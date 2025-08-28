Royalist: 28 years later, Princess Diana’s death looks more & more like murder

August 31st marks the 28th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. This year, there have been fewer articles about Diana and her death, especially compared to previous years’ coverage. Personally, I think the way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been treated by the monarchy and the British establishment have opened up some old wounds, and made some people rethink what happened to Diana. I still believe there was more to the story with what happened to Harry, Meghan and Doria Ragland in New York in 2023, and I believe Harry when he’s said (repeatedly) that he fears that people want his wife to end up like his mother. The older I get, the more I believe there was a coverup and that Diana’s death was incredibly convenient for the Windsors. Well, Tom Sykes devoted a Substack piece to HIS evolving thoughts on Diana’s death and the alleged coverup. You can read the full piece here. I just wanted to show a few excerpts:
But, 28 years later I want to challenge that wisdom. At the risk of being branded a “Diana Truther” or conspiracy theorist, I believe there is just way too much about the events of that night and its aftermath to fit the accident narrative.
There are great differences of opinion about who ordered the killing. Mohamed Fayed famously blamed Prince Philip, but I side with those who argue that the most credible suspect is a powerful group of insiders in the British security services, who may have disposed of Diana, without consulting or seeking approval from individual royals, believing that Diana was a grave threat to the monarchy and the wider establishment. Don’t forget, she said in her Panorama interview, that she didn’t believe Charles was fit to be king. Imagine if she were the one living in California and giving interviews to Oprah. Can anyone really imagine a Queen Camilla in such a scenario?
I believe that the white Fiat Uno that clipped Diana’s car just before it entered the tunnel was driven by a security operative, and that the collision triggered the car’s airbags, obscuring the driver’s view for a crucial few seconds. Even if the airbags didn’t go off prematurely, as the writer Lady Colin Campbell believes, I suspect that the collision created a chaotic moment of panic that led to the car smashing into the 13th pillar.
The keystone of all this conventional wisdom is that Henri Paul was drunk. Alas, it is an unquestioned fact that one post-mortem test on “his” blood showed a carbon monoxide level of 20.7 per cent. With that amount of carbon monoxide in your blood, you’d hardly be able to stand up, let alone walk normally, or bend down to tie your shoelaces, as CCTV showed Henri Paul did at 11:12 pm as he was preparing to leave the Ritz Hotel. The British police inquiry into Diana’s death ultimately concluded the sample was contaminated. And yet tests on his blood from the same French labs saying he was three times over the drink driving limit were accepted as accurate without question.
Then there is the extraordinary matter of the embalming of Diana’s body. We all remember Charles arriving in Paris and bringing Diana home that miserable Sunday evening. She was pronounced dead at 4 am. Between 2 pm and 4:30 pm, according to Operation Paget, a report carried out by the British police to address and investigate Mohamed Fayed’s claims of conspiracy and cover-up, the blood was drained out of her body, destroyed, and replaced with formaldehyde, fatally compromising all further tissue testing. The Paris authorities said this was because it was very hot and they wanted the body to look presentable for viewing. And yet Dodi Fayed, who died in the car, was not embalmed.
Yeah, I agree – the white Fiat, Henri Paul’s sketchy bloodwork, the embalming. It was all so bizarre. Sykes then references Noel Botham’s book, The Murder of Princess Diana, and the case Botham made. Botham references Diana’s own belief that Charles and the establishment would kill her, likely through a staged car accident. She even wrote down her fears (as did her lawyer). There’s also the matter of Henri Paul’s mysterious deposits in the months before his death. There’s also a rumor that someone replaced Paul’s bloodwork with a sample from a man who died by suicide that same night. There’s also the absence of any CCTV footage from around the tunnel. Granted, CCTV wasn’t as omnipresent in 1997 as it is now, but there were still cameras set out around the tunnel, yet none of them caught sight of Henri Paul’s car or the other cars around it.
Sykes added something else I didn’t know: Diana’s sister Sarah McCorquodale was the one who gathered some of Diana’s most personal belongings from Kensington Palace following Diana’s death. Sarah took custody of Diana’s mahogany box, the box where Diana stored all of her sensitive letters, tapes, videos and evidence of other people’s dirty deeds. Sarah said that she looked inside the box when she took it and found it full. But a short time later, she checked again… and the box was empty. Chilling.
