Prince Harry confirms his plan to travel to the UK next month for WellChild

We’ve known for months that Prince Harry planned to visit the UK in September. He’s done that for the past three years. His private patronage, the WellChild Awards, schedules their events around Harry’s visits. In the past two years, he’s also tried to make it to England on the anniversary of his grandmother’s passing. He visits Windsor and pays his respects, and gets some work done with WellChild, Scottie’s Little Soldiers and other London-based charities. Well, he’ll be doing the same next month. WellChild confirmed that Harry will be in London for their event, and he issued a statement too.
Prince Harry will return to London to attend the WellChild Awards next month on the third anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The Duke of Sussex will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families during a rare UK visit for the event on September 8.
Harry, 40, will be present at the ceremony for the 15th time at an undisclosed venue as he continues his role as the charity’s patron, a position he has held for 17 years. The Duke will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception then present an award to an inspirational child aged four to six.
The planned visit will raise speculation about whether the Duke will meet with either his estranged father King Charles III or brother Prince William during the trip. Harry is not expected to be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle or his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who will remain home in Montecito, California.
It follows a meeting between two members of Harry and Meghan’s communications team and the King’s aide at the Royal Over-Seas League club in London in July. Harry’s latest trip will come just over a week before the King is due to host US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania for a state visit from September 17.
In a statement issued by WellChild today, the Duke said: ‘I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit. For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.’
My prediction: Buckingham Palace is going to leak a bunch of sh-t about how they invited Harry to visit Balmoral (they’re always trying to get him alone in Balmoral) but he refused, and King Charles cannot be expected to meet his son face-to-face or take Harry’s calls or whatever. But I also predict that Harry will be allowed to visit Windsor and the private area for family, to pay his respects to QEII. Anyway, the royal reporters are making a big deal about how Harry is coming to the UK “alone,” without Meghan or the kids. Meghan and the kids are where they need to be – at home in Montecito!
Prince Harry will be celebrating 20 years of the WellChild Awards in London. The event, in association with @GSK, honours the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and the people who care for them. "I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the… pic.twitter.com/h51hd3x8Nl
— WellChild (@WellChild) August 28, 2025
Wishing Prince Harry a safe journey in and out of the UK
I hope there is no talk of his bringing the children and leaving Meghan home. And I doubt he will go near the keens or his father.
When he lost his fight for proper security he said he doesn’t him bringing his family over there so it’s more than likely the kids and Meghan will be safely home in Montecito
I want him to bring the kids. I want them to take super cute pictures in the London parks and in the English countryside. You can bet those babies are cute as buttons, with that red hair. I want them to really drive home to the british gutter press what their missing, then go zero contact.
What? So tabs can make money off them? That’s exactly what the rats want. No thanks.
Harry is clear, those kids will be home. It’s often surprising how many people don’t listen to Harry’s own words.
I hate the fact that he has to comply and announce his visit a month ahead.
They really want to control him.
Keep doing good Harry.
On the bright side, the Lazies will be busy that week – good to drop some incredibly bad news like how much money they burnt through taxpayer money.
This is not a new thing. Wellchild makes this announcement every year.
He doesn’t have to comply with anything now, the RAVEC case is over. And his attendance is usually announced the latest beforehand that I think they can manage for the UK–here a little over a week before the event. The rota are and likely have been scouring the UK looking for the event location and people to bribe (they dont care about those families or kids), and where they think he might be staying or visiting (OMG remember that weird doorcam footage?!) even before this because it’s an annual event he always tries to attend.
At least we can be assured that the BRF will emerge from their caskets to work that day/week, although who knows, Harry’s appearance might inspire them to pretend to care about the anniversary of the great pillowing.
Incoming: PR photo op of Kate hugging a child cancer patient in 3…2…1….
There will be a scheduling of events all around the 8th.
I’m honestly surprised we didnt get more W&K events this week. Maybe Kate thought her hair would be enough lol.
