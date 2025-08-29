Denzel Washington: ‘I don’t watch movies, man… I’m tired of movies’

Denzel Washington has been doing a lot of promo for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which I still haven’t seen. Sidenote: I find Spike Lee’s late-career work fascinating, but one of two extremes – either he’s making one of the best movies in his filmography, or one of the worst. Y’all will have to let me know which one H2L is. In any case, Denzel is doing a lot, and I think that’s out of respect for Spike, because otherwise, he probably wouldn’t bother at this point. In the past year especially, Denzel has sounded “over it,” to put it politely. He’s over the industry, he’s over the awards seasons, he’s over the hustling. As it turns out, he’s even over watching movies.

Denzel Washington joined GQ for a video interview with his “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky and made the surprising revelation that he no longer watches movies. The two-time Oscar winner admitted it may be because he’s just made too many of them. Washington has well over 40 film credits under his belt after starting his career in 1981’s “Carbon Copy.” “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington said. “I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies. … I’m tired of movies. Yeah.” When Lee asked Washington how many movies he’s made, the actor responded: “Too many. I think 50!”

[From Variety]

It might be the situation of “I do this all day, I don’t want to do it during my off-hours.” Which is sort of who I’ve become too, in a much smaller way than Denzel. I write and read about pop culture, royals and celebrities all day for my job – on my off-hours, I just want to watch tennis and decompress, not slog my way through a new movie or show every other night. It’s bad, I know. I do watch new stuff, btw, but I’ve become more fickle. In Denzel’s case… he’s been in so many movies, he’s directed and produced, he’s done it all and worked with so many people. I can totally see how he’s reached an age where he just doesn’t care anymore.