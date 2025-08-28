Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift’s father for ‘permission’ to propose a month ago

There are twenty million stories about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement and wedding plans, and half of those stories are coming from Travis’s father, Ed Kelce, who must be spamming Tree Paine’s emails marked “urgent.” Ed Kelce gave yet another interview, this time to an Australian radio station. My God!! He’s just picking up the phone and spilling his guts to anyone, isn’t he?
Travis Kelce kept things traditional when it came to his proposal to fiancée Taylor Swift. In an interview with Australian radio’s The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Travis’ dad Ed Kelce revealed that his son asked Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, for his blessing to marry his daughter a month ago.
“I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, ‘Well come on, when are you going to get this done?’ ” Ed, 73 recalled. Ed said, like Scott, he’d been pressing Travis, 35, to propose to Taylor, also 35, and is happy his son finally popped the question.
“He didn’t come to me for advice so much as I went to him to tell him, you know, ‘To get this done,’ ” the proud father recalled. “Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil [for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5]. He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special,” Ed continued. “I told him the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what’s going to make it special.’ It’s not where you do it. You know what I mean? You could do it on the side of the road. Scott adds, ‘Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just, you’re ready, you got the ring, go do it.’ ”
Travis ended up listening to the advice of his dad and future father-in-law and proposed to Taylor in his garden, Ed shared, after revealing in an earlier interview with News 5’s John Kosich that Travis had popped the question at home two weeks ago.
“They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go,’ ” he recalled on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma. “I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”
Sharing some further excitement about his son’s engagement, Ed noted that he’s “never seen him quite so happy.”
“I think it’s wonderful,” Ed continued. “These are two young people madly in love with each other and I think this is great.”
Scott Swift telling Travis to “get it done” is so funny. The fathers were like “are you crazy, JUST DO IT ALREADY.” At least both fathers understand that Taylor is a catch and Travis needed to lock it down ASAP. I also like that Travis did it in his own backyard, but he upgraded it with the flowers. I want to know Travis’s thought process there, because it was excellent. He really understands Taylor’s love languages.
What else? Page Six says that TNT are already planning their wedding and that it will likely be a “private” ceremony with just close friends and family, and “it will be more casual than people think.” They’re trying to dial down the “America’s royal wedding” chatter. It’s also very likely that Taylor’s team will put together a prenup, but that’s just good business (for both of them, honestly). One of the reasons why I’ve always felt that Travis is good for Taylor isn’t just that has his own money, it’s that he’s incredibly established in his own career. While he’s had more offers because of his association with Taylor, he was already making millions. Page Six also says that Taylor and Travis are “eyeing” a $18 million Ohio mansion for their next real estate purchase.
Photos courtesy of Taylor’s IG and Backgrid.
Aw, Travis’s Dad sounds so sappy and sweet. I love to see when everyone is excited for a wedding. Good for them both! Congratulations! Travis really outshines all of Taylor’s exes and I love to see it.
But he’s definitely not on her level; of fame, power or wealth. Hope he can accept that. I’m sure Taylor is smart enough to draw up a a prenup.
Interesting they’re talking Ohio. I don’t think his family are there any more.
Ed sounds over the moon. Good on him.
Travis and Jason still have ties to their Ohio university.
And Taylor recently said that Travis has had the same friends since he was a child. It is likely that they still have friends and loved ones who live in Ohio.
Yeah, good point. Maybe not as odd as I was thinking.
I hate the “getting permission from her father” like she’s property. She’s a grown woman in her 30s with a career, full autonomy and more money than all of them. The only permission you need is from Taylor herself.
^^ THIS!^^ Loathe this tradition; she is not chattel. And it’s extremely creepy that permission is asked of the father only, not the parents. No woman is her father’s chattel to be given away. Not cute, not romantic. Blech.
Totally 💯 agree.
It’s not cute or romantic, it’s actually disrespectful.
I totally agree, I think it’s engrained in us as little girls that asking for permission is what happens before we get engaged. Damn patriarchy. Walking down the aisle as well. I think there was an American who married some Nordic country’s royalty and the country was mad that her father walked her down the aisle. On the other hand I think I would happy cry if my future husband “asked” my male cat who’ve I’ve had for 7 years lol
Ikr? I can’t believe people are still doing this. Some traditions are past their prime and point.
Yes!
My dad was very upset my husband didnt ask him. I told my husband afterward that if he had asked my father for permission to marry his adult daughter it wouldnt matter if he said yes. I would have said no.
Its a control thing. Lets be honest, if he said no would i not have done it? This is not the 17th century where i cant do anything without a man. He just wanted to be asked so he could assert some stupid dominance over “letting” him propose
I think in this case it’s fine. Scott and Travis both know that Taylor is not chattel. She’s a hugely successful adult woman with loads of her own money and real estate who can make her own decisions about everything. I think he just wanted to let Scott know that family matters to him – Taylor’s as well as his own – and this was his way of doing that. I doubt Taylor has a problem with it so I don’t see why I should.
As a teen in the 1980s i asked my dad about that, what he would say if someone asked to marry me.
His reply: I’d tell them to go ask you, because you make all your own decisions
(or something to that effect).
He was a great dad.
Well done, Dad.
My BIL asked my dad before he proposed to my sister and dad said “it’s fine with me, but her answer is the one that counts!” My husband didn’t ask my dad (not that he wouldn’t have, it just didn’t occur to him) but I’m sure the answer would have been the same.
I don’t think Travis was asking “permission” as much as advising someone very important to Taylor of his intentions. Also, just because it’s not included in the story it doesn’t mean that he didn’t have a similar conversation with Taylor’s mother, too.
