Cundy: Duchess Meghan should ‘take a leaf out of Kate’s book’

A few days ago, the Telegraph published “How to master the art of ring stacking like the Princess of Wales.” Keep in mind, the Duchess of Sussex has famously had a ring stack for years, and Meghan’s ring stack is just one of the hundreds of ways Kate copies her sister-in-law. We also learned, just a few months ago, that Kate’s longtime stylist Natasha Archer was Instagram-stalking all of Meghan’s friends, associates and designers, and Natasha was following all of the accounts dedicated to tracking Meghan’s fashion. Why am I bringing this up? Because according to Richard Eden’s Mail column, Meghan is apparently jealous of Kate, and Meghan needs to start being more like Kate. In what world???
She’s shown that she’s willing to do whatever’s necessary to help her on her way – perhaps never more so than in her role on game show Deal Or No Deal, which she graced as a scantily clad ‘briefcase model’. So she’ll be untroubled by the vituperation heaped on the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan – summarised by one critic as ‘a series in search of a meaning, fronted by a woman in need of some cash’. But might Meghan Sussex heed the words of an old friend, if only because, as has been pointed out, this new series is ‘all about friendship’?
I ask because one former chum has taken the opportunity to offer her some bracing home truths. Model-turned-television and radio presenter Lizzie Cundy, who first met the future Duchess of Sussex in 2013 at a London charity event, warns that her one-time friend urgently needs to start afresh.
‘It doesn’t matter how many pots of jam she makes, she has to stop pretending. She’s not [lifestyle guru] Martha Stewart,’ says Cundy, who found Meghan ‘really fun, really sweet’ on first acquaintance. Meghan should ‘be who she is’, says the 57-year-old, who has previously recalled how, at their first meeting, Meghan asked her if she knew ‘any famous guys’, explaining that she was single and ‘really loved’ English men.
But the trouble is, adds Cundy, that Meghan can’t relax as she did in her early 30s because of how unfavourably she’s compared with the Princess of Wales.
‘She’s fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being “poor me”,’ reflects Cundy, whom Meghan ditched after she became involved with Prince Harry. She advises Meghan to ‘take a leaf out of Kate’s book’.
In case you’re wondering, they break out Liz Cundy in emergency situations. I still remember when they sent (??) Cundy to that gala in LA, where Cundy lied her ass off about everyone “ignoring” Meghan. My opinion is that they know that screeching hatred of everything Meghan does, cooks or says isn’t landing anymore. So this is their big argument – “well, the people love Kate more, take that, Meghan” and “Meghan should try to be more like Kate!” How can Meghan try to be more like Kate when Kate is copying everything about Meghan?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Instar and Kensington Palace’s social media.
sounds like a snake eating its tail in an infinity loop be more like Kitty kate which translates to be more yourself . i think was just a way to shoe horn Kate into the conversation. someone should do a one on one interview with her about her work, we all remember a similar lady who cut and pasted someone elses work
Liz probably got paid 400-500 pounds for that quote. Poor thing. Almost as sad as Kate and her Meghan stalking.
Oh no, she didn’t get that much. I bet it was 50 quid. Maybe 100.
Still, impressive pay for complete BS.
Also, does that sound like Meghan? Asking someone she just met do they know famous guys who are single? That sounds like a fat lie ; Meghan knew plenty of famous people.
It’s the trope of Meghan wanted someone more famous than her to latch on to.
Came here to post the same thing. One of the tabloids offered Meghan’s ex $70k to trash her, and he went public to say he was broke but would never stoop that low. This Cundy person has absolutely no idea what Meghan’s thinking these days.
Yeah, at this point if Meghan took a leaf out of Kate’s book, she’d just be looking like a watered-down Temu version of herself. So that would be silly.
Lol. I thought similar: “But, then Khate would have no book.”
I would describe Waity as a “walking brain dead” woman and truthfully no woman should ever try to be like her.
Basically she would just laze around all day, maybe? do a school run. And once she got tired from doing nothing, then take another vacation ( holiday). Rinse and repeat.
These people are so determined to drag Meghan down and embiggen Kate, who has nothing to show for her 43 yearsof life on this earth. Other than popping out the required heir and spares.
