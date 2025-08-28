Cundy: Duchess Meghan should ‘take a leaf out of Kate’s book’

A few days ago, the Telegraph published “How to master the art of ring stacking like the Princess of Wales.” Keep in mind, the Duchess of Sussex has famously had a ring stack for years, and Meghan’s ring stack is just one of the hundreds of ways Kate copies her sister-in-law. We also learned, just a few months ago, that Kate’s longtime stylist Natasha Archer was Instagram-stalking all of Meghan’s friends, associates and designers, and Natasha was following all of the accounts dedicated to tracking Meghan’s fashion. Why am I bringing this up? Because according to Richard Eden’s Mail column, Meghan is apparently jealous of Kate, and Meghan needs to start being more like Kate. In what world???

She’s shown that she’s willing to do whatever’s necessary to help her on her way – perhaps never more so than in her role on game show Deal Or No Deal, which she graced as a scantily clad ‘briefcase model’. So she’ll be untroubled by the vituperation heaped on the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan – summarised by one critic as ‘a series in search of a meaning, fronted by a woman in need of some cash’. But might Meghan Sussex heed the words of an old friend, if only because, as has been pointed out, this new series is ‘all about friendship’?

I ask because one former chum has taken the opportunity to offer her some bracing home truths. Model-turned-television and radio presenter Lizzie Cundy, who first met the future Duchess of Sussex in 2013 at a London charity event, warns that her one-time friend urgently needs to start afresh.

‘It doesn’t matter how many pots of jam she makes, she has to stop pretending. She’s not [lifestyle guru] Martha Stewart,’ says Cundy, who found Meghan ‘really fun, really sweet’ on first acquaintance. Meghan should ‘be who she is’, says the 57-year-old, who has previously recalled how, at their first meeting, Meghan asked her if she knew ‘any famous guys’, explaining that she was single and ‘really loved’ English men.

But the trouble is, adds Cundy, that Meghan can’t relax as she did in her early 30s because of how unfavourably she’s compared with the Princess of Wales.

‘She’s fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being “poor me”,’ reflects Cundy, whom Meghan ditched after she became involved with Prince Harry. She advises Meghan to ‘take a leaf out of Kate’s book’.