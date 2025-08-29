Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter attended ‘The Roses’ UK premiere

Sometimes, when I’m looking at photos of Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, it really does feel like photo-editors used face-swapping technology. They really do look similar, and Sophie really resembles a younger version of her husband. Anyway, Sophie skipped her husband’s American promotion for The Roses, but she came out for the London premiere last night. This is the film where Benedict and Olivia Colman play a British couple going through an extremely contentious divorce in California. As for Sophie and Bendy, do you realize that they’ve been married for a decade? It’s true, they married on Valentine’s Day 2015. A decade and three kids later, Bendy recently revealed his marriage secrets:

Benedict Cumberbatch credits one “rule” to keeping his marriage with wife Sophie Hunter strong. During his appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside his The Roses costar Olivia Colman, the 49-year-old actor opened up about what irritates his family members. “Being away from home p—– them off,” the actor said during his episode, which released on Thursday, Aug. 28. Because being apart from his wife of 10 years and their three children also upsets Cumberbatch, he’s implemented a “two-week rule” to keep their bond tight. “It p—–me off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me,” Cumberbatch said.

A lot of actors try the two-week rule, but it’s difficult and it does limit the kind of projects they take on. It does explain a lot of Benedict’s career in the past decade though – a lot of smaller, British productions which few people paid attention to. Which is fine – it’s clear that his priority is being a husband and father now. He’s got three young sons, Christopher (Kit), Hal and Finn. I think they gave their sons cute and short first names because “Cumberbatch” is a pretty CUMBERsome surname.