Let me add something else – one of the main arguments made by Charles, at the time and in the years afterwards, is that he never would have wanted Diana taken out because it slowed down his planned rollout of Camilla as his partner/soulmate/wife. But here’s the thing… that rollout was going poorly, because Diana was still the main show. People already despised Camilla for her role in breaking up Diana and Charles’s marriage. Camilla didn’t want to compete with Diana head-to-head either. Diana’s death helped Camilla and Charles in the long run.
Oh dear lord. A million negative reviews of Meghan’s show can’t paper over this.
Reading carefully between the lines, could Sykes be hinting that he thinks those acting in Camilla’s interests are behind a plot? 🤔
So Sykes can write something like this, with suspicions around Diana’s death, but so easily attacks the Sussexes and makes light of Harry’s concern for safety and constantly blares how much the royals, especially his brother, hate him. This same man just had a diatribe about Meghan’s pantyhose. What a hypocrite.
@Beth I don’t think we need to read between the lines. Camilla was the major beneficiary of Diana’s death.
I didn’t believe in the conspiracies before H&M. After watching what they were doing to H&M with all the power of media and national security, I fully believe Diana was taken out by the firm. There were probably people dressed like paps among the real paps chasing her car. It would be the easiest thing to do.
I’m like you @sevenblue. I was always 50/50 as to whether it was a “hit” or a terrible accident. My Mum was convinced “they” killed her but, I always just shrugged as I believed they had the power but, couldn’t comprehend why “they” would kill the mother of the FK!
It was the NYC car chase which finally tilted the balance for me. If H&M hadn’t invested in such a professional security team I truly believe Archie and Lili would be orphans now. It makes me shudder just thinking about what “they” tried to make happen.
Just to add. I was thinking about the main reason why Mum was convinced and her argument was there is no way they would let a “brown” baby be a half-sibling to the future king. Now fast forward 25 years and we have the King and Heir’s wife raising “concerns” about the skin colour of an unborn baby. “They” were so concerned that when QEII died the king refused to acknowledge the birthright of those biracial children and flat out refused to attend the christening of the youngest child. Both those children are of royal blood yet but, sadly as my Mum predicted there is no way those people will accept a brown baby into their family.
Mind you the last laugh is on them because both the “brown” babies are in reality fairer in skin and hair colouring than the FFK. 😆
Holy sh*t I think you’re right and you just blew my mind. Royal families have, after all, been having family members bumped off for one reason or another for centuries. For various (dumb) reasons, Diana and now her son and his family are seen as threats to the legitimacy / relevance of more senior royal family members. This adds another dimension to Harry’s fight for proper security within the UK for himself and his family – and his reason for telling world that his own family pulled his security in March 2020.
Me too. That tipped me over the edge.
If you take a look at th Royal Family’s lineage, it’s littered with torture, imprisonment & executions of relatives in the fight to retain power or grabbing power. This type of conduct is very much in their DNA. Getting rid of Princess Diana would have been on their agenda. How best to make sure Camilla was accepted by the British subjects? Make sure the pesky & popular ex is no longer around for comparison to the dull & uncharismatic Camilla!
I absolutely believe Chuck (and the mistress) had her killed, and he (they) planned the same for his youngest sons family.. they showed their cards when they followed the exact same playbook when the Sussex’s, especially Meghan, became the stars of the monarchy like Diana was. I still believe the entire Sussex family is in danger from these people.
Charles, for all of his many many faults, is probably the smartest of them all — certainly the most well read. If he was involved in an ordered assassination he would have absolutely thought through the aftermath and anticipated the world-wide response (granted, it was far far greater than anyone could have forseen).
The Royal Family did not immediately benefit from Diana’s death — quite the opposite in fact.
@lemon&lime, lol, if Charles knew that well, he would also predict the public response of trashing his parents in an official book. Charles doesn’t know sh*t.
I hate how Charles rushed over their to deal with her body. That’s sus to me. It should have been her brothers and sisters, not him. How convenient she was embalmed that same day. They wanted it preserved for viewing? Did the family actually view her in the coffin? It should never have happened that way. And I never knew about Diana’s sister and the missing contents of that box. Jeez. Sykes is quick to absolve the family members and blame it on some shadowy force, but yeah, no, I wouldn’t be too quick on that.
