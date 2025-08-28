Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift’s father for ‘permission’ to propose a month ago

There are twenty million stories about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement and wedding plans, and half of those stories are coming from Travis’s father, Ed Kelce, who must be spamming Tree Paine’s emails marked “urgent.” Ed Kelce gave yet another interview, this time to an Australian radio station. My God!! He’s just picking up the phone and spilling his guts to anyone, isn’t he?

Travis Kelce kept things traditional when it came to his proposal to fiancée Taylor Swift. In an interview with Australian radio’s The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Travis’ dad Ed Kelce revealed that his son asked Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, for his blessing to marry his daughter a month ago.

“I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, ‘Well come on, when are you going to get this done?’ ” Ed, 73 recalled. Ed said, like Scott, he’d been pressing Travis, 35, to propose to Taylor, also 35, and is happy his son finally popped the question.

“He didn’t come to me for advice so much as I went to him to tell him, you know, ‘To get this done,’ ” the proud father recalled. “Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil [for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5]. He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special,” Ed continued. “I told him the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what’s going to make it special.’ It’s not where you do it. You know what I mean? You could do it on the side of the road. Scott adds, ‘Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just, you’re ready, you got the ring, go do it.’ ”

Travis ended up listening to the advice of his dad and future father-in-law and proposed to Taylor in his garden, Ed shared, after revealing in an earlier interview with News 5’s John Kosich that Travis had popped the question at home two weeks ago.

“They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go,’ ” he recalled on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma. “I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

Sharing some further excitement about his son’s engagement, Ed noted that he’s “never seen him quite so happy.”

“I think it’s wonderful,” Ed continued. “These are two young people madly in love with each other and I think this is great.”