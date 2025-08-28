Us Weekly: Princess Kate is ’emphasizing her family & well-being over duties’

One of my relatively minor peeves about magazine covers with the Princess of Wales is that editors consistently lighten her eyes. Kate’s eyes are a dark hazel usually, but mag editors are constantly giving her blue or green eyes. Justice for hazel eyes! Anyway, Us Weekly’s new cover is all about Light-eyed Kate and her “royal reset.” It’s weird that in this particular case, “royal reset” is code for “her annual summer holiday.” That’s all this is – embiggening Kate’s summer vacation and trying desperately to make it sound like she’s really keen to work eventually, no promises though. Some highlights:
Attending the Wimbledon finals: Going with William and the kids was a deliberate choice, says a source, “to blend her royal duties with family time.” Prioritizing family-friendly moments is something Kate plans to do more of as she continues to navigate her new normal, which now includes a move out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge, their forever home.
A cancer-free life: “Kate’s outlook has changed, and her priorities have shifted,” says a source. “[She’s] emphasizing her family and her well-being over [intense] duties.” It’s a decision that Kate and William made together. They’ve established limits on what they will and will not do to protect their mental health and home life, says a second source. “While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary….Kate knows visibility is crucial for maintaining the monarchy’s profile, but she doesn’t need to be at everything. She’s [being more] intentional.”
Kate’s recovery: The source says chemotherapy took “an emotional and physical toll” on Kate, and the effects have lingered. “Fatigue has been a big one, and she continues to deal with it in her recovery journey.” She realizes her health is key and defers to her medical team. “Kate listens to her advisers, but ultimately it’s up to her doctors. They guide her decisions,” says the source, noting that it’s essential for her to keep her stress levels down.
Kate’s connection with cancer survivors: “Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has,” says the source. “It’s important for her to connect with others. It’s therapeutic for her, and she wants to bring as much awareness as possible.”
A summer at Anmer Hall. “They have an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court, where they indulge their love for sports,” reveals Marlene Koenig. “William and Catherine have been reportedly having dinner at different restaurants and pubs in the Norfolk area, and they and the children attend fun fairs and other events privately, without press intrusion,” she adds, noting that locals “respect their privacy.”
A yacht holiday in Greece: They went to Kefalonia, where they stayed on a yacht and explored caves and beaches. “The kids were eager to go on an adventure,” says the source, explaining they chose Kefalonia because of its serene, private setting. “It was just what Kate needed — a family-focused trip to help her recovery and emotional well-being,” says the source. (Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, joined them.) “William just wants her to be happy and rested. It was a great way to achieve that and have everyone together.” The source says Kate is happiest doing “normal family things” with William and the kids. “She prefers that over being in a ballgown, but she understands she has to do that, too.” She and William have protected the children from Kate’s health issues as much as they can. “The kids understand a bit of what Kate has been through, but she doesn’t want to put too much stress on them, so she doesn’t go into much detail,” shares the source. “They know she had cancer and she is in remission.”
William remains her rock. “He’s cut down on his work engagements to be more present over the past year and a half,” notes royal commentator Kristen Meinzer. “He’s always there for support,” adds the source. As for talk of a reconciliation between the couple and Prince Harry — who reportedly agreed to share his official schedule with his estranged dad, King Charles, in an effort to reconnect — the source says there’s a chance they could mend fences, “but it will take time.”
Kate’s schedule: “Royal aides and event planners often receive short notice days in advance. Due to Kate’s day-to-day health assessments, there can be last-minute decisions,” says the source. The source adds that Kate “isn’t focused on keeping up appearances. She’s focused on her recovery.” She also values this time before William eventually takes the throne as king. “Once that happens, things will change,” notes the source. “So they’re getting in as much family time as possible.”
