Mirror: Prince Harry will likely meet his father face-to-face next month

Yesterday, we got confirmation that Prince Harry will make his annual September visit to the UK. He’s worked with his patronage, WellChild, and they’ve coordinated a date for the annual WellChild Awards. Considering Harry tends to book several events for his visits to the UK, I would imagine he’ll probably do something with Scotty’s Little Soldiers and maybe one or two other charities, and maybe something around Invictus too. Harry’s schedule is close-hold, for good reason, but we know he’ll be in town on September 8th. I suggested that Harry probably wouldn’t meet his father face-to-face, given that Charles is expected to stay in Balmoral up until mid-September, when he’s hosting the godforsaken Trump family for a state visit. But The Royalist pointed out that while Charles is staying in Balmoral, he travels back to London on a weekly basis for his cancer treatments. So… it’s not impossible to think that the timing could line up for an in-person meeting with Harry. Well, the Daily Mirror says it’s happening.

Prince Harry is poised to see his father, King Charles, for the first time in 20 months when he returns to Britain in two weeks – although Prince William has rejected any reconciliation with his brother. The thawing of relations between the Duke of Sussex and the monarch comes after an informal peace summit with Buckingham Palace officials. Harry is expected in London on September 8 – the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death – to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity event he has long supported.

A US source told the Mirror: “It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry. For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September.” They continued: “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings – it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue. As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.” Despite the possible meeting, it is understood Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will maintain her self-imposed exile from Britain, opting to stay in California with the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet. Charles has not seen his grandchildren since June 2022, when the Sussexes returned for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

I have serious doubts that this comes from a “US source.” They’re trying to make it sound like Team Sussex is leaking details of a meeting, and I just don’t think that would happen. This sounds more like it’s either coming from Prince William’s office (jealous and enraged that the meeting is happening) or Charles and/or Camilla. Anyway, I hope Charles and Harry do get a chance to see each other and, as always, I’m glad that Meghan and the kids are staying safe in Montecito. It’s still hilarious to me that all Harry had to do was give an interview to the BBC and suggest that his dad might not have much time left, and BAM, Charles agrees to meet him. That’s what’s known as “positive reinforcement.” Now Harry knows that all he has to do to get what he wants with Charles is go public about what’s happening behind the scenes.