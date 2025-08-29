Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce made their first outing as an engaged couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as an officially engaged couple last night. They were in Kansas City, and they attended a college football game at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was between the University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats versus the University of Nebraska’s Cornhuskers. The Univ. of Cincinnati is Travis’s alma mater. The Bearcats lost though!! I wonder if Travis was upset.
Taylor spent much of the game sitting in between Travis and Jason Kelce, and both brothers were very focused on the game. Taylor seemed fine though – after two years, she’s gotten used to Travis bringing her to sporting events which she really doesn’t care about. I’ll never forget how little attention she paid to the US Open men’s final last year! Last night, she just seemed happy to be out and about, and with Travis. Page Six got some shots of Taylor’s whole look, and it’s terrible. If anything, her style has significantly regressed with Travis. Fascinating.
There are so many stories about Taylor and Trav this week, and most of them are pretty dumb and/or obvious. TMZ reports that Tay and Trav still aren’t technically living together, but that’s just a case of “rich people logistics.” Whenever Taylor is in Kansas City, she’s staying with Travis. He also stays at Taylor’s homes in New York, LA, Nashville and Newport. The Daily Mail and a few other outlets keep saying that the wedding will happen sooner rather than later, and it will be smaller than people expect.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
i see them having a small family-focused affair somewhere very private and then having a big blowout party at a later date.
Very happy for them. But imagine having legs and body like hers, more money than Midas, and choosing the mishmash mall separates that she wears!
For someone so careful, her lack of style is perplexing. Maybe on purpose? But to what end??
She is so pretty but her style is so hit and miss! It is perplexing. She needs a better stylist or she needs to listen to her stylist more.
As to the game, it makes sense they were at this event. Both Travis and Jason are alumni and follow their college team very closely. Like, they are always shouting the team out. I do love that while Taylor doesn’t love sports, she seemingly enjoys football and has learned a lot about it through dating Travis.
I have a good friend who is similarly tall, slim, and leggy, and similarly…style-challenged as well. What I suspect is that people keep telling them, “with a body like yours, you can wear anything!”, and they start to take it too literally and think they can just throw on whatever and make it work.
To what end is THE question. Imagine if she had been styled by Law Roach. Baby she would be a different kind of icon.
I admire a lot about her that’s for sure and was totally on the tnt train, but I really dislike many of her clothing choices. She does great summer frocks – absolutely beautiful – but these twirly skirts are so infantilising. She could wear ANYTHING with her body and money and this is her norm?
Her personal style is atrocious and has been for a while now. I am actually surprised that I liked her engagement dress, lol. I don’t know if she either doesn’t have a stylist or if her stylist hates her.
She does have a stylist, I just think this is her taste. Her summer frocks are generally lovely though, things I’d love if I had 1k to drop on a dress (OK and was 30lb lighter).
Found Waldo!
Oh, I was expecting much worse before I clicked on the link to her whole outfit. I don’t know, it just looks comfortable and casual and appropriate for a college football game. But I agree that Travis’ style is god awful. That is the most normal ensemble I think I’ve ever seen him wear.
Same. I don’t hate it and I’ve seen her in far worse outfits.
Good to see Archie’s team won. GBR!