Back when Kate was the Duchess of Cambridge, her PR was always “she’s preparing to be queen, she’s the best future queen ever!” I always pointed out that it was extremely weird that she never had any plans for her “Princess of Wales years,” as the wife of the heir to the throne. This cannot have been the plan, right? To create an extremely fragile cover story about how Kate still isn’t ready for any additional responsibilities, and in fact cannot even handle a similarly meager workload to what she had in the 2010s? To dress up her endless vacations and flaky last-minute cancellations as a medical necessity? To continue to kick the can down the road, saying outright that Kate deserves to take it easy because William isn’t king yet? They’ve also stopped promising that Kate will eventually be keen – their new strategy is that of a status quo, a holding pattern where Kate is constantly coddled and no one can ever expect absolutely anything from her.
Cate is reverting to what what she does best, nothing.
Now if they could pay her nothing, that would be good too.
Exactly! There’s not one thing worth mentioning that she had done the whole year,, to justify her payment
W&K will find that it will be the British public that will be telling them, “no”. They are going to self-propel themselves into abolishment.
This is lazy Kate and Willie are lowkey resigning and want to live their best montecito life in the UK, just like meg and harry
The fact that forest lodge is foreverhome, that they wont be staying at any of the official palaces, that theyve cut down their appearances by 1000%, vacation more than they work,,avoid charles, that willie wants to be a part time stay at home king, that charles find the move to forest lodge stupid, that kate puts family over duty now (when she was top ceo) and they prefer school runs and football games over their duty, that George now has a destiny and not a duty (because he is NOT TRAPPED. Again, talking to 1 person audience: Harry)
All of that point that they want to be lazy royals after giving their best shot at being working royals, but we all saw how they were totally incompetent and incapable.
And Koenig is selected by us for interviews. Same old same old propaganda. Kate is not resetting anything she’s still lazy. It is so patronizing to say the keens prioritize family and implying work interferes with family time. In the real world people need to work to support their families and save for children s education. And Keen is still recovering when she was hitting the ski slopes a few months ago. Keen is such a phony.
Koenig is a now retired American librarian living in the US. She was NYC-based and has a decades long obsessive interest in European royalty. But how on earth would she have any inside knowledge re: W&K’s activities? My understanding is that she just follows the UK press.
A LIBRARIAN wrote this bilge???
Exactly; I always wondered how an American librarian was an insider into the BRF.
She hasn’t been based in nyc forever. Not since she worked for the AP probably. She has the contacts because she started writing to extended family members in the 80s and formed relationships over the decades. She knows a lot of people in the circle but doesn’t claim to be an deep insider. She knows the Greek, German and Romanian families very well. She just uses what she knows. You may not like her opinions, and I’ve argued with her plenty, but she’s a bona fide historian. I’ve known her for 25 years.
You’ve defended her on here before but she doesn’t seem to know a damn thing about the Windsor’s besides BM headlines and talking points. I used to follow her on twitter/X until I realized her history degree did not give her any credibility at all.
This is the 345th story with the same message about her in both uk and us media. I hope the uk media picks that apart next.
It is definitely overused to the point it’s nauseating.. just let her quit already and hide in some pile alone stop torturing people with these articles. It is exhausting to read about this woman and the excuses for her laziness.
Family time. Shouldn’t the children have friends that they spend time with as well. Families do manage to work and have family time
It seems the Middletons had so much ‘family time’ that none of their offspring developed long-lasting friendships. Billy Boy had a different upbringing but with the same result. They don’t know what friendship is. Those kids aren’t getting a chance to have real friends ’cause they’re only getting to see them at school.