Honestly, between the People cover about George and the Us Weekly one about Kate’s reset, I think they still made some efforts there. I get that it was in response to their backlash but these were American publications so it’s not like it was helping them with the BM anyways. But it was in the same week as WLM. A way to pull focus without having to do anything other than unleash your comms people with sources to the American press. Maybe I’m overthinking it but that’s just bc their comms teams, KP or Midd, are always overthinking it.
Yep. How much do you want to bet that Charles will dredge up David Beckham for some dreary and contrived event? But Becks has his knighthood now, so may not be so compliant.
@jais – Yeah, it’s my birthday. My birthday is now remembered for the day the Queen died. Bit of a downer really.
Oh no! Remind us on the 8th and we’ll shout you out. Happy almost bday!
Yes let the he was snubbed or he was invited shit show begin. Where will he stay? He will either be invited or not invited to stay at any Royal residence. Then we move on to will the King ask to see him or snub him which will ultimately lead to how dare Harry not visit his sickly father! I hope Harry will do his stealth thing and stay where they can’t find him and that he does the things he wants and then leaves without them knowing till later.
He could stay with his uncle. Visit his mom grave. Or I would bet the Spencers have properties in London Harry could stay.
Why would they be there? School just started and if they did come they probably wouldn’t come to a charity event at night. It’s like they don’t think those kids have schedules and an 11 hour flight is no biggie. Also, Harry has told you very clearly he’s not bringing his family back there due to security. Why do they think he was playing?
Hasn’t he come every year since 2021, after they left? And Meghan only came ( intended too ) in 2022, and they came without the kids. It’s like Christmas at Sandringham and summer at Balmoral. They have not gone more than they’ve gone but they still act like it’s some sort of question about if they will be in attendance.
I’m sure he will go to Windsor and like last time they will try to make some hay out of him going like he shouldn’t be allowed. He will probably go to Althorp as well.
Harry said clearly in the BBC interview that he is not bringing Meghan or the kids. There’s no need for them act all surprised except for clicks.
I wish him a productive and safe trip to the UK.
The first thing Chris Ship said about this is that Meghan and the children won’t be coming with Harry. They really want them to be come to the UK.
Well gee Chris Ship it’s almost like Harry meant what he said about not bringing his wife and kids to the UK with him because it’s not safe for them. Duh. I honestly wish Harry wouldn’t go either. I don’t trust his family, the press or the government.
Harry needs to be cautious,
Can Chris Ship announce his discovery of Wednesday already?
Stay safe!
No, RRs, Meghan and the kids aren’t coming. You and the BRF made sure they’re not safe in the UK so this is the price for that.
Besides which, Archie is 6 and starting 1st grade (I’m presuming not sure what age calendar CA follows, for us you start K the september after you turn 5) so no he’s not missing several days of school in the first week or month.
Its “funny” to me how we’re told on the one hand that Kate cannot possibly work bc of the school run and that those kids are entitled to a private life with no press intrusion…..but Harry is expected to bring his wife and kids 11 hours on plane for a ceremony – his wife who actually works and his kids who are in school.
It will be 10 years from now and they are going to report with surprise she and the kids aren’t coming.
I’m gonna get roasted for this but I feel like Meghan might be there. Yes I know Harry talked about security but I’m pretty sure Harry will get some for the awards.
Also if Meghan is looking to expand AsEver this might be a perfect chance to do some business.
Again I know what Harry has said but also …let me live in my delusion and yes I know I’m crazy lol
Anything is possible? But the fact that her kids are starting school back up? She’ll be with them.
Prince Harry is a risk taker, but he isn’t going to risk the lives of his wife and children.. that should be the headline.
Harry makes W&K look so bad LOL … Harry is willing to cross a continent and an ocean to show up for his charities.
William can’t drag himself a few miles to do his duty, unless there’s booze or football involved.
Cue the story “The King has a packed schedule and cannot meet with Harry”