Charles divorced Diana he was not next of kin. Diana asked one of her sisters and her mother to be executors of her estate.
Same here. I had to see it with my own eyes.
I think Diana’s death was a little too convenient for the Royal Family and the Palace made it such, like taking away her security and smearing her in the press, that she would be killed in a car accident. Tom Sykes better not attack Harry if he does the alleged documentary and raises questions about Diana’s death.
@Amy Bee
TBF It was actually Diana’s choice to decline royal security. She did so out of justified concern that the protection officers were meant to be spies in her camp for the security services and royal family.
Was it though? That’s what we’ve been told. I went back and read a lot of articles about this. From what I can tell, Diana could get security when she did work-type events and maybe did decline it more than once. But I feel pretty sure that she did not just get blanket security after the divorce. So if she wanted to go out for a drink somewhere with a friend outside the palace gates she might not have been granted an RPO. She likely lived in the palace bc it was the only place she could get security. Much like Charles saying oh but we offered Harry rooms at BP when he visits. So her security set-up was a smokescreen from the get go. If she refused security during a work event so what? It wasn’t like she was ever being given around the clock security after the divorce anyways And any source saying otherwise wants us to think that. It’s not like the palace wasn’t trying to restrict her movements by deciding which places she was allowed to go by either denying or granting security requests. So sources claiming she denied security for a work event is really hilarious when the likelier truth is that she was not ever given full security in her day to day life. Bc if she wanted to go somewhere that the place didn’t want her to go and her security was denied but went anyways without security, then they could say oh look see she denied security! Its her fault! And I think that this something Harry can now see. Despite the pr of what they’ve been saying about Diana’s security for years. If you go back and look, it’s a lot of sources saying things about Diana’s security but the RF actually never went on the record for it. A few other security people or ex-officers saying they understand …something something about Diana’s security. Convenient right.
Whomever. Whatever. Whenever somebody blames Diana for her own ‘accidental’ death (cuz that’s what y’all are doing with “Diana declined royal security”) I’ve gone hunting for real evidence she actually rejected “royal security” in toto and come up with squat. So I’m thru trying to help y’all blame the victim. It’s not ‘whatever’ whomever is trying to peddle here, it’s vicious and nasty.
When you’ve lost Tom Sykes….
He’ll be back to his psycho self tomorrow. He’s a Willy mouthpiece and this doesn’t look good for Chuck.
I have no evidence of my beliefs, but it is my gut feeling that they may not have planned her death, but the Royal Family certainly pivoted to benefiting from it quickly.
I used to be so naïve. I genuinely believed that it was an accident because I couldn’t see that anybody could be so evil as to murder someone like Diana. The years have gone on and I’ve seen various actions and then watched as,they’ve tried to destroy Harry and Meghan, I’m convinced that they are more than capable of murder, treason, of any evil act.
I think the people knew, hence the immense outpouring of grief. It was a tragedy on every level.
The good thing about this coming from Sykes means that Willy hates the monarch and his second wife. They killed his mother. And with his unresolved anger issues, he’s going to explode frequently as the trapped heir.
The more we see of these people’s real behavior toward one another, the more I can believe that THEY believe that they are above any law or moral code, and that they absolutely could have accomplished this murder through their vast layers of plausible deniability/minions/security and intelligence services that they control or influence. Camilla had Charles in her thrall. “Let’s get rid of her, darling Tampon.” “You’re absolutely right, Gladys.”
I am really annoyed with conspiracy theories in general but this one is just not–its not a conspiracy it is blatantly obvious. There’s no way the future head of the church could re-marry with a living ex wife. And all his efforts to get Camilla as his wife and “accepted” as queen well that just makes it even more obvious that he was willing to do ANYTHING to get it.
I believe Diana. When someone writes that she’ll probably die in a car crash to get rid of her, you’d better believe it.
The Rottweiler is the victor of this tragedy. It is a travesty and shows real life is not a fairytale. Sometimes, evil triumphs. In this case, the Rottweiler continues to control and lord over everyone and her media minions. Dead bodies indeed as Harry wrote.
This is where I come down, too: Diana predicted this. She knew better than anyone what the firm was capable of. We should take her at her word.
Also British intelligence has pulled off more complicated operations.