Fortunately, we can see that Meghan has truly arrived at a place where she has managed to overcome the beat down that she suffered at the hands of those evil demons over there. And is now truly at peace with herself and who she is. There is a visible difference in her self confidence between season 1 and 2 of the show, as well as how she came across on the interview. She just seem much more joyful and relaxed.
“looking like a watered-down Temu version of herself.” Brilliant analogy, Jais!!!
Waity’s Temu stack is uninspiring.
The Duchess’s is gorgeous.
“scantily clad ‘briefcase model’”
… on a family-friendly TV show. How scandalous would that be?
Do they really want to go there?
Reminding people of all the many, many instances of a drunk Kate granting spectacular views of her… missing panties in the backs of taxi cabs?
Reminding people of the many, many instances where she had… mishaps on state visits, like baring her ass on state visits, or her wide skirt blowing all the way up at that wreath-laying ceremony in India?
Or reminding people of those sprayed-on jeggings?
No one should be more like Kate, and that includes Kate herself.
They really want Meghan to pay attention to them. Meghan knows the real situation behind the scenes and the last thing she wants is to be like Kate. No amount of public adulation can make up for the terrible life that Kate has and they all know it.
I remember one of the RRs said that “Kate’s job is to make William happy.” Tough call when he can’t stand her, lol.
Rent must be due September 1.
Cundy is a bottom feeder. She says she has a relationship with Meghan, which I very much doubt. Casual conversations does not make a relationship. They know as well as we know, Meghan has released herself from any remembrance from Harry’s birth family and it is killing them. They also know Kate copies Meghan’s every movement and Meghan’s fashion, from shoes, ring stacking, hairstyles, clothes and interactions with the public. Those gutter rats are desperate and their every utterance show it. As Meghan mentioned in her interview with Emily Chang, they write this nonsense for coins and the person they are writing about is a caricature.
Lizzy Cundy is as z list as you can get. She too only became ‘famous’ for marrying a famous guy (footballer in her case) and riding the WAG/Reality TV wave in the 2010s.
So again she’s projecting about the do you know any famous guys. Meghan wouldn’t have said that but I bet cun@y did with everyone she met.
They misspelled Cundy’s name.
lol
We all know its Opposite Day ,every day, in the UK when it comes to H&M. Anyone with a few working brain cells knows this article is REALLY about Kate. Because in what world would Meghan be jealous of Kate!? To have a husband that is ugly and hates you? To have NO friends? To live in dusty old homes that smell like moth balls? Come on lol
They hate Meghan because she’s beautiful, smart, fulfilled and happily married. None of which could be said of Kate.
Kate hates herself — and hates Meghan in turn — for the very same reason.
Man, Meghan’s independence and success really bothers them. They want her to be more like Kate is inside the institution, outside of the institution, by barely being seen, having nothing interesting to say, drawing no real interest as part of the cultural zeitgeist, and basically allowing strangers to put a persona as they see fit in the moment on a blank template.
They wish that the personalities and drive were reversed, and no amount of copying is turning Kate into Meghan. She seems to have realized that as well and has decided she’s not bothering anymore, outside of occasionally popping up when Meghan is doing something, but even that has seemed to fall to the wayside this summer.
Keep on lying to yourselves that Meghan is the one that’s regretful and unhappy.
It’s so funny the way some WW think BW want to be like them. The competition is always one sided. We have our own lane. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen videos of WW just staring at BW from afar. It’s weird.
Honestly @BlueSky they are probably jealous of BW’s integrity for standing up for each other. White whoman (okay, that’s a typo but I kind of like it) don’t seem to do that. I find myself standing up to white women against stupid statements more than I care to. I’m an outcast in much of white society because I’m loud, colourful and won’t allow anyone to denigrate another in my presence, whether that’s in church, in a store, at the pool, or at the dog park. White women, in my experience, look for people they can look down on. If a POC is not around, they seem happy enough to denigrate another white woman…or even a white man, if they feel they are ‘above’ the white man’s particular ‘status’. Granted these are MASSIVE generalizations, but these have been my observations and experiences reinforced more than once by white women. I’m sorry for the pain caused.
No need to apologize, Gail.
White women drive me around the bend, too, and I’m whiter than white. Far too many of my fellow WW have a lot to answer for — chief among them, the current president.