I have a theory about why Kate ticks all the boxes for the British psyche: she’s terminally drama-prone with nothing ever happening. There’s breathless coverage about… why she never does jack. Not even the simple bread-and-butter stuff that would be effortless. Pardon the humour, but none of these people is being asked to cure cancer. They’re asked to be goodwill ambassadors. And that’s *too much*? ….JFC. Her whole schtick plays into a curious British need for drama that never really produces a reckoning. Things just ….stay the same. What is the point of this type of coverage? It’s like a low-level addiction, it just keeps people on the hook, hoping for another hit. It’s a weak drug. Meghan was just too much for them, she actually hit the ground running and they didn’t know what to think. They don’t *want* the royals to do anything, they want them to be ornamental. The late Queen actually kept up a public poker face, while she did the rounds, but she was hiding a good part of her character and personality from the public, apparently she was highly animated and high-energy in private, very involved, very in tune with whoever she was talking to, actually keen, in the real sense of the word, and an absolute workaholic. Pored over briefing papers. Quizzed prime ministers about niggly details. Reprimanded aides who could not keep up. Set the pace, charged ahead. She just got the public appearances over with, like a military inspection, and went back to work. I mean. I doubt Kate on her best day would cope with half of what the late Queen did in her eighties.
“Reprimanded aides who could not keep up”. The Queen was a bully?? A mean girl? Did the aide tremble with fear and suffer ptsd for years?
“He’s cut down on his work engagements to be more present over the past year and a half,” notes royal commentator Kristen Meinzer”
IOW he wants to be paid millions for nothing. 😂
I see the Middleton cleanup is in full swing. But who are they trying to convince? Each Lazy justification story emphasises her Duchess Dolittle sobriquet.
“ She prefers that over being in a ballgown, but she understands she has to do that, too.”
I’m sure she wears the tiaras so very reluctantly too 😂 never wanted the tiaras right Lazy?
If they love Norfolk so much, then stay there. You don’t need FL.
The implication is that wearing ballgowns and tiaras is silly but that she’ll occasionally condescend to do that, which is rather dismissive of an important segment of society to the royals.
And yet Meghan’s brief remark about pantyhose is controversial. Sykes had an apoplectic fit over it. But isn’t Kate trying to say the same thing here. That she’s just an everyday mom who has to wear tiaras. She’s trying to claim that wearing tiaras isn’t authentic to her but she must simply do it out of duty. I’m sorry but I think they get their messages muddled when they do this. Meghan left. Kate did not. But she’s trying to suggest her own rebellion. Or at least that’s what she’s suggesting to an American audience anyways.
She made sure to have a craft tiara for coronation when specifically told not to wear a real one. Plus there were two gowns. Girl loves to shop. It’s the only thing she was seen doing when William was in Anglesey with the boys at RAF.
Kate just shops online now.
Queen Elizabeth was always right about Kate; her instincts were spot on about this lazy, non motivated and non ambitious woman. The biggest mistake Peg ever made was marrying that one. It’s truly tantamount to a crisis. They have spent their entire marriage trying to collectively justify their laziness and greediness. The British people are always asleep at the wheel when it comes to the truth and need to wake up regarding this massive grift. And their kids won’t save this situation either.
QE2 should have put her foot down and made her do some public service before they announced their engagement. She was marrying the heir after all. She has a highly visible public role.
Instead we get bizarre stories of Michael Middleton telling Willy not to over work Lazy. 😂😂😂😂
The queen made sure the media knew that she had said “but what does she do?” when discussing Kate.
Years ago Kate would have been relegated to the status of courtesan or mistress and never considered a suitable spouse mostly because she had no skills for future Queen consort. And she didn’t make up for it by being from a well connected family. But Charles wasn’t in a position to say much after marrying his mistress and they likely expected Kate to step up. She never did.
Seriously?
Years ago, the only skills required of the queen consort was as a healthy uterus.
How long ago? Even Queen Alexandra the deaf breeder did more work than Lazy. Queen Mary was the same. QE the QM could finally look at the East End in the eye. And as for Diana…
This middle class social climber is the odd one out. A hundred years of service by the consort to justify their taxpayer funded position disregarded.
The black and white photos of Lazy reminds me of Queen Vic vibes. Except Victoria worked a lot while Albert was alive. Lazy just wants to retreat…but she can’t. She married in and has done absolutely fuck all.
