Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce made their first outing as an engaged couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as an officially engaged couple last night. They were in Kansas City, and they attended a college football game at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was between the University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats versus the University of Nebraska’s Cornhuskers. The Univ. of Cincinnati is Travis’s alma mater. The Bearcats lost though!! I wonder if Travis was upset.

Taylor spent much of the game sitting in between Travis and Jason Kelce, and both brothers were very focused on the game. Taylor seemed fine though – after two years, she’s gotten used to Travis bringing her to sporting events which she really doesn’t care about. I’ll never forget how little attention she paid to the US Open men’s final last year! Last night, she just seemed happy to be out and about, and with Travis. Page Six got some shots of Taylor’s whole look, and it’s terrible. If anything, her style has significantly regressed with Travis. Fascinating.

There are so many stories about Taylor and Trav this week, and most of them are pretty dumb and/or obvious. TMZ reports that Tay and Trav still aren’t technically living together, but that’s just a case of “rich people logistics.” Whenever Taylor is in Kansas City, she’s staying with Travis. He also stays at Taylor’s homes in New York, LA, Nashville and Newport. The Daily Mail and a few other outlets keep saying that the wedding will happen sooner rather than later, and it will be smaller than people expect.