I’m An Old and not a Swiftie (I think she’s talented and like most of her music I’ve heard, but not a super-fan) but the two of them make me smile. They seem so well-suited and content and it’s lovely to have some good news floating around.
We gave 3 daughters and so far 2 have had their future husbands ask my husband for “permission”. It feels awkward and my husband is like you’re asking the wrong person, but sure go ahead and ask our daughter and see how it goes. Then one explained later as we were making fun of it all, that it wasn’t for permission but for his blessing.
I think the tradition has morphed into just a way one man can show his elder future father-in-law a little respect. Because had my husband said no, it wouldn’t have stopped anything and our 3 daughters would have made my husband’s life unbearable lol. Everybody knows neither of their parents have any say over their love lives (as we it should be).
My husband did that and sure it was a long time ago and my dad was pretty old but it was just a sign of respect and also to let them know our intentions. My dad was like, you’re nuts marrying her but whatever! Lol
I agree with this take. It’s still very popular in the south, but leans more towards a father’s blessing than permission. @Shrew, my father said the same *side-eye* lol
Totally agree about the nonsense of asking her father for “permission”. She’s a highly successful woman, who’s likely 100 times wealthier than her parents. Asking her father for permission has lost my respect for Travis. Being “traditional” in this era, with this woman, is pathetic.
She’s almost 36…he needs her daddy’s permission? This is all a little too 🤮 for me…
If you think that’s bad, it gets worse. I bet Taylor’s father is actually going to escort her down the aisle and ‘give her away’ at the wedding too!
I’ve been an unabashed feminist since I was a teenager, but I still experienced some heartache on my wedding day when my father wasn’t there to walk me down the aisle — he’d died the year before. I didn’t view it in the traditional, chattel sense … I would have just loved the privilege of having my dad and my mom walk me down the aisle together.
That said, we banned some traditions — like the garter, yuck — and threw the bouquet to both our male and female single friends. I also didn’t want an engagement ring because I hated the whole “she’s reserved!” symbolism. That’s a decision I came to regret LOL, though my husband made up for it with an eternity ring.
Love the Kelces.
Mama Kelce full on lied on the today show last year about if Taylor would be with them for thanksgiving (she said no, but they all actually went to Taylor’s in Nashville for the holiday).
They protect Taylor’s privacy, and seem to love her, and love how happy Travis seems to be.
I assume Mr. Kelce has the okay to tell the details.
His girlfriend/companion recently passed away, i hope the happy family news is giving him some comfort.
I love the way the Kelces embrace opportunities that came their way because Taylor fame is a whole different level of fame- but they don’t trade on her name.
The new heights episode she did- had no sponsors. Kylie corrects “news” coverage that hints at discontent between she and taylor, and reiterates that she adores taylor, but she does not sit around and talk about taylor.
I was not an early Taylor fan- but she used to be so online with her fans, then as she got bigger, and the world got more critical and the whole 2017? insanity happened, she retreated.
I think that relationship worked for her because she needed to step back and have privacy and peace and figure stuff out.
But she is bejeweled and could not live like that forever.
Has any woman of her stature had a man love them so openly, so loudly, so proudly?
I do hope we get photos after the wedding, and i hope they pull it off without anyone knowing. And i hope the little Kelce girls are flower girls b/c they are insanely cute.
Ok some random thoughts on this-
– The MAGA bros are going to be really happy about the asking her father thing, a reminder that women once indeed belong to their fathers or brothers.
– If people were on his property setting up all those flowers how was this not leaked??
– Will we see Blake at the wedding?
Both Travis and Taylor have 100% approved Ed talking about this and getting the word out. It’s a genius PR approach…it looks authentic and organic (mostly because it is) and it gets out enough info for fans to be satisfied but really leaves a lot of the personal info to them. Plus, who are we kidding, Taylor absolutely wants everyone to know how her proposal played out. She’ll probably write an entire album about it. Plus, I think you’re underestimating the incredible amount of goodwill people (rightly) have toward Mama and Papa Kelce. They are beloved by damn near everyone and have raised 2 really fantastic sons. Tree knows how to use this to their advantage. Everyone loves to hear Ed tell this story. It’s going to stay in the news for weeks. You can’t pay for this type of press.
The kindest thing I can say is that they both deserve each other.
Ugh, this tradition sets my teeth on edge.
The “ask for permission” is Ed’s words. Travis probably did go to Scott with that intent, but what he was really looking for was encouragement. He and Scott are close and became even closer with Scott’s bi-pass surgery this summer when Travis “babysat” him (Taylor’s words).
I think people are making too much of this in a negative way.
I’m impressed with the flower display! He already had that in his backyard?
My 2 cents – and I’m an old broad who eloped to Vegas
I like these two and really hope they do just have a small family wedding.. And then a big blow-out party for their first anniversary!
This was my take too. There’s no way my husband would have “asked” my father because neither of us are close to my father. (And he probably would have asked my mom who he adores if it wouldn’t have pissed me off). I’m sure Travis knows Tay too well to think anyone else gives permission for her decisions, but if all he did was have a conversation with her father about a direction he and Tay had already discussed, whatever.
They both love the spotlight. Fame doesn’t seem to phase tnem, they deal with it. Do they “love” each other or love that they have met their equal in fame and wealth.
My cousins were raised by a strong father figure who died young. They are very romantic about the ideals of a father figure. I had a deadbeat dad who is still very much alive. My husband barely knew his own father and feels no need to be deferential to mine (who we see about every three years). Life experience is not binary.