Count me among those who completely bought the accident story, but now isn’t so sure.
Diana’s mahogany box is a conspiracy in and of itself.
Chucky’s minions or Paul Burrell. 🤔
Burrell. 100%.
What puzzles me is, if Diana were afraid of being offed in a car accident, why wasn’t she wearing her seat belt? Wasn’t that uncharacteristic of her?
I have read various sources which said this was uncharacteristic of her. Also read that the seat belts weren’t operational, so she couldn’t use them. Her bodyguard in the front was the only one who used a belt and he survived.
So I have found on YouTube the interview of the Mercedes safety board that looked into the Mercedes in Paris. And they were very clear, the bodyguard wasn’t wearing a seat belt too. And he was sure Diana would have survived, had it happened in the US and she would have been transported at high speed to the next hospital.
https://youtu.be/8u8XTJxpyPw?si=2yJb84lnGVGAvCas
Unless the seat belts were disabled somehow – don’t think any of them were wearing seat belts, even the security guy (the final report here in the UK confirmed he wasn’t).
I stand corrected. Why in the world was a car without working seatbelts used? If only one could reach back through time and tell them never to get into that car.
Dee: the regular car left the Ritz with the regular driver and keith wingfield, the other bodyguard.
Henri Paul came in and the Ritz ordered another Mercedes, which came from the rental the Ritz worked with.
This car had been stolen years ago, cannibalized from the thieves, put together somewhere again and then sold to the rental and used by the Ritz as backup car.
The security guard was supposed to check to see if seat belts worked.
She was wearing a seat belt and the driver wasn’t drunk.
BRF PROPAGANDA
They offed her.
Diana always buckled up according to her sisters. And if a car goes fast or about to it is instinctual to grab the seatbelt. The security guard who was responsible for keeping them safe has amnesia and can’t remember if he checked the seatbelts. The slow trip to that hospital and passing a hospital 10 minutes away is very suspicious
// The Paris authorities said this was because it was very hot and they wanted the body to look presentable for viewing. And yet Dodi Fayed, who died in the car, was not embalmed. //
He was muslim. Muslims don’t embalm bodies or do open-casket funerals.
But Diana didn’t have an open casket funeral either.
They would not even open the casket so Diana’s mother could view her.
this was one of the most surprising parts of Spare, to me: Harry openly stating that he did not believe the police report or the accepted version of his mother’s death in the car accident. Which struck me as understandable, but likely to be bias. Having lived in Paris, in sporadic instalments of summers since 1992, and for one full year in 2009, I can say: they drive *aggressively* and at full speed, and often after a glass or three of wine. And that tunnel is a very tricky spot, there’s a kind of jump, down, rapid shift, and a turn, all at once. And the lights are different. You go from colour to black and white, with a fluorescent flicker. It’s disorientating. Her accident never struck me as more than that. But this is a new twist: if the glancing collision with the FIAT set off the air bags? *that* would change the entire scenario. Was it deliberate? …the driver, an infamous paparazzo, was later discovered dead, in his car, which had been set on fire, with the keys locked inside it, and a bullet wound to the head. So presumably he set his car on fire, locked himself in it, then shot himself in the head. …..it’s like a JFK Dealey Plaza witness story. I mean. Her seat belt malfunctioned. The CCTV footage was unrecorded. And several earshot witnesses including one British couple IIRC reported hearing a huge bang, which could have been just the crash. I’d be interested to know what happened to the wreckage…… the JFK car was deliberately dismantled so no evidence could be extracted. JFC.
That’s an interesting point regarding the whereabouts of the car. I recall that Mercedes offered to send (engineering? crash?) experts from their headquarters to help assess and were turned down. Which, even at the time, I felt was weird. Why wouldn’t you want experts?
