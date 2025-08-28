The CDC’s senior staff are resigning in protest of RFK Jr & an ‘authoritarian leader’

I got my 2025-26 flu shot yesterday. I asked the pharmacist about when they’ll get the new covid boosters, and he had no idea. He also said that it was pretty likely that whenever they get the new boosters, they’ll be limited to seniors, and if people under-65 want them, they’ll have to pay out of pocket even with insurance. Absolutely insane. It’s one of the dumbest things Robert Kennedy Jr. has done as HHS Secretary, and let’s be clear, he’s done tons of dumb, evil and despicable things already. Speaking of, Kennedy tried to fire the CDC Director, which has led to a crazy amount of drama and CDC resignations this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saw a spree of surprise resignations on Wednesday night after a battle between Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the agency’s new director. Susan Monarez was ousted by The Department of Health & Human Services, which oversees the CDC, on Wednesday. Soon afterwards, she hit back through her lawyers, claiming she had not been fired and had no intention of resigning, accusing Kennedy of “weaponizing public health for political gain.”
She had been sworn into the role by Kennedy himself a month ago after being nominated by Trump. She was formally its acting director. Earlier, her lawyers said Monarez “has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired, and as a person of integrity and devoted to science, she will not resign.” The White House later confirmed that she had been removed from her role.
“Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the C.D.C.,” Kush Desai, a spokesman for President Trump, told The New York Times. In another twist, Monarez’s legal team, Mark S. Zaid and Abbe Lowell, told the Daily Beast on Wednesday night that only the president can sack Monarez, and she believes she still remains in the role, despite the White House’s insistence.
“Our client was notified tonight by a White House staffer in the personnel office that she was fired,” the statement read. “As a presidential appointee, senate confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her. For this reason, we reject the notification Dr. Monarez has received as legally deficient and she remains as CDC Director. We have notified the White House Counsel of our position.”
The inner turmoil has rocked the organization, with at least four top CDC leaders announcing their resignation shortly after Monarez’s apparent ouster. They include D.C.’s chief medical officer, Dr. Debra Houry; the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis; the director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Dr. Daniel Jernigan; and the director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology, Dr. Jen Layden, according to The New York Times. They joined Monarez in critiquing their former boss.
Monarez’s legal team accused vaccine skeptic Kennedy of “putting millions of lives at risk,” with the other CDC officials citing issues with the organization’s “unscientific” policies and promotion of health “misinformation.”
“The recent term of reference for the COVID vaccine work group created by this ACIP puts people of dubious intent and more dubious scientific rigor in charge of recommending vaccine policy to a director hamstrung and sidelined by an authoritarian leader,” Daskalakis said. “Their desire to please a political base will result in death and disability of vulnerable children and adults. Their base should be the people they serve not a political voting bloc.”
It has been abundantly clear for months that Kennedy and Trump are in agreement that a lot of Americans need to die of preventable illnesses and lack of care. That’s what the Medicaid cuts were about, as well as the pulled funding from mRNA vaccine research. Kennedy even played games with the flu shot! And now they’re firing doctors and scientists for simply NOT being wingnuts. I have so much respect for what Susan Monarez is doing too – pressing the issue, getting her lawyers involved, standing up to these a–holes and morons. It feels like the CDC officials resigning in protest hope that they’re making enough noise to rattle the Trump administration, the Congressional Republicans and the press. I’m not sure it will work though.
What the ——. I alllllmost wonder if a mass eugenics-style die-off isn’t a part of the larger tech oligarch neo-feudalist plan. After all, a sick (or aged) underclass incapable of labor is a drain on profits. Trump doesn’t care about anyone other than himself, and could support a grossly cynical plan that measures the non-elite in terms of revenue building.
How else do you explain the obvious appetite to slash Medicaid, other avenues of accessible healthcare, and vaccines/vaccine research? When you know the consequences?!
You are spot on with this summary. It’s disgusting, and will have global effects.
There’s virtually no other way to read it. They want us dead.
That’s what I was wondering, but–kill us all off, young & old alike, who’s left that you can tax in order to pay for everything? Those tech billionaires aren’t going to suddenly develop a spine (or soul) & start funding the Dept of Agriculture, Interior, DHS, Defense, etc.
Anyhoo, good on the CDC!! That’s how you do it. I mean, imagine, they recently had somebody shooting up the place (which nobody seemed too intent on investigating), yet their integrity is still intact. Stand up to tyranny, whenever & however you can!
Best suggestion I have seen lately is that since RFK has so much medical knowledge, he should be Trump’s doctor. The sooner the better, I say. Joking aside, we are so cooked.
The very jaded, and conspiracy theory believer part of me thinks that all this is their way of dealing with overpopulation. Let the weak ones die.
