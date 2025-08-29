Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter attended ‘The Roses’ UK premiere

Sometimes, when I’m looking at photos of Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, it really does feel like photo-editors used face-swapping technology. They really do look similar, and Sophie really resembles a younger version of her husband. Anyway, Sophie skipped her husband’s American promotion for The Roses, but she came out for the London premiere last night. This is the film where Benedict and Olivia Colman play a British couple going through an extremely contentious divorce in California. As for Sophie and Bendy, do you realize that they’ve been married for a decade? It’s true, they married on Valentine’s Day 2015. A decade and three kids later, Bendy recently revealed his marriage secrets:
Benedict Cumberbatch credits one “rule” to keeping his marriage with wife Sophie Hunter strong. During his appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside his The Roses costar Olivia Colman, the 49-year-old actor opened up about what irritates his family members.
“Being away from home p—– them off,” the actor said during his episode, which released on Thursday, Aug. 28. Because being apart from his wife of 10 years and their three children also upsets Cumberbatch, he’s implemented a “two-week rule” to keep their bond tight.
“It p—–me off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me,” Cumberbatch said.
[From People]
A lot of actors try the two-week rule, but it’s difficult and it does limit the kind of projects they take on. It does explain a lot of Benedict’s career in the past decade though – a lot of smaller, British productions which few people paid attention to. Which is fine – it’s clear that his priority is being a husband and father now. He’s got three young sons, Christopher (Kit), Hal and Finn. I think they gave their sons cute and short first names because “Cumberbatch” is a pretty CUMBERsome surname.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter seen at the UK Premiere of The Roses at the ODEON LUXE Leicester Square, London on Thursday 28 August 2025.
Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter attends The "The Roses" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Thursday 28 August, 2025.
Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch attends "The Roses" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Thursday 28th August 2025.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attends "The Roses" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Thursday 28th August 2025.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attends "The Roses" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Thursday 28th August 2025.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attends "The Roses" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Thursday 28th August 2025.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Cast, creatives and celebrity guests attend the UK premiere of The Roses in London.
Pictured: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter
London, UNITED KINGDOM Cast, creatives and celebrity guests attend the UK premiere of The Roses in London.
Pictured: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter
I like Sophie’s dress a lot. something in the fit is a bit off but overall I like it.
I am glad to hear a man talking like this. i remember reading an interview with Gwyneth years ago where she mentioned that she only took roles that took three days to film (if the film was on location) – and she said that it did affect her career because it did limit her choices. But that was the choice she made for her kids.
So I think its important to hear a man talking about making the same sort of choice.
I absolutely LOVE this dress! She looks so lovely in it!
The NYT panned the film and I went anyway, for the joy of seeing C & C in comedy mode. Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg played a married couple. We seem to be settling into a thing where the brightest SNL stars leave the show and then sort-of work ever after, propping up an A-list casted movie or streamer tv show with strong character work. But the majority of the SNL greats don’t get to or want to take on a next stage of up in working frequently and carrying movies.
I told myself walking into the theater that I would pay to hear Colman and Cumberbatch read a phone book, and with the bar set there, I enjoyed them so much and it was worth the ticket. They usually play such heavy roles, they were having fun. The ending was frankly a shitty thing to do to an audience, who sat through the current era agony of 25 minutes of commercials and trailers in addition to the film. But, again, Colman and Cumberbatch!