Lemon: but Mercedes got there to see the car. Denied at the beginning maybe.
https://youtu.be/8u8XTJxpyPw?si=PP7_u3uOPQsCGiVZ
Sorry but I don’t buy it. This seems like the most bizarre, complicated, improbable way possible to assassinate someone. Its success depends on the other three people in the car all being in on it, really, which would require them to be men of such fealty to the British deep state that they were willing to risk serious injury or death in its service, and also depends on the cooperation in silence of all of the other paparazzi that were chasing the car. Dodi Fayed wasn’t embalmed because he was Muslim. Diana was because they wanted her body to be viewable by her children and the circumstance of her death was very obviously a car wreck in which she was not the driver and no further tissue samples were needed.
actually, to reply to @Chaine, it would require the other occupants of the car *not* to be in on it, no one commits suicide unless they’re a fanatic, all these people were normies, to a degree. Bodyguard barely survived, he was the only one wearing a seatbelt. Driver was killed instantly, as was Dodi. Diana was the only one who had a chance to survive, and I have never understood why they did not take her to Val de Grace, IIRC, which is *just* a few minutes away whereas La Salpétrière is much, much further. I know this becuase that was my running route when I lived there. It always bugged me, I just figured La Sal had a trauma room and VdG was more like a posh clinic. But that’s just what I assumed. Who knows……
I’ve read that in the US, medical policy is to get the patient to the hospital ASAP and then stabilize them; in France, they try to stabilize the patient before going to the hospital. Because yeah, why would you not try to get her there as soon as you could?
@ParkRunMum, but it would require them all to be in on it. First, for Dodi to ensure they go to dinner at the exact right place at the exact right time, then for her bodyguard to ensure she was not seatbelted, and last for the driver, who the conspiracies seem to posit was NOT drunk, to have then purposefully taken the exact route at high speed to the exact spot where the other car would somehow coincide to conveniently sideswipe them into the post.
The security guard being the only one to wear a seatbelt bothers me. It’s not every man for himself he should have made sure the seatbelts worked and if not gotten another car with working seat belts. A security guard is supposed to look to the people he is in charge of for security. The man though says he has amnesia.
Yeah, I’m team “they didn’t plan it, but they certainly benefited from it and absolutely handled it poorly.”
I’ve always hated how William and Harry were manipulated into walking behind the casket, but it was heartbreaking to read all the during/after details in Spare. God, these people are just so heartless and cruel.
Thank you. There were too many people involved for this to have been planned and the sheer “luck” of the accident happening in a tunnel would be hard to believe even in the best action movie ever made. Drawing parallels to H&M only furthers the absurdity of a conspiracy because car accidents are just not an effective form of removing people from society.
I’ll sit here with y’all.
I don’t think it was anything other than a horrible accident — but agree with others who have stated that the BRF absolutely benefited from it and probably breathed a sigh of relief to close “that” chapter.
I’m with you all. It’s not the way to guarantee an assassination.
Additionally, I’m not sure that the Queen or Prince of Wales would have the power to order an assassination by British military personnel — wouldn’t that have to come from the Prime Minister? Who was Tony Blair, prime minister for barely three months.
A private hit is another can of worms………too many layers of communication between the Crown and the hitman. Too much potential for the middlemen to talk.
True, a very poor form of attempted assassination. Also, I don’t think the queen would have ever. But I’m sure more than one Windsor thought they’d caught the luckiest break ever.
Very much this. I think it’s very fair to say that she wouldn’t have died if the paparazzi weren’t chasing them and behaving recklessly. It’s very fair to say that The Firm felt a kind of relief when she was gone and took steps to mitigate further damage things like the “mahogany box “could do.
But it’s pretty clear to me that she got in a car with a drunk driver in dangerous circumstances, that would have been difficult for even a professional driver to manage. Why is it hard to believe the car crashed in that situation?
Passing the hospital 10 minutes away and keeping a critically injured person away from an operating room for hours is very suspicious
I think the BRF/Establishment was doing their absolute best to scare Diana into silence and make her feel like there was no choice but to allow them control of her life. Instead they ended up killing Diana through a deliberate disregard for life instead of an assassination
There were too
Many moving parts for this to have been planned. I’m sure British intelligence and the royal family weren’t heartbroken at her death. But what was the plan – for this driver from MI6 to follow her around Paris and hope for this opportunity to run her car into a pillar in a Paris tunnel?
If they wanted to assassinate her there would have been many ways that were less messy and obvious. Trust that MI6 knows all of those ways.
A convenient car crash outside of Britain is one of the ways to get rid of someone.
