible.”