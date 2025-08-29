Mirror: Prince Harry will likely meet his father face-to-face next month

Yesterday, we got confirmation that Prince Harry will make his annual September visit to the UK. He’s worked with his patronage, WellChild, and they’ve coordinated a date for the annual WellChild Awards. Considering Harry tends to book several events for his visits to the UK, I would imagine he’ll probably do something with Scotty’s Little Soldiers and maybe one or two other charities, and maybe something around Invictus too. Harry’s schedule is close-hold, for good reason, but we know he’ll be in town on September 8th. I suggested that Harry probably wouldn’t meet his father face-to-face, given that Charles is expected to stay in Balmoral up until mid-September, when he’s hosting the godforsaken Trump family for a state visit. But The Royalist pointed out that while Charles is staying in Balmoral, he travels back to London on a weekly basis for his cancer treatments. So… it’s not impossible to think that the timing could line up for an in-person meeting with Harry. Well, the Daily Mirror says it’s happening.
Prince Harry is poised to see his father, King Charles, for the first time in 20 months when he returns to Britain in two weeks – although Prince William has rejected any reconciliation with his brother. The thawing of relations between the Duke of Sussex and the monarch comes after an informal peace summit with Buckingham Palace officials. Harry is expected in London on September 8 – the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death – to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity event he has long supported.
A US source told the Mirror: “It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry. For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September.”
They continued: “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings – it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue. As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.”
Despite the possible meeting, it is understood Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will maintain her self-imposed exile from Britain, opting to stay in California with the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet. Charles has not seen his grandchildren since June 2022, when the Sussexes returned for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
[From The Daily Mirror]
I have serious doubts that this comes from a “US source.” They’re trying to make it sound like Team Sussex is leaking details of a meeting, and I just don’t think that would happen. This sounds more like it’s either coming from Prince William’s office (jealous and enraged that the meeting is happening) or Charles and/or Camilla. Anyway, I hope Charles and Harry do get a chance to see each other and, as always, I’m glad that Meghan and the kids are staying safe in Montecito. It’s still hilarious to me that all Harry had to do was give an interview to the BBC and suggest that his dad might not have much time left, and BAM, Charles agrees to meet him. That’s what’s known as “positive reinforcement.” Now Harry knows that all he has to do to get what he wants with Charles is go public about what’s happening behind the scenes.
Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the World Premiere of Netflix's Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington, London on April 4th 2019
Meh, I’ll believe it when I see it. I’m not saying this is happening but I wouldn’t put it past C and/or C to intentionally lead the press along just so they can make snub headlines when Harry gets to the UK.
And it’s widely known that palace aides have extensive US contacts. In fact, some are American themselves 😉
Charles could have seen his grandchildren but didn’t. So tired of the poor Charles spin. I doubt harry will go near him. If Charles had apologized to Meghan did not evict the family from UK residence and provided security be could have seen the family.
I believe it when I see it. Charles has already cut his vacation in Balmoral due to his attendance at the VJ day and Trump’s visit. He might come to London weekly for his treatment but these are very busy, very tiring and draining days. I am not sure if Charles would be able to meet Harry on these days.
In regards to Charles shift in pretending to want to reconcile with Harry has more to do with a shift in public perception of Charles being seen as a petty father and grandfather, as he is, and Charles legacy.
Maybe this will happen, maybe it won’t. But what’s interesting is that this is a far cry from the usual stories of “Charles runs off to Romania” or “Charles refuses to leave Balmoral” or “charles is too busy to see him” that we hear when harry is in town.
Willy’s unpopular over his yacht and VJ MIA so Chuck’s capitalising on his heir’s unpopularity. At the expense of Harry.
Well everything Charles does relating to his sons is to help his own image in some way. This time its just a relief that he’s doing it to hurt William and not Harry.
Articles like that will happen closer to when Harry is in the UK. They will definitely be the headlines if there is no meeting to suggest that Charles snubbed Harry for whatever crime they say Meghan committed that day, week, year or during the time before she met Harry.
I think the shit stirring has begun. I will wait to see what really happens. I don’t trust what is being put out there and by whom.
I’m starting to think Charles doesn’t have much time left. And that he’s actually mindful that he needs to tie up loose ends, so he doesn’t leave an open wound in addition to his inevitable passing. That way, when the time comes, everyone can focus on what really matters: Charles. If you have a parent who’s a permanently needy, shifty, duplicitous narcissist, who dodges accountability as if it were plague, and plays family members against each other so as to cultivate an aura of unique confidence with each, you know the drill. That’s how they sow division, whether by accident or intention: they can’t maintain consistent or secure attachments amongst an ensemble because each relationship is a separate performance. I think the one with borderline personality disorder is Charles. Just reminds me of my mother.
I’m in the “I’ll believe it when I see it” camp. As someone pointed out on Twitter the Fail is KCIII’s go to source so I doubt he would risk their ire by not giving them this “scoop”. It was obvious as sure as night follows day that once Harry announced he was coming to the UK the “will they or won’t they” meet stories would start up.
William normally goes to the Sun with his leaks but, given his hatchet man is American it’s more likely that Jason Knife is the American source behind this story. 😉
This has become an annual tradition in the British press when Harry is scheduled to be at Wellchild. It goes from: Will Harry dare to show his face here? He had better not try to meet with Charles, he’ll get snubbed!… But he should also really want to reconcile with his poor sick father…hopefully, he’ll ask to meet with Charles, and then his father will snub him, yeah! But that makes Charles look petty and weak, hmm…maybe he asks to meet with his father and then Charles cuts their meeting short and gets on a waiting helicopter, that’s it! And round and round it goes.
The reporting from other British outlets is they “could” meet so I think is the Mirror hoping/speculating that they will met. The Mirror did this last year and Harry had to come out and say that no meeting was happening.
Chucky will want a photo-op to put up a missile underneath Willy. Divide and conquer continues.
I feel for Harry, always being used by others and the rats.
I don’t think H is naive about his father’s manoeuvrings. If there is a photo-op I think it will be on a quid pro quo basis. We can only speculate about what it is that H would get from such a conciliatory gesture.
Until Charles apologizes to Meghan and the children, the whole thing is meaningless He can take photo ops with Harry but Meghan and children are not with them.
I wish Harry a safe trip to and from the UK. All the rest is just noise to me.
Maxine , that’s all I want too .
Just for Harry to be safe .
No US source aware of Harry’s schedule in the UK will speak to the Mirror.
It’s widely known that palace aides have extensive US contacts. In fact, some are American themselves 😉
I seriously doubt that they will meet. Charles hasn’t given any indication that he wants to see Harry or have anything to do with his family. Also I disagree that Harry gave a medical update about Charles during his interview. Given he’s in his seventies with cancer it’s a given that there isn’t much time left.
This is what the media always does. They learn about an upcoming visit to the UK and suddenly they proclaim to have a source after the scheduled announcement who knows what is going to happen during the visit. But as usual they write these long articles where there are words used that imply uncertainty of an actual meeting between Harry and Charles as well as words to make it seem as if they are certain there will be a meeting. And in any instance where someone says that something might happen and that something is definitely planned, the truth is that they don’t know anything and are only putting words to paper for views. So I expect more of this back and forth of the media knowing absolutely nothing about what Harry is going to do when he goes to the UK. Hopefully he will be able to avoid the media as much as possible and support WellChild.