The part about her blood being replaced by formaldehyde so quickly is jarring! They said because it was hot and they wanted her body to look more presentable? Do they not have air conditioning? Do morgues not have chilled places to store bodies for a reason? WTF?!
this is to reply to @Maisiesmom, I remember vividly Bernadette Chirac was there with the British ambassador to France when Prince Charles arrived at the hospital and she was not in the morgue, she was in a suite of rooms whose windows they had covered with heavy blankets to shield her body from long-range camera lenses or something. Which is guaranteed to make the room stifling hot, and this was the 31st of August. Baking. That struck me at the time as just…. Weird. But I assumed they wanted her to have the dignity of a respectful viewing, not a slab in the morgue. I mean…. I know the French practice is to treat victims at the scene, the ambulance is like a moving hospital suite, it’s a different system. But her case was one that could only be treated in an operating theatre, I don’t understand why it took them 4 hours to get to her the hospital. There was no traffic, they had a police escort, by that point all the first-responders knew who the victim was. Who knows.
I’ve never believed the accident story and still mourn the world’s loss. I still remember that day. I was on first vacation with my now husband and cried for three days!
My belief is that Diana was unintended collateral damage. Dodi was the hit. They needed him not necessarily dead, but seriously injured to end the Dodi – Di romance.
The queen would have never agreed to the marriage if she was alive. However, her death solidified the hatred of camilla. If Diana had just remarried and been happy everyone would have just moved on.
I used to believe it was a tragic accident. Now, after seeing the despicable ways they’ve treated Megan over the years, I’ve changed my mind. I now believe it was a perfectly choreographed and executed murder. The confusion surrounding the white Fiat was intentional – a perfect way to lend credibility to the whole “accident” story.
The fact that Diana expressed her belief she’d be killed in a car crash is so eerie. What caused her to believe it would be a car crash (it’s so specific)? Has that exact scenario happened to any others deemed “inconvenient” by the RF, or did someone warn her that this could be her demise if she didn’t act the way the RF demanded?
The whole thing stinks to high heaven. Sadly, the truth will never be revealed. Secrets like these aren’t documented and are taken to the graves of those involved. (ie, the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr).
That’s the playbook of dictators, and if you look at institutions, organizations, and governments that last decades – or centuries, there’s always been a “taking care of things” M.O. Look at Putin. Look at Epstein’s death (and Jean-Luc Brunel, Virginia Giuffre, Ivana Trump..). Getting rid of undesirables, opposition, critics, whistleblowers…is how they survive.
You know, that’s an interesting theory. The only issue is that if Diana had lived, she would have been become a saint in the press. Making the BRF even more mad.
What sealed it for me was how the night Meghan, Harry, and Doria were chased down in NYC, they tried to chase them into a tunnel. Their security/driver knew better. Later the press criticized them for NOT going into the tunnel.
They were trying to repeat history. I 100% believe Diana was murdered.
The actions of the French also seemed to help the “conspiracy” if there was one. I don’t know what to make of all of this, except that the Charles and Camilla and ultimately the Crown definitely benefited from the Diana’s death. I believe the chase in New York was an attempt to harm the Sussexes. Isn’t one of the photographers supposed to have said that if he got the last picture of Harry he would be set for life? For sure, there is evil, and conspiracies in the world, and it was always thus.
I lived thru all the Diana years, and firmly believed from the beginning they had her and Dodi killed. Never a doubt in my mind. Watching them use the same playbook on Meghan just further solidifies it. The fact a rota is creeping around this now is interesting. They are getting bored and have nothing to write about.
Okay. Let’s say this is all sketchy. That maybe this was a hit on Diana. It still remains that the only one who survived this was her bodyguard (Trevor?), who was WEARING A SEATBELT. Diana, nor Dodi was wearing one. Every time I see a documentary about her, I wish she was wearing her seatbelt. No one can say with 100% certainty she may have lived if she was wearing a belt, but I think she may have lived but with lots of injuries. Now, I’m off to read Tom Sykes.
I read the seatbelts were not working. A car can be tampered with. Of course they should not have gotten into the car in that case but remember she was raised in the 60s and 70s in the countryside in England. Seatbelt protocal was way laxer then. I am just a few years younger and we never wore seat belts as little kids here in the states. Mandatory seat belt laws were not at all common until the mid to late 80s at the earliest. It was habit.
And as I recall just last week William and his family were photographed in the car without seat belts!
