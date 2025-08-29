British media: We hate everything about ‘With Love, Meghan’ & here are the recipes

I still haven’t finished With Love, Meghan’s Season 2! I watched the fifth and sixth episodes last night, and I’ll watch the last two episodes tonight or this weekend. What’s funny about that is… I’m a Sussex fan and I support Meghan’s projects and I buy her jams and teas, and even I haven’t finished the series yet. Meanwhile, Meghan’s most vociferous haters watched the entirety of Season 2 in one sitting in the first 24 hours and they’re now getting endless content from Meghan’s recipes, crafts and conversations. The Telegraph’s royal reporters slammed WLM, pouring scorn and rage at Meghan and Netflix… and then the same newspaper didn’t even blink at publishing “Meghan’s Apple Butter recipe.” And in case you’re wondering, Netflix also published all of the WLM recipes and crafting instructions on their site too – go here to see.

So, first they trash her and then they copy her. We’ve seen that time and time again, but every time, I’m sort of blown away by the audacity and the unblinking cognitive dissonance. Meanwhile, they’re also trying to exploit every WLM joke, every conversation, every guest appearance as some kind of slam or degradation for Meghan. The same Meghan who executive-produced the show – if she didn’t like something, it simply would have been edited out. The latest is one of WLM’s guests, mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey, saying he never watched Suits. Guess how the Mail reported it?

Meghan Markle was forced to laugh off a very awkward interaction during the newly-released second season of her show With Love, Meghan. During her ‘Weekend Away’ episode, the Duchess of Sussex and her friend Heather Dorak met with mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey for a cocktail-making class. As they got to know each other, Meghan, 44, casually asked Payman how he became a mixologist, to which he replied he used to be a lawyer in New York before pursuing the craft.

Meghan perked up, asking him whether he watched Suits, the legal drama she starred in for seven seasons. ‘No, no, I don’t watch basic cable,’ he brutally replied. All Meghan could do was chuckle as he explained: ‘I like shows with curse words and stuff.’ ‘Great, I love it!’ Meghan laughed.

[From The Daily Mail]

“He brutally replied” – you guys, what are we doing? It’s even funnier because… Meghan didn’t care, and she obviously doesn’t demand that every single person in her orbit needs to watch Suits! It’s like when these people were convinced that Meghan correcting or expressing a preference to Mindy Kaling was some kind of major scandal, remember?

And finally, reporter Ellen Coughlin continues to speak the truth on GB News:

Here’s @EllenCoughlan01 reminding the bitter British press that their opinions don’t matter. “Nobody’s forcing anybody to watch the series … Regardless what the British press think of Meghan and think of her shows, the viewing figures do not lie.” pic.twitter.com/Q9tIQIDBy5 — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) August 27, 2025