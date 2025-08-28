Prince Harry confirms his plan to travel to the UK next month for WellChild

We’ve known for months that Prince Harry planned to visit the UK in September. He’s done that for the past three years. His private patronage, the WellChild Awards, schedules their events around Harry’s visits. In the past two years, he’s also tried to make it to England on the anniversary of his grandmother’s passing. He visits Windsor and pays his respects, and gets some work done with WellChild, Scottie’s Little Soldiers and other London-based charities. Well, he’ll be doing the same next month. WellChild confirmed that Harry will be in London for their event, and he issued a statement too.

Prince Harry will return to London to attend the WellChild Awards next month on the third anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The Duke of Sussex will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families during a rare UK visit for the event on September 8. Harry, 40, will be present at the ceremony for the 15th time at an undisclosed venue as he continues his role as the charity’s patron, a position he has held for 17 years. The Duke will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception then present an award to an inspirational child aged four to six. The planned visit will raise speculation about whether the Duke will meet with either his estranged father King Charles III or brother Prince William during the trip. Harry is not expected to be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle or his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who will remain home in Montecito, California. It follows a meeting between two members of Harry and Meghan’s communications team and the King’s aide at the Royal Over-Seas League club in London in July. Harry’s latest trip will come just over a week before the King is due to host US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania for a state visit from September 17. In a statement issued by WellChild today, the Duke said: ‘I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit. For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.’

My prediction: Buckingham Palace is going to leak a bunch of sh-t about how they invited Harry to visit Balmoral (they’re always trying to get him alone in Balmoral) but he refused, and King Charles cannot be expected to meet his son face-to-face or take Harry’s calls or whatever. But I also predict that Harry will be allowed to visit Windsor and the private area for family, to pay his respects to QEII. Anyway, the royal reporters are making a big deal about how Harry is coming to the UK “alone,” without Meghan or the kids. Meghan and the kids are where they need to be – at home in Montecito!

Prince Harry will be celebrating 20 years of the WellChild Awards in London. The event, in association with @GSK, honours the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and the people who care for them. "I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the… pic.twitter.com/h51hd3x8Nl — WellChild (@WellChild) August 28, 2025