Diana wore seatbelts and routinely buckled up and her sisters publicly said so. I have no doubt those seatbelts were not working. It also gets to be a blame game.and Diana is blamed And not mentioning it took hours to get her to a hospital and the heartless paparazzi surrounding the car had a lot to Answer for
Nobody was wearing a seat belt.
https://youtu.be/8u8XTJxpyPw?si=RbQfuk8nI3xWh8c6
Parker. Trevor was remiss it was not every man for himself. He as security guard was supposed to check the seatbelts
ironically enough, it wasn’t the accident itself that seemed fishy to me — I remember vividly when I heard the news, I had attended a wedding in France, and we were all having dinner the next day, after the dust cleared, when we heard. what set my antenna to tingling slightly was the hard sell in the press. I remember a cover of Paris Match on one of the anniversaries, whether it was 10 or 20 I can’t recall, but it asked, rhetorically, “how is it that a woman who was expected to be the Queen of England ended her days at the side of a playboy, in a smashed-up wreck piloted by a drunk?” …..and it was just, ugh. Ugh ugh. The posthumous character assassination is what turned me onto the idea that it was not an accident. That, and QEII asking, when she was told the news, in vein of bleak sarcasm, who cut the brakes. Diana had actually had a previous car accident, in London, IIRC, that they dramatised in The Crown, when the brakes of her car *had* been cut. She raised the issue, or her security did, that might have been what prompted the Queen’s remark.
I alway accepted it was a horrific accident.
But Charles withdrawing security, the Sussexes location leaked causing them to flee where they were staying, combined with what happened in NYC, hearing about the fire in Archie’s nursery during the Sussexes trip to SA (and the Firm advisors wanting to keep it secret) and hearing how she was treated while pregnant, plus the non-stop lies spun by the RF and BM to manipulate public opinion and the historical record
And then hearing about wonky blood samples, the inconsistency of the drivers demeanor and the reported BA, the seat belt weirdness, the disposition of the car and what happened to that other white car, and driver (set on fire AND shot through the head), the mistresses of KFC who also had mysterious accidents, mishaps…
All that added up tells me Charles is a heartless bastard who is not above putting people into harm’s way AND that the Firm/machine around him is willing and able to do some shit >> Diana’s death was no accident.
And TRF’s absolutely awful response to it, how those boys were treated just makes it even more sure of it.
There’s a great documentary (you can find it on YouTube) called “Diana: The Night She Died” which really tipped me in the direction of an ordered assassination attempt. She even predicted it herself, she knew she was treading on thin ice.
you know, the really odd thing is that Camilla also had a car crash that summer, just a few months before Diana’s. But *she* was the one at fault, it transpired. And the woman she ploughed into gave a stunning report of her behaviour at the scene: Camilla got out of her car, shaken, got to the side of the road, sat down, lit a cigarette, and dialled someone on her mobile. This was when mobiles were rare enough, as I recall. She waited at the scene until Charles’ security came and collected her and swiftly sped her away. The whole time, the woman whose car she had hit was trapped in her own vehicle, screaming for help, pounding on the door. That’s Camilla. They left the other woman to fend for herself. Which suggests…. That to them, she was just collateral damage. Or, more intriguingly, that they suspected Camilla’s accident was not what it seemed, either. Could be coincidence. But Diana’s having written down her fears about an accident, planned for her car, and her having deposited the document with her lawyer, would suggest that someone warned her. That account is *specific* and any proper police investigation would have posed the question, how she got the notion that she was at risk. Who was her source?
I didn’t know that about Camilla. Typical. Diana would never leave someone else like that. She might get into an accident but she had compassion.
Wow. Camilla rammed into another car, was able to walk away and didn’t render aid? Then called for her own rescue from Chuck’s aides, who also didn’t render aid to the other driver? Wow.
On that night, i got a call from a friend of mine telling me Princess Diana had been in an accident, i turned on Channel 4 the news Caster said Dodi and the Driver didn’t make it but that Diana was okay She had gotten out of the Car and was Trying to flag people down asking for help. So i was Phew thank god she was okay, i went back to bed only to wake up the next morning to the news that she had died, then all the bits and pieces started to come out like how it took for ever to get to the hospital because the Paramedics were working on her, they said she was alive when she got to the hospital , but died soon after a british rep went to see her, so in my mind i wll always believe she was killed. In the age of the internet i have searched for the paparazzi photos. or waited for the security guard to confess what happned. i believe it was a professional hit someone did a pit manoeuvre in the tunnel, at the time all the receations had conflicting reports. the queens reaction after was so telling the govt had to nudge her to acknowledge her passing, Argh!