Alexandra also was quite ill and the effects of that illness were she had to use a cane to walk. Plus she had the deafness. But she worked very hard, visited hospitals and charities and never moaned about getting “new starts” and going for things that only bring Joy. Kate is just plain lazy and always was. The signs were there when she went years with no career and one part time job that lasted a short time. It did not get better after the marriage with Kate taking months to research charities and the excuse was “she works behind the scenes.”
Kate is the first “commoner” QC in living memory from working to middle-class stock. She should have been forced to bring something to the table because she never had the proper breeding (when that was a given).
This is the exact same line we heard last December/January, and we rolled our eyes then. This is so familiar: “Kate’s ‘new normal’ is protecting her family while the kids are in school all day, and that’s why William needs to be home all day too.” Then she was papped skiing once, then skiing again, then that article in the Scottish press about how she works out “rigorously.”
And when did this ever happen? “Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has….” She went to Marsden hospital once. And used two sick children (Windsor and that boy at Wimbledon) for photo-ops.
Keen is being holier than though bragging she is there for the children
People who work are there for the children by bringing in income so the children will have good education. Healthcare .nutritious meals . Keen acts like Marie Antoinette and totally oblivious and patronizing
As a working mom, 💯. They’re making it out like the Waleses children are the most specialest children ever, much more specialer than our children, so these better-than-our children need a mansion, a tennis court and a pool, a megayacht and helicopters (because they’re “normal”), and parents who both stay home all day while they’re in school. And Kate and William are the bestest parents ever for (checks notes) doing ef all. It’s nauseating. Somebody here called Forest Lodge Kate’s “Petit Trianon” and that’s perfect.
Those kids will need to leave that messed up environment to end up ok. Harry is the only one who dared. And on top of that they have parents in a toxic marriage with a narcissist grandfather on one side and a narcissist grandmother on the other.
Basically they are going to be the trump kids.
Prioritizing more vacations and even less work to be with her family. Let’s start with her beloved husband. Peg doesn’t live with her because his helicopter is seen frequently coming and going from KP. Whenever he is with Can’t he looks wound as tight as and eight day clock. He gives her not so loving looks and he looks like he wants to be anywhere else but with her. Now the children are at school all day and she has Nannie’s to take care of them so she doesn’t have to do so much with them. As for her health they are going to beat this fake cancer story to death. This is all to cover for a very lazy Princess.
Bingo @ SC.
“Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has”
What exactly has she been through?
Lying repeatedly about having cancer?
Having to live with the consequences of her own actions?
Abolish the monarchy.
So same as usual. The only time she “worked” more was when Meghan joined the family and post 2020 when the Invictus Games were happening.
Yeah when the source said she’s being intentional and doesn’t need to be at everything my first thought was but when was she ever at everything.
She is so damn LAZY! That family kid done. I think William will flee with the Duchy Lancaster and Cornwall. William married his twin. They SUCK!
the thing with this whole argument about Kate protecting her mental health (was that ever at issue?? interesting line there, right?) and prioritizing her children and stepping back from intense duties (lmao) – well its twofold.
first – Kate NEVER had “intense duties.” she has NEVER worked regularly. she has NEVER cracked 200 engagements in a year, no matter how many phone calls or early years meetings she holds in secret. If this article was about ANNE – about how after her concussion last year she realized she just wants time with her children and grandchildren and is going to be mindful about what she does at her age etc – I wouldn’t really bat an eye. Sure anne, you’ve spent decades pulling more than your weight, slow down and scale back. no one would blame her.
but Kate has NEVER pulled her weight. She has never done more than the absolute bare minimum. She has always used “the children” as an excuse to not work. So this is just more of the same.
Second – this is a hard pill for many to swallow because we see Charles right there – who took a month off when he was diagnosed, who has scaled back but is still working more than W&K combined, still undergoing regular treatment, and pushing 80. So Kate – a supposedly healthy 43 year old who had precancerous cells and ended chemo a year ago (by her own words) and is in remission can’t work more than 50 engagements a year because something something cancer but Charles can? QEII was working literally until she died.
