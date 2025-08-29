Emma Stone wore two Louis Vuitton looks in Venice to support ‘Bugonia’

Here are some photos of Emma Stone in Venice, at the photocall and premiere of Bugonia. This is her latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed Emma in The Favourite and Poor Things (which won Emma her second Best Actress Oscar). Bugonia looks like a trip, and it’s so funny that Emma’s favorite director/collaborator is so offbeat and art-house.

Anyway, for both the photocall and premiere, Emma wore Louis Vuitton. The white dress is the premiere look, the black dress is for the photocall. I actually love the photocall look – it reminds me of the slipdresses which were so popular back in the day. The other LV… eh. I’m not wild about this ambassadorship and I feel like Emma is in a style rut because of LV, but it is what it is. The exaggerated peplum wouldn’t have been my call, but again, not my circus, not my clowns. At least her hair looks super-cute.

Just before the premiere, Focus released the trailer for Bugonia, and this is our first sighting of Bald Emma Stone. LOL… just from the trailer, I think she’s going to get another Oscar nom.