But that would be crazy evil right?
But Lala, they want more babies! So many more babies! (subtext): white people babies… Nah, I’m kind of with you on the super-evil cynical agenda. See above. How sad.
Lala, that is it exactly. Remember that ghoul Miller said he wanted the U.S population down to 100 million. You will not reach that number solely through deportation, denaturalization, or even stealing citizenship from 1st gen natural born citizens.
Holy crap. He actually said he wanted the population ‘down to’ 100 million??? 👿
@Northernlala, I don’t belive they are worried about overpopulation. Many believe its the woman’s job to stay home and have babies. Here in Missouri, the AG wants misepristone use illegal because there aren’t enough teenage pregnancies right now. And yes he did say that.
“Missouri’s attorney general has renewed a push to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, arguing in a lawsuit filed this month that its availability hurt the state by decreasing teenage pregnancy.”
JFC.
Unfortunately, Andrew Bailey has been called up to serve as Deputy Director of the FBI. From bad to worse.
Yep.
😧. You live in a state where the AG actually indicated teenage pregnancy is a good thing? I’m gobsmacked.
OK, read the next comment. And now he’s going to be DD of the FBI???? JFC.
As the wife of a paramedic this enrages me. My husb had so much exposure during COVID–it was an endless source of stress that didn’t ease until the vaccine rollout. Republicans hate freedom. They hate CHOICE. All they want to do is impose their will on a Free People.
You are absolutely correct that the GOP does not support freedom. The government’s intrusion in private medical information is unprecedented (gathering medical data about trans care, children’s menstruation in Florida, people with autism, etc). Now they’re preventing people from making medical choices for themselves.
Wtf is up with the Fox News ad that popped up 7 times while I tried to write this?
The Alberta Premier is doing the same thing
She follows his playboy closely and is trying to get a vote for the Province to leave Canada
I’m sure it’s to join the US
I swear they did this since it was shown most minorities were getting this shot and they hope we die off. This crap started because too many of those my body my choice people decided they got to decree how and when we would be allowed to actually take shots for this. It’s crazy. I am talking to my doctor (not the freaking CDC) to make sure I get this included as needed for underlying reasons.
Brain Drain: We knew it was just a matter of time before it started en masse.
The thing about covid is that now that we have vaccines, it is far less likely to kill people in the acute stage—but repeat infections steadily chip away at our health. In many ways, that’s the ideal Republican outcome: we stick around just long enough to work, and then provide childcare for young grandchildren until they’re old enough for school, and *then* die. They don’t want people sticking around for 20 years after retirement.
To be fair, I was appalled at how the Biden administration treated covid, too (they ABSOLUTELY ignored and undermined science in favor of the economy), but every day the Trump administration reminds me that things can ALWAYS get worse. So very much worse.
Mask up, make a Corsi-Rosenthal box, meet up outside. All we can do is try to keep one another safe.
The timing is not great.
Congress, the press, White House, etc always treats the time after August recess and Labor Day as a automatic re-set. (think of a new school year)
It will be hidden in muddle of the holiday and then treated as yesterday’s news.
Pfizer just announced approval of their COVID vaccine so I’m guessing it will be available sometime next month
People under 65 can still get it for free if they have co-morbidities that put them at higher risk for serious infection
for those of you that have had COVID, if you don’t have any diagnosed co-morbidities that put at risk, I still suggest you speak to your physician about whether it might be a good idea to have some spirometry done just for a quick assessment of your baseline lung function. Push for it if you’ve noticed that respiratory tract infections seem to be taking more out of you or are lingering longer than they used too, and/or if you notice you’ve been waking up between 3-5 am for reasons other than having to pee or something else legit waking you up. I highly suspect that there are a lot of people out there who had COVID a that have actually had an undiagnosed decrease in their pulmonary function from COVID. People acclimate to decreases in their lung function so it’s too easy to not find out until you get really sick.
Tips for spirometry/pulmonary function testing: do it in the morning and do it before you ingest any caffeine containing food/beverages.
After the horrendous Minnesota shootings, RFK Jr. is not talking about gun control, but whether the shooter’s medications (she is a trans woman) made her into a mass murderer. Funny how the 99 percent of mass murderers and serial killers, who are white male, never get anti-male hate or anti-white backlash. I remember when the Oklahoma bombing happened at the childcare center years ago. After that I’d look at all the white male passengers in my train at Grand Central Station and try to figure out which ones were dangerous. So to RFK Jr., the tragedy of Minneapolis is not a gun problem, but a transgender problem. That’s what this asshole immediately thinks. Not even a first thought about the victims– an 8 and 10 year old died and the bastard immediately jumps to the danger of transgender people. Hell, transgender people are much more likely to be the victims of murder, but Kennedy apparently has no problem with that.