Do I think QEII should have had to work like that? No. But it shows the difference between the older generations and W&K. W&K don’t want to work and are looking for any excuse not to. First it was the kids, then cancer, now its the effects of chemo that she finished a year ago……and they’re saying she “needed” the yacht vacation to recover.
This is just about two lazy entitled people refusing to work.
It’s the constant pr explaining of why more can’t be done that gets to me. You can spend time with your kids and recover just like the ordinary people you proclaim to be…without taking months and months off each year when all your money comes from the people. Bc that is not middle-class normal.
@jais, agreed. Do WanK really need to be home all day while the kids are in school, and home every single day of every single school vacation? Pull the other one.
It’s also incredibly weird for someone to say they can’t do something because their kids need them but then are in school all day.
Also, when the kids were younger and not in school, we saw Kate out shopping all the time. Plus she needs her hair done, all the skin treatments, hours in the gym, etc.
So clearly she just prioritizes all her personal self care time over all else and will use the children as her cover.
jais, I agree wholeheartedly. It is utterly exhausting propaganda. Normal families simply do not have two parents who don’t have jobs or careers.
It’s been so long that she’s done anything that I can’t remember what her “duties” are. I know there’s something something Wimbledon and some regiment she’s never visited, there was a tweet about rugby and then the V&A? The Tate?
The thing is that W&K’s “duties” are whatever the king wants them to do. But they’re so bad at everything that it’s terrifying to send them out to anything, especially diplomatic. Is it weaponized incompetence if you really are incompetent?
Maybe that’s part of their game. they’ve avoided work for so long that people are forgetting what a “working royal” actually does.
The queen as monarch has certain things that are required by the government. Same as Charles now, but their generation had the belief that meeting with the people was important even if just to confirm they exist.
William and Kate have never understood duty. Kate in particular was lazy as fuck even before she got engaged. How many women born in 1982 ended up at age 29 having nothing more than a part time job where they were on call for their boyfriend? This is unheard of for even rich aristos. Kate didn’t even do the charity rounds.
William married his booty call because she was available and pliable and he tired of her very early on. It got bad after Charlotte was born and William just tolerates her barely now.
And because William is miserable with his choice he doesn’t want to channel that into work but just to faff about even though his father is dealing with serious medical issues.
William married Kate to stick it to his family. He knew she was unsuitable. That, and the fact that he didn’t want to marry any woman who would challenge him to be his best self, the way Meghan challenges Harry.
He’s a standover merchant and only lazy Kate and her desperate family would tolerate his behaviour. She was, and is, easy to control. Although, he is finding out in middle-age that a loveless marriage has challenges, even if one is as privileged as he is, with multiple mansions at his disposal.
I swear when Kate is 75 and in perfect health, we’ll still be getting these stories. She’s got a new grift and most of the media is going along with it: she’s still recovering from cancer; she’s tired and needs her rest; she prioritizes her family over her duties. What a load of horse 💩.
It’s the trinity of Kitty.
1. Precancerous Kitty.
2. MIA / AI gen’d? cancerous Kitty.
3. Postcancerous Kitty.
I know Kate lied about having HG to get out of having to work, but I always assumed she just had normal morning sickness, which is actually pretty awful, and I wouldn’t have wanted to be dressed up and photographed in front of the world when I was in my first trimester and trying not to throw my guts up.
I also know that they lie about their schedules to accommodate vacation (2012 trip to France being prime example).
It just never really dawned on me that Kate would just make up something as awful as cancer to cover up for something else and to get out of work.
The more I read, the more I think she had a total mental breakdown. This article reads more like a mental health issue as opposed to cancer.
However, she did look puffy and not herself in the summer of 2024. She also took a long break from Botox, but she seems to be back on that now.
I am truly curious about what is really wrong with her.
I’m not. She’s a social-climbing vacuous lying racist bitch who deserves no public funding after her stunts against Meghan and her laziness in public.
My theory remains that a facial injury occurred which is why her face was hidden for several months. There is no justification for hiding her face when she left the hospital for abdominal surgery. And then the kill notice photo. That also gives her leverage for a better home.