Yep
I assume Diana and DodI had planned to have dinner at the Ritz Hotel. It would have been the easiest thing to pack an overnight case and take a suite there. Any travel could have been avoided.
Dodi insisted they go back to his condo, had a bit of a hissy fit about it. There’s video of him and Diana waiting at the back door of the Ritz and she’s visibly upset and crying. I think he’d intended on proposing to her that night and didn’t want to do it with the paps hounding them.
It was murder of a kind. They removed her security detail, probably encouraged Papa Al Fayed to create dangerous scenarios, and for all we know drugged the driver. They created the circumstances; that’s not even in dispute. But in the era of right wing lunatic conspiracies, I am reluctant to believe in conspiracy theories. I do believe, though, that the BRF made sure Diana was not properly protected for the most famous, recognizable woman in the world surrounded by grifters.
I repeat, Diana was unintended collateral damage. Dodi was the intended victim, to kill or maim, just to end his relationship with Diana. It all makes sense when you look at it from this perspective.
Problem is that’s still a conspiracy theory. Di and Dodi hadn’t been dating very long, and there were plenty of ways to intimidate him that didn’t endanger Di, if she wasn’t the target. But I believe Di was the target. Charles’s ability to remarry was still in question at that point. Di was a massive inconvenience. I just don’t believe any more that it was a calculated hit. It was just a consistent effort at creating the right circumstances and letting fate take hold. Might have taken 10 months or 5 years.
I don’t think Harry would say he wants to reconcile with Charles if he thought Charles was directly involved in Diana’s death. I agree that the way the establishment has been acting about Meghan makes me wonder anew about her death.
Today Charles is so horrible to Meghan and the children harry may have moved on
I doubt Harry thinks his dad had anything to do with it. If anything, he might wonder about the version of events Sykes has put forth. For me, I have no idea. But for an opaque institution that lies as they do, I would never give the benefit of the doubt.
I generally believed the official word that it was tragic accident, but there are so many weird things about it, even from the beginning, that made it seem beyond coincidence. “They” knew which car was Henri’s and had easy access to it at a hotel where the seatbelts could be tampered with. The car that clipped them entering the tunnel caused a slight overcorrect as they were being chased, but it was the person who flash blinded Henri in that photo a second before the crash that, I think, caused him to hit the pillar. And there were witnesses who saw the paps all flee the scene? How strange.
Add that to the blood sample mixup, the queen’s offhand comment about the brakes and Harry’s account that it was more than an accident. For me, the fact that Diana and her lawyer made note of fatal car accident seals it. Any other person who dies after noting that someone is trying to kill them is always believed. But not Diana.
She was lovely, wasn’t she. Charles ain’t right in the head. He has something wrong with him.
Seriously, just thinking about that horrible weekend and the days after is still traumatic, and it’s not like I’m British or somehow related to Diana. She was so young and beautiful and beloved (by the rest of us, anyway), and her death was so sudden and violent.
Was it first degree murder, or a sort of “Let’s see what happens if we force her into a situation where she is endangered, and go from there” situation.? Probably the latter, and still a conspiracy and a crime.
There were certainly elements of the chase and the crash and the bizarre trauma response-talk to any US trauma MD about that!-that could have been orchestrated to inflict maximum harm to Diana.
The Windsors will never be held responsible. What we as everyday folk can do for Diana is make sure that Harry and his family are safe and well and happy wherever they live.
If the establishment arranged her death it was very stupid. Those boys needed two parents and the heir is very messed up today. Charles was and is a bad parent to his children
I well remember the announcement of the crash. It was said that Didi and the driver were dead but Diana had escaped with only a broken arm. I was awake thru the rest of that night until the announcement came at around 4am that Diana had died! It was so, so shocking and so, so sad.
I blamed Charles immediately, of course. I had never liked him – long before Diana. He was a jerk from teenager on and the way he treated his wife was awful.
I imagine that if Diana was to be killed off, there were many extra players throughout Paris while she was there, all of them to follow that Mercedes if they spotted it.
Or, she survived and was murdered at the hospital.