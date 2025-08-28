The Sun: Duchess Meghan’s WLM is ‘kind of a bit sad & anticlimactic’

When the first season of With Love, Meghan came out earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex and various Netflix executives (like chief of content Bela Bajaria) spoke rhapsodically about how the show was a “love letter to California.” The first season absolutely was that, featuring some really beautiful shots of Montecito and Santa Barbara. The second season feels even bigger, like we’re getting to see even more of Meghan’s world outside of her garden and backyard. In the Tan France episode, Meghan takes Tan to the beach to eat their apple pies, and he was sort of overwhelmed by the beauty of it all. WLM really functions, if nothing else, as an advertisement for the California Board of Tourism, or even more than that, an ad campaign for Montecito and Santa Barbara. You know who’s not overwhelmed by California’s beauty? Bitter British commentators who sniff at Meghan’s gorgeous and free life.

An expert has blasted Meghan Markle for having a “sad life” if she dropped the royal family just to do a cooking show. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, had a slew of negative reviews for her first season of With Love, Meghan. She was bashed by experts and viewers alike for being unrealistic and “out of touch” while cooking out of a hired home. But she persisted with a second series, opening up about her time in the UK and her marriage to “H”. Commentator Samara Gill told the Royal Exclusive show: “She would be fine if there wasn’t the sort of destruction that had come in the past five years towards the Royal Family, and towards a lot of other people along the way. I feel like it’s like… is this all there is? Is this what that entire fight for freedom was about? If it all amounts to this bland cooking show and her prancing through a Montecito orchard in linens? It’s sort of anticlimactic to be honest and it’s kind of a bit sad in my opinion. It should have been more genuinely. Even looking at past Tig blog reviews and things like that she had so much more spirit and so much more to offer. Now it’s just very manufactured.”

[From The Sun]

What’s hilarious is that you can watch about ten minutes of any given WLM episode and understand completely why Meghan bounced out of Salt Island. Meghan and Harry own a beautiful mansion with a bajillion bathrooms and no one is breathing down their neck about how they’re living or who’s paying for what. Meghan has a gorgeous garden, wonderful friends, family close by, and she spends her time cooking and arranging flowers. Every breath she takes is the breath of freedom. “It’s sad,” the royalists wept. “She could have been in a dilapidated shack in London, being abused 24-7 by a racist press, and instead she chose to live in a mansion and not take taxpayer money!!”