Still, why spread such awful stereotypes about white women, especially when these stereotypes are manifestly untrue. Lots of white women defend each other and Meghan–thinking about Gwyneth, Pam Anderson, all the white women here who defend Meghan every day. If we go down that road, there are stereotypes about every race, and I’m sure you can think of them quickly, and these stereotypes are wrong and should be stomped down immediately –but why legitimize only the awful stereotypes about white women?
Such women are furious they no longer set societal standards for desirability—which is a power they guard jealously. Patriarchy gives them little else…and they still aren’t pulling the strings there, either.
Maybe she means Meghan should be like Kate and bury herself in the countryside never to be seen again. But if Meghan did that, what would the BM have to talk about?
What they’re REALLY saying and what they WANT is for Meghan to hang it all up, stop her businesses and stop living in California, stop using IG and go back to being a doormat and beg to go back to Britain so they can have Harry back and access to their kids and they can see Meghan being diminished and berated as less than Kate yet also be used as a workhorse for things W&K refuse to do and wear dreary frocks so she can be protocol policed and used to sell front pages.
That’s what they want. They know they’ll never get Harry back without Meghan submitting. The monarchy is not faring well these days. People are apathetic or dislike it. The family image is not united. They want a big fake reunion so they can pretend everything is okay and they see her as standing in the way.
I agree with everything Pebbles said.
These articles keep mentioning bad reviews but the only bad reviews I am aware of are the obviously compromised british tabloids. Genuinely is the show getting bad reviews? I think season 2 is great! She really found a rhythm with the guests and the craft room. I am loving it!
They keep doing this, saying “Meghan should try to be more like Kate” and “Meghan should take a leaf out of Kate’s book”.
And if she actually did that, they’d accuse her of being a copycat.
Helloooo, DARVO much?
US Weekly today trots out a piece on “Kate emphasizing family and well-being over duties”.
Seems to me, Meghan did that starting in 2020. 5 YEARS LATER, Kate’s up to her copycat antics. Except she wants to both quiet quit AND wear a consort crown.
Again, if this is purely for health reasons, ok fine. It is what it is and it can’t be helped. But let’s be ffr here. Kate has never been a worker. Never pushed herself for the sake of others. She’s lazy as hell.
Meghan came in with a strong work ethic which matched Harry’s and impressed the Queen herself – and the Establishment punished her for ‘being uppity’.
Fact is the palaces and media both enjoyed setting Meghan up to fail, and nearly 10 years on they’re still pissed as hell that they lost the ability to control her and her narrative.
Cry harder Rota & courtiers! You LOST.
You know that if the show was “With Love Catherine” and there was literally no other change than who was hosting it, the rota would be falling over each other praising it. Look over how they fawned over the Summer video, which could have doubled as an AI generated promo for WLM.
This Cundy woman is nuts. If she was really a “friend” of Meghan’s she wouldn’t be trashing her like this. I think she’s the one who had lunch or something with Meghan one time and she has been dining out on that ever since. Anyway, with all of the bad press the Fails have been getting lately about the new house and lack of work, Kate’s book is the last thing anyone would want a page from. It’s blank anyway.
She was never a friend of Meghan’s, she interviewed her, and after Meghan met Harry, they became friends in Liz Cunty’s mind.
So in other words Meghan should become a year round vacationer Living off the public purse. The only thing Meghan can learn from Kate is how not to work
It’s so difficult not to mispronounce Liz Cundy’s last name, isn’t it?
Ha ha! What a loser.
Big-time.
Good grief. KopyKitty strikes again. Meghan wrote about ring stacking in 1/22/15 Tig article. Here’s a link to archived 1/22/15 Tig article – https://thetig.meghanpedia.com/art-of-a-ring-stack/
This makes me so mad. As Meghan herself acknowledged, that ‘scantily clad’ job gave her medical insurance. She has always worked and didn’t parade half-naked simply to stalk a prince or flashed her snatch in taxis.
Kate can read? What a bunch of lame-assed nonsense. How are they not embarrassed?
Thank you for putting the dates on these outfits. It absolutely drives me bonkers how unoriginal Kate is
In other words, salty island wants K to be more like M: charismatic, intelligent, well-spoken, entrepreneurial, getting a lot of SM engagements.
Who are these people kidding but themselves as they instead got lazy K.