I believe that too. Disfigurement.
Maybe the aristos were right after all. It was reported during Kate’s disappearance that “she had some sort of breakdown” in December 2023. There could have been contributing factors which I’ll leave unsaid but….the aristos always know, right? That’s how they knew about Rose. Just because it’s not on the front page of the Daily Mail doesn’t mean there isn’t an undercurrent of talk behind closed doors in a country pile, never mind “pas devant les domestiques,” or among courtiers in all of their residences who see and hear EVERYTHING and file it away for a rainy day
When and where was it stated that the aristos say that?
I imagine it’s very well known amongst the turnip toff set AND the Rota/media exactly what happened and the instant and neverending cancer coverup.
@Lady Esther, do share more! Please ☺️
‘When and where was it stated that the aristos say that?’
I have a vague remembrance that there was a ‘big royal divorce in 2024’ rumour circulating at the end of 2023 and somewhere around the time of Ambulance/chum/speculation post clear through New Year’s, after the announcement of the Danish abdication, there were mentions that the tea among the aristos was:
‘William served divorce papers to Kate and she had a breakdown’
Some of the H&M are headed for a divorce and then Fred & Mary woes the BM latched on to at that time seemed to be quashing, discouraging but also telegraphing Waleses speculation too.
I think some CB comments in late December and January had brought that up, that the aristos were discussing this amongst themselves but I don’t know which ones.
Look for the ambulance posts from back then. Or the first speculation when ‘Kategate’ was announced.
@Interested Gawker: bang on. Also @BayTampaBay and other long-time Celebitchies with aristo connections, feel free to chime in here with the tea 👀
@convict An article about ‘William Might Reconcile With Harry’ from 29 January seems to have the first outright comment about it.
The amount of time, agita, and words spent on this when if she simply did an engagement in public 3-4 times a month she would be considered a workhorse is astounding.
“Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has,” says the source. “It’s important for her to connect with others. It’s therapeutic for her, and she wants to bring as much awareness as possible.”
That’s the part of that article that angered me the most. The rest of it — reset, prioritizing family, blah, blah, blah — we’ve read a million times before.
But what awareness is Kate bringing to cancer??? She won’t even say what her “cancer” was. She hasn’t even explicitly thanked those doctors who are supposedly guiding her decision-making about her nonexistent duties. She’s raised no money for cancer research; she’s barely been in the presence of real cancer sufferers. It’s galling.
And the article says being with others who have been through cancer is therapeutic for HER. Even in this fantasy, it’s all about her — not other people.
Yep, that’s one of the many things I find so galling about this–and commented below. Like hell she’s speaking with ‘other cancer survivors’. That one time she showed up at the Marsden? Was that it? Where she talked about craving sun & being fond of her port? (WTF?!).
And what awareness???? Shoot, when Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed & treated for both breast cancer and melanoma (I cannot even imagine the stress of that!), she was open & spoke about the how’s & why’s & wherefores & provided info on where to go for info. Not so, Kate. Whatever her ‘cancer’ was, it allowed her the strength to resume skiing, cavorting on a Caribbean beach, hiking across the Norfolk countryside (or wherever they were for Charlotte’s birthday), sunning & swimming off a yacht–and apparently cave exploring (that’s a new one!).
I’ll believe she was sick when she has a “bad day” during Wimbledon finals.
Absolutely! Her shenanigans were called out last year regarding Wimbledon.
Such bilge as someone above called it. What has she done to bring awareness to cancer? Absolutely nothing as far as I can see apart from visiting the Marsden once and I think she did something with a young lady who was dying from cancer. There’s never been a thank you to her doctors or a medical team. She’s never proactively done anything to help others, no fundraising, zilch.
Lord only knows what happened to her last year. All I know is that she’s always been lazy, that she’s looked terrible for the last couple of years, needs a haircut, a proper stylist, and to ditch the raccoon eyes. As a PoW she is absolutely useless.
I’m wondering if all of this protecting her well-being etc. is a less than subtle hint leading to the fact that she will eventually withdraw, regretfully announce that William needs a PoW that can do everything that she cannot because of her ‘cancer’, and believes a divorce is the best thing. Quite honestly if she totally dipped out of royal life, I can’t imagine anybody would notice.
So. Many. Words. To try and justify not working. The US is in a worsening dystopia, we don’t need magazines whatsoever. Especially not magazines that feature ANYONE who refuses to work and collects mansions like they’re charms for a bracelet. We already have a Melania, one is bad enough.
But at least Melania’s husband’s wealth didn’t come from the public. He was democratically elected by the American people – twice. He can’t stay forever, either. Big difference. Huge, in fact.
His wealth is coming from the American public now. He’s draining the US Treasury for himself & have you not seen his gift shop at the White House? The White House!!! They’re selling trump 2028 hats AT THE WHITE HOUSE. 🤬😤
When will this crap ever end…”Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has,” says the source. “It’s important for her to connect with others. It’s therapeutic for her, and she wants to bring as much awareness as possible.”
Sure Kate, I’ll give you my number and we can compare notes. I’ve no doubt that what I’ve been through trumps your cancer experience by miles. And I don’t generally whinge endlessly about it (except on CB).
You definitely don’t whinge endlessly about it, Jaded. But you should feel free to do so. It sucks.
These two could be a television series. The vacationers. We will absolutely prioritize vacationing and will consider when we wish to work with a small w but the public better keep paying us to continue living large .
I can’t believe that the British people aren’t fed up with this nonsense yet . Kate and willy do absolutely nothing for the amount of money and perks they enjoy. And give me a break about the kids wanting a Greek holiday. No wank and the middle bums wanted a Greek vacation. When Kate was zipping and zooming down those slopes she must have forgotten all about that cancer that tires her so much or when she was lying out in the sun all summer again cancer took a back seat. It’s only when she is expected to show up for any thing work related that cancer is present and why she can’t commit or do jack shit . Do you know how a regular mom who has cancer and still has to go to work every day and look after her family must feel reading stories like this about Kate and her privilege? . It’s this that really pisses me off
Notice how they say the kids were eager for an adventure? Way to shift the ‘need’ for another vacation on to the kids.
Yep. This.
This one gets me, and it has from the beginning: ‘…she wants to bring as much awareness as possible.” How the heck can you ‘bring awareness’ when we’ve not been told what kind of cancer she has? How do we know what to look out for, what to call a doctor about & what not? Example: I’ve had four skin cancers (each of the three types, thank you very much!) and am very aware of what to look out for. I also remember something one of my dermatologists told me–cancer doesn’t just go away. That was what she said when I couldn’t find the whatever it was that I had been concerned about & wanted her to see. Cancer doesn’t just go away.
But what symptoms should we be aware of, Kate?
She’ll never say. And that’s why so many people don’t believe her.
Yes, the first words out of many cancer survivors mouths are “Watch out for X symptoms and catch them early.” Even if you’re embarrassed to say what kind of cancer it is (Farrah Fawcett wasn’t) there’s still one overwhelming symptom most people have that you can share: Unexplained fatigue. Plus so many others.
What ever happened to “no part-time royals”? Kate, with 9 engagements in six months, doesn’t even make it to “part-time.” Time to take away her security and her part of the sovereign grant, like they did to Harry and Meghan?
It would be pretty hard to recover from severe mental health issues when the main cause of it is actually the person you are married to .
What she means is she is retiring. She is not saying that word itself because in the real world, it means you are relinquishing your pre-retirement salary and benefits. Luckily, England does not live in the real world, so it would have just been fine for Kate to say she’s retiring. Will might as well say it, too. But he wouldn’t dare use the R word, because even though he plans on doing nothing, it is “understood” that he’ll do fuck-all and still get the pay and benefits he has always received for doing nothing in the past and present.